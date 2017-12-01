Top 10 Best Stoner Gifts for Under $30 of 2018

Giving stoner gifts is super easy, if you know someone’s a cannaseur. But, stoner gifts can cost a ridiculously pretty penny (have you seen this guy?!). Well I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to drop your whole paycheck on a gift for a stoner.

Nah, I’ve got some sweet, cheap stoner gift ideas for you. And if you like the concept, but not the product, there are tons of different options to choose from. Cheap stoner gifts come in a lot of different forms. Every single item on this list is $30-or-under. No exceptions.

So, use this list as a starting point for finding the perfect cheap stoner gifts. The stoner you’re buying for will be thrilled, and so will you.

1. Best Cheap Stoner Gifts: Stash Jar

If we’re talking about cheap stoner gifts, then the answer is always “yes” for a stash jar. Cannabis enthusiasts will make a stash jar of just about anything. Mason jars, random boxes, baggies, you name it. But that dries out the greens considerably. Give the gift of moist greens. ‘Tis the season, right?

Need other stash jar ideas? Peep this list.

Price: $16.98

2. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Flavored Rolling Papers

As far as cheap stoner gifts go, you can truly never go wrong with some rolling papers. But, don’t just go with any ol’ rolling papers (although you could do that, too). Go with some flavored rolling papers. Juicy Jay’s are well-known for their strong taste, and smooth burn. Snag a 10-pack, and you’ll be styling with deliciously flavored jays.

If you’re looking for other flavored rolling papers, check out these bad boys.

Price: $13.90

3. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Electric Grinder

As far as stoner gifts go, an electric weed grinder is pretty much always a green light. There are few cannasseurs that will invest in one, but it’s truly the perfect cheap stoner gift. The Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI is one of the best electric grinders on the market. Unless the unit is completely closed, it won’t turn on–an entirely intentional safety feature. Grinding up bud has never been easier.

If you like the idea of an electric grinder, but not this one, peep this list of other awesome models.

Price: $19.79

4. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Rolling Tray

Just like stash jars, stoners will make a rolling tray out of just about anything. I can personally attest to the fact I’ve never actually purchased one myself. But, once I received a rolling tray as a present, I was all about them. Because of that, I definitely recommend you make your favorite cannasseur’s day, with this cheap stoner gift.

The Beamer Natural Bamboo JuJu Rolling Tray is made of high-quality bamboo, and features a blunt holder. There are no chemicals or dyes used in the process. Save your favorite stoner from a life of using different dinner plates as rolling trays.

And, if you’re not a fan of the Beamer, take a peek at these other rolling trays.

Price: $15.19 (5 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Pre-Rolls

We already discussed rolling papers above. But, what if the cannaseur you’re purchasing them for can’t roll, or dislikes rolling joints? Pre-rolls, my friend. As the name would suggest, these babies are pre-formed into the shape of a joint. All you do is dump in some weed, twist off the end, and you’re good to go.

RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone are, without a doubt, one of the best pre-roll companies out there. Each pack comes with an impressive 32 cones, and is rolled with the thinnest paper possible. And, all papers are unbleached, which is far healthier for your lungs. Slow burning, true taste. What more could you ask for in a cheap stoner gift?

If Willie’s aren’t tickling your fancy, then take a peek at these other awesome cones.

Price: $11.79

6. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Stash Box

Stash jars are great for keeping your bud at-home. But, problems arise when you need to travel. Sure, your stash jar is already smell-proof…but it kind of looks like a stash jar. Instead, opt for something that looks a little-less-conspicuous: The SMOKESAFE Medium Smell Proof Case.

In addition to it’s odor-free qualities, it’s also lined with foam cores, to increase impact protection. And, it’s large enough to store more than just your stash jar. It fits up to 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″ items, and it has a quick-release latch, for easy in-and-out. Give the give of peace of mind.

Price: $29.99

7. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Vaporizer

As far as cheap stoner gifts go, vaporizers probably don’t come to mind. But, there are some fabulous models out there that won’t eat up an entire paycheck. The G Slim Vaporizer is an incredible chioce.

This baby works with dry herb, but you can also purchase the quartz tank, so you can puff on some concentrates, too. This little guy is very inconspicuous, and perfect for vaping on-the-go. Your favorite cannasseur will be thrilled.

Interested in other vape pens? Give this list a look.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: 4-Piece Grinder

I personally own this grinder, and would absolutely recommend it to anyone. Funny enough, I received it as gift, too. Featuring four-pieces, it has a grinding chamber, holding chamber, and kief catch. Kief collects pretty quickly, so you can use it after only a few grinds. And, if you’re worried about it getting stuck, don’t. Simply ensure you place all greens on the outside (NOT in the center), and you’ll be golden. Seriously. Awesome stoner gift. Consider it.

Thinking about other grinders? Take a peek at this list.

Price: $29.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Spoon Pipe

Glass is always an awesome stoner gift. But, it’s not always a cheap stoner gift. After all, you don’t want to purchase garbage glass….but you also don’t want to break the bank. Well, here’s the perfect solution: GlassHeads Black Spoon Pipe.

This baby is hand-crafted in the United States. It features a carb hole on the left side, and is ridiculously easy to clean. (If you want an awesome cleaning product, check out Klear Kryptonite). Spoon pipes are always a fantastic choice. And, who the heck doesn’t want a bit more glass in her collection?

Price: $35

10. Best Cheap Stoner Gift: Bubbler

I know I said glass can be expensive (and it seriously can be…check out this guy), but that’s not an entirely hard and fast rule. Instead, if you look in the right places, you can find some sweet glass for a reasonable price.

Well, look no further than the Clear Glass Bubbler Detachable Tube. While it is relatively small, it packs a pretty big punch. It features a detachable top and mouthpiece, which can be placed on the female joint. What this does, is make cleaning infinitely easier–dab rigs are notorious for getting gummed up. And, if you prefer dry herb, it also comes with a female herb bowl, that fits perfectly into the male joint. How could you not want to give someone this awesome cheap stoner gift?

Price: $34.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.