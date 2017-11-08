How to Cover Weed Smell: The Ultimate Guide

The smell of weed is extremely distinct, almost like a mix of skunk and body odor. Charming, right? Well, to a cannasseur, the smell is like heaven…but not everyone else agrees. Weed is smelly in all forms: When you smoke, as an untouched nug, during dabs, and even making cannabutter.

In order to combat this unwanted scent, there are a few ways to go about covering the smell of weed. You could always mask it (which works temporarily, but the smell still lingers), or you could take drastic action to get rid of the odor entirely.

Keep in mind, however, there are tons of ways to get rid of weed smell, how to hide the smell of weed, in addition to those covered in this post.

Usually, a combination of smell-covering methods is ideal. Below you’ll find a list of the best ways on how to cover weed smell. Use it as a guide, and suit it to your situation. Make both yourself and you housemates that much happier when you cover the smell of your weed.

1. How to Cover Weed Smell With a Candle

First things first, if you’re going to smoke weed inside, do everyone a favor and light a candle beforehand. Like, before you even open up your stash jar. Not only are candles amazing for regular use, they add a hint of thoughtfulness when it comes to dealing with how to cover weed smell.

Any candle will do, but there’s just something hilariously charming about a candle called “Smell My Nuts”. A delicious combination of banana nut bread, toasted coconut, and hazelnut will fill your space with yumminess. It boasts a burn-time of about 100-hours, so you’ll be covering weed smell for a long time post-purchase. Put a smile on your’s and your housemates’ faces, when you cover the weed smell with this bad boy.

Price: $11.68

2. How to Cover Weed Smell With a Stash Jar

Always, always, always keep your bud stored in an air-tight container. This does two things. First, you’re sealing away your goodies from humidity and air. Both of these can wreak havoc on your ganja. Second, it keeps the smell locked and loaded. That is to say, it doesn’t smell like dank the second you walk into the room where your bud is stored.

Stash jars come in many different forms, but the best ones come in packs of two. This is because you can keep multiple strains on-hand, without having to worry about mixing them up. The Airtight Smell Proof Durable Multi-Use Portable Metal Herb Container is by far one of the best stash jars around. Stop reading about how to cover weed smell, and start implementing strategies with these babies.

Don’t pigeon-hole yourself into one stash jar. Give these stash jars a go, as well as these portable weed stash boxes.

Price: $21

3. How to Cover Weed Smell With Clean Glass

If you’re a big fan of smoking glass, like pipes, bongs, or dab rigs, then there’s an easy solution to hiding the weed smell: Clean your glass regularly. Seriously, if you keep resin and ash out of your glass, you’re already starting off on a cleaner-smelling foot.

Klear Kryptonite is my absolute favorite glass cleaning kit, no questions asked. The team over there actually sent me a bottle to review, and potentially include in my post. I was seriously impressed with how well it worked (check out these before and after pictures of my bong). And, because the cannabis industry is still budding–pun fully intended–there aren’t federal standards in place.

Unfortunately, this means harmful chemicals could end up in your cleaning kits. Limonene is a common toxic agent, and can be identified by that super orange-y cleaning smell. Unlike many competitors, Klear Kryptonite is completely non-toxic, as long as you use it properly. It actually meets Colorado’s health standards, making it one of the cleanest, safest products on the market. If you want to know how to cover weed smell from the get-go, then make sure your glass is sparkly with Klear Kryptonite.

If you’re interested in other glass cleaning methods, peep this informative article.

Price: $20.02

4. How to Cover Weed Smell With Glass Part Two

Even if you regularly clean your glass, it can still retain the smell of weed. Because glass is so intricate and aesthetically pleasing, there may be parts that a regular glass cleaner can’t coat well. To combat this issue, invest in a brush cleaning set, to reach all of the hard-to-clean places.

As I mentioned above, Klear Kryptonite is easily the best cleaning solution, and it will remove 99.99% of grime, without any help. But ice catches, percolators, and bent necks may make the cleaning process more time consuming, if you truly want to coat everything. Save some time, and snag some brushes to reach those hard-to-get places. This set comes with nine brushes of varying size and shape, so you can make your glass spotless, and cover the weed smell.

Price: $9.18

5. How to Cover Weed Smell With a Filter

Once you pull your greens out of your airtight container, and pack it into your squeaky clean glass (or roll with some papers), you need to consider physically covering the smoke. The easiest way to do so is with a filter, or catch. Many of us old-school stoners will remember using a sploof (paper towel roll, stuffed with dryer sheets), but times have changed.

