Top 10 Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: The Ultimate List

Alright, I know. You’re probably thinking, “C’mon, Becca, we all know a stoner just wants some weed.” And you wouldn’t be wrong. But, not everyone is entirely comfortable walking into a dispensary. Moreover, many stoners live in states where solely medical cannabis is legal. The average person can’t saunter in and buy a zip or two.

Rather than jumping to the obvious gift of green-y goodness, there are loads of other stoner gifts for your boyfriend. Here are a few things to consider. First, does he prefer dabs or flower? Second, does he own any glass or vaporizers? Third, is he a DIY kind of guy?

With these answers in mind, you can find the perfect stoner gift for your boyfriend. But, instead of spending hours crawling into the deep corners of the internet, I’ve compiled a list of the best stoner gifts for your boyfriend.

Of course, these stoner gifts aren’t the be-all, end-all. Instead, you can peep other gift guides, such as these creative stoner gifts.

This list is set-up in a superlative fashion. Each capsule has a descriptive title, where you can dive in for more information, or browse with ease.

Peep it below. Use it to springboard into the title of “legendary gift giver”.

1. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Dab Pen

If your man loves to dab, then you absolutely can’t go wrong with a dab pen. This awesome device allows users to dab on-the-go, without drawing attention to themselves. After all, a dab rig is pretty dang conspicuous (but if you’re looking for one of those, look at this awesome one). The Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer is a phenomenal dab pen.

This bad boy comes with everything your stoner boyfriend needs. He’ll receive one Aurora Vaporizer, three atomizers (Aurora Atomizer, Dual Ceramic Heating Rods, Dual Quartz Heating Rods), a silicone container, a magnetic charger, five screens, and a loading tool. One of the worst things about dab pens is how easily they gunk up. The Dr. Dabber defies this notion. Un-sticky on your hands, great on your lungs.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Tabletop Vaporizer

If we’re going for legendary gift giving status, then I’ve got THE stoner gift for your boyfriend. Drumroll, please…..a Volcano Vaporizer. While it costs a pretty penny, it’s considered the grandaddy of all tabletop vaporizers.

And, this baby allows people to toke on both dabs and concentrates. Plus, you can choose between model types and valves, too. Models are classic and digital, with classic featuring a dial for temperature control, and digital houses a display screen. Easy valve calls for the use of one-size of bag, while the solid valve allows you to customize bag size. With the Volcano, your stoner boyfriend’s lungs will be happier, his homies will be stoked, and you’ll be beaming.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Portable Vaporizer

While the Volcano Vaporizer is sure-fire amazing stoner gift, it’s not portable. That’s literally the only downside of it. Mitigate that issue by purchasing a portable vaporizer. But, not just any portable vaporizer. Seriously consider the Firefly 2 Vaporizer.

This baby comes in a wide variety of bright colors, and it allows you to toke on flower and dabs. Plus, it has one of the fastest charging times on the market, at 45-minutes. And technically, you’ll never have to stop vaping because it comes with a back-up battery. When you pick it up, touch sensors immediately pop the unit to “awake”. As far as gifts for a stoner boyfriend go, this definitely gives you the title of “best significant other ever.”

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Glass Bong

One of the more obvious gifts for your stoner boyfriend is glass. Or more specifically, a bong. But, not all glass is created with the same love and care. So, you want to look for glass that comes from a high-quality seller, with a great reputation. And I’ve got just the bong for you: The Blaze Glass – Stemless 7mm Glass Bong with Drum Diffuser.

Stemless glassware is ideal for just about any stoner. The stem and joint are one of the easiest places to break a bong, so removing one of the hazards ups the level of security significantly. Smooth hits galore, with a whopping 10-arm tree perc, a circ perc with dome, and a slitted cup perc. Toss some ice cubes in for an extra cool hit. Seriously consider this gift for your stoner boyfriend.

Price: $126.75 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: eNail

I mentioned dab rigs above. They’re definitely an awesome stoner gift for your boyfriend, but they need one exceedingly necessary part: A source of heat. Many stoners heat a dab rig with a butane torch (like this one). But, the easiest way–in my opinion–is with an enail. This device essentially heats up to a certain temperatures and stays there, so you don’t have to mess with an open flame.

