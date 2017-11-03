Top 20 Best Stoner Gifts for Any 420 Occasion

The Holiday season is such an amazing time of year. With snow (or fake snow, depending on where you live) on the ground, and magic in the air, you can practically feel the joy…and the stress. Choosing a present for everyone you feel should receive a gift can make you want to tear your hair out.

Luckily, if you know any stoners or people who enjoy toking on some cannabis, then your worries are about to melt away. Stoner gifts may feel daunting if you know nothing about the lifestyle, or plant itself. Rather than purchasing something that has nothing to do with cannabis, or taking a random shot in the dark, take a moment to browse this list of the best stoner gifts for Christmas.

For additional resources, check out these stoner gifts for guys, stoner gifts for girls, gift baskets, and cheap weed gifts.

Use this list to round out your favorite stoner’s smoking kit. It’s set up in no particular order. Instead, it’s meant to be used as a springboard towards the right gift.

Below you’ll find everything from a luxury stoner gift, to the perfect stocking stuffer.

1. Best Stoner Gift – Electric Grinder: Avryware Stainless Steel Spice Grinder

Grinders are an awesome cannabis accessory. They take nugs of weed and break them into smaller pieces. But, most people who smoke probably either have one, or are willing to purchase a new one on their own. Instead of going that gift route (although it’s a great one, if you want to check out these ones), go a fancier grinder route: With an electric grinder.

Electric grinders are a great stoner gift because, while they make life much easier, most of us won’t drop money on them. The best thing about this set is there are two, so the cannasseur in your life can always have two different strains ready to smoke. With the push of a button, it easily grinds even the stickiest of herbs. An electric grinder (or two!) is a solid gift for a stoner.

If you’re looking for more options, give these other electric grinders a look.

Price: $22.49 (36 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Stoner Gift – Rolling Papers: Juicy Jay’s Rolling Papers

Rolling papers are an essential part of most stoners’ repertoires. They’re compact, usually inexpensive, and can generally be rolled anywhere. All you need is some bud and a lighter. Most rolling papers, though, are flavorless or just a normal hemp flavor. If you’re looking for a cool stoner gift, then flavored rolling papers are sure to be a hit.

Juicy Jay’s are a well-known rolling paper company, and are backed by none other than Juicy Jay himself. With 10 different flavors to choose from, your favorite stoner will have a fun time trying each new rolling paper. And, if he’s not a fan of joints and prefers blunts, then snag some of these Juicy Jay blunt wraps, instead. You can’t go wrong with some flavored papers.

Peep these other flavored rolling papers, gold papers, clear papers, and Raw papers, for more options.

Price: $15.75

3. Best Stoner Gift – Glass Bong: Ice Bong with Triple HoneyComb Perc in Case

When in the hunt for the perfect stoner gift, there are loads of different routes to take. I already covered a popular way to smoke: With a joint. The other most iconic way to smoke is with a bong. And I really don’t know a single stoner that would be less-than-thrilled with some new glass. But because glass is so personalized, it’s best to go more simple, than anything else.

In terms of glass bongs, a straight cylinder ice bong is pretty darn classic. But, what makes it stand out is the three fabulous percs–which diffuse smoke further, creating smoother hits. Plus, it has a reinforced joint and is stemless, which helps mitigate glass breakage. Colored ice notches allow the user to shove in some snow or ice, in order to cool down the hit. Plus, it comes with a unique, leather carrying case Glass is always a fantastic stoner gift.

Price: $179.58

4. Best Stoner Gift – Pipe: Glass Hand Pipe With Inside-Out Frit Encalmo

Just like I said above, glass is a phenomenal gift for stoners. But, it’s not just limited to bongs–although that’s what immediately comes to mind, for many people. Glass pipes are another popular way to smoke (and as such, are an awesome stoner gift). Pipes come in many shapes, sizes, colors, and price ranges.

This Glass Hand Pipe With Inside-Out Frit Encalmo is absolutely beautiful. It’s a spoon pipe with roll stopper horns. All this means is it’s easier to grip, as stoners often get butterfingers. This baby has a comfortable mouthpiece, is easy to clean, and has a carb hole on the left side. True beauty as a piece of art, and in terms of functionality.