The Smoke Buddy is a freakin’ godsend if you’re smoking inside. Simply take a rip and exhale the smoke through the mouthpiece. It will catch most of the smoke, and thus cover weed smell significantly. This baby is small enough to travel, or keep in a bag. Choose from four different colors. If you truly want to learn how to cover weed smell, then you need to give the Smoke Buddy a shot.

Price: $11 (45 percent off MSRP)

6. How to Cover Weed Smell With an Odor Eliminator

Like I said before, there’s a big difference between masking the weed smell, and eliminating it entirely. Masking the smell ultimately isn’t a good solution. What you need when learning how to cover weed smell, is a true odor eliminator.

The Household Odor Eliminator is a popular solution for how to cover weed smell. Unlike scent sprays, this bad boy actually eliminates the odor, instead of just masking it. Whether you’ve just smoked and there’s still haze in the air, or you smoked days ago and want to remove an old odor, then you need the Household Eliminator. Hands-down, it’s one of the best ways to cover the smell of weed.

Price: $14.99

7. How to Cover Weed Smell With an Air Filter

An odor eliminator is a fantastic piece to add to the “how to cover weed smell” family, but over time you’ll need another method. An air filter is a fantastic choice regardless of whether or not you smoke bud because it purifies the air around you, thus removing particles and smells from the surrounding area. If you flip on the air filter when you first light the candle, you’re adding in an extra layer of covering the weed smell.

The GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier is the perfect addition to the “how to cover weed smell” team. It captures 99.7% of all household particles and smells. This baby purifies with UV-C light technology, which destroys airborne mold, bacteria, viruses, and more. Measuring 22″, and housing three different speeds, it’s ideal for medium-sized rooms. Covering the smell of weed has never been easier.

Price: $86.77 (42 percent off MSRP)

8. How to Cover Weed Smell By Putting Away Your Clothes

Smoke attaches to fabric, which is why you know if someone has recently puffed on a cig. While weed smoke does the same thing, it takes longer to become an apparent smell. Mitigate this issue from the beginning, by investing in some plastic bins. Store all clothing and blankets in these bins, and keep them locked up when you smoke. Moreover, keep your clothes stored in the closet with the door shut, and your dresser with the drawers closed.

These Sterlite 19889804 70 Quart bins are the perfect addition to your “how to cover weed smell” collection. These bad boys are clear, so you can see exactly what you’re storing inside. They’re also stackable, to make for easy organization, and come with durable plastic lids. Get all of your loose fabric stored away, and you’ll reduce the smell almost instantly.

Price: $59.96

9. How to Cover Weed Smell With Air Flow

If you really want to learn how to cover weed smell, then you’re going to have to put up with some chilliness. (Well, if you’re lucky enough to live in a climate where it’s super temperate, you won’t be chilled). This method works best in a corner room, where you have windows on opposite walls.

Crack a single window on each wall, creating an entry for clean air, as well as an exit for dirty air. Inspect all air vents in the room, ensuring they’re not on. If they are, either cover them with a piece of cardboard, or shut them entirely, as vents mess with the airflow you’re attempting to create.

From there, place a box fan right in front of the “exit” window. This Hurricane Classic Box fan is perfect. Fans work by pulling in the air behind them (in this case, the smelly weed air), and pushing it out the front, through through the window. To ensure your set-up is properly working, test the flow with some smoke.

If you’re feeling super ballsy, feel free to rip a bowl. But if you’d rather test without the smell, light a candle and blow it out. You may need to shine a light, in order to see the smoke, but watch where it floats in the room. And, if it heads right out the exit window, you’ve done your job. If it doesn’t, check the vents again. In any event, if you truly want to know how to cover weed smell, then this is by far the best answer, when used in combination with other methods.

Price: $29.95

10. How to Cover Weed Smell on You

Once you’ve completed the rest of the methods for how to cover weed smell, the only thing left is the smell on you! Don’t get me wrong, Febreze is an awesome thing to spray post-smoking–not as a way to mask it, but to make you smell delicious. In the same breath, though, Febreze kind of screams, “hey, I just puffed on some ganj!” That’s totally fine, but if you want to go classy then you should consider a perfume or cologne.

If you prefer a more feminine perfume, I highly recommend Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue. It’s a very light fragrance that works for many people. It’s not too pungent, nor is it a super “fancy” smell, so you can spray it post-smoking without worry.

Price: $96.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

And if you’re searching for a more masculine scent to add to your “how to cover weed smell” collection, I highly recommend Clinique Happy by Clinique. Just like the perfume, it’s very light and pleasant, without inducing a headache–perfect for after smoking. Cover up that dankiness today.

Price: $38.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

