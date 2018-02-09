Top 20 Best Portable Weed Stash Boxes of 2018

Amazon

If you’re looking to go on a road trip any time soon, there are a few things you’ll want in your set-up as a stoner. Of course, lighters, pipes, or other glass are at the top of the list.

Wraps and rolling papers may also make it into your smoking kit. After all, what fun is it to head out on an adventure, without a few pre-rolls?

Once all of the greens are purchased and the set-up is put together, you’re left needing one thing: A weed stash box. However, not all weed stash boxes are created equally. Many are not great for travel. But, this list of the best stashes will give you a wide range of jars and boxes to choose from.

So, make sure you’re set with the best equipment before you even leave your house.

1. Mellow Original Stash Bag

The Original Stash Bag

As far as weed stash boxes go, most of them tend to look the same. They’re usually a dull color like black or silver, and they’re not super aesthetically pleasing. Sure, they certainly do their job, by containing the dank. But, they’re….boring. The Mellow Original Stash Bag is the complete opposite.

I want to thank the team over at The Original Stash Bag for sending me a unit to try. I’ve never found a stash bag that I liked to carry when I’m out. They always seem so bulky and cumbersome. Well, this baby shattered my expectations. Not only was it super cute with an out-of-the-box design, but it was large enough to hold a smattering of cannabis accessories. In total, it held 5 small joints, two containers of dabs, a lighter, and a small vape pen. And, the smell has never once escaped without unzipping it. Without a doubt, if you’re looking for a dope weed stash, seriously consider the Original Stash Bag.

Price: $45

Pros:

Has a very cute, unique design

Fits far more than a typical weed stash box

Small enough to fit in a purse, and easy to find, thanks to lighter colors

No dank smell escapes

Cons:

A bit more expensive than a typical weed stash box

2. Herb Guard 1 Oz Airtight Container

When you’re looking to find a portable weed stash box, there are so many things to choose from. But, many stash jars are for smaller amounts of bud: A quad-or-under. That’s great if you don’t smoke much, but if your middle name is “Cheech”, you’re probably in the market for a larger container. That’s where the Herb Guard 1 Oz Airtight Container makes a debut.

As the name would suggest, this bad boy holds up-to-an-ounce. It’s made from material that significantly reduces the amount of UV rays your bud is exposed to, thus increasing its freshness for months. Plus, the dark color keeps nosy eyes from peeping your goods. Big smoker means big stash jar.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Holds up-to-an-ounce

Doesn’t let in UV rays, making your bud last much longer

Dark color prevents people from peeping the contents

Comes with bag

Cons:

May bust if dropped on hard surfaces

3. Durable Multi-Use Portable Metal Herb Jar

Sometimes you’re looking for something a little less “hey! This is definitely a stash jar, and for sure contains some dry herb”, and a little more “Wow, this looks exactly like something I’d find in my kitchen.” The Durable Multi-Use Portable Metal Herb Jar does exactly that.

Looking similar to a soup thermos, even your nosiest friends won’t suspect anything. It seals well and is entirely odor-proof, thanks to an air-tight rubber seal. And unlike many glass stash jars, this bad boy won’t shatter if it’s dropped–it’s made of high-quality aluminum. Keep your buds safe and out of the way with this weed stash jar.

Price: $7.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Looks very inconspicuous – like a soup thermos

Has an airtight seal, eliminating any odors that may escape

Made of shatter-proof material

Cons:

Holds smaller amounts of dry herb

4. Hair Brush Diversion Safe Stash

Weed stash boxes come in a variety of looks, sizes, and levels of inconspicuousness. The previous weed stash jar does a great job of not calling attention upon itself. But, it still looks (kind of) like a stash. Instead, opt for something even more deceiving: A Hair Brush Diversion Safe Stash.

This baby is perfect for those who have extra-nosy people in their lives. It features a screw-off top, allowing you to put whatever cannabis accessories or bud inside. The safe itself measures 1.25″ wide by 4.5″ deep, so if you’re looking to store some Js, you’re golden. Toss this sucker in your bag, and people will be none-the-wiser.