Interested in something a bit more “out there”? Check out this donut in the shape of a kitty glass pipe!

Price: $81.18

5. Best Stoner Gift – E Nail: Yocan Torch E-Nail

There are two ways to smoke cannabis: With flower and with dabs. Flower is the green, dry herb you typically see people smoking. Dabs, otherwise known as concentrates, are a more potent way to smoke, recently introduced onto the market. You can smoke dabs a few ways, but an e nail is by far the easiest. Considered a vaporizer, it keeps a consistent temperature, to ensure you’re getting the most efficient hit.

The Yocan Torch E-Nail is a portable device, that allows for 15-second hits at 482 – 536 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s compatible with wax and other concentrates, and charges with a micro-USB cord–so the stoner you’re shopping for will inevitably have back-up chargers on-hand. Choose between black and stainless steel. You’ll be the coolest gift giver around with this awesome stoner gift.

Price: $59.99

Buy the Yocan Torch E-Nail here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

6. Best Stoner Gift – Weed Vaporizer: Firefly 2 Vaporizer

Just like the e nail mentioned above, this device is also a vaporizer. A vaporizer (usually) heats up cannabis without combustion–like a lighter–which is healthier for your body. So if you’ve been worried about your favorite stoner’s lungs, then I’d seriously advocate looking into one of these. They range greatly in price and quality. But, if you’re looking to go all-out, then I highly recommend the Firefly 2 Vaporizer.

This baby is the epitome of a stoner’s dream. It allows for users to partake in both concentrates and dry herb, and users can easily switch between the two. Charging up in an impressive 45-minutes, there are few other vaporizers with this capability. Plus, it comes with back-up batteries, so you can vape and charge at the same time. A touch sensor immediately activates the unit, when you pick it up. Choose from five different colors to really up your awesome stoner gift giver game.

If you’re not feeling the Firefly, but still want a vape, consider these dry herb vaporizers, weed vapes, vape pens, and portable vaporizers.

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Firefly 2 Vaporizer here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

7. Best Stoner Gift – Comfy Clothes: Starter Men’s Jogger Sweatpants

While there are plenty of fantastic smoking devices and accessories you could purchase as a stoner gift, there are loads of other options you may not have considered. One of the worst things about getting stoned is when you get the “high chills”. You’re more or less excessively cold for no reason. So, help out your favorite stoner by banishing those high chills.

A pair of joggers is the perfect way to do so. And, Starter is such a well-known company in the sweats world, these guys are a no brainer. Looking for a more feminine fit? A pair of ladies Starter Joggers are just as awesome. These babies have front and back pockets, and are extra soft. You can never go wrong with this stoner gift.

Onesies are also a great choice, as are cannabis shirts, and stoner clothes.

Price: $24.99

8. Best Stoner Gift – Warm Socks: Fits Sock Co Rugged Crew

Just like sweatpants warm your legs, socks keep your tootsies nice and roast-y toasty. And while you could go with any old pair of socks (everyone loves fuzzy and warm!), getting an awesome pair of socks that someone would actually wear is a solid choice.

I personally own Fits socks and they’re my favorite brand on the planet, hands-down, no questions asked. They fit like a glove, your feet don’t get sweaty because they’re made of merino wool, and they’re happy at the end of the day. Happy feet = warm feet = happy stoner. Socks are always a fantastic stoner gift.

Spice it up even further with some weed socks.

Price: $18.99

9. Best Stoner Gift – Snacks: Catered Cravings Sweet and Salty Snacks Gift Basket

While clothing and smoking accessories are all fantastic stoner gifts, they don’t satisfy an important facet of the cannabis lifestyle: The munchies. Of course, not every strain causes them, but food does taste extra delicious after a few hits. So, shower your favorite stoner with delicious food to satisfy those cravings.

Providing the answer to both sweet and salty desires, this basket contains everything from Cheez-Its, to Rice Krispies and Red Gum. Tons of other delicious candies, chips, and snacks are packed into this six-quart reusable snack bin. No matter the craving, you can help your favorite cannasseur solve anything with this awesome stoner gift.

