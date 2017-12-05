10 Awesome Weed Christmas Sweater Options for 2018

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I know, as a stoner you’re probably thinking, “Girl, you’re crazy. It’s not 4/20.” While you’re correct, who doesn’t love the fun and excitement that comes with the holidays?
Of course, the season isn’t just about consumerism. It’s about sharing your time with the people you love. Sometimes that means family, and other times that means friends. Regardless of the group, though, you’re probably going to be invited to an Ugly Sweater party.
Why not spice it up with a weed Christmas sweater? If everyone already knows you’re a cannasseur, it can be fun to flaunt it. And, if you’re heading to a 420-themed party, your homies might want to snatch the sweater right off your back.
Be the lit, err….light of your party with one of these kick butt weed Christmas sweaters.
1. Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater
As far as play-on-words with weed Christmas sweaters go, the Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater takes the cake. Not only is it snort-laugh-worthy, it’s also not too conspicuous. Made from a 50/50 blend of cotton and polyester, so it won’t immediately shrink in the washer. And, it’s available in sizes small-to-XXL, with your choice of two colors: Black and green. Add this weed sweater to your collection, and you’ll be screaming “Merryjuana Christmas, and to all a good night!”
Price: $15.95 – $22.99
Buy the Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater here.
Pros:
- Available in sizes Small to XXL
- Comes in two different colors
- Made of cotton and polyester, to reduce shrinking
Cons:
- Doesn’t come in a women’s cut
Find more Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
2. Let’s Get Baked Ugly Christmas Sweater
When it comes to weed Christmas sweaters, there are a few phrases that come to mind. “Let’s Get Baked” is absolutely one of them, and this Ugly Christmas Sweater brings it to light. An actual sweater–rather than a sweatshirt–and it’s perfect for both men and women. It’s made of high-quality material, and is comfortable to wear throughout the night. Get some buddies together to make some Gingerbread houses, and bust out this bad boy. You’ll be the most baked.
Price: $49.95
Buy the Let’s Get Baked Ugly Christmas Sweater here.
Pros:
- Made of high-quality, comfortable material
- An actual sweater, rather than a sweatshirt
- True to size
Cons:
- Only comes in sizes “Large” and bigger
Find more Let’s Get Baked Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
3. Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater
Litmas….Christmas. I know, your high school science teacher would by dying. “A litmus test is for testing alkalinity!” Jump on the Christmas chemistry train, with the Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater. It’s available in a whopping 14 colors and sizes small to 3XL. Made of a 50% Cotton/50% Polyester blend, so it won’t shrink to a child’s size in the wash. Get lit in your Litmas weed sweater.
Price: $22.99 – $26.99
Buy the Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater here.
Pros:
- Available in sizes Small to 3XL
- Choose from 14 different colors
- Can easily be washed and dried in the machine
Cons:
- If you purchase from another seller, you may receive a knockoff
Find more Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
4. Pot Leaf Rasta Happy Holidaze Holidays Ugly Christmas Sweater
When it comes to stoners, we make puns out of everything. Sundays becomes Sundaze. So, it’s no surprise we made “Holidays” into “Holidaze”. This awesome weed Christmas sweater is perfect for the stoner who doesn’t want to be too “in your face”. Choose from sizes small-to-XXL, and between two colors: Green and black. You’re always making the right choice with this Christmas weed sweater.
Price: $26.95 – $41.95
Buy the Pot Leaf Rasta Happy Holidaze Holidays Ugly Christmas Sweater here.
Pros:
- Available in sizes small to XXL
- Choose from green and black
- Made of a cotton/polyester blend
Cons:
- No women-specific cut available
Find more Pot Leaf Rasta Happy Holidaze Holidays Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
5. Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater
Sometimes the best Christmas weed sweaters are those that, well, look like Christmas sweaters. The twist lies in the cannabis theme. The Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater checks both of those boxes.
Graphics are printed directly onto the material, rather than ironing it–this makes the sweater last far longer. And, it’s machine-washable. Choose from size small-to-XXL. Plus, there are plenty of other hilarious ugly sweater designs by this company, if the weed-themed one doesn’t tickle your fancy.
Price: $17.99 – $26.99
Buy the Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater here.
Pros:
- Machine washable – pattern won’t fade even in hot water
- Comes in tons of different designs
- Looks like an ugly Christmas sweater…with a 420 twist
Cons:
- May run small – refer to size chart
- If you purchase from another seller, it could be fake
Find more Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater information and reviews here.
6. Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt
Most of the weed Christmas sweaters that have been mentioned, are either unisex or a men’s cut. Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve got you covered with the Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt. This super comfy, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt is made of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It’s available in four colors, and from sizes small to 3XL. Cute, comfy. What more could you ask for in a weed sweater?
Price: $24
Buy the Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt here.
Pros:
- Available in four different colors
- Comes in sizes small to 3XL
- Can be worn off-the-shoulder, or straight like a regular shirt
Cons:
- If you purchase from another seller, you may receive a counterfit
Find more Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
7. Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie
Sometimes when you’re looking for a weed Christmas sweater, you’re actually more in the market for a weed Christmas hoodie. Well, the Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie is easily one of the best out there. It’s available in sizes small to 3XL. Because it’s made with cotton and polyester, you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the wash. Sizing is pretty standard, so go with your normal size. This weed Christmas hoodie is too perfect not to add to your collection.
Price: $22.99 – $25.99
Buy the Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie here.
Pros:
- Available in sizes small to 3XL
- Made of a cotton/polyester blend
- Fit is true-to-size
Cons:
- Only available in one color
Find more Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie information and reviews here.
8. Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies
Some Christmas weed sweaters are, to put it politely, not subtle. If you’re looking for something a little-less conspicuous, give the Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies a look. Designed with Santa’s face, smoking a pipe, with pot leaves in his eyes, it makes an understated “holiblaze” statement. Choose from ten colors, and an impressive size range: Small to 5XL. Without a doubt, this weed hoodie needs to be added to your 420 apparel collection.
Price: $23.94 – $32.94
Buy the Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies here.
Pros:
- Choose from 10 different colors
- Comes in sizes small to 5XL
- Made of a machine-washable cotton blend
Cons:
- If you purchase from another seller, you may be getting a counterfit
Find more Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies information and reviews here.
9. Ugly Xmas Sweater I’ll Be High For Christmas
I know I said one of the weed Christmas sweaters above took the cake for play-on-words, but this guy takes a close second. I’ll be…high for Christmas–and home. This comfortable crew neck is available in sizes small to XXL. They are a men’s cut, so ladies, size down if you want a “true” size. Machine wash, and hang-dry. As far as unique, humorous ugly sweaters go, you don’t want to miss this baby.
Price: $26
Buy the Ugly Xmas Sweater I’ll Be High For Christmas here.
Pros:
- Machine-washable
- Available in sizes small to XXL
- Made of comfortable, pill-resistant material
Cons:
- Fit closer to mens sizing – ladies size down for a more form-fitting size
Find more Ugly Xmas Sweater I’ll Be High For Christmas information and reviews here.
10. Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus
Santa is clearly the centerpiece of many Christmas-themed items. And, weed Christmas sweaters are no exception. The Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus sweater is a high-quality, comfortable piece of apparel. It’s available in sizes small to XXL. Stand out amongst the rest of the ugly Christmas sweaters. You’ll be thrilled with your purchase.
Price: $21.99 – $31.99
Buy the Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus here.
Pros:
- Very unique, amusing design that draws compliments to the wearer
- Available in small to XXL
- Made of comfortable, high-quality material
Cons:
- May run a bit short – refer to sizing chart
Find more Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus information and reviews here.
See Also:
