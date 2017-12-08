Top 15 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Stoners of 2018

You’ve rolled up on this post thinking, “Here we go. Just another stupid post about the same, ol’ boring stoner stocking stuffers.” It seems like these posts always have the same type of stuff. Yawn!

Instead of everything you’d expect to be on a list of the best stoner stocking stuffer ideas, I’m going to point you in the right direction towards some downright cool items. If you find them awesome, the stoner you’re buying for will think so too.

But, since this post is covering all of the best stoner stocking stuffers, I’d be crazy not to include some of the classics. After all, they’re considered stoner favorites for a reason.

So, let’s dive into some of the classics….and then drop into the off-the-wall stoner stocking stuffer ideas.

Classic Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas

It doesn’t matter if a stoner’s been toking since Woodstock, or only recently joined the world of dank. There are a few classic items you can use as stocking stuffers. They’re truly crowd pleasers.

1. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Rolling Papers: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Rolling Papers

Without a doubt, anyone who’s claimed to be a cannasseur has puffed on a joint. And, most stoners have some rolling skills up their sleeves. (And if they don’t, a rolling machine is an awesome stoner stocking stuffer, too.)

Raw Authentic is one of the most well-known rolling paper companies around. It goes without saying their product is high-quality. So, adding them into your favorite stoner’s stocking is an all-around fantastic choice.

While Raw is awesome, check out some of these other phenomenal rolling papers.

Price: $5.09 (78 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Blunt Wraps: Zig Zag Blunt Wraps

Blunts are another classic. Before blunt wraps, stoners would remove the tobacco from Swisher Sweets, and other cigarillos. Heck, a lot of them still rely on this method. But, there’s an even better (and better tasting!) way to smoke blunts: With blunt wraps.

Zig Zags are easily one of the best blunt wrap companies out there. (Another is Juicy Jay). They produce deliciously-flavored blunt wraps. Flavors range from blueberry to vanilla, and everything in-between. If your favorite cannasseur loves herself some blunts, then you need to add this sweet item to her stocking.

Flavored blunt wraps come in tons of varieties. Explore their awesomeness here.

Price: $29.99

3. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Hemp Wick: 420 FT Spool of All Natural Hemp Wick

Let’s dive into why hemp wick is so phenomenal. When you’re smoking flower in joints or glass, you need to light it. Most often, stoners use a regular lighter. Well, lighters contain butane, so inhaling it isn’t good for your lungs. Hemp wick removes butane from the picture.

It works exactly like a candle stick, except there’s a much longer wick. Simply light the wick, light the bowl or joint, and experience a butane-free smoke sesh. This 420-Foot Spool of All-Natural Hemp wick fits the bill perfectly. Your favorite cannasseur’s lungs will thank you for this fantastic stoner stocking stuffer.

Price: $12.99

4. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Filter Tips: Raw Natural Unrefined Pre-Rolled Filter Tips

We talked about rolling papers being an awesome stoner stocking stuffer. Well, pre-rolled tips are just as phenomenal. Filters aren’t necessary to smoke a joint, but they act as a stop-gate between the greens and your lips. Plus, they make it easier to hold the roach.

So, if you’ve decided to get rolling papers for your favorite cannasseur, snag some filter tips, as well. She’ll be thrilled to have some on-hand. They’re the perfect stoner stocking stuffer.

Price: $6.98

5. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Pre-Rolls: RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cones

If you like the idea of rolling papers and tips, combine them into a single stoner stocking stuffer: Cones. Cones are just pre-rolled joints. Dump in some greens, twist it off, light it up, and you’re good to go.

RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cones are great for a number of reasons. The most obvious, though, is the price. You’ll receive 32 pre-rolls for under-$12. And, they’re unbleached, which is a better choice for the sake of your lungs. Add these puppies to your list of awesome stoner stocking stuffer ideas.

Looking for other pre-rolls? Give this list a try.

Price: $11.79

Out-of-the-Box Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Now that we have the classic stoner stocking stuffers out of the way, we can focus on the ones that haven’t crossed your mind. Snag an item right from the list, or use it as a springboard for something else.

6. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Air Filter: Smoke Buddy Personal Air Filter

Everyone knows toking on some ganja is smelly. Some methods reek way more than others (I’m looking at you, combustion). But, there’s a great way to reduce that dankiness. It’s easy to do, and makes those around you very stoked.

The Smoke Buddy is for sure one of my favorite ways to catch the 420 scent. If you know what a sploof is (dryer sheets in a paper towel tube), then you understand the Smoke Buddy. It “catches” the smoke, thus reducing the smell significantly. Give the gift of less-danky air, with this awesome stoner stocking stuffer.

Use these other ideas to reduce the smell even further.

Price: $11.65 (42 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Scent Remover: Ozium Air Sanitizer

If you noticed in the capsule above, I mentioned the Smoke Buddy semi-cleans up the air. And it does get the vast majority of the smell out. But, it doesn’t get all of it out.

That’s where Ozium Air Sanitizer steps in. It takes care of the remaining odor the Smoke Buddy couldn’t filter out. In tandem, they’re a powerful odor-killing-team. Add in the Ozium Air Santizer, for the ultimate smell-free stoner stocking stuffer idea.

