Top 10 Most Innovative Ways of How to Hide the Smell of Weed

So, you’re looking for how to hide the smell of weed. There are plenty of methods out there, that don’t involve going outside. Although, seriously, that is by far the easiest way to hide the smell of weed. Trust me–I’ve tried loads of different ways.

But if it’s too cold, too nasty of weather, or you’re feeling lazy and don’t want to step outside, there are tons of options that work indoors. And no, the answer isn’t to stop smoking weed. Instead, there are a number of ways to keep your house smelling green-free and fresh.

So, use this list of how to hide the smell of weed, to make your house smell normal, and no longer like a grow house.

1. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With a Smoke Filter

Amazon

While there are plenty of ways to hide the smell of weed, many can be super elaborate, or downright time-consuming. You just want to take a fat rip from your bong, not spend 20-minutes trying to make your house smell amazing beforehand. That’s where the Smoke Buddy steps in.

This bad boy is very simple. Take a big hit, and exhale into the device–seriously, it’s that easy. A charcoal filter will “catch” the vast majority of the smoke, thus reducing the smell tremendously. In fact, the Smoke Buddy is an upgraded version of something many stoners used in their youth: A sploof.

A sploof is a homemade device, in which a person shoves a ton of dryer sheets into a paper towel or toilet paper tube. The dryer sheets hold the smoke, just like the charcoal filter. Both the Smoke Buddy and a sploof will remove the majority of the weed smell, but it won’t entirely cover it.

Price: $11 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With an Air Filter

Amazon

Many of the ways for hiding the smell of weed are preventative measures. That is to say, rather than outright removing the smell of bud from the air, they work to keep your house smelling great all the time. And, when used in conjunction, your house will be that much more smell-free.

The Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter is one of these preventative measures. It works by removing 99.7% of allergens, all the way down to .3 microns. UV-C light works with Titanium Dioxide, in order to destroy viruses, mold spores, and germs. Measuring 22-inches, it has three separate settings. Use this device in addition to other methods of how to hide the smell of weed, and your house will be fresher than fresh.

Price: $89.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. How to Hide the Smell of Weed By Cleaning Your Glass

Klear Kryptonite

If there’s one thing that will almost always help you in your search of how to hide the smell of weed, it’s cleaning your glass. No questions asked, this method will drastically reduce the smell of your set-up and pieces, but also tastes better, and is slightly-less-pungent.

While there are many methods to clean your glass (check this article for more of them), one of the easiest is to do so with a cleaning solution. Klear sent me a bottle of their Kryptonite to review (check out the before-and-after pics my bong here). As you can see, that thing was nasty. In addition to its fabulous cleaning abilities, Kryptonite’s also made to Colorado’s guidelines–a quality few glass cleaners can boast. It has a low VOC, unlike many other products on the market. This essentially means it contains chemicals that have very high boiling points, and will not release toxins. Because of this, it’s much safer for you to use on your glass.

If you’d prefer to do it the good old-fashioned way, however, you can always boil your glass and use some elbow grease with some pipe cleaners, or brushes, depending on the size of your piece.

Price: $30

4. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With a Candle

Amazon

If there’s one hard and fast rule regarding how to hide the smell of cannabis, it’s that you should always use a candle. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cheap-y one from a thrift or dollar store, or a fancy Yankee Candle one. Candles absolutely help cover the smell of weed.

But, if you’re looking to take it up a notch, then consider the Cannabis Killer Scented Candle. It’s a natural smoke and odor eliminator…and it’s specifically geared towards hiding the smell of weed. Made by Beamer, it’s a 12-ounce mason jar, filled with 10.5-ounces of soy candle wax. Rather than merely covering up the smell of smoke, it actually eliminates it. And, it has more-than-90-hours of burn time. Candles are your friend, I promise.

If you’d rather go with a delicious-smelling candle, rather than an odor-eliminating one, consider the Smell My Nuts candle (for both the quality and hilarious name).

Price: $17.47

5. How to Hide the Smell of Weed By Funneling Air

Amazon

If you’re going to smoke inside, there’s really only one way to hide the smell of smoke…and it doesn’t hide the smell of smoke at all. Instead, it actually gets rid of it. And no, not with an odor eliminator of sorts. Rather, you physically get it out of the house.

This method of hiding the smell of weed smoke is best executed in a corner room with windows on adjacent walls. First, ensure all of the vents in the room are closed, and preferably covered. A piece of cardboard taped over them works well. Place a towel underneath the door, to block smoke from entering the hallway.

