Top 10 Best Weed Grinders: Which Is Right for You?

So, you’ve finally decided it’s time to purchase a weed grinder. You could always go to your local headshop, and talk to someone there. But, their prices will be jacked, and most just want to sell you something–not actually help you.

Of course, I’m not just talking smoke. I purchased my first grinder from a headshop (it was actually this exact one). Decent price for a great name, right? Now guess how much I paid for that bad boy in-store. Not $20, not $30, but $35 after tax. That’s almost double what it costs online. I’m not saying that there aren’t awesome headshops out there–just be aware that many do jack up the price.

But, there are a few other things to consider–aside from price–when purchasing a weed grinder. There are more than just manual metal ones available. They range in material, size, whether or not they catch kief, and more.

So ask yourself a few questions. First, is this grinder just for you, or do you entertain many people? Do you hate physically grinding, or does it not bother you? Are you into collecting kief? Would you like to travel with your new accessory?

With these questions in mind, you’ll be able to narrow down your list of weed grinders. Peruse this piece for ideas, and you’ll have perfectly ground bud in no time.

Best Manual Weed Grinders

When you ask most stoners about a weed grinder, they’re more than likely thinking about a manual grinder. This type of grinder requires the user to physically turn the top, in order to grind up nugs. These guys are easy-to-use, are generally super portable, and many aid in collecting kief.

1. Best Weed Grinder With Anodized Metal

Weed grinders, of course, come in many different colors and materials. One of the most popular types is metal. Metal grinders come in varying flavors from aluminum to different types of alloys, in tons of colors, too. Many time that color is painted on, rather than mixed physically into the metal. This can lead to paint chips falling off into your bud….no bueno.

The Black Tie Grinder gets around that deterioration, thanks to anodized metal. This means it’s made of out a single piece of aluminum alloy, and is NOT painted. Measuring 2.5″ in diameter, and 1.8″ in height, so you have plenty of room to store bud. And, it comes with some extra goodies: Carrying pouch, replacement screen, and two kief scrapers. Smoke safely with this bad boy.

Price: $28.95

Pros:

Not painted – no paint chips to fall into your bud

Comes with kief scrapers, back-up screen, and carrying pouch

Collects kief very well

Cons:

Grinds more coarsely than other models

2. Best Weed Grinder With a Magnetic Top

As far as weed grinders go, they’re an incredible addition to just about any cannabis accessory set-up. But, problems can arise when you choose to use your grinder as your stash jar. Many weed grinder tops simply sit on the grinder, without physically attaching to it. So, if they’re knocked over, your freshly ground bud ends up everywhere,

The Platinum Grinders Herb Grinder mitigates that issue, thanks to a neodymium magnets in the cap. Plus, a thin Poly-O ring keeps the top from getting stuck. Constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum, its durability and toughness is through-the-roof. A stainless steel, mesh screen allows you to collect kief in the bottom chamber. Use this bad boy as a dual grinder and stash jar–you’ll be stoked you picked it up.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Extremely durable – crafted with airplane-grade aluminum

Comes with kief scrapers – kief collects quickly

Neodymium magnets in the top, to keep it secure

Has odor-control qualities

Cons:

Squeaks if bud gets stick in the outer-crevices

3. Best Weed Grinder With Sweet Accessories

Most weed grinders ultimately come with the same goodies: Kief scrapers, screens, and maybe a carrying case. Don’t get me wrong–those things are great. But, they’re pretty overplayed in the world of cannabis accessories. The Liberator Grinder set truly stands out amongst the crowd.

I want to say thank you so much to the team over at Green Technology, for sending me a unit to review. I’ll be honest–I wasn’t really keen on a new grinder, as I loved my previous one so much. But, after a few days, I was blown away with how much kief this bad boy collected. And over the course of a few months, it was clear The Liberator didn’t clog easily, as it’s yet to be stuck (stick your grinder in the freezer for 20-30-minutes if this happens to you). With a super smooth grind, it’s easily become my favorite weed grinder.

Plus, it comes with a set of multi-blade scissors. These essentially work by, well, physically cutting up your bud for a super coarse chop. And, it comes with a cleaning tool, so you can get all of that sticky goodness out from between the blades. For under $14, you really can’t find a better weed grinder set-up.

If you’re interested in the full review, you can check it out here.

Price: $13.90

Pros:

Comes with multi-blade tool, and blade cleaner

Collects kief very quickly

It’s very hard to get stuck – easy to clean, too

Grinds relatively finely

Cons:

Don’t mix use with other types of dry herb – it retains the smell

4. Best Four-Piece Weed Grinder

When it comes to weed grinders, they range from two-to-five pieces. Most grinders, however, are four-pieces. This means there’s a grinding chamber on top, a middle chamber to hold the bud, and a bottom chamber to collect kief. The Herb & Weed Grinder knocks four-piece grinders out of the competition.

For a phenomenal price, this baby is the perfect gift for a fellow stoner, or a treat yourself moment. It measures 2.5″ in diameter and 1.75″ in height. A whopping 50 teeth grind your bud into the perfect consistency. And if you’re not feeling the four-piece thing, it can be adjusted into a three-piece grinder.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Fantastic quality material

Amazing price for a weed grinder

Comes with a velvet carrying case

Has a one-year warranty

Cons:

If you stick bud directly in the middle, it may get stuck

5. Best Luxury Manual Weed Grinder

While there are plenty of weed grinders that don’t cost a pretty penny, no list would be complete without mentioning a luxury grinder. After all, there’s just something so satisfying about using your boujee cannabis accessories.

