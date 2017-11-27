Top 10 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Cannabis & Weed Accessories

If you’ve been eye-balling a cannabis accessory, then Cyber Mondays deals are the time to snatch your dream gear. Unfortunately, they don’t often go on sale, as weed-related items are highly-coveted. But, Cyber Monday deals on dry herb vaporizers and other accessories, really make your pocketbook much happier.

Ask yourself a few questions. First, what are you looking for? Do you want a vape, lighter, glass, papers, or something else? (Peep this list for some ideas). Second, what is your budget? (If you need a springboard for this question, take a peek at this article). Third, do you want to puff on some greens or concentrates, or both? Fourth, do you have any aesthetic preferences?

With these things in mind, here are the best Cyber Monday deals on cannabis and weed accessories.

Cyber Monday Dry Herb Vaporizer Deals

Cyber Monday deals are aplenty in the world of cannabis. It’s the perfect time to jump on a dry herb vaporizer you’ve been eyeballing. Vapes rarely go on sale, so grabbing one at low cost is like a party for your lungs and your wallet. Cyber Monday deals on dry herb vapes aren’t here for long–so snag the right one before time runs out.

1. $25 Off the Pax 3 Vaporizer

As far as dry herb vaporizers go, the Pax 3 Vaporizer is easily one of the best out there. This year, they released an upgrade for how they sell the kit. You now have the choice to purchase solely the device, or go all-in with the entire set-up. The device itself is $199.99, while the kit runs at $269.99.

But, it wouldn’t be Cyber Monday without an awesome new release. In addition to the way they sell the Pax 3–they’re dropping a sick line. Pax paired with three fantastic artists to create stunning dry herb vaporizers to give as a holiday gift. Take a peek at their jaw-dropping new designs here. They’re limited edition, too, so they’ll be gone in the blink of an eye.

While it is one of the best dry herb vaporizers out there, you can also toke on some concentrates. It has a wicked fast charging time. And, is truly a boon to your wallet, as vaporizers are much more efficient at using your bud. So, if you’re looking to score a Cyber Monday deal on dry herb vaporizers, I highly recommend the Pax 3 Vaporizer.

See my full review of the device here.

Price: $224.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

2. $33 Off the Firefly 2 Vaporizer

As far as dry herb vaporizers go, the Firefly 2 Vaporizer is easily one of the best. Just like the Pax, it’s compatible with both flower and concentrates–just use the included dab canisters. But, it stands out in a few distinct ways.

Charge time is zero-issue with the Firefly 2 Vaporizer, as it’s ready in about 45-minutes. And, you’ll never have to stop vaping because the kit comes with a back-up battery. With a fantastic two-year warranty, your mind will be at ease. It also features touch-sensor activation. That means, the second you pick it up, it’s ready to go. With six temp settings, you can truly customize this dry herb vaporizer to you. Without a doubt, you won’t find a better price on the Firefly 2 Vaporizer than with this incredible Cyber Monday dry herb vaporizer deal.

If the Firefly isn’t quite the dry herb vape you’re going after, take a look at these other awesome models.

Price: $296.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. $19 Off Arizer Solo Vaporizer

If you’re just getting into the world of dry herb vaporizers, you may not have heard of the company “Arizer”. But, if you’re a veteran of the world of greens, you know what’s up. Without a doubt, Arizer knock your socks off with the Arizer Solo Vaporizer. This bad boy is the ultimate portable dry herb vape.

It’s exceedingly lightweight, easy to travel with, and user-friendly. Plus, it shuts off after 12-minutes of idleness, which greatly increases battery life. Receive a two-year warranty on the electronics, and a one-year warranty on the battery. If you’ve been eye-balling the Arizer Solo Vaporizer for some time, jump on this incredible Cyber Monday vaporizer deal before it’s too late.

Consider these other amazing dry herb vaporizers, too.

Price: $170.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. $40 Off Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer

You might not have heard of Storz & Bickel. But, I bet you’ve heard of the Volcano Vaporizer. Well, that OG table top dry herb vape is manufactured by Storz & Bickel. And, the amazingness translates over to a portable vape beautifully. The Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer allows you to make the magic of the Volcano into a travel-friendly unit.

This bad boy it brings a lot of extras to the table, but is a bit larger than other comparable dry herb vape models. Not only can you puff on some dry herb, you can also give dabs a go. It has super precise temperature control, and you have ultimate control over the other electronics. You don’t want to miss this full-convection hot air dry herb vape–this Cyber Monday deal won’t last long.

If you want to take a peek at some other Storz & Bickel/Volcano products, check out this in-depth guide.

Price: $359.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. $60 Off Herbalizer Vaporizer

If we’re really talking Cyber Monday deals on dry herb vaporizers, then we for sure need to consider luxury vapes. I mean, you are looking for a price you won’t find the rest of the year. And let me tell you, I’ve found the luxury vape for you: Herbalizer Vaporizer. Plus, it’s a whopping $60 off.

