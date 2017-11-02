Top 10 Best Vape Pens: The Ultimate List

When it comes to cannabis, it feels like there are endless ways in which to intake the plant. Of course, you’ve always got the OG methods like blunts, joints, and glass (such as bongs and pipes). And, you’ve also got edibles, which are eaten and enter your body through the digestive tract.

Vaporizers and vape pens, though, are becoming more prominent in the cannabis community. Because there is usually no combustion involved–a high-temp exothermic reaction using both a fuel and an oxidizer (with bud, it’s typically a lighter and oxygen)–it’s healthier for your body. And, they have other benefits, too.

In the case of vaping, there are two ways to vaporize the weed: With conduction and convection. Conduction is the transfer of heat through two objects, by direct contact. Think of it as a pot on the stove, being heated up. On the other hand, convection is the transfer of heat through a fluid. That same pot of water also uses convection heating because a liquid (water) is being heated and transferred away from the source.

Conduction heating was around first as a vaping technology, and was soon followed by convection. The former tends to be better for your pocketbook, while the latter can cost a pretty penny. Both are fantastic technologies within a vape pen, though, so you really can’t make the wrong choice.

I’ve compiled a list of the best vape pens money can buy. Peep it below to find the perfect one for you.

1. Best Concentrate-Specific Vape Pen: Dr Dabber Aurora Vaporizer

Vaping, of course, isn’t just limited to dry herb. In fact, there are plenty of vape pens out there that cater to concentrates. Concentrate vape pens can range from using a specific type (like oil or wax), to having the capability to use any concentrate.

If you’re looking for a kick butt vape pen that does it all, then you’ve found it in the Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer. With this awesome set-up, you’ll receive three different coils, to account for the varying viscosities of concentrates you may be puffing on. A comfortable ceramic mouthpiece allows for long draws, and optimal airflow. So, if you need a vape pen based in concentrates, then you’ve found it with this bad boy.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with three different coils to allow vaping of any type of concentrate

Ceramic mouthpiece is super comfy, and increases air flow tremendously

Magnetic connections make for easy on-and-off

Has the feel of a cigarillo

Cons:

Not built for dry herb

2. Best Glass-Based Vape Pen: Black Leaf – Liquid Freezer Vaporizing Glass Handpipe

When I was describing the ways in which vaping may occur, I stated that vape pens don’t generally use combustion. While this is absolutely true, this particular vape pen does–but you can also use it as a traditional vaporizer, as well.

The Black Leaf – Liquid Freezer Vaporizing Glass Handpipe is quite unique in design. Its unique build allows for extra cool hits. Simply stick this piece in the freezer. And, its filled with a non-freezing liquid, to up the smoothness of each hit. It’s essentially built as a one-hitter, so be aware of that before bringing it to a party. If you need a discreet vape pen for an individual, then you need Black Leaf – Liquid Freezer Vaporizing Glass Handpipe.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Uses a regular lighter, so you don’t have to charge it

Allows you to conserve your bud far more than smoking regular glass

Fantastic price

Easy to travel with

Cons:

Not meant for sharing

3. Best Large-Size Vape Pen: KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer

There are so many amazing things about vape pens, it’s hard to consider the cons. But, don’t be fooled–there are positives and negatives to each vape pen. One of the biggest downsides is a small chamber, which ultimately makes it difficult to repack discreetly or in a timely manner. In order to combat that issue, finding a vape pen with a massive chamber is ideal.

That’s where the KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer comes in. It’s built specifically for dry herb, with an impressive .6 g chamber. Keep in mind that vaping a gram of dry herb produces more efficient results, than smoking it some other way because vape pens conserve bud way more. Choose between black and white, with a limited edition 24k gold trim. A lifetime warranty will keep your mind at ease, while you put the rest of yourself in a relaxed state.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Designed with a massive .6 gram holding chamber

Receive loads of accessories and replacement parts

Cons:

Not meant for use with concentrates

4. Best Wax-Specific Vape Pen: Yocan Evolve Plus Wax Vape Pen Kit

Vape pens are always a fantastic investment…but they can be a huge hit to the pocketbook up front. And if you’re spending money on a sweet vape pen, you want to ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. So, if you’re a fan of wax, then you definitely need to check out the Yocan Evolve Plus Wax Vape Pen Kit.

This bad boy is made with some seriously high-quality materials. Featuring a quartz coil (you know how awesome those babies are!) that doesn’t use traditional wicks, so flavor is amazing. Choose between three sweet colors, to match your vape pen to you. And, you’ll receive other awesome accessories like a silicone jar for wax, a base, and more.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Absolutely fantastic price

Built with high-quality quartz coils

Provides super robust flavors with each pull

Cons:

Cannot be used with other concentrates

5. Best Customizable Vape Pen: Source Orb 4 Vaporizer

Because wax is such a popular concentrate–it’s ridiculously easy to load up a vape pen with it–it’s no wonder there are so many popular models built specifically to cater to it. Many vaporizers come with specific settings, or few accessories, leaving you “stuck” with what you’re given. But, if you like wax and love to customize your set-up, then the Source Orb 4 Vaporizer is right up your alley.

