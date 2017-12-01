39 Awesome Stoner Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Giving stoner gifts is super easy, if you know someone’s a cannaseur. But, stoner gifts can cost a ridiculously pretty penny (have you seen this guy?!). Well I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to drop your whole paycheck on a gift for a stoner.

Nah, I’ve got some sweet, cheap stoner gift ideas for you. And if you like the concept, but not the product, there are tons of different options to choose from. Cheap stoner gifts come in a lot of different forms. Every single item on this list is $30-or-under. No exceptions.

But, check out these lists if you’re looking for stoner gifts specific to guys or girls.

This list is set up in no particular order. Instead, it’s meant to be used as a starting point for finding the best stoner gifts. The stoner you’re buying for will be thrilled, and so will you.

1. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Stash Box

Stash jars are great for keeping your bud at-home. But, problems arise when you need to travel. Sure, your stash jar is already smell-proof…but it kind of looks like a stash jar. Instead, opt for something that looks a little-less-conspicuous: The SMOKESAFE Medium Smell Proof Case.

In addition to it’s odor-free qualities, it’s also lined with foam cores, to increase impact protection. And, it’s large enough to store more than just your stash jar. It fits up to 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″ items, and it has a quick-release latch, for easy in-and-out. Give the give of peace of mind.

Need other stash ideas? Peep these stash boxes, and these portable stashes.

Price: $29.99

2. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Vaporizer

As far as cheap stoner gifts go, vaporizers probably don’t come to mind. But, there are some fabulous models out there that won’t eat up an entire paycheck. The G Slim Vaporizer is an incredible chioce.

This baby works with dry herb, but you can also purchase the quartz tank, so you can puff on some concentrates, too. This little guy is very inconspicuous, and perfect for vaping on-the-go. Your favorite cannasseur will be thrilled.

While there are few cheap vaporizers, there are tons of options to choose from. Peep these budget-friendly herbal vaporizers, these marijuana vapes, and even these portable units.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Bubbler

I know I said glass can be expensive (and it seriously can be…check out this guy), but that’s not an entirely hard and fast rule. Instead, if you look in the right places, you can find some sweet glass for a reasonable price.

Well, look no further than the Clear Glass Bubbler Detachable Tube. While it is relatively small, it packs a pretty big punch. It features a detachable top and mouthpiece, which can be placed on the female joint. What this does, is make cleaning infinitely easier–dab rigs are notorious for getting gummed up. And, if you prefer dry herb, it also comes with a female herb bowl, that fits perfectly into the male joint. How could you not want to give someone this awesome cheap stoner gift?

Price: $32.79

4. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Extraction Machine

In the world of weed, cool gadgets exist on practically every street corner. There’s everything from devices to enhance your stoniness, to making the process of smoking much easier. But, one of the most popular gifts recently are extractors. Arguably the most well-known is the Magic Butter Maker. But, I’m here to take it up a notch.

The Boldtbags – CO2 Shaker Kit is a different approach to extractions. Magic Butter, of course, aids in the creation of edibles (infused-oils, tincture, and butters). This baby, though, is made specifically for the dry ice extraction process. Your man will receive a five quart plastic bucket with lid, a 160 micron one Gallon Boldtbag and a Boldtbags scraper card. In essence, the only thing left is to add in some bud. Give your stoner boyfriend the gift of making extractions.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Stoner Gifts for Your Boyfriend: Cones

When it comes to stoner gifts for your boyfriend, you truly can never go wrong with papers. Even if your man is a big dab rat, it’s always fantastic to keep some rolling papers on-hand. Raw is the most well-known name in the paper game, so you’re sure to strike gold with them.

The RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 32 Pack is no exception. These babies are made with natural, organic, unrefined, and unbleached hemp paper. Moreover, they’re entirely GMO-free, chlorine-free, and vegan–yes! No animal products whatsoever. Raw cones are the stoner gift that keeps on giving.

If your man prefers blunt wraps, check out these Zig Zags.

Looking to build a whole gift on papers? Use this rolling paper piece as a guide.

Price: $9.98

6. Best Gift for a Stoner Girl – Pipe: Glazed Kitty Donut Hand Pipe

Pipes will always and forever be a great gift for a stoner girl. Why? Because they’re small enough to fit in a small handbag, big enough to get ripped, and are easy enough to share. In a pinch, any ol’ pipe will do the trick, but if you’re going all out, seriously consider something dope like the Glazed Kitty Donut Hand Pipe.