Price: $33.99

10. Best Stoner Gift – Activity Book: The Stoner Puzzle Stash: An Activity Book for the High-Minded

The last thing to cover in the cannabis experience is what to do once you’ve gotten into comfy clothes, smoked until you’re chill, and satisfied the munchies. Of course, watching a movie is always a favorite past time. But, using your brain in a creative manner is just so darn satisfying.

So, purchasing your favorite cannabis enthusiast a puzzle book is an amazing stoner gift. It includes tons of different mind benders like word searches, mazes, and more. There are so many different activities to choose from, your favorite stoner will be delighted.

If you know your favorite stoner prefers to color, check out this awesome coloring book.

Voracious reader? Peep this list of the best marijuana books.

Price: $9.85 (24 percent off MSRP)

11. Best Stoner Gift – Stash Jar: Airtight Smell Proof Durable Multi-Use Portable Metal Herb Jar

Stash jars are an essential part of any cannabis consumer’s set-up. After all, you can’t have that danky dank escaping into the surrounding air. So, finding a stash jar that’s truly smell-proof is of the utmost importance. Make your favorite cannasseur’s life easier with this awesome stoner gift.

This little pocket-sized canister measures in at three-inches high, by 1.25-inches wide, by 1.25-inches deep. Designed with precision-treading and a rubber seal, the odor is sure to stay locked and loaded. And, because this bad boy isn’t made of glass, it’s considered shatter-proof–no more having to worry about dropping it. Stash jars are a solid stoner gift, no questions asked.

For more stash jar options, check out these stash boxes, and portable stashes.

Price: $7.50 (40 percent off MSRP)

12. Best Stoner Gift – Handy Tool: Keyport Pivot Key Organizer

I want to thank Keyport for sending me one of these devices to try. At first, I was honestly a bit apprehensive because I didn’t need another thing to carry with me. My first thoughts were that it was basically a modern Swiss Army Knife–and the company actually describes it that way. After a few days, though, I realized how useful this tool truly is.

It’s a 10-in-1 multi-tool, and includes a flat head screwdriver, box opener, mini ruler, bottle opener, and more…all at your fingertips. It even has an eight Gig USB flash drive–as a writer it was an exciting find. What makes this such a phenomenal stoner gift is the fact it’s compatible with keys, in addition to a carabiner where you can attach other items. Having all of your stuff in one place as a cannabis user makes life infinitely easier. Tearing around the house in search of everyday carries, like keys and ID, is no fun. Instead, give the stoner gift of ease of mind with the Keyport Pivot Key Organizer.

Price: $19.99

13. Best Stoner Gift – Smoke Eliminator: Smoke Buddy Personal Air Filter

One of the most obvious “problems” with toking on cannabis, is the smell. Going outside is always an option…unless it’s freezing out, or you have extra nosy neighbors. If you’re stuck smoking inside, there are a few things you can do, in order to mitigate the odor.

A smoke buddy is a personal device that essentially “catches” smoke, when you blow into it. It drastically reduces the visible smoke, and thus smell, from each hit. When paired with a delicious candle, you’ve created the perfect stoner gift. No smell makes for happy housemates, and happy cannabis consumers–a win-win for everyone.

And for more weed smell reduction methods, peep this list and these ideas.

Price: $11.48 (42 percent off MSRP)

14. Best Stoner Gift – Glass Cleaning Kit: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner

I’m going to start out this post by saying that the team over at Klear Kryptonite sent me a few sample bottles to try. So, this is my personal recommendation for glass cleaners. This stuff will get through the grimiest, grossest, gummed up pieces–you can check out how effective it was here on my own bong. It hadn’t been that clean since the day it arrived.

Many stoners will clean their glass with various methods, like isopropyl alcohol, or boiling in water. While these are effective methods, Klear Kryptonite provides a better solution…pun fully intended. It actually meets Colorado’s growing guidelines, and is 100% limonene-free–a dangerous chemical found in many cleaning agents, so always check products before using on your glass. A cannabis enthusiast may not indulge in cleaning products herself, which is what makes this an incredible stoner gift. Clean glass, clean hits, clean lungs.

