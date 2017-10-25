Top 15 Best Glass Bongs: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to smoking cannabis, there are so many phenomenal options out there. As a general rule of thumb, though, there are two ways to smoke: With papers or with glass. Papers, of course, refer to joints and blunts. Glass, on the other hand, comes in many different shapes, sizes, and costs.

Glass bongs are an easily recognizable smoking device. Often portrayed as an accessory in stoner movies, they feature a wider base and long neck, with water on the inside. Most glass bongs don’t have a carb hole. Instead, they feature a downstem with a bowl on top. The bowl acts as a carb hole.

Purchasing glass bongs from an artist is always awesome…but they can cost a pretty penny. While they’re a phenomenal investment, if you’re looking for pieces that will make your pocketbook a bit happier, then look no further.

I’ve compiled a list of the best glass bongs. Peep it below.

1. Best Stemless Glass Bong: Black Leaf – HoneyComb Perc Stemless Glass Bong

While glass bongs are an amazing thing to add to your smoking collection, they can also be the bane of your existence. If your dog happens to wag his tail at the wrong angle, or you use large hand gestures, and knock your piece off of the table, you may want to scream because your downstem broke.

Luckily, the HoneyComb Perc Stemless Glass Bong is (as the name says), stemless. That means you’ve removed one of the “glass hazards” associated with glass bongs. Plus, it’s made of thick, sturdy glass. It features an ice catch, so you can put snow or ice cubes inside to cool your hit, as well as a splash guard to reduce nasty bong water. Overall, this glass bong is a fantastic choice.

Price: $119

Pros:

Has no downstem, reducing the amount of potential glass that can break

Features a splash guard and ice catch (place ice cubes inside for cooler hits)

Made of thick borosilicate glass

Cons:

May feel a bit top-heavy

2. Best Glass Bong for Oil: Black Leaf Microperc Oil Bong With Showerhead Diffusor

Because cannabis is a product that may be consumed in many forms, it’s best for your smoking experience to invest in type-specific glass. An oil bong is specifically made for oil-based concentrates like BHO. Rather than a bowl for bud, it has a nail.

This Microperc Oil Bong With Showerhead Diffusor is fantastic. Not only does it look sleek, it comes in seven different colors. It features a flared mouthpiece for comfort, and a built-in showerhead diffusor–which breaks up the smoke further, giving you a more potent hit. You don’t even need a dabber because this glass bong comes with one. Just add oil.

Price: $49

Pros:

Super easy to clean

Produces great hits

Made with thick borosilicate glass

Cons:

May be smaller than expected

3. Best Beaker Glass Bong: G-Spot Glass Beaker Bong

If you remember anything from high school chemistry, it may be the types of lab glass and their names. Just like the name suggests, these glass bongs are dubbed as such because of their resemblance to scientific glass.

The G-Spot Glass Beaker Bong is made of ridiculously durable borosilicate glass. With this glass bong, you’ll also receive a diffuser downstem and a funnel bowl. Plus, it has ice notches to cool even the nastiest of hot hits. You won’t find a more durable glass bong on the market.

Price: $229

Pros:

The joint is lined with an extra thick layer of glass, making it ridiculously durable

Features an ice catch, so you can make your hits much cooler

Has very sturdy base to prevent tipping

Produces super smooth hits

Cons:

Has a “G-Spot” logo on it – not great if you like glass unbranded

4. Best Straight Ice Glass Bong: Grace Glass – Straight Ice Bong

When it comes to glass bongs, my favorite feature is an ice catch. This is because you can easily place ice cubes (or snow if you live in an area that gets a real winter!) on the inside of the piece. When you take a rip, the smoke is immediately cooled by the effects of the ice. Ice glass bongs provide some of the smoothest hits on the planet.

This Straight Ice Bong by Grace Glass is no exception. It features an eye-catching green color, with a matching bowl, and detachable slitted diffusor downstem. This baby does actually have a carb hole, so if that’s not your thing don’t worry. You’ll also receive a stopper, so you don’t have to mess with it. This glass bong is an all-around great choice.

Price: $79

Pros:

Super easy to clean

Made of thick glass

Hits very smoothly

Cons:

Chugs loudly – water bubbles loudly

Bowl hole is weirdly large – purchase a replacement here

5. Best Glass Bong From a Popular TV Series: Trailer Park Boys Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong

When it comes to TV shows that stoners like to binge on, Trailer Park Boys is easily in the top three. Bubbles, Julian, and Ricky get into some ridiculous Canadian antics. Show off your love for the show with a Trailer Park Boys Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong.