This baby is hand-made in the United States with high-quality, heat-resistant borosilicate glass. The carb hole is located on the left side, and the mouthpiece is in-between the ears. If you’re not digging on the pink, blue, brown, and white, are also available. Give your favorite stoner girl the gift of a cute pipe.

Price: $74.99

7. Best Gift for a Stoner Girl – Electric Grinder: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

More than likely, the stoner girl you’re purchasing this gift for, already has a grinder. And you could always purchase her another one (check out these guys), but change it up a little, and consider an electric herb grinder. Instead of grinding by hand every time, a stoner girl can use an electric grinder to chop up a bunch of bud at once.

As far as electric grinders go, the Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI is by far the best tool. For a phenomenal price, this unit will grind up bulk greens in seconds, which can then be used to smoke or make edibles. It features a safety lid, and will only operate when it’s fully shut–no chopped off digits with this baby. The stoner girl you’re shopping for will be pleased as punch.

Looking for other options? Give these electric grinders a peep.

Price: $19.79

8. Best Gift for a Stoner Girl – Blunt Wraps: Juicy Jay Blunt Wraps

Many stoner girls–myself included–grew up breaking open Swisher Sweets or White Owls, in order to smoke a blunt. Unfortunately, this process is messy (you have to get rid of the tobacco somehow), and can easily be screwed up when you cut it open. So when blunt wraps hit the market, us stoner girls rejoiced, especially because they dropped some delish flavors.

Juicy Jay Blunt Wraps are easily my favorite blunt wrap go-to. They’re flavorful both when you smoke, and when you lick the paper. Yay for no more burning tobacco taste! For a fantastic price, you could supply your favorite stoner girl with 20 packs of blunt wraps (40 wraps in total), in a whopping ten different flavors. Literally all she needs is a lighter and some bud, and she’s ready for a green adventure.

Your stoner girl not a fan of blunts? Check out these flavored rolling papers, instead.

Price: $26.51

9. Best Gift for a Stoner Girl – Extraction Machine: Magical Butter Botanical Extractor

Sometimes you just get sick of smoking 24/7. Switching over to edibles is the perfect way to beat around the smoking bush. In order to make edibles, you need cannabutter or cannabis-infused oil. Both of these products can be made at home, but let me tell you, they’re a task-and-a-half. If you want to give the gift of edibles to a stoner girl, then you definitely should consider the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor.

The team over at Magical Butter actually sent me a unit to try myself. I was already 100% on-board with the product, having previously used it with a friend. But when I tried the machine on my own, I doubled down on how much I recommend this bad boy. All you need is butter (I have a casein allergy, and used dairy-free butter, and it turned out great), and some greens.

The bud should be decarboxylated before making the butter. Decarboxylation is the process of heating up the cannabis to a certain temperature, in order to activate specific cannabinoids. Most common is THC, which requires a decarb period of 30-minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the cannabis has gone through decarboxylation, then it can be added to the butter. Dump both ingredients in, hit a few buttons, wait a few hours, and BOOM. Cannabutter.

Price: $174.95

10. Best Gift for a Stoner Girl – Odor Eliminator: Smoke Odor Exterminator

Many stoner girls do their best to cover up the smell of weed. Be it by going outside, using a smoke buddy, lighting a candle, or even using Febreze. Unfortunately, though, there are times when we forget, and don’t have a good way to truly eliminate the smell.

Give your favorite stoner girl the gift of an odor-less smoking experience. Whether she’s just smoked, or smoked a few days ago and wants to get rid of the lingering smell, the Smoke Odor Exterminator is amazing. It comes in five scents, and truly removes odors, instead of masking them. Everyone wins.

Peep these other methods to reducing the smell of weed smoke.

Price: $8.74

11. Best Stoner Gift – Rolling Papers: Juicy Jay’s Rolling Papers

Rolling papers are an essential part of most stoners’ repertoires. They’re compact, usually inexpensive, and can generally be rolled anywhere. All you need is some bud and a lighter. Most rolling papers, though, are flavorless or just a normal hemp flavor. If you’re looking for a cool stoner gift, then flavored rolling papers are sure to be a hit.