Peep some of these other glass cleaning methods, as well.

Price: $20.02

15. Best Stoner Gift – Rolling Tray: Raw Metal Rolling Tray

As far as stoner gifts go, there are a few that work for just about every kind of stoner. While not everyone rolls joints (as is typical of a rolling tray), many people use it as a loading tray, as well. That is to say, when someone is loading glass, like a bong or pipe, she may do so on a rolling tray.

This mitigates losing any little pieces that don’t make it into the bowl, when you first loaded it. In this case, it’s essentially a “dropped bud collector”, which saves loads of greens over time. Even if your favorite stoner has a rolling tray, you can never go wrong with a backup.

Give these other rolling trays a look, for more ideas.

Price: $10

16. Best Stoner Gift – Stash Box: Discreet Van Gogh ‘Almond Blossom’ Locking Book Box

Stash boxes come in many different flavors. Some are very simple in design, with no lock. Others have beautiful patterns throughout, complete with a lock to keep out nosy eyes. Regardless, though, they’re a fantastic stoner gift your favorite cannasseur is sure to love.

The team over at Hakuna reached out to me to check out their stash boxes. They sent me two models, but I really fell in love with the Locking Book Box (I personally have the Van Gogh ‘Almond Blossom’, but they’re all gorgeous). It’s spacious and features a maroon interior, making it easy to find things. Plus, this stash box comes with a four-piece grinder, a stash jar that fits an eighth, and two keys. It may be considered one of the ultimate stoner gifts.

Price: $69.95

17. Best Stoner Gift – Kief Press: Pollen Press

Pollen, or kief as it’s commonly called, is an extra potent part of cannabis. When you grind up flower, a dust forms along the walls of the chamber, or collects in a kief catch. Over time, a significant amount builds up. Cannabis enthusiasts, of course, found a way to really make the most of it: With a pollen press.

This bad boy is super easy to use. Once enough kief has been collected, you place it in the middle, and replace the lid. When left for an extended period of time (preferably overnight), it creates a hard mass. It’s easy to travel with and pick apart, for a more potent smoking experience. Bring delight to your favorite cannasseur, with this incredible stoner gift.

Price: $10.64

18. Best Stoner Gift – Extractor Machine: Magical Butter Botanical Extractor

Vaping and smoking are two popular ways to intake cannabis. Another extremely well-loved way is through edibles. Edibles are food that has been infused with THC or CBD. Most people think of pot brownies, or some other type of dessert when they hear the word “edible”. But, they come in many different forms, and are generally made with cannabutter or infused oil. You can make either of these at home, but they’re definitely an undertaking.

When the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor was first released on the market, it was a revolutionary technology for many cannabis enthusiasts. Now in its second iteration, it’s even better. This baby makes infused oils and butter in as little as four-hours. So, if you want to give one of the absolute coolest stoner gifts, make sure it’s the Magical Butter Maker.

Don’t forget to check out these cannabutter-making accessories.

Price: $174.95

19. Best Stoner Gift – Massager: Scalp Massager Gold

You might be scratching your head at this one, but think about it: Don’t you enjoy having your head massaged? It could be 11 AM on a Tuesday, and if someone offered to scratch your head, would you really say no? That’s what I thought. Having your head massaged when you’re stoned, though, is like absolute bliss.

This scalp massager is perfect as a stoner gift. It feels fantastic, and you don’t need someone else to use it (although having a partner massage your head is amazing, too). Plus, it’s small enough to store in a purse and head scratch on-the-go.

Price: $5.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

20. Best Stoner Gift – Dish & Dabber: Ned The Narwhal Dabber

If your favorite stoner is into dabs (also known as concentrates), then there’s a good chance she’s in the market for something called a dabber. In order to transfer the dabs from the container to the heated nail, something called a dabber is required.

This intricate dabber, in the shape of a narwhal, is made by Empire Glassworks, a well-known glass company based in the US. The dabber features an ergonomic whale body, and an extended horn. And, it glows under blacklight. Make this heat-resistant stoner gift, the gift this year.

Price: $39.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.