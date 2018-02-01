Top 10 Best Quirky Weed Party Decorations of 2018

Amazon

So, you’ve decided that this is the year. You’re finally going to throw a kick butt 420 party. But, you’ve quickly realized you don’t have a single thing on-hand to do so.

Other than edibles, concentrates, and flower you’re providing, you’re not quite sure where to start. Well, the easiest thing is to focus on is weed party decorations. As soon as you start to deck out your space, your creative cannabis side will pop out.

There are tons of routes you can take when you’re choosing weed party decor. Some things are perfect for the party, and work as awesome decorations post-celebration. Others are just plain goofy, and will add a cool cannabis touch.

Use this list as a springboard towards finding your perfect weed party decorations for your 420 celebration.

1. Best Weed Party Decoration: Pot Leaf Flag

Anley

As far as weed party decorations go, starting off with the obvious is best. After all, there are a few things on this list that’ll make you say “no duh!”. But, that initial reaction doesn’t negate the cool factor. This Marijuana Leaf USA Polyester Flag fits that perfectly.

It measures three-feet-by-five-feet. Made of durable polyester, and is double-stitched, for maximum durability. The brass grommets are adorned to the canvas header, making it easy to hang. And, it comes with a one-year no-hassle, money-back guarantee. Let this sweet weed decoration grace your walls.

Price: $5.95

2. Best Weed Party Decoration: Tapestry

Amazon

Perhaps you’re a big fan of 420 wall decor, but don’t want a flag. In steps the tapestry. Known for its use by stoners, making it the perfect weed party decoration…and house decoration, once the get together ends.

This bad boy measures 60″ by 90″, and is made with 100% cotton. It’s designed with small, durable corner loops, ensuring ease-of-hanging. The bold, vibrant design is sure to catch the eyes of your guests, as you partake in your stoney celebration.

Price: $27.95

3. Best Weed Party Decoration: Neon Sign

TW Novelty

No, we’re not talking alcohol here. (I’m looking at you, Miller!). Instead, we’re diving into the, shall we say, elevated lifestyle. As far as weed party decorations go, a neon sign is unbeatable.

The OG high life title is, of course, held by stoners. This sign perfectly encompasses the lifestyle. It’s made with a plastic frame, measuring approximately 19″ x 10″. And, it arrives ready-to-hang. Simply flip it to “On”, and your sign will be the, er, light of the party.

Price: $23.99

4. Best Weed Party Decoration: Wreath

Wreefs

Nothing screams “weed party decoration”, quite like a wreath made of marijuana leaves. Your guests are sure to know exactly where to go, when you hang this bad boy on the door.

It measures 12″ in diameter. In the center sits a hook, allowing you to customize the wreath with these hilarious Wreef hang tags. Made entirely of artificial material, so it’s totally legal to ship anywhere. Make your weed party decorations pop with this pot leaf wreath.

Price: $23.99

5. Best WEed Party Decoration: Pinata

Amazon

Weed party decorations aren’t limited to just wall-hangings. Instead, lots of decor has a dual use: Entertainment and to be visually pleasing. This Weed Yin-Yang Pinata is no exception.

While you could easily leave this intact for looks, wouldn’t it be fun to have a good, ol’-fashioned pinata beat down? It measures 18″ by 18″ long, and is four-inches deep. Plus, it includes a strong cable tie, so it won’t bust when you hang it up. Fill it with candy, toys, or fun 420-related goodies. You’re sure to throw the best 420 party on the block, with a pinata.

Price: $76.46

6.Best Weed Party Decoration: Coasters

LOVERLAND

Just like the pinata above, there are other dual-use weed party decorations. Drink coasters are one of the most obvious. They look awesome, and prevent beverages from ruining your countertops or tables.

These 420 Rasta Weed Party Decorations are made of silicone, and have anti-stick properties. They measure nine cm, or 3.54″. You’ll receive four with each order. Keep your surfaces safe, and your decorations dope.

Price: $14.99

7. Best Weed Party Decoration: Metal Sign

Applicable Pun

The state of Colorado experienced a surge in the stealing of mile marker 420, after recreational legalization occurred. You, too, can have this awesome sign…without illegally removing it from the highway.

It measures 17″ tall by four-inches wide. Made of a sturdy aluminum material, so you can place it both indoors and outdoors. And it looks awesome on the wall post-celebration, in addition to its weed party decoration qualities. All signs point to 420.

Price: $15.99

8. Best Weed Party Decoration: Throw Pillows

Lumely

If you’re all about the accents when it comes to weed party decorations, then seriously consider switching out your pillow covers. This Pot Leaf Plant Throw Pillow Cover will totally change the look of your couch.

Heck, if you’re already in the market for pillow covers, you could kill two birds with one stone. This baby measures 18″ by 18″, and the colors are super vibrant. If for some reason you hate it (or ruin it), shoot the seller a message, and they’ll help replace it, or give you a refund. You really can’t find a more versatile weed party decoration.

Price: $24.99

9. Best Weed Party Decoration: Rug

AllStar Rugs

One of the easiest ways to transform a space, is with a new rug. And there’s no better weed party decoration, than a rug with a pot leaf on it.

This bad boy comes in two sizes: 5’2″ x 7’1″, and 7’7″ by 10’6″. It has reinforced finishing, to ensure maximum durability. Made of high quality material, so you don’t have to worry about it unraveling. Finish off your 420 party decor with this awesome throw rug.

Price: $51

10. Best Weed Party Decoration: Doorway Beads

High Performance Parts

There’s just something magical, and downright fun about a beaded doorway. Recreate that fantastic feeling with the Plastic Weed Leaf Beaded Curtain.

Measuring three-feet wide by six-feet tall, it’s perfect for almost any doorway or window. Since no assembly is required, you can pop it up the second it arrives. Your guests will be just as thrilled as you with this kick butt weed party decoration.

Price: $32