As previously mentioned, a beaker bong is shaped just like a scientific beaker. This baby features a rimmed mouthpiece, a curved body, and black glass accents. You’ll receive an 18.8mm > 14.5mm inside-cut diffuser downstem, as well as a male herb bowl. Bongs, bud, and the boys.

Price: $134.99

Pros:

Features Trailer Park Boys images

Comes with a 18.8mm > 14.5mm inside-cut diffuser downstem and male bowl

Contains a splash guard and ice catch

Cons:

Image may wear off over time

6. Best Mini Glass Bong: Blowjob Glass Mini Bong

Sure, a big glass bong is fantastic and all. But, what if you live somewhere you can’t keep a large piece of glass? That’s where a mini glass bong steps in. They’re tiny, inconspicuous, and can easily be stored in a small drawer or other private space.

Aside from their discreetness, they’re usually super easy to clean. This Blowjob Glass Mini Bong is awesome. It features a round base, bent mouthpiece, and a red “WS” logo on the tube and downstem. You’ll receive a downstem with a chillum glass bowl. It does have a carb hole, so just be aware of that up front. Let the mini glass bong love begin.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Very reminiscent of 80s glass

Made of durable, borosilicate glass

Hits hard for being tiny

Cons:

Bowl and downstem are not separate

7. Best Glass Bong With a Tree Perc: WS Messias Illusion Single Percolator

A percolator is a piece on the inside of a glass bong that further diffuses the smoke. They come in many varieties, including honeycomb, waterfall, and in this case, tree. Tree percs have anywhere from four to 64 arms–the more arms the more diffusion, in turn creating smoother hits.

This WS Messias Illusion Single Percolator is an amazing choice when it comes to glass bongs. It features a tree perc with five arms, a bi-stable joint, ice notches, and a carb hole. You’ll also receive a slit hole diffuser and a large slide bowl. This bad boy is an easy choice.

Price: $119

Pros:

Features a tree perc with five arms

Has ice notches, for added cooling of smoke

Super high quality, smooth hits

Great price for what you receive

Cons:

Has a carb hole – be aware up front

8. Most Eye-Catching Glass Bong: Glass Ice Bong

One of the ways in which glass artists differ from their headshop counterparts, is that they often use various colored glass. Many glass bongs are just plain. But, if you want something with some pizzazz, you should absolutely consider the Glass Ice Bong.

Their pieces are created by local artists in Oregon–so you get the best of both glass bong worlds. This particular piece is made-to-order, so you’ll receive something 100% one-of-a-kind. It stands at 17″ tall, and has ice catches. Stable, sick-looking, and smooth hits. What more could you ask for?

Price: $299

Pros:

A totally unique piece

Produces super smooth, large hits

Easy to clean

Cons:

Semi-expensive

9. Best Glass Bong Statement Piece: Empire Glassworks Galactic Flagship Bong

The words “honeycomb perc” probably brings to mind a certain image. And, it’s exactly correct. A honeycomb perc diffuses smoke, to create extremely smooth hits. In the case of the Empire Glassworks Galactic Flagship Bong, it actually takes the form of a space ship.

Made specifically for dry herb (although you can purchase a nail here), this Empire Glassworks Galactic Flagship Bong features an outer space design–all of the stars! It features a 14.5 mm female joint, and a 14.5 mm male bowl. This high-quality, hand-made piece is just one of a few limited pieces. Don’t miss out.

Price: $499.99

Pros:

Has an awesome space ship theme

Features a honeycomb perc, upping the diffusion considerably

A limited number of pieces were created

Cons:

Semi-expensive

10. Best Glass Bong With a Helix Tube: Grav Labs Helix Tube Glass Bong

Just like with percolators and ice catches, there are other great ways to cool down your smoke. A helix tube does just that. Because of its shape, it creates a tornado inside, changing the temperature from hot to cool. The science behind it can be explained by Bernoulli’s Principle.

This Helix Tube Glass Bong is made by Grav Labs. Aside from its awesome cooling capacities, it also features a 18.8mm > 14.5mm diffuser adapter downstem, and an ice catch that doubles as a splash guard. You’ll receive a 14.5mm one-hitter bowl, and there’s no carb hole. Expensive as it may be, it’s worth every penny.