Next, open both windows. You’re creating an entry point for fresh air, and an exit point for smokey air. Choose which one will be the exit window, and place a box fan in the frame, facing outside. Because it’s facing out, it will suck the smokey air in, and push it outside. Keep in mind this method lets out a ton of heat or air, so plan accordingly. Turn on the fan, and you’re ready to sesh.

Price: $29.95

6. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With Ghosting

Grasscity

Another option in ways of how to hide the smell of weed, is to learn how to ghost your hits. What is ghosting exactly? It’s simply the act of holding your inhale to the point that your lungs intake every last bit of smoke. When you exhale, little-to-no smoke escapes.

Unless you rock cardio on-the-reg, you’re more-than-likely going to need to practice ghosting. The easiest way to do so is with a smaller piece, like a chillum. A chillum is often called a one-hitter because you get one small hit out of each pack. This baby is made of clay and is small enough to toke up by yourself. You may want to add some metal screens, so it doesn’t poop on you. Otherwise, it’s the perfect implement to learn how to ghost, and thus hide the smell of weed.

Price: $10 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. How to Hide the Smell of Weed with a Vaporizer

Grasscity

Aside from implementing any smell cover ups, there’s another way to reduce the smell of weed: Switch to vaporizers. A cannabis vape heats up the plant via convection or conduction heating, rather than combustion (use of a lighter). This allows the cannabis to be heated without releasing harmful chemicals. If you’d like to know more about the benefits of vaping, you can check out this article here.

As far as vaporizers go, there are a few names that dominate the field. Pax is one of them. I’d like to thank the team over at Pax for sending me a Pax 3 to review. I love my glass, but wowieeeeee do I love the Pax 3. It’s sleek design is inconspicuous and fits in a pocket or purse, with total ease. Its heating chamber is larger-than-average, allowing you to pack more-than-a-bowl’s-worth of bud. Each pack provides you with a multi-trip use, so you don’t have to refill it very often. It charges in 90-minutes and heats up in 15-seconds. Plus, it comes with concentrate inserts, too. Vapor is less odiferous than smoke, so you’re well on your way to hiding the smell of weed.

See my full review of the Pax 3 here.

And if the Pax 3 doesn’t feel like the right fit, check out vaporizers for any budget, portable vaporizers, or these dab pens.

Price: $249.99

8. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With a Stash Jar

Masterdam Rolling Supplies

While it’s super important to cover the smell of weed smoke, there’s another aspect to be aware of: The dry herb itself. Cannabis, of course, has a very dank, skunky smell. It’s very distinct and can permeate a space quickly. So, it’s necessary to have a stash jar, in order to mitigate that smell.

The Masterdam Stash Jar is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s made with ultra-violet-ray-proof glass–UV rays can damage your dry herb. This bad boy holds about a quarter-of-an-ounce of bud, but you can purchase larger sizes, too. A plastic, BPA-free top seals the smell inside. And, the dark color keeps nosy eyes from peeping what they shouldn’t be. A stash jar greatly reduces the smell of weed in your home, guaranteed.

If the Masterdam Stash Jar didn’t tickle your fancy, take a peek at these stash jars, too.

Price: $16.45 (18 percent off MSRP)

9. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With a Spray

Amazon

If you had to choose one product to assist in how to hide the smell of weed, it’s definitely odor eliminators. Rather than simply masking the smell of ganja, as something like Febreze would do, it literally removes the stench from the air. We already saw an effective candle odor eliminator, but now it’s time to take a look at an air spray.

While there are tons of smoke-smell-eliminating sprays, many of them contain toxic chemicals. The Zero Odor Multi-Purpose Household Odor Eliminator, on the other hand, does not. In fact, it’s also allergen-free. This 16-ounce bottle can be sprayed just about anywhere–including surfaces–to eliminate the smell of weed smoke. With no added fragrance, it’s like you never even lit up.

Price: $14.99

10. How to Hide the Smell of Weed With Edibles

Amazon

The best way to hide the smell of weed is to not smoke in the first place. Now, I’m not suggesting to entirely forego cannabis. That would be just plain silly. I am, however, saying that if you don’t physically smoke or vape, you don’t have to cover the smell of weed. What’s the solution, though? Edibles.

Making cannabutter can be a smelly process if you choose to go the manual route. But, if you opt to use an extractor machine, your smell-levels will drop to almost-zero. The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor, also known as the Magical Butter Maker, eliminates your stank problems. The team over at Magical Butter actually sent me a unit to review, and I can personally attest to this. When you go to use the butter in baked goods or cooking, there won’t be any over-powering dank smell. So, how do you hide the smell of weed? Make some dang edibles.

Price: $174.95

