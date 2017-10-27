Top 15 Best Weed Vaporizers of 2018

So you’re in the market for a weed vaporizer. You may be a total newbie in terms of toking on some greens, or you could be a decades-long seasoned vet. No matter your experience, though, a weed vaporizer is an incredible choice in terms of 420 accessories. See the benefits of a vaporizer here.

As the name suggests, a weed vaporizer, well, vaporizes weed. But what exactly does that mean? In order to inhale THC (the psychoactive portion of cannabis), you must heat it up. With vaping there are two techniques: Convection and conduction heating. Get ready to put on your high school chemistry cap because you’re about to get a lesson in science.

Conduction heating is when heat is transferred through a substance, when there is a difference in temperature between the two materials. It essentially describes a transfer of heat, without any motion. Think about it as if you’re heating something in a cast iron skillet, on the stove.

Convection heating, on the other hand, is the movement caused when something is heated with liquid, causing the less dense material (aka vapor) to rise. It relies on liquid or gas, such as steam.

When it comes to weed vaporizers, conduction-based units were first available on the market. With time, convection heating made its name known, and both are now available for purchase. Both of them are great choices, but they do differ in a number of ways.

First, conduction vaporizers tend to be less expensive. Second, they’re usually more user-friendly, and are a great choice for someone just starting out in the world of vaping. On the flip side, convection vaporizers are more expensive. They generally produce higher-quality vapor because they heat the bud more evenly, which results in more consistent flavors because terpenes are preserved. Plus, a little bud goes a long way.

No matter what, though, weed vaporizers are a better choice for your overall health. Even if cannabis is better for your lungs than cigarettes, you’re still putting smoke into your body. Making the switch to vaping will make you body much happier.

So without further ado, I’ve compiled a list of the best vaporizers on the planet. Browse at your leisure, and change the way you intake cannabis.

1. Best Pipe-Like Weed Vaporizer: VaporGenie Vaporizer Pipe

There are tons of different movies that make references to cannabis. Many of them are geared towards adults, but occasionally you’ll see something in a kids movie. Alice in Wonderland has a lot of trippy undertones throughout the film, but the most apparent stoner is easily the caterpillar. He puffs on a very distinct piece.

And, you can get your very own weed vaporizer just like it. Choose from an impressive ten different colors. The VaporGenie Vaporizer Pipe features a ceramic filter that never needs to be cleaned–if used properly. Vaporize between 275 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t over-stuff this bad boy, as it works best with lightly-packed ground material (take a peep at these grinders). No cords, no cleaning…what else could you ask for?

Stop inhaling butane, and get your hands on some hemp wick.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Doesn’t require the use of any cords or plugs

Fantastic price

Choose from 10 different colors

A ceramic filter ensures you don’t need to clean it (as long as its properly used)

Cons:

Takes a bit of work to find the right amount of flame

2. Best Tabletop Weed Vaporizer Under $200: Arizer V-Tower Vaporizer

A portable weed vaporizer is fantastic and all, but travel-sized can mean smaller hits. While this is NOT always the case, a tabletop vaporizer is a stoner go-to because of its size and capacity. As the name suggests, a tabletop weed vaporizer is meant for use at home, and to sit on a desk or coffee table.

The most well-known tabletop vape is the Volcano Vaporizer. But since you more than likely already know what it’s about, I’m here to tell you about the Arizer V-Tower Vaporizer. It delivers an exceedingly efficient smoking experience, and includes a remote control, so you don’t even have to get out of your chair to start it. Only measuring 10″ tall and eight-inches wide, it’s super compact. With a three-year warranty, you’ll be vaping without a worry in the world.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Very easy to set-up and use

Heats up quickly

Comes with a three-year warranty and remote control

Super efficient use of bud

Cons:

Not easy to travel with

3. Best Weed Vaporizer for Oil: Black Leaf Oil Glass Vaporizer Pipe

Contrary to popular belief, weed vaporizers are not solely meant for dry herb. Dry herb, of course, being the typical pieces of green bud. Many weed vaporizers have a capacity to vape concentrates (like oil, shatter, wax, etc.), or both concentrates and dry herb.

