Top 5 Best Gold Rolling Papers to Bring Out Your Boujee

As far as classy cannabis accessories go, there are quite a few from which to choose. Amazing, custom glass is one way. Another is with an incredible vaporizer, like the Volcano. But, there’s one way that stands out amongst the crowd: Gold rolling papers.

Gold rolling papers are just one of the many types of rolling papers on the market. Everything exists from clear rolling papers, to flavored rolling papers, regular rolling papers, and Raw rolling papers.

But if we’re being honest, gold rolling papers are the epitome of OG luxury smokeage. Nothing screams, “I’m a BA”, quite like toking on some AU. But, there are some gold rolling paper producers that don’t create quality items.

That’s where this list comes in. Instead of wasting money on something that’ll ultimately crumble before use, snag the absolute best gold rolling papers on the market. Browse it, and ball out.

1. Best of Gold Rolling Papers: Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers

When it comes to gold rolling papers, most people have one company in mind: Shine. They’re a very reputable business, and have created a number of amazing luxury cannabis products. Their gold rolling papers, however, truly take the cake.

When you purchase a pack of Shine papers, you’ll receive two sheets. So, you’ll want to ensure your rolling skills are up-to-par before attempting these bad boys. They measure 1.25-inches, and have a hemp base. This means they burn slowly, allowing you to fully enjoy the experience.

To quell all doubts about their authenticity, Shine includes a certificate stating their legitimacy and purity. They burn smoothly, and have a relatively unique taste. These gold rolling papers are sure to please.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Comes in two pack

Made of 24k Gold and hemp blend

Arrives with certificate of authenticity

Burn slowly

Cons:

May arrive slightly crumbled

2. Best of Gold Rolling Papers: 24K Gold Rolling Papers

There’s just something about gold rolling papers that make you feel extra boujee. With that in mind, you want to milk that experience–not have your joint burn quickly. So, finding gold rolling papers with a slow burn is super necessary. Say hello to the 24K Gold Rolling Papers.

Quality might as well be these babies’ middle name. You’ll receive two gold rolling papers per-pack. They’re easy to roll, as long as you have some rolling skills. Measuring 1.25″ in length, they’re perfect to share at a party…or treat yourself at home.

Thanks to a hemp blend and top-shelf edible gold, these rolling papers create some of the slowest burning joints out there. You’ll soon be blowing Os with the rest of them.

Interested in a pre-roll made of gold? Check out this baby.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Measure 1.25″ – standard rolling paper size

Burn slowly

Two come in each pack

Easy to roll

Cons:

May arrive crumpled

3. Best of Gold Rolling Papers: Beautiful Burns Designer Prerolls

Gold rolling papers aren’t limited to just leaves. Instead, they encompass a wide variety of smoking products. Some of us just aren’t down with rolling because we’re either terrible at it, or have no desire to learn. That’s where a gold pre-roll comes in.

Well, not just any gold pre-rolls. Instead, the Beautiful Burns Designer Prerolls take the essence of gold rolling papers’ luxury, and add a unique twist. These babies have a gold tip, to prevent bud from getting into your mouth. The paper is made from natural palm pulp, and features an orange-themed design, which is created with edible, tasteless hempseed oil and natural pigments.

Because of their slow-burning qualities, these pre-rolls are perfect to share with friends. You’ll receive six in each pack. They don’t have any added flavor, so there won’t be any last-minute surprises. As far as gold pre-rolls go, these babies are at the top of the list.

Price: $9.98

Pros:

Made of all-natural, edible ingredients

Have a gold tip – a twist on gold rolling papers

Receive six in a pack

Burn slowly

Cons:

Relatively small, so you can’t share with too many people

4. Best of Gold Rolling Papers: Gold Cigarette Rolling Paper

No matter what the situation, there’s one tried-and-true method for making a shopping decision: Look at the packaging, and go with the one that stands out the most. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve used this trick for purchasing wine.

The marketing team at Gold Cigarette Rolling Paper takes the cake. They created an eye-catching design that isn’t too in your face. Inside of the sweet packaging sit two gold rolling papers. They measure 1.25″, which is considered a standard size.

Thanks to their hemp and gold blend, they burn very slowly. And if you’re worried about their validity, don’t. Each order comes with a certificate of authenticity. If you’re saving them for an event down the road, you’re golden (pun intended) because they won’t fade with time. Go big with the Gold Cigarette Rolling Paper.

Price: $13.89

Pros:

Crafted with a hemp and gold blend

Receive two sheets

Arrives with certificate of authenticity

Burns slowly

Cons:

Paper may arrived slightly crinkled

5. Best of Gold Rolling Papers: Shine 24K Gold Rolling Paper Gift Box

There are times when treating yourself to one pack of gold rolling papers just isn’t going to cut it. Instead, you’re looking for the essence of gold rolling papers…but much MUCH bigger. Cue the trumpets, kill the lights, and shine the spotlight on the Shine 24K Rolling Paper Gift Box.

From the creators of the Shine gold rolling papers, comes a whole freakin’ set-up. In this box you’ll receive a pack of Shine papers, a gold pre-roll with a doob tube, a Shine lighter, certificate of authenticity, stickers, and a gift box. Whether you’re gifting to yourself or someone else, just add bud, and you’re set to go.

These slow-burning gold rolling papers will plaster a grin to your face. After all, can you really be sad when you’re smoking on some literal gold? Answer: No.

Price: $33.14

Pros:

Comes with gold rolling papers, gold cones, stickers, lighter, and gift box

Slow burning

Incredible gift for yourself or a fellow stoner

Cons:

Semi-expensive