Price: $437.50

Pros:

Crafted with Bernoulli’s Principle in mind for increased cooling of smoke

Doesn’t have a carb hole

Hits super smoothly

Cons:

Quite expensive

11. Best Glass Bong With a Square Beaker Base: Sesh Supply Persephone Straight Bong with Cube Perc

While we saw an awesome beaker glass bong above, it’s important to note that they’re not all the same shape. Many beaker bases are circular, but they differ with regard to percolators. Percs increase the amount of diffusion in a given piece, creating extra smooth hits.

Made in the USA, this baby is dank. In addition to its distinct shape, it also features a straight neck and fixed downstem. Standing at 14″ tall, there’s a cube percolator–a glass piece that helps break up the smoke further–and an ice catch. In combination, they provide extremely smooth hits. You can’t go wrong with this glass bong.

Price: $120 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made with thick, durable glass

Has an ice catch and square percolator for smooth hits

Comes with a fixed downstem and herb bowl

Cons:

Has a logo slapped on

12. Best Glass Bong Under $50: Black Leaf Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong with Precooler

When it comes to glass bongs there are so many amazing things, you could write a seemingly-endless list of pros. Aside from the obvious cons like poor craftsmanship, or other production defects, there’s really only one con to them: Their price. Luckily, you don’t have to shell out your entire paycheck, in order to get an awesome piece.

The Black Leaf Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong with Precooler is an amazing choice in glass bongs under $50. This particular model comes in green, but the company produces loads of other colors, as well. This bad boy is crafted with high-quality borosilicate glass, and features a six-slit dome perc. Plus, it has ice catches and an inside cut 18.8mm > 14.5mm slitted diffuser downstem…hello, smooth hits. Quality and price come together with this glass bong.

Price: $47.99

Pros:

Phenomenal price for quality you receive

Features an ice catch, for smooth smoking

Designed with a Inside cut 18.8mm > 14.5mm slitted diffuser downstem

Has eye-catching accents throughout

Cons:

Can get clogged easily – clean often with a safe glass cleaning agent

13. Best Glass Bong Under $20: Blowjob Glass Mini Bong

Just like I mentioned above, glass bongs can cost a pretty penny. And sometimes even $50 is too expensive for a new piece. So, if you need something cheap and functional, seriously consider the Blowjob Glass Mini Bong. Hands-down, it’s one of the best glass bongs under $20.

When I say this baby is pocket-sized, I really mean it. Measuring only 7.1″, it has a shockingly large bubble base, designed to hold more water than your average mini glass bong. A carb hole is located on the left side, for added control of hits. It comes with a removable chillum, with an attached dry herb bowl. Pull in through a comfortable rimmed mouthpiece. For under-$20, you can’t go wrong with this glass bong.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Insanely awesome price for a glass bong

Designed with extra large bubble base, for added diffusion

Comes with removable downstem, and attached herb bowl

Cons:

A bit small for some peoples’ taste

14. Best Glass Bong With a Case: Dude Layback Glass Bong Set in Aluminum Case

Glass bongs are an amazing piece to add to your personal smoke collection. Not only do they provide smooth, incredible hits, but they also look beautiful when properly cleaned and displayed. But what about the times when having out your glass pieces is dangerous, like when small children or puppies enter your domicile? That’s where a case comes in.

Of course, most bongs don’t come with cases, and finding one that fits can be difficult. The Dude Layback Glass Bong Set in Aluminum Case ticks the most important box of all: A case. It features a downstem with a funnel bowl, and a carb hole. Plus, it comes with an acrylic grinder, five metal screens, and a lighter. Just add bud, and you’re good to go!

Price: $79

Pros:

Comes with a case!

Accessories include grinder, screens, and lighter

Incredible price for what you receive

Very lightweight

Cons:

May crack if slide is jammed in to hard

15. Best Wave Glass Bong: G-Spot Glass Bong

When you think of a glass bong, more than likely, a straight tube and bulbous base come to mind. And while many pieces feature a straight neck, there are other designs to choose from, as well. A popular shape comes in the form of a wave. As the name suggests, there are distinct curves in the glass bong’s neck.

This G-Spot Glass Bong epitomizes the wave. It stands about 19.5″ tall, with a tube diameter of about two-inches. This baby is crafted in Germany with an extra-thick solid tank joint. Ice notches, in addition to an 11.5 cm downstem diffuser, make for some of the smoothest hits possible. Up your glass bong aesthetic game with this bad boy.

Price: $249

Pros:

Holds loads of ice for extra cool hits

Made of extra thick borosilicate glass, including a solid tank joint

Comes with sliding bowl and downstem diffuser

Cons:

Semi-expensive

