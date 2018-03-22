Top 10 Best Practical Camping Tables for Festival Living

Festival season is the most wonderful season of the year. After all, it means you get to travel around the country, visiting some incredible places, listening to your favorite bands, and catching up with your homies.

But before you can go traipsing into bliss, you need to ensure you have all of your festival gear in a row. If this is your first festival season, or you’re drawing a total blank, as to what you need, no worries. Peep this checklist, these essentials, and other sweet festival ideas.

Once you’ve browsed that list and determined what you already have, it’s time to dive into what you don’t have. As far as camping music festivals go, number one is a tent. But, have you thought about the rest of your campsite? A camping kitchen? Where you’re going to sit and eat?

Don’t be left eating on the ground. It’s not comfortable, and let’s be honest. You already aren’t showering–you don’t need to get any dirtier. The easiest way to get around this is to pack a camping table.

Camping tables come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some come with chairs, but most do not. Make sure to grab a few camping chairs to pair with your table.

This list is broken down into three sections: Square camping tables, rectangular camping tables, and round camping tables. Each section is arranged from least- to most-expensive.

So, here are the best camping tables to up your festival game.

Square Camping Tables

Square is a common shape for camping tables. They’re easy to fold up and store, but also provide ample amounts of space. Square camping tables are ideal for up-to-four-people.

1. Coleman Compact Folding Table

When it comes to camping equipment, there are a few extremely well-known names in the game. Coleman is absolutely one of them. So, it should come as no surprise the Coleman Compact Folding Table is an all-around great choice.

This baby has a slat top and sturdy frame, and is made of ultra-compact aluminum. It folds up easily after use. Overall it measures 27-inches x 27-inches x 27-inches. A snap-together design makes it easy to put-together and take apart. It comes with a carrying bag, to make it extra easy to travel with. Easily fits you and three of your new festie besties.

Price: $34.45 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with a carrying case

Made of aluminum and steel

Easy to assemble and disassemnble

Manufactured by Coleman

Cons:

May dent over time

2. ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table

One of the most obvious things about camping tables is their size–they’re pretty small. So when a few people sit around it and place drinks on top, you lose a lot of usable space. But, if you have drink holders below the surface of the table, you’re golden.

The ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse table does just that, making it a bi-level table. The top level is a flat surface, ideal for eating or playing games. The bottom level features four drink holders, which double as storage cups for small gadgets, like a phone. Weighing in at a mere seven-pounds, it’s small enough to take on your next outdoors trip, too–not just festivals.

Price: $34.94 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has lower level, featuring drink holders

Weighs only seven pounds

Can adjust tautness of table

Comes with organizational pocket

Cons:

Top is not sturdy, if not properly tightened

3. Sportneer Portable Lightweight Folding Table

There’s just something extra appealing about purchasing matching sets. Matching sets range from his and hers bath towels, to adult onesies, and even camping equipment. Sure, you could have mismatching gear that works just as well…but there’s just something so scintillating about identical equipment.

While the Sportneer Portable Lightweight Folding Table doesn’t come with matching chairs, you can purchase them separately. Made of a super durable fabric, 600D ripstop Oxford cloth, and an aluminum frame, it’s a very sturdy choice. In under-a-minute, you can completely assemble or disassemble this bad boy. Plus, it comes with a durable bag for storage, and ease-of-travel. Deck out your campsite with this matching set.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Can set-up or take-down in under-a-minute

Made of strong, durable material

Comes with a storage bag

Matching chairs sold separately

Cons:

Legs will definitely sink into mud

4. Camp Time Roll-A-Table

Most camping tables break down in some capacity. The majority of them simply fold up, or have you remove the legs. But, there is another type of camping table: A roll-up one.

The Camp Time Roll-A-Table is made of durable wooden slats, housed in waterproof fabric. Aluminum legs easily screw in and out. When table is set up, it has small gear pouches, perfect for phones or cutlery. Sitting at 28-inches high, it measures 32-inches x 32-inches. With a sitting capacity of up-to-four, you can chit chat with your friends late into the night.

Price: $99

Pros:

Different type of assembly – roll up top, screw in legs

Has small pouches for storage

100-pound load limit

Seats four people

Cons:

Plastic cover may rip over time

Rectangular Camping Tables

The beauty of rectangular camping tables is how easy it is to squeeze in extra people. Sure, you might be a bit crammed, but you’re not forced to be shoulder-to-shoulder, like that of a square camping table.

