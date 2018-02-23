Top 10 Best Stoner Shows to Binge Watch in 2018

Amazon

So it’s that time of day, where you’re ready to cuddle in and throw something on TV. Heck, it might even be time to Netflix and chill. But, the one question that always arises, is back: What do you want to watch?

Well, you could easily choose a movie. However, that requires you to find something to match your mood. Plus, you’re locked into something for an hour-and-a-half-to-two-hours. (If you do want a stoner movie, though, peep this list for some ideas.)

If you’re not feeling a full-length film, then you’re left with tv shows. You could always toss on an oldie-but-goodie, but the time has finally arrived to start a new stoner show.

So, use this list to find your absolute favorite new stoner show to binge watch, roll a joint, and hit play.

1. Best Philosophical Stoner Show

As far as stoner shows go, there are a few that immediately come to mind. You’ve heard your homies talking about it, and cackling over the irreverent, often-intelligent jokes. Say it with me now: Rick and Morty.

A grandfather, Rick–who happens to me the most intelligent man in the universe–and his not-so-brilliant grandson, Morty, travel across the universe and bounce into other timelines. This brings about interesting philosophical questions. Some people may argue the show isn’t remotely intelligent, and is pure entertainment. Duh! It’s entertainment, regardless of if you’re learning or not.

This dynamic duo gets into tons of tight spots, meet crazy characters from across the universe, and even partake in a game show. So if you’re ready to get schwifty with Rick and Morty, you need to add this three-season series to your line-up ASAP.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Provides irreverent, amusing humor

Short episodes – under-30-minutes

Has a different take on philosophical issues

Phenomenal price for the first three seasons

Cons:

Not everyone’s cup of tea

2. Best ’70s Stoner Show

The ’60s and ’70s are well-known for diving head-first into drug culture. After all, Woodstock was in 1969, and truly epitomized the stoner lifestyle. So, it should come as no surprise that That ’70s Show is on the list of the best stoner shows.

That ’70s Show follows the lives of six high school students, who are seemingly different in personality. The show documents the ups-and-downs of teenage life in America–and many of the problems still persist today. But, it’s comedic takes and goofy characters keep you sucked in through all eight seasons, and an impressive 200 episodes. As far as stoner shows go, you won’t be disappointed.

Price: $27.98

Pros:

Has eight seasons, 200 episodes – plenty to binge watch

Extremely relatable to many common high school experiences

Hilarious and will leave you giggling all night

Cons:

Packaging may arrive damaged

3. Best ‘Reality TV’ Stoner Show

If you’re into more “reality TV” shows, then I’ve got the stoner show for you. And no, I’m not talking Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Toddlers in Tiaras. Instead, I’m talking something a little more trailer park, and a lot more Canadian.

Trailer Park Boys documents the lives of Julian, Ricky, and Bubbles. They grew up in the Sunnyvale Trailer Park, and continue to live there as adults. Jail, cannabis, and a significant amount of drinking occur in this hilarious stoner show (I’m looking at you, Mr. Lahey!). In addition to laughing your butt off, you’re bound to hear more than your fair share of “ehs”. Trailer Park Boys may just become your next stoner show go-to.

Price: $44.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Each episode is only 30-minutes, so you can watch one, or a bunch in a row

Runs more like a documentary/reality show of the lives of three trailer park residents

Comically Canadian

There are tons of specials and offshoots to binge, as well

Cons:

The humor can get a bit stupid at times

4. Best Comedy Stoner Show

Parks and Rec has a bit of a cult following in the same vein as The Office. It’s a TV show documenting the interactions between the Parks and Recreation Office of Pawnee, Indiana. But, this isn’t just any ol’ government department. Instead, it’s full of a bevy of characters, with different ways of approaching their jobs.

Technically headed by Ron Swanson, the government-hating Libertarian, it’s actually run by Leslie Knope, the spunky, caring, ambitious blonde. Together with herself, April, the unmotivated, snarky intern, Tom, the goofy, wannabe celebrity who will exploit his position for his gain, Donna, the wicked smart woman who tells it like it is, and Jerry/Larry/Gary, (and a slew of other people outside of the department), they take on various projects from filling a hole in the ground, to improving parks. As far as stoner shows go, this is one you’ll come back to time and time again.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Show evolves of the season, without going too “out-there”

Hilarious, with a wide variety of other emotions

Episodes are only 22-minutes, so it’s super easy to binge

Full of many well-known actors

Cons:

Some of the actors are controversial

5. Best Irreverent Stoner Show

If there’s one show that almost all stoners admit to binging when baked, it’s more than likely Family Guy. After all, it’s full of irreverent humor, and often touches on many touchy or popular topics. And, it’s a cartoon–there’s just something refreshingly enjoyable about cartoons!

