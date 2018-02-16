Top 10 Best 18650 Batteries: Comapre, Save & Buy

Vapor4Life, Amazon

So you’re looking for some 18650 batteries. When you begin to research them, you may feel quickly overwhelmed. Who the heck knew there were so many different types, outputs, and discharges? When I first stepped into this world, I certainly didn’t know any of that.

Instead of feeling frustrated from purchasing garbage 18650 batteries, or stuck because there are so many to choose from, I’ve got you covered. This little guide points you in the direction for the best batteries for your mods. Some have lower- or higher-capacities, depending on what your device needs.

And if you’re in need of a new 18650 battery charger, now’s the time to snag a new one.

Drum roll please. Ta daaaa! Here’s the list of the best 18650 batteries.

1. Aspire 18650 Battery (1800 MAh) 40A

Vapor4Life

Aspire is a well-known 18650 battery producer. So, it should come as no surprise they make the list. This particular model has an 1800 mAh capacity, with a high-discharge current at 40A. It’s a lithium ion battery, and is intended for use with high-draining vape mods. Don’t forget to charge it entirely before its first use.

Price: $9.99

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Intended for high-draining mods

Has a high-discharge current – 40A

Strong Lithium ion battery

1800 mAh capacity

Cons:

Too strong for non-high-draining mods

2. Samsung INR 18650 – 25R (2500 MAh)

Vapor4Life

As far as 18650 batteries go, there are certain models that are compatible with most devices. Of course, some vapes require special 18650 batteries, but for the most part the Samsung INR 18650 – 25R (2500 MAh) works with vaping mods. It has a capacity of 2500 mAh, and a continuous discharge of 20 amps. Fully charge before its first use.

Price: $9.99

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Compatible with almost all vape mods

Has a capacity of 2500 mAh

Continuously discharges at 20 amps

Cons:

Won’t sufficiently power all vape mods

3. 3.7 Volt 18650 3400 mAh Rechargeable Li-ion Battery

Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-powered 18650 battery, then you should consider the 3.7 Volt 18650 3400 mAh Rechargeable Li-ion Battery. This bad boy is a Panasonic battery, without the brand name wrappers. You’ll receive four batteries, each has a life of approximately 500 charges. They have a capacity of 3400 mAh, and are compatible with normal chargers.

Price: $27.25

Pros:

High-capacity of 3400 mAh

Receive four 18650 batteries

Each battery has approximately 500 charge cycles

Cons:

Flat-top, non-circuit-protected batteries

4. Canwelum Protected 3.7V 18650 Li-ion Battery and Charger

Canwelum

Whether you’re new to vaping, or in need of new 18650 batteries and a charger at the same time, you may want to consider the Canwelum Protected 3.7V 18650 Li-ion Battery and Charger. You’ll receive two 18650 batteries, which have a strong capacity of 2250 mAh. They’re built with an IC protective board, to prevent over-charging. The charger itself is quick, and fully charges both units in six-to-eight-hours. Great equipment for a great price.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Comes with two 18650 batteries and a charger

Batteries contain an IC protective board to prohibit over-charging

Have a real capacity of 2250 mAh

Charger is efficient and strong

Cons:

Batteries may be slightly-longer-than-expected

5. Odec 18650 Rechargeable Battery

OdecDirect

When you’re purchasing 18650 batteries, you might as well purchase them in bulk. After all, they can only be recharged so many times. These Odec 18650 Rechargeable Batteries come in a four-pack. They have a 2600 mAh capacity, and a continuous 20A discharge current.

Price: $20.99

Pros:

Comes in pack of four

Has 2600 mAh capacity

Discharges current at 20A

Cons:

May not last as long as a name brand 18650 battery

Price: $9.99

7. NITECORE NL183 3.7V 2300mAh 8.5Wh 18650 Li-ion Battery

Amazon

Nitecore’s made a name for itself in the vaping industry. And their 18650 batteries live up to those awesome standards. These bad boys have a 2300 mAh capacity. And, they can each be charged more-than-500-times. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better duo.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

Comes with two 18650 batteries

Have 2300 mAh capcity

Can be charged more-than-500-times each

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than non-name brand comepetitors

8. Olight 18650 2600mAh Batteries

Skyben

Purchasing protected 18650 batteries does a number of things. First, it’s safer. And second, its better for the health of the batteries and your wallet. These Olight 18650 2600mAh Batteries are protected in a couple of ways: overcharging, short circuit protection, and overheating protection. This two pack averages 500-charges-per-battery. Dependable and safe is the name of the game.

Price: $19.98

Pros:

Has many protections for the sake of the battery and your health

Comes in pack of two

Each battery holds approximately 500-charges

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other non-brand batteries

9. 4 Sony US18650VTC4 18650 Batteries

Amazon

Sony: The creator of so many amazing electronics. Of course, their 18650 batteries are no exception. This four-pack contains batteries with a 2100 mAh capacity, and a continuous maximum discharge current of 30A. You won’t be disappointed with these babies.

Price: $30.88

Pros:

Comes in a four pack

Has 2100 mAh capacity

Maintains discharge current of 30A

Cons:

May lose charge over time

10. LG HE2 18650 Battery (2500 MAh) 20A/35A

Vapor4Life

LG’s popularity isn’t limited to phones. Their batteries are just as fantastic. The LG HE2 18650 Battery (2500 MAh) 20A/35A does the trick for most vape mods. It has a capcity of 2500 mAh, a maximum pulse discharge of 35A, and max continuous discharge of 20 A.

Price: $9.99

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Has a max pulse discharge up to 35A, and continuous discharge of 20A

Maintains capacity of 2500 mAh

Fits with most vape mods

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other models