Seriously, this guy is everything you’ll ever need. It comes with eight temperature control options, and an incredible six interchangeable atomizers, including a quartz single coil, a quartz double coil, white ceramic double coil, black ceramic double coil, Terra 2 ceramic coil-less atomizer, and a Source Nail coil-less atomizer, which is a removable bucket. Magnetic locking technology makes this vape pen easy to take apart. Don’t go another day without this amazing unit.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Comes with many accessories – including six atomizers

Magnetic locking technology makes it easy to take apart

Available in three different finishes

Cons:

Not meant for vaping other concentrates

6. Best Heat-Up Time in a Vape Pen: White Rhino Hylo Vaporizer

If you read the name of this vape pen and thought, “Man that sounds really familiar…is it a strain of weed?” You’re correct, and not alone–I did the exact same thing. Because White Rhino is an OG name people recognize, they decided to use it for a vape pen.

Many vape pens are specific to solely dry herb or concentrates. This bad boy, though, has the ability to use both–including waxes and oils. It heats up in an impressive 45-seconds, a feat few other vape pens can do. You’ll receive plenty of replacement bowls, screens, and other accessories. High-quality construction meets high-quality vaping with the White Rhine Hylo Vaporizer.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Compatible with both dry herb and concentrates

Heats up in 45-seconds – very quick

Fantastic for traveling

Cons:

Only has a one-year warranty

7. Best Celebrity-Backed Vape Pen: Cheech & Chong’s The Ripper Ceramic Vaporizer Kit

Stoners come in many different shapes and forms. And like all “types” of people, there are well-known stoner celebrities. These include Seth Rogan, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Willie Nelson, and so many more. But, if you had to name an OG stoner couple, it would definitely be Cheech and Chong.

Because they’re such cannaseurs, their knowledge about cannabis in general is sky-high. So they took all of their know-how, and designed their vape pen, The Ripper Ceramic Vaporizer Kit. Built specifically for waxy oils and concentrates, it features a single-button control, a 950 mAh battery, and a five-click locking requirement, for added safety. Plus, you’ll receive a dab tool with a silicone sleeve. You can never go wrong with Cheech and Chong.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Powered by a 950 mAh Lithium Ion battery.

Built specifically for waxy oils and concentrates

Available in black and white

Cons:

Mouthpiece seal may dry out over time

8. Best Discreet-Looking Vape Pen: G Slim Vaporizer

Vape pens are awesome for many reasons, but your pocketbook isn’t always as happy as you are. In order to keep both you and your wallet on the same page, it’s important to find a vape pen that fits your budget. Even better is when you find a model that’s on sale.

I’ve got you covered with the G Slim Vaporizer. For under $20, you can easily puff away on some greens while you’re out and about. This bad boy has a 510 thread, so you can easily pair it with many other vaping accessories. While this particular model is built for dry herb, it’s compatible with the G Slim Quartz tank, if you’re a fan of concentrates. All-around, this vape pen is a phenomenal choice in the $20 range.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic price for quality you receive

Compatible with other 510 thread accessories, like the G Slim Quartz Tank

Very discreet

Cons:

Not-so-discreet to refill in public

It is a cheap vape pen, so don’t expect it function as well as a luxury model

9. Best Not-So-Discreet-Looking Vape Pen: G Pen Elite Vaporizer

While extremely tiny, almost cigarillo-like vape pens are super discreet, they often lack the same power as a less-conservative-looking one. That is to say, smaller vape pens are awesome, but larger vape pens pack a bigger punch. The G Pen Elite Vaporizer has that proverbial punch.

This bad boy is super comfortable in your hand, and looks sleek as heck. Thanks to its ceramic heating chamber, each puff provides a pure and smooth taste. Turn it on with five clicks of a button, and adjust temperatures between 200 and 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you select a temperature, the unit will immediately begin heating up, and you’ll be ready to go in about 30-seconds. The G Pen Elite is a top-notch vape pen.

Price: $149.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ceramic heating chamber provides even heating

Each puff is flavorful and smooth

Heats up quickly

Efficient use of your bud

Cons:

Only intended for dry herb

10. Best Dual-Use Vape Pen: VapeDynamics Cora Vaporizer

Just like the many wax-specific vape pens out there, there are other concentrate-specific ones, too. Oils, like BHO, are super popular. So, having a vape pen that’s built for oils will provide you with the best vaping experience possible. The VapeDynamics Cora Vaporizer is calling your name.

Thanks to its size, it’s a super discreet vape pen option. This baby uses patented V-smart refillable cartridges–known as Cora pods, and come with a mouthpiece–which connect via a magnet. Each pod is super easy to refill, and holds up to 1 mL of liquid (which can be THC- or nicotine-based!). If you’re looking for a vape pen that’s easy, discreet, and oil-specific, then you’ve found it in the VapeDynamics Cora Vaporizer.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Great price

Made specifically for oil concentrates or e juice

Easy to clean and refill

Packs a punch with each puff

Cons:

Only meant for oils