Juicy Jay’s are a well-known rolling paper company, and are backed by none other than Juicy Jay himself. With 10 different flavors to choose from, your favorite stoner will have a fun time trying each new rolling paper. And, if he’s not a fan of joints and prefers blunts, then snag some of these Juicy Jay blunt wraps, instead. You can’t go wrong with some flavored papers.

Peep these other flavored rolling papers, gold papers, clear papers, and Raw papers, for more options.

Price: $15.75

12. Best Stoner Gift – Pipe: Glass Hand Pipe With Inside-Out Frit Encalmo

Just like I said above, glass is a phenomenal gift for stoners. But, it’s not just limited to bongs–although that’s what immediately comes to mind, for many people. Glass pipes are another popular way to smoke (and as such, are an awesome stoner gift). Pipes come in many shapes, sizes, colors, and price ranges.

This Glass Hand Pipe With Inside-Out Frit Encalmo is absolutely beautiful. It’s a spoon pipe with roll stopper horns. All this means is it’s easier to grip, as stoners often get butterfingers. This baby has a comfortable mouthpiece, is easy to clean, and has a carb hole on the left side. True beauty as a piece of art, and in terms of functionality.

Interested in something a bit more “out there”? Check out this donut in the shape of a kitty glass pipe!

Price: $81.18

13. Best Stoner Gift – Comfy Clothes: Starter Men’s Jogger Sweatpants

While there are plenty of fantastic smoking devices and accessories you could purchase as a stoner gift, there are loads of other options you may not have considered. One of the worst things about getting stoned is when you get the “high chills”. You’re more or less excessively cold for no reason. So, help out your favorite stoner by banishing those high chills.

A pair of joggers is the perfect way to do so. And, Starter is such a well-known company in the sweats world, these guys are a no brainer. Looking for a more feminine fit? A pair of ladies Starter Joggers are just as awesome. These babies have front and back pockets, and are extra soft. You can never go wrong with this stoner gift.

Onesies are also a great choice, as are cannabis shirts, and stoner clothes.

Price: $24.99

14. Best Stoner Gift – Snacks: Catered Cravings Sweet and Salty Snacks Gift Basket

While clothing and smoking accessories are all fantastic stoner gifts, they don’t satisfy an important facet of the cannabis lifestyle: The munchies. Of course, not every strain causes them, but food does taste extra delicious after a few hits. So, shower your favorite stoner with delicious food to satisfy those cravings.

Providing the answer to both sweet and salty desires, this basket contains everything from Cheez-Its, to Rice Krispies and Red Gum. Tons of other delicious candies, chips, and snacks are packed into this six-quart reusable snack bin. No matter the craving, you can help your favorite cannasseur solve anything with this awesome stoner gift.

Price: $33.99

15. Best Stoner Gift – Activity Book: The Stoner Puzzle Stash: An Activity Book for the High-Minded

The last thing to cover in the cannabis experience is what to do once you’ve gotten into comfy clothes, smoked until you’re chill, and satisfied the munchies. Of course, watching a movie is always a favorite past time. But, using your brain in a creative manner is just so darn satisfying.

So, purchasing your favorite cannabis enthusiast a puzzle book is an amazing stoner gift. It includes tons of different mind benders like word searches, mazes, and more. There are so many different activities to choose from, your favorite stoner will be delighted.

If you know your favorite stoner prefers to color, check out this awesome coloring book.

Voracious reader? Peep this list of the best marijuana books.

Price: $9.85 (24 percent off MSRP)

16. Best Stoner Gift – Handy Tool: Keyport Pivot Key Organizer

I want to thank Keyport for sending me one of these devices to try. At first, I was honestly a bit apprehensive because I didn’t need another thing to carry with me. My first thoughts were that it was basically a modern Swiss Army Knife–and the company actually describes it that way. After a few days, though, I realized how useful this tool truly is.

It’s a 10-in-1 multi-tool, and includes a flat head screwdriver, box opener, mini ruler, bottle opener, and more…all at your fingertips. It even has an eight Gig USB flash drive–as a writer it was an exciting find. What makes this such a phenomenal stoner gift is the fact it’s compatible with keys, in addition to a carabiner where you can attach other items. Having all of your stuff in one place as a cannabis user makes life infinitely easier. Tearing around the house in search of everyday carries, like keys and ID, is no fun. Instead, give the stoner gift of ease of mind with the Keyport Pivot Key Organizer.