Price: $14.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Exceedingly inconspicuous, as far as weed stash boxes go

Safe measures 1.25″ x 4.5″

Comes with a smell-proof bag

Cons:

Doesn’t function well as a hairbrush – it merely looks like one

5. Humidity Control Airtight Stash Container

When you’re hunting for weed stash boxes, sometimes the best ones are oldies-but-goodies. What do I mean by that? Outdoorsman have used locking, airtight containers for years–to ensure their food stays fresh. Stash jar companies have taken that concept and ran with it, creating the CVault Humidity Control Airtight Stash Container.

This bad boy is made of high-quality food-grade aluminum. And, it features a 1/4″ thick silicone seal, which helps create its airtight qualities. If you use a non-permanent marker, you can write and re-write the strains this stash jar contains. Plus, if you purchase more than one, they’re stackable. As far as weed stash boxes go, this baby is ideal for travel.

Price: $19.59

Pros:

Made of high-quality aluminum

Features a 1/4″ thick silicone ring, to make it airtight

Containers are stackable

Comes with a humidity control pack

Cons:

May dent if dropped

6. Wick and Wire Stash Vape Case

Wick & Wire

Sometimes a little zip pouch is all you need. After all, you don’t require a ton of space, when all you carry is your pipe, lighter, and a few small nugs. The only thing you need is something to carry all of these items. Ta daaaa! The Wick and Wire Stash Vape Case is perfect for your set-up.

This baby will fit right in your purse or bag. It measures 3.25″ x 5.75″ x 2″, so it’s not remotely cumbersome. If you’re feeling extra savvy, you can hook it into a belt loop. And, it comes in four colors: Gray plaid, green plaid, red plaid, and black. Your small set-up has just found its new weed stash box.

Price: $23.79

Pros:

Comes in four colors

Has two loops on one side to secure items, and a mesh pocket on the other

Can be thrown in a bag, worn on a belt loop, or with a long strap

Cons:

Not odor-proof

Relatively small

7. Smell-Proof Ultraviolet Storage Stash Jar

Masterdam Rolling Supplies

If you had to name one color scheme that screams “cool”, it would be black-on-black. It just exudes an aura of awesomeness that can’t be denied. So it should come as no surprise that a weed stash box company created a jar with that in mind.

The Smell Proof Ultraviolet Storage Stash Jar by Masterdam stands out from the crowd, thanks to its extreme protection against ultraviolet rays. It’s crafted with Premium European UltraViolet Glass (UV-A), and a BPA-free, heavy-duty plastic top. A fantastic seal prevents any odors from leaking out, allowing you to hold up-to-an-ounce of bud. Your green’s never been more UV-protected, than with this puppy.

Price: $19.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of high-quality European UV Glass

Constructed to be odor-free

Has a deep-black coloring

Holds up-to-an-ounce

Cons:

Lid may break if dropped on hard surface

8. Official Bamboo Stash Jar

As a general rule of thumb, there are a few materials a weed stash box may be made out of. Wood, of course, comes to mind, but it’s often not-odor-proof. Glass and plastic are also good candidates. But what about bamboo? Bamboo is actually a lightweight and durable grass, perfect for creating stashes.

The Official Bamboo Stash Jar is the best bamboo weed stash box on the market. It’s constructed with a double-layer, to keep it airtight and waterproof. Holding up to 15 grams of nugs or 25 grams of ground up bud, it’s perfect for travel. To top it all off, it comes with a lifetime warranty. You don’t want to miss this shatterproof stash jar.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Made of bamboo – highly durable and shatterpoof

Has a double-layer, for waterproofing and airtightness

Holds up to 15 grams of nugs, or 25 grams of ground up bud

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Cons:

May lose odor-free qualities over time

9. Men’s Speed Stick Diversion Can Safe Stash

If you were feeling the hairbrush weed stash box, but don’t have a full head of hair, not to worry. I’ve got you covered with something a bit more believable, for those without luscious locks: A stash made of a stick of deodorant.

This small weed stash box is ridiculously inconspicuous and fits into your everyday gym bag, briefcase, or whatever. It’s not odor-proof, though, so you’ll want to snag some smell-free bags. You’ll be riding under the radar with this bad boy.

Price: $18.40

Pros:

“Realistic” weed stash box – very inconspicuous

Small enough to fit in most bags

Smells like deoderant

Cons:

Very small

Not odor-proof

10. SMOKESAFE Medium Smell Proof Case

If you’re taking an in-state road trip and are want to ensure your whole set-up will arrive safely, you may want to consider a truly padded storage box. This allows you to travel without worrying about your pieces, greens, or anything else.

