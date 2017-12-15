Top 10 Best Smoking Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2018

Ah, just another list of stupid smoking gifts. Just what everyone needs: The same dang list of the same dang stuff. It’s boring. It’s annoying. It’s a waste of my time to write it, and a waste of your time to read it.

So, this list of the best smoking gifts for Valentine’s day, WON’T contain any “no duh *insert eye roll*” type of gifts. Instead, it’s full of awesome ideas you probably haven’t considered, and are the perfect addition to any smoker’s collection.

And if you’re interested in other stoner gifts, you can consult a bevy of gift guides. So be sure to check out these creative gifts, and these ones under-$30. Heck, you might even want to put together a whole gift basket.

It’s also important to understand smoking gifts coming in two different forms: For the nicotine-based user and for the cannabis-based user. Although many of these items are interchangeable, this list will be split between them.

Give this list of the best smoking gifts a look, and become the ultimate gift giver.

Nicotine-Based Smoking Gifts

People who enjoy nicotine fall into this category of smoking gifts. These items are sure to be a hit with the nicotine user in your life. Whether you’re purchasing a gift for a birthday, Valentine’s Day, or some other occasion, any of these babies will hit the mark.

1. Best Vaping Mod Smoking Gift: SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit

Without a doubt, purchasing a vape mod as a smoking gift is a sure-fire win. Mods come in many different shapes and sizes (peep this list to see for yourself). But, the box mod is easily one of the most popular.

SMOK is a very well-known company in the world of vaping. They produce some pretty incredible devices, and the SMOK T-PRIV Mod kit is no exception. It comes with a T-PRIV 220W box mod, a TFV8 Big Baby Beast Tank, two coils (0.4 ohm VB Baby Q2 dual core coil & 0.15 V8 Baby T8 octuple core coil), a glass replacement tube, and a micro USB charger. Even if the person you’re purchasing for has a set-up, gifting mods allows even further customization. You and the person you’re gifting will be grinning ear-to-ear.

SMOK T-PRIV didn’t tickle your fancy? Consider these bad boys.

Price: $69.99

2. Best eJuice Smoking Gift: Cinnablaze E Juice

When people vape, they add something to their device called “eJuice”. In a nutshell, eJuice is what you puff on: It contains the flavor and nicotine, allowing users to make big clouds. Without ejuice, you simply cannot vape. And, because vape juice comes in so many flavors, it’s the perfect smoking gift.

Cinnablaze E Juice is easily one of the zestiest (in the best way possible!) vape juices out there. Tasting similar to Big Red gum, it gives that familiar burning sensation, leaving the user wanting more. It’s available in many nicotine strengths (ranging from no-nicotine, to 3.6%). Without a doubt, the person you’re purchasing for will be stoked about their new ejuice.

And, if you’re looking to put together a bundle of ejuices, consider looking at this list of cheap vape juice, and watermelon-flavored ones.

Price: $13.99

3. Best eCig Smoking Gift: JUUL Starter Kit

Not all nicotine users currently have vape equipment. And, it can be a scary switch–especially if smoking cigarettes is the only thing someone has tried. But, there’s a solution out there: eCigs. They’re essentially units that have the feel of a cigarette, without the harmful smoke associated with them. Instead, users puff on eJuice.

By and large, JUUL is easily one of the most well-known eCig companies. They’re sold everywhere from smoke shops, to gas stations. So, if you’re concerned about the lungs of your favorite smoker, then giving the gift of a healthier habit is the way to go. This kit comes with a rechargeable battery, and four pre-filled pods–where the ejuice is stored. Moreover, this kit comes with a one-year warranty. Make your wallet happy, and your favorite smoker’s lungs happy.

Check out this list for more eCig options.

Price: $59.99

4. Best Battery Charger Smoking Gift: Efest Luc V4 Charger

Uh……a charger, Becca? Girl, you must be out of your dang mind. No, I promise I’m not. Vapers love to spend their money on new vape juice and mods because, well, they’re infinitely more cool. But, a charger is a necessary part of a set-up. And oftentimes, vapers have zero desire to spend money on a good model.

That’s where the Efest Luc V4 Charger steps in. By far, it’s one of the best chargers on the market–and thus one of the best smoking gifts you can give. It holds up-to-four 18650 batteries at-a-time, and it’s compatible with a long list of other battery-types. Plus, it can also charge a tablet or phone, at the same time. Give the smoking gift of full batteries.

Price: $29.99

5. Best Cannabis/Nicotine Hybrid Smoking Gift: Ebob Vaporizer Tank By Cloupor

As stated before, there are many people who enjoy vaping, that also enjoy cannabis. But, having separate equipment for both types of smokeage can add up really quickly. That’s where the Ebob Vaporizer Tank By Cloupor steps in.

This bad boy attaches to regular mods (like the EGO-Ts, or the TX-70 mod). But instead of using ejuice, it uses cannabis. From there it’s filtered through water, creating the smoothest of hits. If you know the person you’re buying for enjoys cannabis and nicotine, then you’ve found your perfect smoking gift.

Price: $14.99

Cannabis Smoking Gifts

When someone asks, “Do you smoke?” A cannabis user will say, “Smoke what?” with a grin. There are loads of ways to smoke cannabis, but the three most popular are: With papers, with glass, and with vaporizers. The first generally uses dry herb, or the greens you’re used to seeing. The latter two are either for bud or for concentrates. Concentrates are cannabis, which has gone through an extraction process, involving butane, CO2, or some other solvent. They’re an especially potent form of cannabis.

