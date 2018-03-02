How to Get Rid of Weed Smell: Top 10 Methods of 2018

There are tons of amazing reasons to partake in the 420 lifestyle. Cannabis has been shown to help reduce anxiety, induce hunger, and even help on sleepless nights. While there are plenty of fantastic reasons to love the plant, it does pose one problem: The smell.

Constantly searching for new ways of how to get rid of weed smell is plain exhausting. After all, going outside isn’t always an option–especially if you live in a colder climate. Rather than quitting cannabis entirely, there are a few methods to aid in the reduction of the smell of weed.

While there are a significant number of ways to reduce the stink of the plant, some of them are more expensive than others. So just be aware of your budget up front, and you’re sure to find a new way of getting rid of the stank.

Use this list as a starting point towards finding your new method to toke up odor-free

1. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With Air Freshener

Ah air fresheners. If there’s one things stoners have always used for getting rid of weed smell, it’s definitely those bad boys. Febreze? Yep! Downy? Uh-huh! Random, delicious-smelling wrinkle releaser? You betcha. While these babies work…they don’t do the job properly, merely masking the smell.

Opt for an odor eliminating spray, like the Zero Odor Multi-Purpose Household Odor Eliminator. Unlike many products on the market, this smell-free method is non-toxic to pets, people, and the environment. And rather than simply covering up the stench, it physically removes the odors–even if it’s been a few days since you smoked. As far as how to get rid of the weed smell, an odor eliminator is easy and affordable.

Price: $14.99

2. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With Clean Glass

When it comes to toking on some ganja, there are tons of ways to get rid of the weed smell. Smell, of course, doesn’t solely come in the form of smoke. If not properly cleaned, glass can become a source of stank. So, glass lovers, you can easily reduce that dank by keeping your bongs, dab rigs, and pipes squeaky clean.

Many cleaning products exist, that truly up your clean glass game.The ResOlution Universal Caps are the perfect addition to your cleaning process. They fit almost all bongs and rigs, and can be used in conjunction with other cleaning products, or alone as a barrier to keep in the stank. Plus, they’re great if you prefer to travel–simply pop one on top, and your piece won’t spill. Multi-functional for both cleaning and everyday life.

Want a different cleaning method? Check out other ways to clean your glass.

Price: $11.99

3. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With a Smoke Filter

Quick poll of stoners in the room: How many of you used a sploof in your early days of smoking? Yeah, me too! A sploof, for those who didn’t use one or don’t know what it is, is a homemade device to catch smoke. Take a paper towel or toilet paper tube, and shove it full of dryer sheets. Bam. Homemade filter. But, you’re a grown-up now, and don’t need to make jerry-rigged contraptions.

Instead, opt for the Smoke Buddy. I personally own one of these things and it drastically reduces the weed smell. Simply take a rip, bring the Smoke Buddy to your face, and exhale slowly. Once you’re done seshing, place the cap on either end, and it’ll contain any leftover smells. While this bad boy does get rid of about 95% of smoke, it doesn’t do away with everything. A Smoke Buddy is used best in conjunction with other methods.

Price: $11 (45 percent off MSRP)

4. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With Candles

I mean, yeah, candles are definitely a cliche with how to get rid of weed smell. But, they’re a cliche for a reason–they work wonders, and your house smells delicious afterwards. Candles range from cheap to super expensive (I’m looking at you Yankee Candle), but they often do the same thing.

Whip out a candle you have laying around, or consider a deliciously smelling Smell My Nuts Mason Jar Candle. Aside from its awesomely hilarious name, this baby’s aroma is like an insanely scrumptious baking session. Made in the USA, it smells like a blend of Banana Nut Bread, Toasted Coconut and Hazelnut. With 100-hours of burn time, you can use this puppy for many sessions to come.

Price: $12.50

5. How to Hide the Weed Smell With a Vaporizer

One of the smelliest parts of smoking cannabis is, well, the smoke itself. Smoke is odiferous alone, but if you add in some dank greens, the smelliness ups significantly. Now I’m not suggesting you stop consuming cannabis. Instead, there’s a healthier, less-stinky solution: A vaporizer. (Check out the benefits of a vaporizer here).

Vaporizers generally work via convection or conduction heating. In order to activate cannabinoids, cannabis must be heated to at least 250-degrees Fahrenheit–the point at which THCa is activated. Convection and conduction work by heating the vaporizer without using an open flame. Instead of producing smoke, it produces vapor, which actually extracts more THC than smoke–around 90% THC activation for vaporizers, and around 50% for bongs.

The KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer is an all-around awesome vaporizer. It’s crafted with a massive tank, with the ability to hold up-to-0.6-grams of bud. Trimmed with an eye-catching gold, it’s available in both black and white. Aside from the vaporizer, you’ll also receive a grinder, tray, regular mouthpiece, two extended mouthpieces, a filter, five filter screens, cleaning brush, and charing cable. You’re set-up for success with this amazing vaporizer.

KandyPens K-Vape Vaporizer just not doing it for you? Consider the best vapes for your budget, these dab pens, or these portable vaporizers.

Price: $119.95

6. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With a Stash Jar

One of the most often-overlooked aspect of smell control, with regard to cannabis, is the bud itself. That stuff is dank. If you keep your nugs in some sort of plastic bag, please, for the love of humanity, stop doing that. Plastic baggies suck at odor-control AND they dry the crap out of it. You need a stash jar.

Stash jars are inherently designed to keep your stuff fresh, without letting out the stank into the world. Herb Preserve is very well-known in the world of stash jars. Their 1 Ounce Stash Jar is crafted with Ultraviolet (UV) ray-proof glass, keeping your bud fresh. If you’re not a huge stoner, this baby can store your stash for up-to-six-months. And if you consume a lot of cannabis, you can purchase three or ten units. How to get rid of the weed smell? Keep the dank locked and loaded.

If you’re not convinced by the Herb Preserve stash jar, peep these portable stash boxes, and these stash jars, too.

Price: $20

7. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With Edibles

Since smoke is obviously such a pungent odor, it’s easiest to get rid of weed smell by switching to a different form of consumption. We already covered vaporizers, so it’s time to focus our attention on cannabutter. Cannabutter is butter that’s been infused with THC. This can be done manually, or with an extraction machine.

You may have already heard of the Magical Butter Maker. If not, though, you’re in for a real treat. Rather than spending hours making your cannabutter by-hand, you can use a machine to aid in your work. The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor is here to save the day. Simply dump in your butter and bud, hit a few buttons, and you’ll be left with an infused liquid in a few hours.

Instead of using a weird container for your freshly-made cannabutter, opt for an actual butter mold. Aside from their awesome extraction machine, Magical Butter also produces cannabutter accessories. This butter mold is the size of a regular stick of butter, making baking that much easier. When your cannabutter is done, pour it into the mold, and place it in the fridge overnight. Voila! Tomorrow you’ll have perfectly-formed butter.

Interested in other cannabutter making accessories? Peep them here.

Price: $19.99

8. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With an Odor-Proof Bag

Since we’ve already touched on the importance of keeping your nugs stashed in a smell-proof container, I won’t dive into it again. But, there’s an added layer of stashes that you may be interested in: Locking stash bags.

You may already keep your bud in a odor-free jar. But if you really want to know how to get rid of weed smell, you should store that stash jar in another container. Stashlogix creates phenomenal cannabis accessories and stash bags. Their Silverton Locking Stash Bag has an entirely customizable interior, along with odor pax, to further reduce any unwanted smells. Available in tan or black. Pop your stash jar into a stash bag, and there’s no way in heck a smell is escaping.

Price: $69

9. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With Shotgunning

Look, we all know that giving up blunts, joints, or glass just isn’t always going to happen. Perhaps you don’t have the cash to drop on a vaporizer or butter maker. Or, you just love smoking too much to care about switching. So, I’ve got another solution for how to get rid of weed smell: Shotgunning.

Shotgunning requires two people. Person one takes a rip, and transfers said rip to person two. This can be done in a variety of ways. If you’re a couple, simply kiss one another and release the smoke as you kiss. If you’re not on that level, use an empty toilet paper roll. Have person one take his rip, and put the roll up to his mouth. Person two puts the other side of the roll up to her mouth, and inhales as person one exhales. This drastically cuts down on the amount of bud you smoke, by conserving your stash–you’ll be blown away at how effective “second-hand smoke” is…and how much less-smelly it is.

Price: $6.97

10. How to Get Rid of Weed Smell With an Air Filter

There are certain things you can always to, in order to mitigate weed smell in your humble abode. Heck, there are certain things you can do just to get rid of regular smells. An air purifier is like a godsend to stoners.

The GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier is so kick booty, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t invest in one sooner. Crafted with a true HEPA air filter, it traps more than 99.7% of all allergens. It purifies the air with UV-C light technology and Titanium Dioxide, in oder to kill allergens, smoke, and mold measuring three-microns-or-more. This unit works best in a medium-sized room, and boasts three speeds. Your lungs will be all-around happier with this investment.

Price: $87.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