The SMOKESAFE Smell Proof Case measures 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″. It features two diced foam cores that can be customized to your needs. A rubber lining creates a seal, containing all of the dank inside. And a pressure-release screw can be disengaged, to allow for air pressurization. Make sure your goodies are safe and sound, with this weed stash box.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Very durable shell, with customizable interior foam cores

Rubber lining creates odor-proof seal

Has easy latch system

Cons:

Not large enough to fit large pieces, like a bong

11. Coil Master KBag

Perhaps you’re in the market for a weed stash box that’s large, but also has loops and straps. These are important to hold vapes, batteries, enails, lighters, spoon pipes, and more. If your set-up contains a good number of these, you may want to consider the Coil Master KBag.

This guy is significantly larger than other weed stash boxes on here. It measures 13”x 8.3”x 1.9 ” and weighs 15 ounces. The straps are easy-to-adjust, making it customizable to your pieces. This bag is great for enails, unlike other stash bags on the market. You’ll be thrilled you picked up this bad boy.

Price: $20.95

Pros:

Larger than other stash weed boxes – measures 13”x 8.3”x 1.9 ”

Has adjustable straps, so you can fit the pieces as needed

Black color

Cons:

Not odor-proof

12. Smell Proof Bags

Impresa Products

Sometimes you’re not looking for anything fancy because you need to cover the basics first. What are those basics? Smell-proof qualities, of course. If you’re just looking to carry your pieces and lighter around, great. But if you’re actually looking to travel with your bud, you’ll want to ensure it’s in an odor-free container. Since there are tons of aesthetically-pleasing weed stash box options, you may find you’re drawn to one that’s not smell-proof. Fix that by snagging some smell-proof bags.

These babies come in packs of 15, so you’ll have loads of bags at your fingertips. The black color is UV resistant, keeping the bud safe inside. Constructed with tear-resistant material, they also have heavy-duty zippers. The inside storage space measures six-inches by four-inches. Use them with a non-odor-proof weed box, or alone.

Price: $8.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with 15 bags

Constructed with tear-proof material

Black cover prevents UV penetration

Usable storage space is six-inches by four-inches

Cons:

Smell may leak over extended periods of time

13. Tightvac Stash Jar

The worst part about purchasing a new weed stash box is how expensive they can be. If you’re looking for something that looks dope, you may end up spending more than you want. Instead of dropping a couple $20s on something sweet, why not try a super functional stash jar?

This Tightvac Stash Jar does the trick phenomenally…for under $10. It comes in more-than-10 colors, and you can purchase larger or smaller sizes than this bad boy. It holds about 25 grams of nugs–slightly less than the full 28 grams in an ounce. It’s made with FDA-approved food grade material, and has a patented vacuum seal system, to keep your greens fresh. As far as cheap weed stash boxes go, you don’t want to miss this guy.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Made with FDA-approved food-grade material

Holds up-to-25-grams

Fantastic price

Has a patented sealing system, to keep your herb fresh

Cons:

The inside may retain a weird smell over time, so be sure to clean it every so often

14. 2 Oz Airtight Container

If you’re a big cannasseur, you may be smoking upwards of an ounce-a-day. If that’s the case, it’s entirely pointless purchase a small weed stash box. Instead, consider a monster-sized container for your bud, which holds up-to-two-ounces.

Herbguard is well known for making phenomenal stash jars. They come in loads of different sizes–you actually read about one in a previous capsule. It’s made of UV-proof material, keeping your bud fresh for months. Thanks to an airtight seal, you won’t have to worry about smell escaping. Snag this bad boy if you smoke a lot. You’ll thank yourself later.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Holds up-to-two-ounces of bud

Constructed with an airtight design, for odor-proof qualities

Made with UV-resistant material for ultimate freshness

Cons:

Top is made of metal and may shatter if dropped on hard surace

15. 2x Stash Jar

Perhaps you like to keep a few different strains on-hand. This allows you to medicate as-needed, or have a little recreational fun, depending on your mood. So, having two weed stash boxes is definitely the way to go. These 2x Stash Jars are the perfect storage solution.