Price: $19.99

17. Best Stoner Gift – Smoke Eliminator: Smoke Buddy Personal Air Filter

One of the most obvious “problems” with toking on cannabis, is the smell. Going outside is always an option…unless it’s freezing out, or you have extra nosy neighbors. If you’re stuck smoking inside, there are a few things you can do, in order to mitigate the odor.

A smoke buddy is a personal device that essentially “catches” smoke, when you blow into it. It drastically reduces the visible smoke, and thus smell, from each hit. When paired with a delicious candle, you’ve created the perfect stoner gift. No smell makes for happy housemates, and happy cannabis consumers–a win-win for everyone.

And for more weed smell reduction methods, peep this list and these ideas.

Price: $11.48 (42 percent off MSRP)

18. Best Stoner Gift – Rolling Tray: Raw Metal Rolling Tray

As far as stoner gifts go, there are a few that work for just about every kind of stoner. While not everyone rolls joints (as is typical of a rolling tray), many people use it as a loading tray, as well. That is to say, when someone is loading glass, like a bong or pipe, she may do so on a rolling tray.

This mitigates losing any little pieces that don’t make it into the bowl, when you first loaded it. In this case, it’s essentially a “dropped bud collector”, which saves loads of greens over time. Even if your favorite stoner has a rolling tray, you can never go wrong with a backup.

Give these other rolling trays a look, for more ideas.

Price: $10

19. Best Stoner Gift – Kief Press: Pollen Press

Pollen, or kief as it’s commonly called, is an extra potent part of cannabis. When you grind up flower, a dust forms along the walls of the chamber, or collects in a kief catch. Over time, a significant amount builds up. Cannabis enthusiasts, of course, found a way to really make the most of it: With a pollen press.

This bad boy is super easy to use. Once enough kief has been collected, you place it in the middle, and replace the lid. When left for an extended period of time (preferably overnight), it creates a hard mass. It’s easy to travel with and pick apart, for a more potent smoking experience. Bring delight to your favorite cannasseur, with this incredible stoner gift.

Price: $10.64

20. Extractor Machine: Magical Butter Botanical Extractor

Vaping and smoking are two popular ways to intake cannabis. Another extremely well-loved way is through edibles. Edibles are food that has been infused with THC or CBD. Most people think of pot brownies, or some other type of dessert when they hear the word “edible”. But, they come in many different forms, and are generally made with cannabutter or infused oil. You can make either of these at home, but they’re definitely an undertaking.

When the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor was first released on the market, it was a revolutionary technology for many cannabis enthusiasts. Now in its second iteration, it’s even better. This baby makes infused oils and butter in as little as four-hours. So, if you want to give one of the absolute coolest stoner gifts, make sure it’s the Magical Butter Maker.

Don’t forget to check out these cannabutter-making accessories.

Price: $174.95

21. Best Stoner Gift – Massager: Scalp Massager Gold

You might be scratching your head at this one, but think about it: Don’t you enjoy having your head massaged? It could be 11 AM on a Tuesday, and if someone offered to scratch your head, would you really say no? That’s what I thought. Having your head massaged when you’re stoned, though, is like absolute bliss.

This scalp massager is perfect as a stoner gift. It feels fantastic, and you don’t need someone else to use it (although having a partner massage your head is amazing, too). Plus, it’s small enough to store in a purse and head scratch on-the-go.

Price: $5.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

22. Best Gift for Stoners – Grinder: Herb & Weed Grinder With Kief Catcher

A grinder is one of the most useful things when it comes to smoking bud. If you don’t own a grinder, you end up using your fingers to pick apart weed. Not only does this waste greens because it inevitably sticks to your hands, but you end up smoking in a relatively inefficient way. So, the easiest way to fix that issue would be to purchase a grinder. If the stoner in your life doesn’t have one of these puppies, she’s going to jump for joy when she sees it. If she does own one, she’ll be blown away with how great of a gift this grinder is.