5. OUTRY Lightweight Folding Table

By design, camping tables are not the most sturdy things on the planet. Yes, they can be stabilized to a degree–but they’ll never be the table in your home. That’s why it’s ideal to have a camping table with cupholders.

The Outry Lightweight Folding Table, at your service. Constructed with 600D nylon fabric table top and lightweight aluminum alloy frame, it has “durable” written all over it. Choose between a medium and a large–keep in mind, however, the medium only has two drink holders, while the large has four. It comes with a carrying case, to make travel that much more organized.

Price: $37.99

Pros:

Choose between medium and large

Made of 600D nylon fabric table top and aluminum alloy

Features drink holders

Feet have anti-slip material

Cons:

Tall glasses may be unstable on surface

6. Adjustable Folding Utility Table

While there are many camping tables out there, sometimes you’re looking for something a bit more versatile. That is to say, you want to be able to use it at places other than festivals. That’s where the Adjustable Folding Utility Table steps in.

This baby measures 48-inches x 24-inches, and is made of Powder-coated steel and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. Choose from three adjustable heights: 24-inches, 29-inches, and 36-inches. It folds up neatly, and has a handle for easy transport. Use this baby during festivals, and as a back-up surface at your next family BBQ.

Price: $42.42 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Measures four-feet by two-feet

Adjust the height of the table – 24-inches, 29-inches, 36-inches

Can be folded and has a carrying handle

Made of HDPE plastic and powder-coated steel

Cons:

Not very lightweight or compact

7. Camco Deluxe Folding Grill Table

Not all camping tables are alike. Most are inherently meant as places to eat or play games. But, there’s another type of often-forgotten camping tables: Grill tables.

The Camco Deluxe Folding Grill Table is everything you could want. When fully assembled, it measures 57.75-inches wide x 19-inches deep x 32-inches high. Set-up is quick and easy. The tabletop is made of aluminum, and the frame is constructed with a lightweight steel. There’s plenty of space to place all of your food and cooking utensils. Pop it into the bag when you’re done, and your campsite is spotless.

Price: $71.67 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be set-up in under-a-minute

Made of aluminum and lightweight steel

Has plenty of room for all cooking tools and food

Comes with a carrying bag

Cons:

Not ideal as a table for eating – but it’ll work in a pinch

8. Folding Picnic Table and Bench Set

At the beginning of this piece, I mentioned that most camping tables don’t come with chairs. And while that rule generally rings true, there is an exception in the Folding Picnic Table and Bench Set.

This baby consists of a table and two separate benches. The table measures 42-inches by 24-inches, and is made of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plastic. Thanks to its stain resistant qualities, clean-up is a snap. UV-protection keeps the sun from ruining it. And, if it ends up busting during season, simply send it back, thanks to a two-year limited warranty. Bring the joy of picnic tables to your festival campsite.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Consists of a picnic table and two independent benches

Made with HDPE plastic

Protected against UV-rays

Backed by a two-year limited warranty

Cons:

Benches may be uncomfortable after sitting on them for extended periods of time

Round Camping Tables

Circular, or round camping tables, are a popular choice, as well. In general, they’re meant for smaller groups, but you can cram a bunch of people around them if you that’s your prerogative. They’re a very versatile choice.

9. Preferred Nation Folding Table

In a few of these capsules, cupholders have been mentioned. They truly make your camping table that much better because you don’t have to worry about bumping the table, and spilling any contents of a drink.

Not only does the Preferred Nation Folding Table have cupholders, it has something even better: A storage level. This allows you to shift what’s on the table, without having to put it in your tent. Simply fold this baby in half, and plot it into the bag, to store it. Easy peasy.

Price: $30.47 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with four drink holders

Features a second tier

Easy to put away and store – comes with bag

Very sturdy

Cons:

Cupholders will not hold a Yeti

10. Collapsible Round Table

Sometimes you just need to show your school spirit when you’re at a festival. You don’t want to go around in a jersey because….well, that’s just a festival faux pas. Instead, give a shoutout to your team with your camping table.

This Collapsible Round Table is available in tons of different NCAA teams. Your team’s logo is screen printed right in the center. It has four cupholders for all of your beverages. And it easily folds up, to be stored in an accompanying bag. Bust out this bad boy during festival season and football season.

Price: $38.17

Pros:

Choose from tons of NCAA teams

Comes with a carrying case

Features four drink holders

Cons:

Attaching top to base has a bit of a learning curve

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.