This particular piece may not be what you’re expecting with regard to weed vaporizers. It’s built specifically for oil. You must manually heat it from underneath (a butane torch is easiest). It’s compact enough to fit right into your pocket, and features the Black Leaf logo. So if you’re into toking on some oils, this bad boy is for you.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Fantastic price

Small enough to fit in your pocket

Made specifically for oils

Arrives in a timely manner

Cons:

Must bring a lighter of some sort

4. Best Weed Vaporizer for Wax Under $100: Dr. Dabber Ghost Vaporizer

As mentioned above, not all weed vaporizers are made for dry herb. The previous piece is intended for vaping oils, but there are vapes out there meant for other specific types of concentrates. Wax is a super popular concentrate–especially for weed vaporizers–thanks to their texture and ease-of-use.

Dr. Dabber is an extremely well-known company in the world of vapes. This baby is super compact, and will easily fit in your pocket or purse. It features a titanium atomizer, which provides very flavorful, potent hits. Puff on it at-home or on-the-go. However you choose to vape, the Dr. Dabber Ghost Vaporizer is a fantastic choice.

Price: $69.95

Pros:

Phenomenal price

Constructed with a titanium atomizer, which ups the flavors tremendously

Comes with a wax container and dabber

Cons:

Not ideal if you’d like to smoke dry herb and concentrates

5. Best Portable Weed Vaporizer Under $50: HoneyStick Bee Keeper Vaporizer

When it comes to weed vaporizers, there’s one immediate turn-off: The price. If you want something decent, it often feels like you have to spend over $100 (maybe even $200 dollars). Ack! Don’t let this myth dash your dreams of owning a weed vaporizer. There are tons of models available under $50, and I’ve got the perfect one for you.

The target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow is just $30. Yes, it kind of looks like an old-school pencil sharpener, but it’s much more than that. Attach any regular 510 thread oil cartridge, and you’ll be puffing away in no time. Plus, it has a a five-push button, to ensure it won’t randomly turn-on without your knowledge. The HoneyStick Bee Keeper is, well, a keeper!

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Incredible price

Doubles as a regular pipe and a weed vaporizer

Designed with a stash jar attachment

Cons:

Must be cleaned every few uses

6. Most Ergonomic Weed Vaporizer: Atmos Vicod 5G Vaporizer

When it comes to weed vaporizers, the number one thing is obviously functionality. But sometimes ergonomics are lost in the mix, when designing a unit. Over time, an ergonomically sound weed vaporizer will make your hand and wrist happier. Keep it keep in mind when doing your research.

The Atmos Vicod 5G Vaporizer is built with the user in-mind. This bad boy is small when it comes to vaporizers, but packs a huge punch. In an impressively quick heat-up time, it uses convection airflow technology (remember that from above?) to properly vaporize. Plus, it comes with two mouthpieces to customize your experience. Keep your hand and your lungs happy.

Price: $219.99

Pros:

Is super small, making it portable

Heats-up quickly

Comes with loads of accessories to customize your vaping experience

Cons:

Screen must be cleaned on a regular basis

7. Most Inconspicuous Weed Vaporizer: G Slim Vaporizer

Having a weed vaporizer that doesn’t scream, “hey, this is a 420 accessory!” is pretty important if you make frequent trips out in public. While there are plenty of cartridges with THC-infused e liquid, there’s just something about something puffing on some dry herb.

Luckily, the G Slim Vaporizer is super discreet and allows you to smoke on some bud while you’re out and about. Keep in mind, though, that refilling this bad boy is not discreet, so essentially consider it a one-hitter. You absolutely can’t beat this weed vaporizer for its price.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Buy the G Slim Vaporizer here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Absolutely phenomenal price

Looks super inconspicuous

Hits well and holds a charge

Cons:

Not great for sharing

8. Weed Vaporizer That Is Easiest to Clean: KandyPens Gravity Vaporizer

When it comes to weed vaporizers, the biggest pain in the butt is easily having to clean them. Dry herb vapes are bad enough, but don’t get me started on concentrates…they’re a nightmare. But, you can mitigate that issue by purchasing a weed vaporizer that’s known for how easy it is to clean.