This Ezee grinder works like a charm. It’s made of high-quality material, and has a fantastic teeth-to-hole ratio. Essentially, this means it grinds bud so perfectly, it’s like it produces fluffy little green clouds. Plus, this baby has a kief catcher. Kief is super-fine resin that comes off of the bud itself during the grinding process–it’s pretty strong. So, this grinder allows the stoner in your life to collect a bit of green gold. She’ll be jumping for joy with this bad boy.

Price: $14.99

23. Stash Jar: Tightvac – 1 oz Airtight Multi-Use Vacuum Seal Portable Storage Container

Stoners can make a stash jar of just about anything. More often than not, they end up using a Mason jar or other similar glass-type jar. While these types of jars certainly do the job, there are much nicer, odor-locking jars available on the market. In fact, there are some kick booty ones for some kick booty prices. You really don’t have to spend a lot of money to purchase an awesome stash jar.

The Tightvac Airtight Vacuum Seal Container is hands-down one of the best stash jars money can buy. The best part? This baby is less-than $10. By purchasing this bad boy, you’ll be ensuring your favorite stoner’s weed smell doesn’t end up leaking all over her house. Plus, the bud stays moist because the stash jar is vacuum-sealed….and it holds up to an ounce of weed (what is also referred to as a “zip”). No matter what, this stash jar is a fantastic choice.

Price: $9.99

24. Best Gift for Stoners – Digital Scale: American Weigh Digital Scale, 100g [0.01g sensitivity]

Ok, so a scale may be a complete and utter cliche. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic gift for a stoner. There are many times a stoner may want to use a scale. If she’s great about rationing her weed, it’s easy to use a scale to divvy up each day’s bud. Or, she may want to ensure she knows exactly how much green she used for a joint. Whatever the reason, a scale is definitely a great choice.

This American Weigh Digital Scale is downright awesome. It’s accurate to .01g, which is far more than any stoner could ever want. Plus, you can weigh up to 100 grams-at-a-time, which is significantly more than what anyone really needs. Just add in two AA batteries (purchase a pack here), and this baby is ready to go. It has a backlit LCD screen, making it super easy to read. You can never go wrong with purchasing a scale for a stoner.

Price: $10.82

25. Best Gifts for Stoners – Rolling Papers: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Size Cigarette Rolling Papers Full Box Of 24 Packs

If you’re going to purchase some joint papers as a gift for a stoner, you might as well go big, or go home. Regardless of whether or not the stoner your buying for is good at rolling joints or not, receiving a mega pack of them feels awesome. On the flip side, receiving a massive pack of cones is just as fantastic. Cones–also known as “pre-rolls”–are essentially pre-formed cones with an open top, where you dump in bud. Simply twist it off and you’ve got a professional-looking joint.

Raw is one of the most well-known names in the rolling paper market. Almost every head shop in the country carries the brand. They’re great for both beginners and veterans alike. If you do choose to purchase straight rolling papers, you might want to consider picking up some filter tips. They place a barrier between the bud and your mouth, making for a much more pleasant smoking experience. Regardless of which rolling paper route you choose, your stoner will be grinning.

Price: $18.99

26. Best Gifts for Stoners – Glass Cleaning Kit: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner

When you smoke glass, it’s bound to get nasty pretty darn quickly. “Glass” is what stoners refer to as the overarching category of glass smoking devices. These include pipes, bongs, and rigs. When someone smokes glass, the smoke passes through various areas of the piece. These areas can get gummed up pretty quickly. Not only does it look gross, it smells and tastes pretty gross, as well. Cleaning glass can be annoying and time consuming without a glass cleaning kit.

So, if you know your stoner loves to smoke glass, you should definitely consider purchasing a glass cleaning kit. An important side note: Always check ingredients and ensure there’s nothing called “limonene”–it’s a toxic substance often found in cleaning products, and shouldn’t be inhaled. Klear Kryptonite will clean the dirtiest of glass, and doesn’t require the use of a scrub brush. It’s even up to Colorado’s cleaning product certification code, so you know you’re safe with this stuff.

Price: $19.99

27. Best Gifts for Stoners – Herbal Vaporizer: PAX 3 Vaporizer

If you’re looking to purchase something a bit more upscale, look no further than an herbal vaporizer. You’ve heard of vaping–it’s what many old cigarette smokers switch to when they’re looking to step down their smoking habits. It’s virtually smell-free. An herbal vaporizer works in much the same way. You simply load up bud into the device, and you can smoke discreetly in public. Vaporizers are well-known for helping stoners conserve their weed.

