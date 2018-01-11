Top 15 Best Off-the-Wall 420 Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Amazon, grasscity

Ah Valentine’s Day. A day of love. A day of fun. A day of….smoking with your significant other? If you and your partner are stoners, why not indulge in the 420 lifestyle on this day full of hearts.

Instead of purchasing the same, ol’ boring 420 gifts, opt to give something super unique. Don’t get me wrong, rolling papers are awesome, but they’re…predictable.

Peruse this list at your leisure, and pull the trigger on a sweet, out-of-the-box 420 Valentine’s Day Gift.

1. Best 420 Valentine’s Day Gift: Blanket

A frequently-occurring, but often-forgot-about experience many stoners have is the “high chills”. Basically, if you get a little cold after you’ve smoked, you feel extra cold. In fact, you might end up shivering like a cold, wet puppy.

So save the day with this awesome 420 gift: A Microfiber Throw Blanket. This bad boy is made of high-quality faux fur, providing the fluffiest, softest blanket experience around. It’s machine-washable, and can be tumble dried on low. Plus, you can choose from more-than-ten different colors. Give the 420 gift of warmth.

Price: $26.99

2. Best 420 Gift: Pipe

Glass will always and forever be an amazing 420 gift. Growing your collection is just downright fun–especially when you have eye-catching, well-functioning pieces. Pipes are a fantastic way to accomplish this present idea.

Consider something like the Glass Spoon Pipe with Inside-Out Mixed Frit. This bad boy is made by Mountain Jam, and is crafted in the USA. It features a bulbous mouthpiece for comfort, and has a slightly-extended carb hole. Plus, it’s made of high-quality borosilicate glass. And if you’re not digging the color, feel free to check out a green/yellow combo, a red, white and blue combo, a blue, white and black, and more.

Price: $48

3. Best 420 Gifts: Activity Book

If you’re on Twitter, check out @OnlyaStoner. It’s a hilarious account geared towards the 420 lifestyle. Its popularity grew tremendously, and the account owner decided to take his creativity to a different medium: Books. Thus, The Onlyastoner Activity Book was born.

This hilarious book includes tons of awesome activities like crosswords, tic-tac-toe, doodle prompts, psychic tests, and more. It also doubles as a coloring book. So if you’re searching for the perfect 420 gift, you’ll hit a home run with this activity book.

Price: $17.53

4. Best 420 Gift: Candle

So candles might be a bit of a cliche for Valentine’s Day gifts. But, they’re both practical and smell delicious, making them the perfect 420 Valentine’s Day gift. It can’t just be any boring, ol’ candle, though. No, it has to be something belly-laugh-inducing.

Ta daaaaa! The Smell My Nuts Scented 13 oz Mason Jar Candle is the answer. It’s made of paraffin wax and soy. With 100-hours of burn time, your favorite stoner will be able to cover up the dank for many smoke sessions.

Price: $9.99

5. Best 420 Gift: Extractor Machine

Many 420 gifts are focused on the lifestyle of a stoner, or smoking. But, there’s another important, yet often forgotten piece: Edibles. Sure, you could purchase edibles at a dispensary. However, making them at home is more fun, and less expensive.

In comes the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor. This bad boy allows you to make edible butter, tinctures, and oils. Simply place the decarboxylated cannabis into the machine, along with the butter. Choose what type of infusion you’d like, and hit the button. In a few hours, you’ll have infused butter (or whatever you choose to make), ready for consumption. By far, this is one of the coolest 420 gifts you can give.

Price: $174.95

6. Best 420 Gift: Fixing the Munchies

With the consumption of cannabis, often comes the arrival of the munchies. The munchies require fulfilling a very specific craving, often sweet or salty. Save the day with an awesome munchie gift basket. But don’t go the cliche cheezits and Hershey’s bar route. Instead, choose something like Chocolate, Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket.

Who the heck doesn’t enjoy chocolate, caramel, and crunchy things? (Ok people with food allergies might not, so consider this gluten-free/dairy-free one, or this sugar-free one). The basket contains peanut brittle, two crisp and buttery caramel corns, and chocolate drizzled pretzels. It arrives festively tied with a bow–just add a card!

Price: $39.95

7. Best 420 Gift: Laughing Until You Cry

They say the best gift you can give is the gift of experiences. And, laughter is one of the best experiences on the planet. Why not combine the two, and give a hilarious movie you can watch together? Make it a little date night, roll up a few joints, and melt into fits of giggles.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is an irreverent, hilarious movie. It features a gym owner who is in debt, and the facility is close to bankruptcy. A client finds a dodgeball tournament, and they wrangle up a team of goofy misfits to compete. You’ll be laughing your butt off.

Peep this list for more stoner movie ideas.

