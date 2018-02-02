The Ultimate Marijuana Party List: Top 10 Must-Have Items

Dr. Dabber, Amazon

Perhaps this is the year you’re finally throwing a marijuana party. After all, you’ve attended so many great events on 4/20. So, why not throw your own dank celebration?

It goes without saying that if you’re hosting a cannabis party, you need to provide at least some products. Ideally, you should have both dry herb (flower) and concentrates, as attendees have different tastes.

Aside from the obvious, though, what else do you need to throw a marijuana party? While there are tons of off-the-wall items you could get, there are some baseline necessities. Decorations are key to the vibe. But, let’s focus more on the basics.

This list covers the must-have items for a successful marijauna party. Use it as a base, add your own flair, and throw the sickest 420 party ever.

1. Marijuana Party Essential: Tabletop Vaporizer

Vapor4Life

As far as marijuana party essentials go, a tabletop vaporizer is at the top of the list. First, it’s an extremely efficient use of bud. And second, it allows many people to partake, rather than small-groups-only. The Volcano Vaporizer Kit is, of course, the OG vaporizer.

It’s available in two different models: Classic and digital. Classic Volcanos have a dial to set the temperature, while digital ones have a digital screen. Furthermore, you may choose between easy and solid valves. Easy valves use a pre-measured bag for, well, sake of ease. Their counterparts, solid valves, allow the user to change the bag size. So, if you have a significant number of people, you can adjust for the larger number; in the same breath, it can be adjusted for smaller groups, too. Regardless, though, a vaporizer is key to your marijuana party’s methods of consumption.

If you already have a Volcano, check out these accessories.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

2. Marijuana Party Essential: Rig

Dr. Dabber

On the flip side, having an enail available for your guests is always suggested. After all, if you choose to provide concentrates, they need to have a way to dab. That’s where the Dr. Dabber Boost: Black Edition steps in.

I want to thank Dr. Dabber for sending me a kit to review. When I opened the package, I was very impressed with how sleek the box was. It contains a Boost Black eRig, a glass water attachment three domeless nails (titanium, ceramic, and quartz), a magnetic carb cap, magnetic loading tool, two wax containers, a charger, and a little keychain. The setup is super straightforward, and it’s relatively easy to clean. (Peek these bong and rig cleaners, if you’re looking for one). There are two settings: Low and high. When I first gave it a go, I used the higher setting, but ultimately realized the lower setting was my preference–it allowed for the strain’s flavors to come out more.

I have a few other dabbers with magnetic tops, and they also fit…which is awesome because I often misplace them. Guilty! The charge lasts all day if you’re a heavy dabber, and holds a charge for a number of days if you’re not. And, the charge time is pretty short–just make sure it’s properly plugged in. Overall, this enail comes highly recommended, especially for a marijuana party.

Don’t forget a dab mat, or you may be cleaning your surfaces more thoroughly than you’d anticipated.

Price: $159.95

3. Marijuana Party Essential: Pre-Rolls

Amazon

What good is a marijuana party without a few Js? Of course, you could spend a hour or two rolling enough for the party. But, why not make your life easier, and snag some pre-rolls? Raw may be a cliche for papers, but there’s a reason they’re a great choice.

First, you can find them just about anywhere. Whether you snag them from here or your local headshop, they’re easy to find. Second, you know they’re quality. These specific cones are made of natural, unbleached, unrefined, organic hemp paper. Plus, they’re a totally vegan product. Raws are the way to go.

But, if you’re in the mood for something else, check out these cones.

Price: $11.75 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. Marijuana Party Essential: Edibles

Amazon

Another important aspect to throwing a marijuana party, is the edibles. And the easiest way to make edibles is with an extractor. The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor is easily the most well known–often called the Magical Butter Maker.

This baby is set it and forget it. Once you put your desired amount of cannabis and butter, simply turn it on, and it’ll be ready in a few hours. The team over at Magical Butter actually sent me a unit to review and I LOVE it. It made my edible making life infinitely easier, allowing me to create loads of yummy food–not just desserts. Plus, you have the ability to create other infused products such as topicals and oils. And remember, when making edibles, ensure you have allergy-friendly or vegan options, if that’s how your homies roll.

If you’d prefer to make butter on your own, here’s a great how-to guide.

Price: $174.95

5. Marijuana Party Essential: Beverages

Amazon

Without a doubt, your marijuana party attendees will want something to drink. Helloooooo Cotton Mouth, you familiar pest. Water is always a good choice. But, if you want to spice it up, give your friends some Protein2o Low-Calorie Protein Infused Water.

It’s delicious and helps to curb the munchies. With an impressive 15 grams of protein packed into a single bottle, there are tons of flavors to choose from. Even the grape is yummy. It does contain whey, however, so ensure you have regular water (or some other beverage) for your vegan friends.

Price: $22.79 (5 percent off MSRP)

6. Marijuana Party Essential: Snacks

AmazonFresh

Fruit is always a fantastic choice. Practically everyone can consume it, and it’s pretty easy to find a fruit platter or make your own.

Of course, you’ll want to have snacks other than just fruit. Include some pretzels, chips, or other salty alternative. You know how hard the munchies can set in, so make sure your guests can satisfy their cravings

Price: $24.99

7. Marijuana Party Essential: Lighter

Amazon

Without lighters, little bud may be smoked. Sure, everyone will probably have a lighter on-hand, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a few, too. Instead of purchasing a couple of Bic lighters, opt for something a bit cooler.

The Tesla Coil Lighters™ is a fully rechargeable lighter, using Tesla coils, as a means to produce an electrical arc. Each charge gives you 100 – 300 uses. It’s totally safe, and lights at the click of a button. Because there’s no flame, it’s totally wind-proof. As far as lighters go, this bad boy is pretty high up there.

Price: $16.99

8. Marijuana Party Essential: Music

Amazon

So this one may be a little off-the-wall. And, you might already have it at your fingertips. Since music is so important for a marijuana party, however, it’s worth mentioning.

Amazon Prime allows you to stream hundreds of songs across so many genres, it’s mind blowing. And, of course, it has the perks of free two-day shipping. So instead of heading to the store to snag all of these marijuana party supplies, you could order them in the click of a button. Get the stuff you need, and the music you want with Prime.

Price: $99

9. Marijuana Party Essential: Entertainment

What Do You Meme?

Sitting around chit chatting, nomming on some delicious food is always a great time at a marijuana party. But, if you want to step it up, you should seriously consider a game. And what better game than What Do You Meme?…with the Stoner Expansion Pack.

What Do You Meme? Is played similarly to Cards Against Humanity, where someone draws a meme, and players are trying to caption it. With the Stoner Extension Pack, of course, you’ll be rolling with laughter, thanks to the cannabis card additions. Few games will be as timely.

If you’re looking for other fun games to play when stoned, peep this list.

Price: $11.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

10. Marijuana Party Essential: Covering the Smell

Amazon

When you’re smoking cannabis, there’s obviously going to be a smell. There are a couple of different routes you can take to get rid of it, but the easiest is with candles.

The Smell My Nuts Scented 13 oz Mason Jar Candle does the job very well. It smells like freshly baked banana nut bread, toasted coconut, and hazelnut. The wick is lead-free, and has a patented straightener, to maximize burn time (approximately 100 hours). This baby will be burning long past the end of your marijuana party.

Price: $9.99