The Pax 3 is hands-down the best herbal vaporizer money can buy. Not only is it portable, so a stoner can smoke anywhere, but it’s also super light-weight. It’s made of high-quality, durable materials. It comes with a 10-year warranty–there are few herbal vaporizers that can offer that type of guarantee. Plus, the kit includes a cleaning kit, back-up battery, charging dock, and two mouthpieces. Your favorite stoner may surprise hug you with this gift, so be ready.

The team over at Pax sent me a device to try. Get my full take on it here!

Price: $274.99

28. Best Gifts for Stoners – Dab Pen: Dr Dabber Aurora Vaporizer

In much the same vein as an herbal vaporizer, you could also purchase a dab pen. While herb vapes use actual greens, a dab pen uses concentrates. Concentrates are more potent, concentrated forms of bud which have been cut by a solvent. Types of concentrates include wax, oil, and shatter. Many stoners nowadays love how much quicker it is to take a dab (smoke a concentrate), than to grind up bud and smoke some greens.

A dab pen allows a stoner to smoke on-the-go. This is important because dab lovers pretty much couldn’t dab without a pen. A dab usually requires the use of a rig, nail and dome, and butane lighter–far too cumbersome to carry around on a daily basis. The Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer is the be all, end all when it comes to dab pens. It allows users to smoke any concentrate, and provides a super clean hit regardless. The set-up even comes with a concentrate container, so a stoner can just plop in their wax and go. Easy peasy, my friend.

If you’re interested in a full review of the Dr. Dabber Aurora, check it out here.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

29. Best Gifts for Stoners – Weed Accessory Kit: Discreet Van Gogh ‘Almond Blossom’ Locking Book Box

Regardless of whether or not the stoner in your life has an entire weed set-up, receiving a new matching set of weed accessories is like heaven on earth. No matter how much a stoner loves her set-up, there’s just something truly magical about new cannabis accessories. While there are tons of weed kits and accessories you can choose from when purchasing a gift for a stoner, you should consider this Discreet Van Gogh “Almond Blossom” Locking Book Box.

The Van Gogh design is absolutely beautiful. Personally, it brings feelings of calmness and serenity. It’s constructed with a maroon interior, encased by a faux leather book. The box contains a stash jar for a eighth and two keys. At that point, the only thing missing would be a lighter and some rolling papers. If you missed it earlier, here are some awesome lighters you can add to the accessories, as well. Give your stoner the gift of an entire smoking set-up.

Price: $69.95

30. Best Gifts for Stoners – Weed Socks: HUF Men’s Cloudwash Plantlife Crew Sock

So maybe you’re feeling a bit hesitant about giving your favorite stoner something smoking-related. This could be for a variety of reasons. But, don’t sweat it, I’ve got you covered. What’s one of the best things you could receive? Socks! I’m not even being sarcastic. Ask almost any stoner and he or she will tell you that socks would be a phenomenal gift for stoners. When you get baked, you sometimes get what we refer to as “the high chills”. It just simply means you’re unnecessarily cold. And what do you do when you’re cold? Put on socks!

Huf Socks are super well-known to both stoners and non-stoners alike. This is because they were the first really big company to sell clothing with pot leaves on it. Popular stores like Zumiez and other skate or snowboard shops often carry the popular pot leaf socks. Huf produces a plethora of colors, so if blue isn’t the right one, you’re bound to find the perfect match. These socks are machine washable, so they won’t be destroyed with regular laundry. Socks are always a great choice for a stoner.

If these Huf socks didn’t quite hit the mark, give these other weed socks a look. And if you like weed clothing, be sure to check out these weed hoodies, too.

Price: $16

31. Best Gift for Stoners – Coloring Book: The Stoner’s Coloring Book: Coloring for High-Minded Adults

Adult coloring books have surged into the mainstream in recent years. There’s just something really therapeutic about taking a white sheet of paper, and adding beautiful colors to it. Not only do you feel super relaxed after a good coloring session, you also have an awesome creation you’ve just made. Now, think about how much fun you have coloring completely sober. Coloring while stoned is bliss. Alternatively, if you know your favorite stoner prefers puzzles and activities, consider purchasing this stoner activity book.