The Medium Santa Cruz Grinder is the epitome of luxury weed grinders. Measuring 2.13″ in diameter and height, it features a seven-catch thread design, in order to mitigate cross-threading. This baby is available in a number of colors, so you can match it to your mood. An anodized coating prevents scratches and blemishes on the surface. Plus, it comes with a kief press, too. As far as weed grinders go, a Santa Cruz is where it’s at.

Price: $70

Pros:

Comes in a variety of colors

Measures 2.13″ in diameter and height

Features seven-catch thread design, to stop cross-threading

Coated in anodized metal, to prevent scratches

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Best Electric Weed Grinders

While there are plenty of manual weed grinders that are downright awesome, they do have their downsides. Prevent most of those issues with an electric weed grinder. Simply pop your herb into the chamber, and switch it to “On”. You’ll have freshly ground bud–without having to do it yourself–in seconds.

6. Best Overall Electric Weed Grinder

While there are loads of electric weed grinders out there, many are sold as “herb and spice” grinders. Because cannabis falls under that category, those grinders definitely work. But, they’re not made specifically for grinding up your ganja. That’s where the Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI steps in.

Aside from being designed with cannabis in mind, it’s a super straight-forward device. Simply plug it in, pop in your bud, shut the top, and it’s ready to go. It won’t turn on unless the lid has been properly secured–an intentional safety feature. While there isn’t a kief catch, it does collect on the sides, so you’re not left without it. Give your wrist a break with this awesome weed grinder.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Created specifically for cannabis and tobacco

Has a safety feature, where it won’t turn on until the lid is closed

Very easy-to-use

Allows you to grind up lots of bud in a short period of time

Cons:

No kief catch – instead, collects on the sides

7. Strongest Electric Weed Grinder

When it comes to electric weed grinders, they all have the same outcome: Ground up cannabis. But, not all models are created equally. Some grind smaller amounts than others, and some take longer to grind than others. In other words, efficiency is key. The Epica Electric Coffee Grinder is the efficiency you seek.

By far, it’s one of the most powerful grinders on the market. Don’t let that fool you, though–it’s also one of the most quiet. Efficiency isn’t just for grinding, however. It’s also easy-to-clean, thanks to a removable metal cup. Plus, it comes with an impressive two-year warranty, in case something happens. Grind your bud and pack a bowl in under-a-minute with the Epica.

Price: $22.95 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

One of the most efficient weed grinders out there

Shockingly quiet

Very easy to clean

Fantastic price

Cons:

Not built specifically for cannabis

8. Most Portable Electric Weed Grinder

In a previous capsule, we touched on the fact that there are a number of cannabis-specific electric grinders out there. The Tobacco Shredder by HBI was one of them, but it unfortunately requires an electrical outlet. If you’re not near one, or out and about, you’re out of luck. That’s where the Chewy Grinder steps in.

This bad boy is perfect for traveling or toking up at home. All you need is a single 9V battery, for an incredible nine hours of continuous use. A high-torque motor, and multi-directional blades provide a consistent, strong grind every time. Simply push the button, hold with one-hand, and you’re good-to-go.

Price: $29.43

Pros:

Solely requires a single 9V battery – runs for nine continuous hours

Small and portable

Grind is consistent with each use

Cons:

Can’t grind up a ton at once

9. Best Luxury Electric Weed Grinder

Above, we saw a luxury weed grinder: The Santa Cruz Shredder. As a manual grinder it’s phenomenal, but sometimes you’re looking for a luxury electric weed grinder. The ATMAN Mini Hummer Electric Weed Grinder is exactly what you’re after.

It’s powered by an 18500 Li-ion battery, which allows it to grind everything in the chamber in ten-seconds. And if you accidentally shove too much in there, it has a reverse function, in order to get unstuck. Just like a manual weed grinder, this baby also has a kief catch. Backed by a one-year warranty–no matter what happened to the device. Treat yourself with an awesome electric weed grinder.

Price: $78.99

Pros:

Has a kief catch – few electric weed grinders have one

Backed by a one-year warranty

Boasts a reverse function, in order to unstick the blades

Grinds up in ten-seconds

Cons:

Semi-expensive

10. Best Hand-Held Electric Weed Grinder

Handheld weed grinders come in many shapes and forms. They’re perfect for stowing in your bag, toking up after work, leaving in your car, or storing in your stash box. Aside from their small size, they’re powerful and grind your bud quickly.

The econoLED Electrnic Aluminum Herb Grinder is powered by three AAA batteries. Fill the provided cup about 1/3 of the way full for ideal grinding, and continue grinding as long as you like–that’s the beauty of this baby. It allows you to choose how coarsely or finely your cannabis is ground. And if you’d like to purchase in bulk, you can snag one-, two-, or four-at-a-time. Cheap, quick, and functional.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

You’re able to control how ground the cannabis is

Fantastic price

Very easy to use and clean

Available in one-, two-, or four-packs

Cons:

Doesn’t have a huge capacity

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.