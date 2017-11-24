Top 10 Best Black Friday Deals on Dry Herb & Weed Vaporizers

If you’ve been eye-balling a dry herb vaporizer all year, then Black Friday deals are the time to snatch your dream vape. They don’t often go on sale, as they’re a highly coveted item. But, Black Friday deals on dry herb vaporizers really make your pocketbook much happier.

Ask yourself a few questions. First, what is your budget? (If you need a springboard for this question, take a peek at this article). Second, do you want your vaporizer to vape concentrates, as well? Third, do you have any aesthetic preferences?

With these things in mind, here are the best Black Friday deals on dry herb vaporizers.

1. $25 Off the Pax 3 Vaporizer

As far as dry herb vaporizers go, the Pax 3 Vaporizer is easily one of the best out there. This year, they released an upgrade for how they sell the set-up. You now have the choice to purchase solely the device, or go all-in with the entire set-up.

While it is one of the best dry herb vaporizers out there, you can also puff on some concentrates. It has an exceedingly fast charging time, and preserves your greens like it’s nobody’s business. So, if you’re looking to score a Black Friday deal on dry herb vaporizers, I highly recommend the Pax 3 Vaporizer.

Want a more in-depth review of the Pax 3? Peep it here.

Price: $224.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

2. $33 Off the Firefly 2 Vaporizer

As far as dry herb vaporizers go, the Firefly 2 Vaporizer is easily one of the best. Just like the Pax, it’s compatible with both flower and concentrates–just use the included dab canisters. Charge time is zero-issue with the Firefly 2 Vaporizer, as it’s ready in about 45-minutes. But, you’ll never have to stop vaping, thanks to the provided back-up battery.

In addition to a fantastic two-year warranty, it also features touch-sensor activation. That means, the second you pick it up, it’s ready to go. With six separate temperature settings, you can truly customize this dry herb vaporizer to you. Without a doubt, you won’t find a better price on the Firefly 2 Vaporizer than with this incredible Black Friday dry herb vaporizer deal.

Price: $296.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. $19 Off Arizer Solo Vaporizer

If you’re just getting into the world of dry herb vaporizers, you may not have heard of the company “Arizer”. Well, they’re about to knock your socks off with the Arizer Solo Vaporizer. This bad boy is the ultimate portable dry herb vape.

It’s exceedingly compact, lightweight, and easy-to-use. Plus, it has a shut-off time after 12-minutes of idleness–this significantly increases battery life. Receive a one-year warranty on the battery, and a two-year warranty on the electronics. If you’ve been eye-balling the Arizer Solo Vaporizer for some time, jump on this incredible Black Friday vaporizer deal before it’s too late.

Price: $170.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. $40 Off Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

You might not have heard of Storz & Bickel, but I bet you’ve heard of the Volcano Vaporizer. Well, that behemoth of a table top dry herb vape is produced by a company called Storz & Bickel. The Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer allows you to make the magic of the Volcano into a portable unit.

While this bad boy is a bit larger than other comparable dry herb vape models, it brings a lot of extras to the table. Not only can you puff on some dry herb, you can also give concentrates a go. It has super precise temperature control, and allows you to control electronics significantly. You don’t want to miss this full-convection hot air dry herb vape–this Black Friday deal won’t last long.

If you want to take a peek at some other Storz & Bickel/Volcano products, check out this in-depth guide.

Price: $359.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. $87 Off ROOR Vapor Basic Vaporizer

Tabletop dry herb vaporizers were mentioned in the above capsule. Since you already know about the Volcano, let’s bring your attention to the ROOR Vapor Basic Vaporizer. This bad boy is crafted by a German company–but don’t fret. You’ll receive US-compatible plug-ins.

You won’t have to worry about this dry herb vape tipping over, as it has a sturdy base. The unit may be larger than you’re expecting, but it will fulfill your every vaping expectation. As a cannabis writer, I see prices fluctuate on certain items. However, I’ve never see the ROOR Vapor Basic Vaporizer go on sale. So if you’re seriously considering it, grab it NOW–before the Black Friday dry vape sale ends.

Price: $497.25 (15 percent off MSRP)

6. $13 White Rhino Hylo Vaporizer

If you’re scratching your head, wondering why you know the name “White Rhino”, wonder no more. White Rhino is a well-known strain of cannabis. The company decided to capitalize on the name because it’s so widely-known.

Just like the plant, though, this dry herb vape kills it. Available in seven brilliant colors, you can match your dry herb vaporizer to you. It’s compatible with dry herb and concentrates–including wax. Use any regular micro-USB charger to give it some juice (you’ll also receive one in the package). Keep it discreet or stand-out. The choice is yours. But, don’t miss this dry herb vaporizer Black Friday deal. It’ll be gone before you know it.

Price: $116.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. $11 Off KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer

Dry herb vapes come in so many shapes and sizes, you need to determine what works best for you. If you’re all about keeping it inconspicuous…but adding in a bit of flair, then you need the KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer.

This baby has an impressive 0.6 gram chamber. There are few dry herb vapes that can boast about that. You’ll be set to go for the whole day…or set to share with some homies. Aesthetically, this unit is trimmed in gold for a luxurious look. And, it comes with an impressive lifetime warranty. Don’t delay in snagging one of the hottest Black Friday deals on dry herb vapes.

Price: $107.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. $15 FlytLab Lift Vaporizer

As far as Black Friday deals on dry vaporizers go, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with an amazing warranty. They certainly exist (look at the KandyPen and the Storz & Bickel above), but they’re certainly not common. If you want an incredible 10-year warranty, then you need the FlytLab Lift Vaporizer.

Of the many dry herb vaporizers out there, the FlytLab Lift Vaporizer is easily one of the most discreet. Its color and shape keep your tokes flying under-the-radar. Fill up the large ceramic chamber and push a single button to get your stoniness on. You’ll receive a bevy of accessories to round out your vaping experience. Grab this incredible dry herb vaporizer Black Friday deal before it’s gone.

Price: $134.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

9. $22 Off Boundless CFV Vaporizer

With so many amazing deals on dry herb vaporizers for Black Friday, it can feel a bit overwhelming. I’ve mentioned some awesome qualities in a dry herb vape, but what if you want all off the qualities? Don’t worry, boo. I got you! Check out the Boundless CFV Vaporizer.

Not only does it fit in your hand perfectly, it also has a 20-second heat-up time. Puff some greens heated via convection airflow technology, through a discreet swivel mouthpiece. This baby produces maximum flavor and reduces the amount of flower you use during each session. Seriously consider this amazing Black Friday dry herb vape before it’s gone.

Price: $197.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

10. $60 Off Herbalizer Vaporizer

If we’re really talking Black Friday deals on dry herb vaporizers, then we need to look at the luxury vapes. I mean, you are looking for a price you won’t find the rest of the year. And let me tell you, I’ve found the luxury vape for you: Herbalizer Vaporizer. And, it’s a whopping $60 off.

Not only does this baby vape dry herb, it’s also compatible with waxes and other concentrates. A hidden storage compartment allows you to keep your pieces and parts together–without drawing attention to yourself. It offers four separate modes of use, and a whip and balloon bag. The latter two allow you to capture, keep, and inhale every last bit of cannabis. If you’re going big on Black Friday deals, then come home with this incredible dry herb vape.

Price: $539.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.