The Yocan Torch E-Nail is an awesome model. It features a 15-second heat time, allowing you to inhale for as long as necessary. The quartz dual coil atomizer works like a charm. And, it supports up-to 45-puffs-per-charge. This kit also comes with a portable e-nail, a quartz dual coil atomizer, a small tool, a USB charging cable, and a glass tube. Give your stoner boyfriend the gift that keeps on giving.

Price: $59.99

Price: $59.99

6. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Grinder

If your stoner boyfriend is in the market for a new grinder, now is the perfect time to snag one. Grinders are amazing for two reasons. One, they chop up your flower more finely, which increases the amount of surface area of smokeable material. In turn, this creates a better smoke session. Two, it allows the user to grind up a bunch of bud at-once, and store it for later use.

The Herb & Weed Grinder With Pollen Catcher is perfect for just about anyone. It has four-pieces, which means the top portion grinds the bud, the middle portion stores it, and the bottom chamber collects kief. Kief, is a super potent form of flower, which provides for a more intense smoke session. In addition to an awesome grinder, this kit also comes with a travel bag and gift box. Just add paper to make it the best stoner gift for your boyfriend around.

Price: $15.99

7. Best Gifts for Stoner Boyfriend: Stash Jar

Sometimes an amazing stoner gift for your boyfriend is something he’d never purchase on his own. I’m not talking about something crazy expensive (although there are plenty of awesome stoner luxury gifts to choose from), I’m talking about the “lamer” side of being a cannasseur: Purchasing all of the necessary, but boring stuff.

Number one on the list is a stash jar. Stoners make stash jars from just about anything, but most don’t seal out air and moisture. Well, the Half Oz Smell Proof Stash Jar does exactly that–with a capacity for up-to a half-zip. UV protection keeps out harmful rays, leaving your bud safe for months. Moreover, this baby comes with a travel bag, further reducing suspicion of the canister’s contents. Be the hero your stoner boyfriend didn’t know he needed.

Price: $19.99

8. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Rolling Tray

While we’re on the subject of stoner gifts for your boyfriend that he probably wouldn’t purchase, add in rolling trays. Yeah, a rolling tray isn’t super expensive, but it’s ridiculously easy to set aside a plate and roll some jays on it. Problems arise, though, when you end up needing that plate for food consumption. Save the day with an amazing rolling tray.

The Cookies Rolling Tray 2.0 With Removable Tray is perfect. It’s made of a very durable, high-quality plastic, with flame-retardant qualities. Plus, there are six holes for holding pre-rolled jays, and an additional three holes for jays with glass tips. And, it has a spot for a clipper lighter. A rolling tray is a way cooler gift for your stoner boyfriend, than you may think.

Price: $14.17 (32 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Extraction Machine

In the world of weed, cool gadgets exist on practically every street corner. There’s everything from devices to enhance your stoniness, to making the process of smoking much easier. But, one of the most popular gifts recently are extractors. Arguably the most well-known is the Magic Butter Maker. But, I’m here to take it up a notch.

The Boldtbags – CO2 Shaker Kit is a different approach to extractions. Magic Butter, of course, aids in the creation of edibles (infused-oils, tincture, and butters). This baby, though, is made specifically for the dry ice extraction process. Your man will receive a five quart plastic bucket with lid, a 160 micron one Gallon Boldtbag and a Boldtbags scraper card. In essence, the only thing left is to add in some bud. Give your stoner boyfriend the gift of making extractions.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Cones

When it comes to stoner gifts for your boyfriend, you truly can never go wrong with papers. Even if your man is a big dab rat, it’s always fantastic to keep some rolling papers on-hand. Raw is the most well-known name in the paper game, so you’re sure to strike gold with them.

The RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 32 Pack is no exception. These babies are made with natural, organic, unrefined, and unbleached hemp paper. Moreover, they’re entirely GMO-free, chlorine-free, and vegan–yes! No animal products whatsoever. Raw cones are the stoner gift that keeps on giving.

Price: $9.98