Here’s a list of other ways to cover the smell of weed.

Price: $9.80

8. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Dab Container: DabJars

If you know your favorite cannasseur is more of a dab rat, than a paper lover, then dabbing accessories are the way to go. Most dispensaries hand out a concentrate jar, but they’re usually not air-tight. This leads to dried out dabs. To mitigate this issue, DabJars are the way to go.

This baby is larger-than-the-average dab jar. But, it’s small enough to carry in a purse, or large pocket. And, it’s not made of silicone, like many other containers. This stoner stocking stuffer will be sure to please the dab lover in your life.

Dab mats are a great thing to pair a dab jar with. Take a look at these hilarious ones.

Price: $6.98

9. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Pre-Roll Holder: Green Jay Single

Thank you to the team over at Green Jay for sending me a unit to test. I’m not usually about joint holders because I personally suck at rolling, and have no need for them. Well, I snagged a couple of pre-rolls, and decided to give the Green Jay a go. I was actually pretty stoked about it. Instead of dumping the other pre-rolls to use the dispensary container, I was able to use the Green Jay.

It holds a single joint in a tube. The Jay is held securely in the cap. Choose from three colors: White, black, and rose gold. No more crushed joints–the casing is made of high-grade aluminum, and is water-resistant. As far as off-the-wall stoner stocking stuffers go, this baby is pretty high up there.

Price: $12.99

10. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Multi-Tool: Keyport Pivot Essential Bundle

Why the heck are we talking about a key holder, Becca? Because it’s about to be your favorite stoner’s new favorite thing. The Keyport Pivot is the ultimate tool. As stoners, we often leave stuff around, only to forget where we put it. Well, this device keeps everything in one place.

It comes loaded with a mini LED flashlight, a bottle opener, a mini screwdriver, Swiss Army tool, and more. The team over at Keyport actually sent me one of these. I was just as baffled as you are–until I tried it. This thing made my life so much easier. After all, when you’re out and about without the right tools, you’re left high and dry. But, that doesn’t happen with the Keyport. It’s one of the coolest stoner stocking stuffer ideas out there.

Peep this list of cannabis accessories you might not have considered.

Price: $39.99

11. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Lighter Saver: Toker Poker

There’s an easy way to tell if someone is a stoner: Her lighter’s corner is all gunked up. When you smoke a bowl, you periodically tamp down the greens (it helps burn the bowl more evenly). When it gets to the bottom, you have to shove your lighter deep down there. Oftentimes, the lighter’s too large. That resin builds up on the corner.

Save the day, by giving a Toker Poker as a stoner stocking stuffer. This bad boy is a sleeve for lighters. It has a much smaller end, allowing you to push down greens until the bowl is totally finished. No more gross looking lighters.

If you like the idea, but prefer something a bit different. Consider the wrapper, which holds hemp wick, making for better hits.

Price: $9.95

12. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Cone Filler: RAW Natural Rolling Papers Cone Shooter

We’ve covered rolling papers, but there are some nifty stoner gadgets you can include as a stocking stuffer. A cone shooter allows the user to add greens–without the mess. And to make it extra sweet, choosing a king-size the way to go.

The RAW Cone Shooter is exactly what you’re looking for. It makes for a much faster filling process. This ultimately means your favorite stoner can spark up even faster. As far as stoner stocking stuffer ideas go, a Cone shooter is top-notch.

Price: $9.03

13. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Coffee Mug: Addicted To Pot Funny Coffee Mug

Play-on-words will always be funny. Since most stoners are big coffee connoisseurs, in addition to cannasseurs, going with a goofy coffee mug is an excellent stoner stocking stuffer.

This coffee cup hilariously encapsulates both sides of your favorite stoner. The larger the cup, the better, and this bad boy holds up-to 21 ounces. Send her into fits of laughter.

Price: $7.99

14. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Cleaning Supplies: ResOlution Caps Universal Caps

Cleaning your glass is one of the most universal stoner tasks. It requires a bit of time, a bit of elbow grease, and the right cleaning tools. Most cannasseurs won’t purchase any fancy cleaning methods or solutions, which makes them perfect stoner stocking stuffers.

These ResOlution Caps make cleaning infinitely easier. Simply place them on the openings of glass, and they’ll retain the cleaning solution inside. Or, use them as odor-stoppers for every-day smoking use. You can bet your bottom dollar your favorite stoner will be delighted.

If you like the idea of a cleaning solution, but don’t want to get the ResOlution Caps, then check out these other awesome cleaning methods.

Price: $11.99

15. Best Stoner Stocking Stuffer Ideas – Golden Blunt: Shine Woven Blunt Pre-Rolled Paper

We already covered blunts above. But, with cannabis’s recent explosion, there have been some sweet changes made to classic stoner accessories. Blunts were one of the first to undergo this transformation.

I present to you, the Shine Woven Blunt. This bad boy will make a stoner scream, “I’m a BA, and I’m literally smoking on some gold! AU! AU!” Ok, they might not scream the element’s abbreviation, but they’ll be screaming in delight. It comes with a certificate of authenticity, and measures an impressive five-inches. Give the gift of ultra cool, with this incredible stoner stocking stuffer.

Give this list a look for more blunt wrap ideas.

Price: $20.01

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.