The Gravity Vaporizer by KandyPens fits that description perfectly. It’s designed specifically for wax concentrates, which can be a sticky mess. An elevated air flow system prevents clogging or leaking. The rechargeable battery comes with a lifetime warranty, and you’ll also receive a hardshell case for travel. If you hate cleaning and love concentrates, then this weed vaporizer is for you.

Price: $129.95

Pros:

Easy to clean, even though it’s built for wax

Has an elevated airflow, which prevents leaking and clogging

Works well at low temps, to really bring out the flavors

Cons:

May be a bit heavier than expected

9. Best Weed Vaporizer You’ve Probably Never Heard of: Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

There are plenty of well-known weed vaporizer brands out there. They range from Pax to Firefly, and Volcano. The last one, of course, being the big boy on campus, in terms of tabletop vaporizers. But, you may not know they’re produced by a company called Storz & Bickel. Well, they also carry a portable weed vaporizer, and it’s pretty dope.

Because it’s created by the same company as the Volcano Vaporizer, they’ve inserted that same awesome technology into their smaller vape. It’s compatible with both dry herb and concentrates, and is full-convection hot air. A Dual Lithium Ion battery powers this bad boy, and the interface allows for precise temperature and electronic control. It’ll definitely last you a session or two because of its larger-than-average bowl. You really can’t go wrong with the Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer.

Price: $399

Pros:

When temperature is dialed in, it’s the smoothest hit on the planet

Has a fantastic battery life

Can charge and be used at the same time.

Designed with a larger-than-average bowl

Cons:

Pretty expensive upfront

10. Best Overall Weed Vaporizer: PAX 3 Vaporizer

Ah, the Pax 3. If you’ve heard of any weed vaporizer brand names, Pax more-than-likely comes to mind. The first two versions were a great investment, but the Pax 3 really takes the cake. Better than ever, it’s a solid choice for any vaper–newbie or veteran.

In terms of weed vaporizers, this baby has an incredible battery life. With one of the fastest heat-up times on the market–an impressive 15-20 seconds–you can get the ball rolling with a downloadable app for your phone. Depending on how you’d like to vape, you can choose between four different settings: Boost Mode, Efficiency Mode, Stealth Mode, and Flavor Mode–each with their own unique profile. Concentrates, flower, it doesn’t matter with the Pax 3.

Looking for more info on the Pax 3? Peep my full review here..

Price: $274.99

Buy the PAX 3 Vaporizer here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

I’d also like to mention that Pax recently revamped the Pax 3 set-up entirely. It’s now available as a full kit, or just the unit itself, and comes in both matte and gloss finishes (although the gloss is only available with the full kit).

If you’re interested solely in purchasing the Pax 3, you’ll receive the same awesome 10-year warranty, and the unit itself for $199.99. But, if you want the whole shebang, including a concentrate insert, a half-pack oven lid, a multi-tool, three screens, and a protective pouch–plus the choice of four gloss finishes–then the full kit is your best bet. No matter which Pax 3 you purchase, you’re making the right choice.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Built for both dry herb and concentrates

Pairs with app on your phone for ultimate control

Heats up ridiculously quickly

Has a fantastic battery life

Cons:

A bit expensive upfront

Shows scratches and fingerprints – fix that by getting a case

11. Best Heat-Up Time Weed Vaporizer: Firefly 2 Vaporizer

Weed vaporizers come in many different shapes and sizes. But, there are a few metrics you can use, in order to see how fantastic the device truly is. One of the most obvious is the heat-up time. Most vapes require at least a minute. The Firefly 2, however, heats up in a mind-blowing five-seconds.

Thanks to its newer, more-efficient battery, it charges up in 45-minutes. Plus, it comes with a replacement battery, so you never have to wait. It vapes herb in under three-seconds, at temperatures ranging from 340 to 420 degrees Fahrenheit. The unit immediately activates when you pick it up, thanks to a touch-sensor. And if you enjoy concentrates, you’ll receive concentration pads, so you can vape on them, too. The Firefly 2 is always an incredible choice.

