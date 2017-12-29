Music Festival Checklist: Everything You Need (2018)

I bet you’re pretty stoked–you’re heading to a music festival, after all! Off to see your favorite artists, hang with some homies, and have an absolutely incredible experience.

If you’ve never been to a music festival (or have, but just want a refresher), then you definitely need to check out my music festival checklist. Even if you’re just heading an hour-or-two away, it’s important to ensure you have every last item at-the-ready.

Whether you’re flying in a plane, or packing up in the car for a road trip, the items below will make your life much easier. Please remember that if you live in a state where cannabis has been legalized recreationally or medically, it’s illegal to bring anything across state lines. Don’t put yourself in a bad position, or you’re “Gonna have a bad time” a la South Park.

Use this list however you please. It’s set up in no particular order. Instead, it’s meant to be used as the items you need, in order to have a good time.

So, let’s dive into my music festival checklist, which has been crafted to include everything you need to create memories for the rest of your life.

1. Music Festival Checklist: Socks

“But it’s summertime!” you might be thinking. And you’re absolutely correct–but “summer” doesn’t necessarily equate “warm nights”. Socks are one of the most important, yet often-forgotten pieces of clothing. And, wearing socks with sandals at a festival is, well, pretty normal.

So, snag yourself a pair of socks that’ll keep your feet happy for days. FITS Light Hike do just that. They’re made of merino wool, which wicks away sweat, and keeps your toes warm. Merino wool is perfect regardless of the season. (Did you know you can go multiple days without washing them, too? They don’t stink like cotton!). Fits makes socks for loads of different styles, thicknesses, and activity levels. There’s a reason these puppies take spot number one on the music festival checklist.

Great socks need to be paired with great footwear, like light up shoes.

Price: $12.86 – $31.95

2. Music Festival Checklist: Hand Sanitizer

Bathrooms are the one thing everyone should know about, but fail to be mentioned. Will there be bathrooms? Yes, duh. Will there be hand sanitizer? Welllllllll….if you go right after they clean them up, maybe. Bring your own. Bring some for other people.

Snag this eight pack of Purell hand sanitizer. Each bottle has a loop, so you can attach it to your bag–and not take up precious space inside. Instead of wondering whether you (or your friends) are gonna have some nasty hands all day, just bring hand sanitizer. It might as well tie for first, with socks, as far as a music festival checklist goes.

Price: $15

3. Music Festival Checklist: Essentials Organizer

I want to thank the team over at AirPocket for sending me a unit to try. In a nutshell, this nifty organizer will change your travel life. Constructed to fit into an airplane seat pocket, it organizes everything, in an easy-to-access manner. A divider sits in the middle, with multiple sections to hold various items, including a phone, small tablet, ear phone case, wallet, or anything else you can think of.

On either side of this divider, sit two open pockets, ideal for slightly-larger items like a small laptop, book, or travel itinerary. A strap allows you to wear it like a bag (or satchel–Indiana Jones has one)–which can be removed. If you’d prefer to use the AirPocket as an in-bag organizer, simply place it into the bag you’d like to organize, and you’re set-to-go. And, it has a piece of fabric on the back, allowing you to slide the unit onto a rolling bag’s handle, making it the ultimate “stash, stuff, and go” piece.

As far as a music festival checklist item goes, this bad boy is perfect whether you’re traveling via plane, or car. It allows you to keep all of your essentials in one, organized place. No more scrounging around for your tickets, directions, or charger. You probably hadn’t considered the Airpocket beforehand–but you definitely should.

Price: $68

4. Music Festival Checklist: Locking Bag

While music festivals are supposed to be a place of magic, love, and understanding–you still need to be on your toes. 98% of people attending may have good intentions, but there will always be a few bad eggs anywhere you go. To mitigate that issue, bring a locking stash bag.

You’d think this item is solely for your green accessories (and it can be), but consider locking small items you don’t want laying around your tent/car. It is entirely odor-proof and will keep all of the stank inside, if you choose to use it as an actual stash bag. Plus, it features an organizer, and comes with a poker, for when you do choose to smoke. This multi-functional bag will make your life easier, and more secure.