They’re relatively inconspicuous, and easy look like a lunch container. A rubber seal and precise aluminum threading prevent any odors from escaping. Because they’re made of metal, they’re shatterproof, making them perfect for tossing into a bag. Bring along a few strains with these babies.

Price: $12.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic price for two stash jars

Odor-proof, thanks to rubber seal and aluminum threading

Easily fit in a pocket, bag, or purse

Cons:

Only hold an eighth each

16. Set of 2 Smell-Proof Airtight Stash Jars

If you like the concept of two weed stash jars, but don’t want to physically carry them, let me introduce you to something interesting: Stash jars that double as keychains. Just pop them onto your lanyard or backpack, and you’ve always got your bud with you.

These babies come in three color sets: Blue and black, black and red, silver and black. They’re odor-resistant, and have a rubber seal banded around the top. Each one is made of stainless steel aluminum alloy, and is eco-friendly. No matter where you choose to store them, you’ll be thrilled with your weed stash boxes.

Price: $16.95

Pros:

Comes in three color schemes

Made of durable metal alloy

Rubber band prevents odor from escaping

Portable and easy-to-carry

Cons:

Very small

17. Joyboxx Stashboxx

Passionate Playground

As far as heavy-duty weed stash boxes go, you want to ensure it has a lock. After all, you don’t want anyone dipping into your greens…or having someone open it who shouldn’t. The Joyboxx Stashboxx is the perfect solution to your locking woes.

It’s made with food-safe, BPA-free, antimicrobial material. Black in color, so it’ll blend in with the darkness of a closet or underneath a bed. On the flip side, it can easily be stashed in your trunk. It includes a play tray to store your set-up, and has a USB hole, if you choose to store electronics in there. Everything locks up with a combination lock.

Price: $35

Pros:

Comes with a play tray and smell-proof bag

Made of BPA-free, food-safe plastic

Features a combination lock

Cons:

Not-smell-proof without the bag

18. Standard Travel Stash Box

The Hog Box Company

The idea of a hard-sided, odor-proof weed stash box is extremely appealing. It can easily be tossed into a bag, under the seat of a car, or in the back of a closet. But, most of them are relatively large. The Standard Travel Stash Box, however, is smaller than its counterparts.

Its interior dimensions measure 5.25″ by 3.5″. The size is large enough to bring a pipe, lighter, and some bud, but small enough to feel inconspicuous. A durable outer shell will keep your glass from shattering as you travel. And, its water-resistant qualities will keep your bud nice and dry. Whether you’re hiking or road tripping it, this baby is what you’re looking for.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Has a durable outer shell, protecting the contents

Maintains water-resistant qualities, keeping your greens dry

Small enough to be inconspicuous

Cons:

Doesn’t hold much – relatively tiny

19. XXL Magnetic Stash Box

Amazon

While we touched on larger weed stash boxes in the previous capsule, it was only to mention that few smaller ones exist. Well, there are plenty of awesome larger weed stash boxes, like the XXL Magnetic Stash Box.

Deep stashes can be harder to come by. This guy measures 6.0″ X 3.41″ X 2.77″. It’s made of high-impact plastic, stainless steel hinges, and has a rubber gasket to keep the dank inside. Strong magnets ensure it stays locked up tight. And, it’s airtight and waterproof. If you’re looking to store a large amount of bud, you want this bad boy.

Price: $69

Pros:

Both airtight and waterproof – odor-free

Measures 6.0″ X 3.41″ X 2.77″

Made of high-quality, durable plastic

Cons:

Heavy-duty, so it may be too heavy for some people

20. Locking Stash Bag With Odor Control

Stashlogix

Without a doubt, locking weed stash boxes are the best. They keep your stuff where it should be–in the stash box, without allowing unwanted eyes. But, you may want something less “industrial” than many of the models on the market. That’s where the Locking Stash Bag With Odor Control comes in.

This bad boy has a built-in combination lock. It comes with an OdorPax, and a metal poker with poker pocket. The inside has an entirely customizable divider system, so you can fit it to your exact needs. And, you can choose between black and tan. Locking and looking dapper. What more could you want out of a weed stash box?

Price: $69

Pros:

Features a built-in combination lock

Comes with an odor pack, metal poker and poker pocket

Can customize interior to make it work for you

Available in black and tan

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other weed stash boxes