The Griffin family is a not-so-average middle class family, consisting of Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and Brian. Peter’s antics frequently land the family in weird, often unpleasant situations. One time, he purchased a lame horse, in lieu of the carton of milk he was asked to pick up. Another time, he sold their house in Quahog, for the opportunity to run a farm. Without a doubt, you’re sure to end up in a fit of giggles over something dumb that happens on this awesome stoner show.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Sure to put a smile on your face, or fall into a fit of laughter

Full of irreverent, often controversial humor

Episodes are only 22-minutes, and there are 16 seasons

There’s an offshoot show, The Cleveland Show, too

Cons:

May not be ideal if you’re easily offended

6. Best Cannabis-Related Stoner Show

Family Guy may be the number one thing to come to mind, when asked the question “What’s your favorite stoner show?”. But if you said Weeds, you’re definitely correct, too. After all, it’s literally a show about growing, selling, buying, and distributing cannabis.

Nancy Botwin’s husband passed away suddenly. She was left with two boys, and felt lost in the world. For some side income, she occasionally sold bud to some local neighbors. As time wore on, though, her clientele grew ever-larger, imposing certain threats to herself and her family’s safety. Her now-dead husband’s brother, Andy, moved into the house, often providing assistance to the boys, and frequently annoying Nancy to death. While they begin life in Agrestic, California, their journey takes them many places. Weeds gets crazy for a few seasons, but bear with it, and you’ll be happy you did.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Actually about weed

Very different stoner show than others on this list

Episodes are around 25-30-minutes – easy to get sucked-in

Cons:

Gets a little crazy (unrealistic) at points

7. Best Conspiracy Theory Stoner Show

Sometimes when you’re stoned, you just want your mind to be blown. Cue Ancient Aliens Guy meme. Yep. You know what’s coming next: Ancient Aliens is one of the best stoner shows out there. Why? Because it’s so unbelievable, it’s almost believable.

The series dives into various aspects of the theory that extraterrestrials not only exist, but visited earth, and helped shape humanity. Thanks to various clues across time, from Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, to cave drawings, and mass UFO sightings, it’s hard to deny the possibility of their existence. Each hour-and-a-half episode drills down into a single aspect of the possibility of alien life on earth. You might not believe in them, but it’s sure as heck interesting to consider it.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Provides in-depth evidence of the possibility of aliens on earth

Each episode tackles a single aspect of extra terrestrials

Episodes are so interesting, you’re easily sucked-in

There are 10 seasons

Cons:

Episodes are an hour-and-a-half-long

8. Best Unique Concept Stoner Show

When TV shows provide a different perspective or type of TV show, it’s downright refreshing. Nowadays, it feels like many shows are “similar” in some way or another. But, Wilfred is definitely an exception.

This show follows the life of a guy named Ryan, who somehow has the power to speak with his neighbor’s dog, Wilfred. To Ryan, Wilfred acts and talks like a human being. But, to everyone else he’s just a normal dog–a la Eliza Thornberry. Ryan’s struggling in life in general, and Wilfred provides an interesting friendship. If you’re ready for something original, then Wilfred is the stoner show for you.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Very unique take on a stoner TV show

Not strictly comedy – provides drama

Episodes run around 20-minutes

Cons:

Only four seasons

9. Best Cartoon Stoner Show

There’s something magical about cartoons when you’re stoned. They’re just so dang entertaining. And, if you’d rather play on your phone with some background noise (honestly, who hasn’t done that?), it doesn’t matter how much you miss of it. Bob’s Burgers is the epitome of this cartoon-y awesomeness.

The show’s about the Belcher family, a middle-class group of five, who own a burger place right off the pier, and live above the restaurant. Bob just wants to make his customers happy, and he’ll go to weird lengths to do so. Linda always encourages Bob’s dreams, as well as those of her children, Tina, Gene, and Louise. Tina, the oldest, is an awkward middle schooler, with an obsession with horses. Gene is an over-the-top class clown, who can turn just about anything into a laughing matter. And Louise is a devious genius, with a soft heart, and will never take off her pink bunny ears hat. Together, the Belcher family will leave you snort laughing.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Episodes are 21-minutes – easy to binge watch

There are eight seasons

Amusing comedy, meant to make you smile and laugh

Continues to be funny throughout the seasons

Cons:

Not great if you’re looking for something more serious

10. Best Breathtaking Stoner Show

If there’s one thing that will always be mindblowing, it’s how absolutely stunning our planet is. There are so many incredible animals, places, and geographic features that leave you speechless. And unfortunately, most of us are not lucky enough to travel the world and see these things ourselves. But, Planet Earth is just about as close as you can get to experiencing that amazingness, from the comfort of your couch.

This breathtaking show covered 204 locations in 62 countries, in order to create the most jaw-dropping series imaginable. David Attenborough narrates the series in his calm, soothing voice. He takes you to a type of geographic feature in each episode, allowing you to truly experience earth’s amazingness. Each episode is 49-minutes, so they’re easy to get through. So, if you’re looking for a stoner show to truly put you in awe, then Planet Earth is your guy.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Stunning footage of places across the world

Covers an incredible 204 locations in 62 countries

Narrated by David Attenborough

Each episode is around 50-minutes

Cons:

Only two seasons