Not only does this baby vape dry herb, it’s also compatible with waxes and other concentrates. A hidden storage compartment allows you to keep your pieces and parts together–without drawing attention to yourself. It offers four separate modes of use, and a balloon bag and whip. They allow you to capture, keep, and inhale every last bit of greens. If you’re going big on Cyber Monday deals, then come home with this incredible dry herb vape.

Price: $539.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Cyber Monday Deals on Bongs and Dab Rigs

When it comes to smoking some ganj, you have a few choices. Papers, like blunts and jays are super popular (peep this for a complete list of rolling papers). Dry herb vapes are a go-to, as well, like we saw above. But, we’re missing a big chunk of weed accessories: Glass bongs and dab rigs.

And, they do occasionally go on sale. But, (and it’s a big “but”), it happens very infrequently, and oftentimes deals aren’t as amazing as they are today. So, if you’ve been lusting over a dab rig or bong, then you definitely need to snag one of these bad boys, before you’re back to playing full price.

6. 20% Off Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor Bubbler

As you well know, Snoop Dogg is one of the OG stoner celebrities. Of course, Cheech and Chong take the cake, but Snoop is a super close second. And, he’s well-known for backing up some really dope cannabis accessories. So, it’s no surprise he put his name behind some glass.

The Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor Bubbler is an amazing piece to add to your collection. Available in a eye-catching lime green, sure to compliment your other pieces. A showerhead diffusor makes for an extra smooth hit. Make this piece of functional art a centerpiece in your weed accessories. But, don’t miss this cannabis glass Cyber Monday deal. It’ll be gone before you know it.

Price: $175.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. 20% Off Black Leaf – HoneyComb Perc Stemless Glass Bong

Bongs come in so many shapes and sizes, you need to determine what works best for you. Sometimes a three-footer is absolutely necessary, while other times a mini bubbler is key. If you’re looking for function and not-too-flashy, then seriously consider the Black Leaf – HoneyComb Perc Stemless Glass Bong.

This bad boy doesn’t have a downstem–few other glass bongs that can boast about that. Downstems are easily broken. By removing the breaking hazard, you’re greatly increasing the life of this awesome bong. Aesthetically, this baby is clear, with a HoneyComb logo. And, there’s no carb hole–perfect for most stoners. Don’t miss out on an amazing Cyber Monday deal. Broken glass no more.

Price: $87.20 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. $45 G-Spot Glass Beaker Bong

As far as Black Friday deals on glass goes, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one with insanely thick borosilicate glass. They certainly exist, but they’re definitely not common. If you want an incredible deal on an incredible piece of glass, then you need the G-Spot Glass – Beaker Bong.

Of the many glass bongs out there, the G-Spot Glass – Beaker Bong is easily one of the most classic. Its shape and color just scream “OG stoner”. Fill up the large bowl, and place some ice in the neck–there are a few ice catches for that exact purpose. Plus, the solid tank joint is dang-near impossible to shatter. Grab this incredible glass bong Cyber Monday deal before it’s gone.

Price: $183.20 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. $27 Off Trailer Park Boys Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong

With so many amazing deals on glass bongs for Cyber Monday, it can feel a bit overwhelming. I’ve mentioned some awesome qualities in a glass bong, but what if you want all off the qualities? I gotchu–don’t worry your little green-filled mind. The Trailer Park Boys Glass Beaker Base Ice Bong is the perfect addition to any collection.

Not only does it fit in your hand perfectly–hello, ergonomic design–but it’s also large enough to puff with some homies. Toke on some greens through a 14.5mm diffuser downstem, creating the smoothest of hits. This baby also comes with an ice catch and splash guard. No more nasty bong water for you. Seriously consider this amazing Cyber Monday deal on bongs, before it’s back to full price.

Price: $107.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. 20% Off Blowjob Glass Mini Bong

Because Cyber Monday is such a great time for purchasing glass bongs, it can be difficult to choose. While I’ve mentioned awesome bong characteristics, I’ve forgotten an important one: Size. Sure, big bongs are great, but what if you want to be more discreet? Don’t worry for a nanosecond because I’ve got the answer for you. It’s called Blowjob Glass Mini Bong.

As a mini bong, it fits in your hand like a glove. Plus, it packs enough punch to get you and your homies stoney bologna. Not only does it fit in your hand perfectly–hello, ergonomic design–but it’s also large enough to puff with some homies.

It features a round base and 14.5mm chillum with glass bowl. And it has a carb hole, if you prefer glass with that characteristic. A bent neck helps prevent gross bong water from hitting your lips. Cyber Monday deals on glass bongs only come once a year. Don’t miss out.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