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Firefly 2 Vaporizer here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Allows you to vape both dry herb and concentrates

Charges in an impressive 45-minutes

Comes with two replacement batteries, so you never have to stop vaping

Provides ridiculously smooth hits

Cons:

Pretty expensive upfront

12. Best Weed Vaporizer With a Warranty: KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer

When you’re putting down some cash on a weed vaporizer, you want to ensure that you have some type of “insurance policy”. Of course, you’re not actually going to call your insurance agent to get that covered. Instead, it comes in the form of a warranty. The longer, the better, and the KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer has a whopping lifetime warranty.

This weed vaporizer is specifically meant for dry herb. It features eye-catching gold trim, and a choice between white and black bodies. A large ceramic chamber–holding an impressive 0.6 grams of bud–and three optimized preset temperature settings means you just need to turn this baby on. Know you’re puffing on something awesome, with an incredible warranty behind it.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Has an impressive lifetime warranty

Produces big, tasty clouds

Looks super sleek and polished

Cons:

Only comes in two colors: Black and white

13. Best Weed Vaporizer That Looks Like an E Juice Vaporizer: Kiln RA Wax Vaporizer Kit

Weed vaporizers take on so many different looks, the lines between weed vaping and e juice vaping are often blurred. Because “regular” vapes have a particular look, pairing them with a cannabis modification makes for an easy, discreet fix. Or, you could just buy a cannabis-based set-up from the get-go.

The Kiln RA Wax Vaporizer Kit checks all of the boxes. It features the Kiln RA Wax Vape Tank, and the R-Steam box mod by Smoktech. Because it has a 510 thread, it can easily pair with other mods on the market. A deep ceramic chamber evenly heats the wax, for the smoothest, dankest hits. Get the potency you seek, without drawing attention.

Price: $99.99

Buy the Kiln RA Wax Vaporizer Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Very discreet – looks like an e juice vape

Deep ceramic chamber heats wax super evenly

Easily pairs with other 510 thread mods

Battery lasts a long time

Cons:

Doesn’t work with dry herb – but you can purchase a mod to do so

14. Best 510 Thread Weed Vaporizer Modification: Kamry K-100 Mechanical Mod Vaporizer Kit

510 threads are easily more popular than their 808 thread counterparts. Because they’re more prevalent in the marketplace, it’s easy to find various modifications to your set-up. Just like you saw above with pairing a dry herb mod with the wax-specific weed vaporizer, you can pair a wax mod with a dry herb-specific vape (or any 510 thread atomizer, for that matter).

The Kamry K-100 Mechanical Mod Vaporizer Kit is just another phenomenal piece of equipment out of the Kamry wax line. It works with a mechanical switch at the bottom, and comes with a collar, in order to prevent the unit from randomly turning on in your pocket or purse. With this weed vaporizer, you’ll also receive: two 3.7v batteries (18650 & 18350), a Li-ion battery charger, two 510 cartomizers, a cartomizer cover, a stainless steel drip tip, and a deluxe blue zipper carry case. You’re pretty much set to go.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Fantastic price for the quality you receive

510 thread, so it’s easy to pair with other mods

Comes with a collar, to prevent the unit from randomly turning on

Produces large clouds

Cons:

Only has a three-month warranty

15. Best Large Capacity Weed Vaporizer: KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer – 24K Edition

Seasoned stoners know how much of a pain in the butt it is to constantly repack your bowl, bong, or weed vaporizer. So, having a piece with an extra large capacity is an ideal choice. The K-Vape Vaporizer 24 K Edition by KandyPens is the answer to your vaporizer prayers.

Built specifically for dry herbs, it’s an incredible on-the-go weed vaporizer. Coming in at .6 grams capacity-wise, you know you’re good to go all-day. Choose between an elegant white/gold or black/gold color scheme. Plus, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty. If you like your herb, then this is the weed vaporizer for you.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Comes in limited edition gold trim

Has a .6 gram capacity – super large

Backed by a lifetime warranty

You’ll receive other vaping accessories

Cons:

Isn’t compatible with concentrates

