10 Best Stash Jars to Keep in the Dank (2018)

So, you’ve arrived at this article because you’re in need of a stash jar. After all, properly storing your cannabis is of the utmost importance, for the freshness of your bud. Seriously, stop using plastic baggies or plastic containers–they’ll dry out your herb faster than you can say, “But I was gonna smoke that!”

Stash jars are ultimately meant to hold your bud. They’re not required to be odor-free, so do be aware of this up front. Many stash jars are smell-proof, but it’s not a hard and fast rule. So, decide if you’re in the market for a stash jar simply meant to store your bud, or if you’re looking for something to cover the dank.

If you’re looking for more information, use these two guides to help in your stash jar decision making, as well. This article covers portable stash boxes, and this one covers a variety of stash boxes, canisters, and cans.

This list, however, specifically focuses on stash jars. Each capsule has a superlative headline, so you can dive in for more information, or easily skim.

Peruse this list of the best stash jars, and use it as a springboard. Your bud is about to stay moist, and your hits are about to be all-the-more smooth.

1. Best Stash Jar Under $10

Oftentimes, purchasing a new stash jar can cost more than you’d like to spend on a container just for bud. But, you also want to ensure you’re getting a quality item. Well put away your worried wallet because the Tightvac Stash Jar rings in at under-$10.

Not only is this bad boy an incredible price, it comes in tons of different options. If straight black isn’t your favorite color scheme, no worries–you can choose from loads of fun, eye-catching looks. And, it holds up-to-an-ounce of bud; more if it’s been ground up. This baby vacuum seals, so it won’t dry out, nor will the stank escape. For $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a stash jar.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Fantastic price

Comes in tons of colors and looks

Crafted with patented vacuum seal system

Holds up-to-an-ounce

Cons:

Over time, jar may become less smell-proof

2.Best Stash Jar to Hold a Quad

If you’re not a big cannabis smoker, or you just don’t spark up often, then you may be in the market for a smaller stash jar. If you don’t need all of that extra space, it’s nice to have a tiny little container to store your bud. The Masterdam Stash Jars 100ml StashShield is a fantastic choice.

This baby holds up-to-a-quad. Quads, of course, are just another Midwest colloquialism to describe a quarter-ounce. Because of its size, it’s extremely discreet, and easily fits in a bag, pocket, or small stash box. Made with ultraviolet glass, so your herbs aren’t ruined by UV rays. A plastic, smell-proof lid adorns the top, making for easy access. Just screw that bad boy on, and your bud won’t make a smelly appearance.

Price: $15.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of UV-proof glass – protects your bud from harmful rays

Crafted with smell-proof material

Very discreet, and easy to fit in a pocket or bag

Cons:

Only holds a quarter-ounce

3. Best Travel Stash Jar

If you’re going for an entirely discreet stash jar, there are plenty of options. The Masterdam above is inconspicuous, and doesn’t have any stickers or designs. But, that’s slightly boring. So, why not get a stash jar with a sweet look?

The Herb Preserve Quarter Oz. stash jar does exactly that. It holds a quad, just like the Masterdam. But, it has a unique, fun design on the outside. And, it’s entirely smell-proof, thanks to its air-tight sealing. Crafted with UV-proof glass, so your bud will be protected whether your indoors or outdoors. Keep it discreet–but keep it fun.

Price: $16

Pros:

Has a unique design

Air-tight seal creates smell-proof qualities

Crafted with UV-ray-resistant glass

Cons:

Only holds a quad

4. Best Medium-Sized Stash Jar

Perhaps you’re in the market for a stash jar that’s not-quite-an-ounce, but holds more-than-a-quarter. Small stash jars don’t hold enough for you, but massive ones are honestly just a pain in the butt. So, opt for a container that holds about 3/4-ounce.

The Loud DankTank is exactly what you’re looking for. This baby holds about 20-grams of nugs, and around 30-grams of pre-ground bud. It’s crafted with a double-layer protection, as well as two lid traps–that dank isn’t escaping even if it wanted to. An all-black color scheme keeps out the harmful UV rays, and keeps in the fresh bud. Use it at home, or while you travel–the choice is yours.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Holds up-to-20-grams of nugs

Crafted with double-layer, for smell-proof construction

Black coating keeps your bud safe

Great for travel or at-home use

Cons:

If not properly screwed on, dank smell will escape

5. Best Pink Stash Jar

There are so many stash jars out there that are just plain boring. How the heck many black, UV-protected glass stash jars need to exist in this world? Answer: Tons because people love them. But if you’re not one of those enamored humans, then you want one that will stand out and look dope.