This coloring book is designed specifically with stoners in mind. Sure, any adult coloring book is a great choice, but these images are meant to look especially mesmerizing when you’re stoned. Plus, there’s some good ol’ stoner humor peppered throughout the book for a good laugh. The pages are really thick, so gel pens can easily be used in place of colored pencils or crayons. Coloring is a great activity, stoned or not, so your favorite stoner will be pleased as punch.

Price: $11.97 (25 percent off MSRP)

32. Glass Bong: Black Leaf ELITE Beaker Base 6-Arm Perc Ice Bong

Aside from joints, which require rolling papers, glass bongs are one of the most iconic ways to smoke cannabis. Glass bongs, of course, come in many different sizes, colors, number of percolators, and more. So, if you’re looking for a gift for stoners, simpler is better when it comes to glass.

A straight ice bong with a beaker base is solid and pretty classic, in terms of shape. This baby features a six-arm percolator–a piece inside of the bong, which helps diffuse the smoke significantly, making it much smoother to inhale. It also has ice notches, so your favorite stoner can put ice cubes or snow inside, to further cool the smoke. A glass bong is easily one of the best gifts for stoners.

Price: $84.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

33. E Nail: Yocan Torch E-Nail

There are two forms of cannabis that people generally inhale. The first is flower, like the typical green nugs you see. The second is concentrates, which are often referred to as “dabs”. Each type of cannabis requires a different method of consumption. A popular way to take a dab is with a dab rig. To do so, you must heat the nail with a butane torch….or purchase an e nail, which is a continuously heated nail.

In terms of gifts for stoners, an e nail is a phenomenal choice. The Yocan Torch E-Nail allows for 15-second, continuous heating, ideal for taking smooth, big dabs. It features a dual-quartz atomizer, and heats up to temperatures between 482 – 536 degrees Fahrenheit. Dab all day with this baby.

Price: $59.99

Buy the Yocan Torch E-Nail here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

34. Best Gifts for Stoners – Glass Pipe: Glass Mini Sherlock Pipe

Glass isn’t just limited to bongs. It also includes tons of different pipes, like steamrollers, spoon pipes, colorful pipes, and more. But, if you had to choose an “iconic” pipe shape, it’s definitely the Sherlock Pipe. Yep, just like our favorite fictional detective, this pipe’s unique shape is still popular amongst cannabis enthusiasts today.

Not only does this piece look super BA, it’s also very comfortable to hold. So, that means less butterfingers, and more smokeage. This baby hits very smoothly, and is easily a go-to pipe. With smoking over time, the colors will change. Once cleaned, and they’ll go back to their original hues. The carb hole is located on the left side. Your favorite stoner will be exclaiming, “Elementary, my dear Watson!” in no time.

Price: $105

35. Steamroller Pipe: Incredibowl Pipe Mini

When it comes to 420 accessories, pipes are not limited to just glass. In fact, there are loads of popular ceramic, stone, wood, and crystal pipes available. They come in varying bowl sizes, colors, and shapes. But there’s a pipe that fits into multiple materials: The Incredibowl.

I personally own one of these, and it’s easily my favorite pipe. It features a shatter-proof expansion chamber, which filters out the nasty tar, and cools down each hit. While not a vaporizer, it certainly conserves your greens more than a regular pipe. And if the stoner you’re looking for a gift for is a fan of concentrates, she can toke on them with this bad boy, as well. Easy to clean, easy on the greens, easy on the wallet. What more could you want in a gift for stoners?

Price: $60.94

36. Best Gifts for Stoners – Dabber: Sprinkles Cupcake Dabber

I’ve talked about dabs and concentrates a few times in this piece. But, I haven’t mentioned how they’re transferred from their storage container, to the nail. This action requires something called a dabber. (I know, the name wasn’t the most creative.) Because dabs are so sticky, it’s important to have a tool specifically set aside for this use. Dabbers are available in a variety of materials, but glass and metal are the most common.

This Crescent Wand Dabber by Empire Glassworks is a real beauty. It’s handmade in the United States. Crafted with crushed opal marble, thick borosilicate glass, and a custom blend of colors, it’s sure to stand out amongst your favorite stoner’s accessory collection. Be sure to give the coolest gift for stoners with this dabber.

Price: $39.99