Price: $13.99

8. Best 420 Gift: Treat Yourself

If you’re a fan of Parks & Rec, then you’re familiar with the term “treat yourself”. Tom and Donna’s day of allowing yourself to do whatever the heck you please, is an awesome basis for a 420 gift. And a spa kit is the perfect day of pampering. Roll up a joint and join her with this Spa Kit Relaxation Gift Set.

It contains two bath bombs, three essential oils, a large bar of honey oatmeal goats milk doap, a moisturizing lip balm, Dead Sea salt organic bath salt, konjac facial sponge, soft black eye mask, cotton headband, two tea bags and a glass votive candle. This all-natural gift set is sure to make for a fun Valentine’s Day.

Price: $45

9. Best 420 Gift: Grinder

There are some basic tools in a cannasseur’s repertoire that are always a fantastic gift. Grinders are one of these tools. Many people who smoke have one, but they’re often just a cheap-y one from a head shop. Give the 420 gift of ground up bud.

The Liberator Set is exactly what you’re looking for. Actually, the team over at Green Technology sent me a unit to try. I was pretty skeptical, to be honest. But after a few uses, I realized how quickly it collected kief. Plus, it grinds very smoothly, and has yet to get stuck–I’ve owned it since July 2017. And, it comes with a set of multi-blade scissors, to chop up your bud, rather than grind it. If you want my full review, peek at it here.

Price: $16.88

10. Best 420 Gift: Convenience

“What the heck are you thinking, girl?” Ok, I know it seems weird on the surface, but consider this: Amazon Prime is awesome. Plus, you often remember things you need, but want a better deal online. Just pop onto Amazon, and BAM. It’s at your house in two days…or less.

As far as 420 gifts go, this is definitely a little out of left field. Nonetheless, it’s something you should seriously consider for the savvy stoner shopper in your life.

Price: $99

11. Best 420 Gift: Smell-Free House

We already touched on the smells associated with cannabis in a previous capsule. However, we only dove into candles. While those babies are fantastic to making your place smell better, they simply mask the smell. In other words, it’s still technically in the air.

That’s where the Zero Odor Multi-Purpose Household Odor Eliminator steps in. This bad boy truly does away with the smell of smoking. And, it’s entirely scentless, so it there’s no lingering smell. Paired with a Smoke Buddy, and candle, and you’re riding high without the dankiness.

Price: $14.99

12. Best 420 Gift: Dab Rig

We already covered glass pipes above. But, there’s another category of glass to consider: Dab rigs. If your valentine is a huge dab rat, then gifting this type of glass will make her jump for joy. And if you’re looking for something really unique, consider the Grace Glass Limited Edition Vapor Bubbler.

A la Angry Birds, this dab rig features an 18.8 mm vapor dome, a flared mouthpiece, and a Reinforced fixed downstem with drum diffuser. The male bowl is shaped like a the red angry bird. Plus, it comes with a glass nail. You’re about to make a dab lover’s day.

Price: $149

13. Best 420 Gift: Video Arcade for Adults

Experiences are such an important thing, I’m bringing them back for round two. Instead of laughs, we’re going for sheer, kid-like fun. The little guys have Chuck E. Cheese. But us adults have…..Dave & Busters! This magical land has alcohol, food, video games, and a ridiculously fun atmosphere.

Snag a few Dave & Busters Gift Cards and have the most fun date night you’ve experienced in a while. Heck, your Valentine might end up saying this is her favorite date for years to come. Who knows? That’s why it’s such a phenomenal experience.

Price: $25

14. Best 420 Gift: Clean Glass

Along with new glass, clean glass is like smoking in heaven on earth. Unfortunately, most cannaseurs aren’t willing to spend money on good cleaning tools. Isopropyl is cheap and it works. But, there’s a better solution out there: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner.

This fantastic cleaning product is certified to Colorado’s health guidelines. They actually sent me a bottle to try and I’ve been a big fan ever since. (See the before and after of my bong here). It definitely took a few sessions, but it blew me away how shiny my piece was. Give the 420 gift of clean glass.

Price: $20.02

15. Best 420 Gifts: No More High Chills

Getting into comfies after smoking a fat blunt is truly comforting. Comfies can be anything from sweat pants, to hoodies, and yoga pants. Heck, they can just be your birthday suit and a soft blanket. One up all of those, though, with a onesie. Onesies will keep you warm, and cuddle cozy.

This #FollowMe Adult Onesie comes in a couple of different colors. Plus, it has pockets–you don’t have to worry about putting your phone down, and losing it. It comes in sizes extra-small to XXL. As far as 420 gifts go, you really can’t beat out a onesie.

Want a different onesie? Check out these bad boys.

Price: $23.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.