Let me introduce you to the Pop Top Jar. It’s a heavy-duty glass jar, designed with a glass pop top. Thanks to the container’s design, the dank stays in, while you’re out and about. It measures about four-inches by three-inches, and holds around an ounce. Plus, if you’re not digging the pink, they offer an aesthetically-pleasing green jar, plastered with cannabis leaves, and a gold top. Whip out this fun stash jar during your next smoke sesh.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Super eye-catching fun design – available in other colors, too

Made of heavy-duty glass

Holds around an ounce

Cons:

Not entirely smell-proof

6. Best Stash Jar With a Money-Back Guarantee

When you’re purchasing cannabis accessories online, it can be a bit of a crapshoot. You may receive the most amazing new product on the planet….or you may end up with a total piece of garbage. Thanks to awful return policies, you’re sometimes left SOL. Dope Turtle hates that as much as you do, which is why they have a 100% return policy–regardless of the reason.

Holding around a quarter-ounce of bud, it’s perfect to slide in a pocket, or stash at home. Plus, it comes with a suede carrying bag, for added ease of travel. A UV-resistant glass creates the body of the stash jar, while a plastic BPA-free lid adorns the top. Dope Turtle wants you to have a dope time.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Comes with a travel, suede bag

Has a 100% return policy

Crafted with resistant glass, to keep your bud fresh

Plastic top is BPA-free

Cons:

Only holds a quarter

7. Best Stash Jar to Hold an Ounce

Herb preserve again? What the heck, Becca, you’re losing your touch. To which I respond in the words of John Pinette, “Oh nay nay!” “Why?,” you may ask. Well because Herb Preserve is such a fantastic company, it’s worth mentioning twice.

We already covered how fabulous their quarter-ounce stash jars are. And the one-ounce stash jar is just as fantastic. Crafted with the same ultraviolet-ray-proof glass, your herb stays fresh in a chemical-free container. Heck if you’re a slow smoker, you can keep your bud in here for up-to-six-months. At the end of the day if you end up hating it, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee. Buy your next stash jar in full confidence.

Price: $20

Pros:

Made with high-quality UV-resistant glass

No harmful chemicals are used in this stash jar

Has a 100% money-back guarantee

Can purchase in pack of three or ten, as well

Cons:

Labels won’t come off easily, if you prefer a “blank” jar

8. Best Traditional Stash Jar

Let’s play a little game here. If you had to name one type of stash jar that pretty much every cannabis user has owned at some point, what would it be? If your answer wasn’t a canning jar, then you might not have had a “usual” newbie smoking experience.

So, if you’re looking to throw it back hardcore, consider snagging a new Ball Mason Jar. Nowadays, they’re more than just your momma’s canning supplies. They come in loads of brilliant colors, perfect for showing off your stash. Made entirely of glass, so they’re totally BPA-free. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe and can be used for years. Go old school with a twist.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Throws it back old-school for many cannasseurs

Has an eye-catching purple color

Holds a large amount of bud

Cons:

Not entirely smell-proof

9. Best Bamboo Stash Jar

Nowadays, most stash jars are crafted with UV-resistant glass, or some type of plastic. But if you’re looking for something off-the-beaten-path, you may have to do loads of research to find what you’re looking for. Well stop your search now, thanks to the Totally Bamboo Eco-Friendly Herb Storage.

This baby is constructed with high-quality Moso bamboo, which is a renewable resource. Connected by a small magnet on the base and lid, so the smell is sure to stay inside. A cannabis leaf adorns the top. But, if you’d prefer a different design, there are plenty to choose from. Overall it measures 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 2.75″. And it can easily be cleaned with soap and warm water. Bamboo’s about to become your favorite stash jar material.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Made of Moso bamboo – a renewable resource

Features cannabis leaf design – tons of others to choose from

Connect with a magnet in the lid and base

Cons:

May arrive with a funky odor – let air out for a few days

10. Best Fandom Stash Jar

Sometimes your love for a particular TV series or movie, just has to make it into your cannabis accessory collection. After all, how the heck are people supposed to know your inner-most desire is to train to be a Jedi? You might not be receiving a light saber any time soon, but you could deck out your cannabis set-up with this Star Wars stash jar.

This baby is crafted with machine-blown glass, and comes in sizes extra-small to large. Designed with Darth Vader’s head, with a twist–he’s done in a Dia de Los Muertos sugar skull style. Plus, the decal is baked on, so it won’t randomly start peeling off. A heavy glass lid and gasket seal keep the dank inside. Let your dark side become your lit side.

Price: $21.95

Pros:

Made with heavy-duty, durable glass

Design has been baked on, to prevent peeling

Comes in four different sizes

Cons:

May lose its seal over time

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.