10 Awesome Weed Christmas Sweater Options for 2018

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I know, as a stoner you’re probably thinking, “Girl, you’re crazy. It’s not 4/20.” While you’re correct, who doesn’t love the fun and excitement that comes with the holidays?

Of course, the season isn’t just about consumerism. It’s about sharing your time with the people you love. Sometimes that means family, and other times that means friends. Regardless of the group, though, you’re probably going to be invited to an Ugly Sweater party.

Why not spice it up with a weed Christmas sweater? If everyone already knows you’re a cannasseur, it can be fun to flaunt it. And, if you’re heading to a 420-themed party, your homies might want to snatch the sweater right off your back.

Be the lit, err….light of your party with one of these kick butt weed Christmas sweaters.

1. Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater

As far as play-on-words with weed Christmas sweaters go, the Merryjuana Funny Ugly Christmas Sweater takes the cake. Not only is it snort-laugh-worthy, it’s also not too conspicuous. Made from a 50/50 blend of cotton and polyester, so it won’t immediately shrink in the washer. And, it’s available in sizes small-to-XXL, with your choice of two colors: Black and green. Add this weed sweater to your collection, and you’ll be screaming “Merryjuana Christmas, and to all a good night!”

Price: $15.95 – $22.99

Pros:

Available in sizes Small to XXL

Comes in two different colors

Made of cotton and polyester, to reduce shrinking

Cons:

Doesn’t come in a women’s cut

2. Let’s Get Baked Ugly Christmas Sweater

When it comes to weed Christmas sweaters, there are a few phrases that come to mind. “Let’s Get Baked” is absolutely one of them, and this Ugly Christmas Sweater brings it to light. An actual sweater–rather than a sweatshirt–and it’s perfect for both men and women. It’s made of high-quality material, and is comfortable to wear throughout the night. Get some buddies together to make some Gingerbread houses, and bust out this bad boy. You’ll be the most baked.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Made of high-quality, comfortable material

An actual sweater, rather than a sweatshirt

True to size

Cons:

Only comes in sizes “Large” and bigger

3. Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater

Litmas….Christmas. I know, your high school science teacher would by dying. “A litmus test is for testing alkalinity!” Jump on the Christmas chemistry train, with the Merry Litmas Weed Pot Stoner Ugly Christmas Sweater. It’s available in a whopping 14 colors and sizes small to 3XL. Made of a 50% Cotton/50% Polyester blend, so it won’t shrink to a child’s size in the wash. Get lit in your Litmas weed sweater.

Price: $22.99 – $26.99

Pros:

Available in sizes Small to 3XL

Choose from 14 different colors

Can easily be washed and dried in the machine

Cons:

If you purchase from another seller, you may receive a knockoff

4. Pot Leaf Rasta Happy Holidaze Holidays Ugly Christmas Sweater

When it comes to stoners, we make puns out of everything. Sundays becomes Sundaze. So, it’s no surprise we made “Holidays” into “Holidaze”. This awesome weed Christmas sweater is perfect for the stoner who doesn’t want to be too “in your face”. Choose from sizes small-to-XXL, and between two colors: Green and black. You’re always making the right choice with this Christmas weed sweater.

Price: $26.95 – $41.95

Pros:

Available in sizes small to XXL

Choose from green and black

Made of a cotton/polyester blend

Cons:

No women-specific cut available

5. Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater

Sometimes the best Christmas weed sweaters are those that, well, look like Christmas sweaters. The twist lies in the cannabis theme. The Unisex Funny Print Ugly Christmas Sweater checks both of those boxes.

Graphics are printed directly onto the material, rather than ironing it–this makes the sweater last far longer. And, it’s machine-washable. Choose from size small-to-XXL. Plus, there are plenty of other hilarious ugly sweater designs by this company, if the weed-themed one doesn’t tickle your fancy.

Price: $17.99 – $26.99

Pros:

Machine washable – pattern won’t fade even in hot water

Comes in tons of different designs

Looks like an ugly Christmas sweater…with a 420 twist

Cons:

May run small – refer to size chart

If you purchase from another seller, it could be fake

6. Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt

Most of the weed Christmas sweaters that have been mentioned, are either unisex or a men’s cut. Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve got you covered with the Happy Holiblaze Slouchy Sweatshirt. This super comfy, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt is made of 50% cotton and 50% polyester. It’s available in four colors, and from sizes small to 3XL. Cute, comfy. What more could you ask for in a weed sweater?

Price: $24

Pros:

Available in four different colors

Comes in sizes small to 3XL

Can be worn off-the-shoulder, or straight like a regular shirt

Cons:

If you purchase from another seller, you may receive a counterfit

7. Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie

Sometimes when you’re looking for a weed Christmas sweater, you’re actually more in the market for a weed Christmas hoodie. Well, the Merry Christmas Weed Raglan Hoodie is easily one of the best out there. It’s available in sizes small to 3XL. Because it’s made with cotton and polyester, you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the wash. Sizing is pretty standard, so go with your normal size. This weed Christmas hoodie is too perfect not to add to your collection.

Price: $22.99 – $25.99

Pros:

Available in sizes small to 3XL

Made of a cotton/polyester blend

Fit is true-to-size

Cons:

Only available in one color

8. Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies

Some Christmas weed sweaters are, to put it politely, not subtle. If you’re looking for something a little-less conspicuous, give the Santa Claus Smoking Weed Hoodies a look. Designed with Santa’s face, smoking a pipe, with pot leaves in his eyes, it makes an understated “holiblaze” statement. Choose from ten colors, and an impressive size range: Small to 5XL. Without a doubt, this weed hoodie needs to be added to your 420 apparel collection.

Price: $23.94 – $32.94

Pros:

Choose from 10 different colors

Comes in sizes small to 5XL

Made of a machine-washable cotton blend

Cons:

If you purchase from another seller, you may be getting a counterfit

9. Ugly Xmas Sweater I’ll Be High For Christmas

I know I said one of the weed Christmas sweaters above took the cake for play-on-words, but this guy takes a close second. I’ll be…high for Christmas–and home. This comfortable crew neck is available in sizes small to XXL. They are a men’s cut, so ladies, size down if you want a “true” size. Machine wash, and hang-dry. As far as unique, humorous ugly sweaters go, you don’t want to miss this baby.

Price: $26

Pros:

Machine-washable

Available in sizes small to XXL

Made of comfortable, pill-resistant material

Cons:

Fit closer to mens sizing – ladies size down for a more form-fitting size

10. Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus

Santa is clearly the centerpiece of many Christmas-themed items. And, weed Christmas sweaters are no exception. The Good Times Fo Sho Rasta Claus sweater is a high-quality, comfortable piece of apparel. It’s available in sizes small to XXL. Stand out amongst the rest of the ugly Christmas sweaters. You’ll be thrilled with your purchase.

Price: $21.99 – $31.99

Pros:

Very unique, amusing design that draws compliments to the wearer

Available in small to XXL

Made of comfortable, high-quality material

Cons:

May run a bit short – refer to sizing chart

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.