If you’re super concerned with your items being stolen, snag a padlock and let those worries wash away.

Price: $59

5. Music Festival Checklist: Water Pack

We all know how important hydration is. But, it’s like there’s something weird in the air when you enter a music festival. Water? THAT’S FOR THE WEAK!….until you’re parched beyond belief. Luckily, music festivals have free water stations scattered throughout the venue. However, most places don’t allow you to bring in water bottles–empty or not.

That’s where a hydration pack comes in. Vibedration is one of the most well-known festival packs. It works much like a Camelback, but pops with some flair, design-wise. It features a two-liter bladder, and an interior and side pocket for storing small items like an ID or phone. Rock out and stay hydrated, with this essential music festival accessory.

Price: $54.99

6. Music Festival Checklist: Hoodie

Alright, alright, I know this isn’t really a hoodie. It’s definitely a drug rug. But, this piece of clothing is by far one of the most popular items you’ll see at a music festival.

Because drug rugs come in so many different colors combinations, it can be difficult to choose just one. Instead of stressing yourself out, just go with the classic rasta color scheme: Red, green, yellow, and black. This bad boy is 50% polyester, 40% acrylic, and 10% cotton, so you know it won’t shrink in the wash. As far as a music festival checklist goes, you’d be pretty sad if you didn’t bring something warm for nighttime shows.

Price: $18.95 – $24.95

7. Music Festival Checklist: Snap Back

You knew a snapback would eventually make it onto the music festival checklist. Why? Because they’re a multi-functional piece of clothing. And, well, they look cool as heck. (They’re also the perfect place to display any newly acquired pins).

This Light Up Sound Activated Snap Back adds a sweet element to your look: It lights up when you’re around music. At a music festival, you’re surrounded by music (duh), so this hat will be POPPING. It has an adjustable back, and features a hidden compartment for the required AAA batteries. Your homies will be able to spot you in the crowd, making it easy to stay together. Don’t forget a snap back.

Price: $9.95

8. Music Festival Checklist: Glow Sticks

Is Bassnectar one of the headliners for the festival you’re attending? Are you a huge Basshead and want to get in on the awesomeness? Well, then you don’t want to forget to bring some glow sticks. Heck, you’ll want to bring glow sticks regardless, because they’re downright fun.

At a Nectar show, each time Lorin (Bassnectar’s given name) hits a drop, Bassheads toss thousands of glow sticks into the crowd. It’s one of the most magical, amazing moments at a festival. You, too, can participate, by snagging a bunch of glow sticks. Keep them for yourself, or distribute them to your new festie besties.

Price: $10.94

9. Music Festival Checklist: Cooler

As you’re heading to a music festival, your first thought might not be food. After all, you can just get food at the venue, right? Sure–but it’s going to cost an arm and a leg. If you have any type of food allergy, though, stay away like it’s the plague.

Packing food is an essential part of a music festival checklist. This Thermo Chill Insulated Carton is perfect for those on an extended trip. Instead of trying to find dry ice (which is bloody expensive!), opt for a foam shipping container. These bad boys retain cold so well, you’ll keep everything entirely frozen for three-or-more days. If you’re careful about resealing it, and only opening it when you need to, you’ll be golden.

Price: $40.54

10. Music Festival Checklist: Wipes

Hand sanitizer was mentioned above. Music festivals certainly provide it…but it’s not always available when you need it most. The same can be said of toilet paper. After port-a-potties are cleaned, they’re often refilled with TP. But, if you come in an off-time, you could be left high-and-not-so-dry.

And, people aren’t always the most…clean…about port-a-potties. So, having baby wipes on-hand is a real life saver. If you find a bathroom that has nasty stuff on the seat, simply use the wipes to give yourself a clean space to sit. Plus, your baby wipes will be much nicer than the one-ply toilet paper they’ll provide. You’ll be sad if you don’t include TP in your music festival checklist.

Price: $14.59 (27 percent off MSRP)