6. Best Glass Smoking Gift: Empire Glassworks Hootie Owl Vapor Bong

If there’s one thing you can always purchase for a cannasseur, it’s absolutely glass. Glass comes in tons of different types, sizes, and uses. It ranges from pipes, to bongs, and dab rigs. The more intricate and high-quality, the higher the price. And, a holiday is the perfect time to snag a bong as a smoking gift.

Bongs are generally meant for dry herb, and the Empire Glassworks Hootie Owl Vapor Bong is no exception. Aside from its insanely cool design (an owl–c’mon that’s awesome!), it’s made of extra thick borosilicate glass, and has a very stable base. A honeycomb perc creates the smoothest of hits. And, the downstem is reinforced, which cuts down on the possibility of it breaking. Without a doubt, your favorite stoner will be cheesing so hard over this smoking gift.

If the Empire Glassworks Hootie Owl Vapor Bong didn’t tickle your fancy, consider these other pieces.

Price: $249

7. Best Vaporizer Smoking Gift: In the 5th Degree Vape Pen Kit

I want to start out this capsule, by saying thanks so much to the team over at Prohibited, for sending me a unit to review. After cracking open the package, I had to charge up the device. With the magnetic plug, it was ready to go in a short period of time–one of the fastest I’ve ever experienced. From there, I had to decide between dabs or flower.

Wax was calling my name, so I inserted the concentrate cartridge. A magnet holds it in place, I turned on the unit with three clicks, and held the button once more, to begin the heating process. It heated up lickity split. A quick puff later, and I was grinning like a goon. Smooth, efficient, and extra effective: All positives in my book.

Next, I removed the concentrate cartridge, and replaced it with the dry herb cart. I was just as impressed. Aside from the incredible hits, my favorite thing about the Prohibited In the 5th Degree is that it doesn’t use inserts or pads for concentrates. Each cartridge is built specifically for the cannabis you’re toking on–I’ve never encountered another vape with that feature. After an extended period of use, hands-down, this bad boy has become my favorite hybrid vape pen–no questions asked. (You can check out my full review here!)

Perhaps this model didn’t suit your fancy. Give one of these other vaporizers a try.

Price: $199.99

8. Best Pipe Smoking Gift: Incredibowl i420

One of the worst things about glass pipes, is how inefficient they are for your bud. Even if you follow the “save the greens” (aka don’t torch the whole bowl) rule amongst friends, it’s still not the most economical way to toke. And if we’re being honest, a hot bowl rip isn’t the most pleasant thing on the planet. But to every rule, there’s always an exception. In this case, it goes by the name of Incredibowl i420.

I personally own the mini version, and have used this large version multiple times. I can attest to its much more efficient use of dry herb. In addition, it features innovative cooling technology, which reduces the harshness and temperature of each hit. No more nasty, harsh hits. Plus, it’s available in a variety of colors. An Incredibowl is by far one of the coolest smoking gifts you can give.

Price: $97.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Electric Grinder Smoking Gift: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

Most cannasseurs own a grinder. Why? Because it’s more efficient to grind up bud, than picking it apart with your own fingers. This ultimately allows for a more economical use of dry herb, in turn making users’ pocketbooks happy. Well, it can be a pain in the butt to constantly grind things. And honestly, most stoners don’t have somethign like this on-hand. Calling all electric grinders!

The Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI is by far one of the best electric grinders on the market. And I can almost guarantee that the person you’re buying for doesn’t have one. After all, stoners prefer to spend their hard-earned money on, well, cannabis. They’re not so inclined to spend it on an electric grinder. This bad boy has a safety top, so it won’t turn on until it’s latched. Give the smoking gift of perfectly ground greens.

If you’re not feeling the Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI, then give these other electric grinders a look.

Price: $26.28

10. Best Glass Cleaning Smoking Gift: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner

Why would someone want glass cleaner as a smoking gift? Easy. It’s way more efficient than using regular glass cleaning methods. And, it’s not something a cannasseur is willingly going to spend money on, when Isopropyl alcohol does the trick. While Isopropyl may be cheaper, it certainly takes a lot more elbow grease.

In comes KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner, to save the day. I was an Isopropyl girl myself, before trying this product. But holy heck does it work–check out the before-and-after pics of my bong. In addition to being an amazing cleaner, it’s actually made to Colorado’s safety guidelines, making it a much healthier choice overall. Giving the gift of clean glass is like a godsend to a stoner. Pinky promise.

If you’re not entirely convinced, though, check out some of these other glass cleaning products.

Price: $19.02

11. *Bonus* Smoking Gift: Kandypens Rubi

I’d like to start of this capsule by thanking the team over at Kandypens for sending me a unit to review. I’m not usually an oil pen girl (although it’s compatible with eJuice, too), so I was unsure of how I’d like the device. When I opened the package, I was thrilled at how lightweight, slim, and smooth it was. And, it came fully charged–a bonus in my book.

The Rubi works with refillable pods. So, I took my BHO (Butane Hash Oil), and squirted it into the pod. After reinserting a silicone plug to reduce leakage, I popped the pod into the device. Unsure of how that small of a device would work, I lifted it to my lips, inhaled….and smiled. I puffed again, only to turn into a full-on grin. “Oooooh!” I exclaimed. Over the course of a few days, I realized how easily it fits into my wristlet (I don’t carry a purse), and the infrequency of charging. Without a doubt, if you’re looking for a smoking gift, you should seriously consider the Kandypens Rubi.

Catch my full review here.

Price: $49.95

