5 Best LED Hoops for Sale 2018 (Updated!)

Hooping is awesome, and that’s why you’re reading this piece. You’re interested in purchasing an LED hula hoop for the first time…but you’re not exactly sure where to start.

If you’ve taken a peek at any of the popular hooping websites, you may be scared to drop so much dough on a flow toy. And, you’re making a wise decision by not doing so. As a beginner, you’re going to drop the hoop. A lot. Like a lot a lot.

Expensive LED hoops aren’t meant to be dropped every other trick attempt. They can break more easily than you’d like to admit. So rather than busting your brand new hoop, opt to purchase an LED hula hoop for beginners.

Every single hoop on this list is under $160–most are under $100–so you can purchase a cheap LED hoop without breaking the bank. Regular polypro hoops are cool, but LED hula hoops take it to a whole different level.

Hoops are made from two materials: HDPE (High-density polyethylene), and polypro (Polypropylene). HDPE is a thicker, denser material. It’s ideal for protecting LED electronics. On the flip side, polypro is lighter and springer. But, it can crack more easily in colder temperatures. HDPE is generally ideal for beginners.

But before we dive into the hoops on this list, it’s important to understand some basics. While there are many types of hooping, they can generally be broken down into three categories: Body hooping, arm hooping, or some combination of the two. Each of these types of hoop flow require a certain sized hoop.

There’s no “exact right” size, however. Your perfect hoop depends on your height and body size. Someone who is 6’4″, 290 pounds needs a different hoop, than someone who is 4’11”, 80 pounds.

There are a number of ways to measure for proper hoop size. Take a tape measure, and record the length from your belly button to the ground. If you feel like that number is incorrect, don’t worry. You may add a few inches, depending on your body size. The second method is to take your height, and divide by two. Again, increase size by a few inches, if you’re unsure.

For body hooping, you want a larger hoop. The larger the hoop, the slower it moves, making it easier to manipulate and dance. So, if you’re trying to learn a trick like moving the hoop from your hips to your chest, you’ll accomplish that much more easily with a large hoop. 34″ is my preferred size.

Smaller hoops, on the other hand, are ideal for arm hooping. Arm hooping refers to playing with the hoop off of your body–although you may move your body through it. I prefer a 24″ to 28″ hoop, but you can go a bit larger or smaller.

If you’d prefer to get an all-in-one arm and body hoop, it’s best to meet in the middle. Determine what size you’d like for a body hoop, what size you’d like for an arm hoop, and average them. I personally own a 30″ hoop for this purpose.

Beginner hoops, specifically, are another great choice. They’re generally between 40″ and 44″, and are sold specifically as a “beginner hoop”.

Once you’ve determined the correct size, it’s important to decide whether you’d like sanding or grip tape. By adding either of these to your hoop, you’ll increase the grippiness a decent amount. This makes it easier to hold onto your hoop, as you’re performing tricks. If you’re more interested in allowing the hoop to slide smoothly through your hands, opt for an un-sanded hoop.

This list is set-up with the least-expensive LED hoop in the first capsule, leading up to the most-expensive one in the last capsule.

Just a quick side note, these LED hula hoops require a charger. You’ll receive a charger with each one, but you may want to consider an upgrade, as well.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the best beginner LED hoops for sale.

1. Technicolor Prism Hoop

When it comes to purchasing beginner LED hoops, you want to be sure you’re purchasing something quality. Yes, they’re relatively cheap in comparison to big names like Mood Hoops. But, that doesn’t mean you want to waste your money. The Technicolor Prism Hoop is a fantastic under-$50 choice.

Rather than physically removing the battery to turn it off, there’s an easy on-off switch. It’s powered by a 3.6V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and it does come with a wall charger. This baby is made with HDPE, and has 3/4-inch tubing. It is 32-inches, which is a bit smaller-than suggested for beginners. However, if you’re interested in learning on-body and arm tricks, this may be the hoop for you. 14 color-changing LEDs strobe through seven different cycles. Charge up this baby, and you’re ready to go.

Price: $47.99

Pros:

Has 14 color-changing LEDs, with seven different cycles

Measures 32″ and is made with 3/4″ HDPE tubing

Can take a real beating

Great price

Cons:

May be a bit smaller than suggested for beginners

2. The Ocho

The larger the hoop, the better. If you’re a beginner, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to do what seems like an easy trick. Many times, this can be attributed to the fact you’re using an incorrectly-sized hoop. Above, I mentioned beginners hoops are generally above 40-inches. However, you can absolutely size down to something, like this 36-inch hoop, The Ocho.

Aside from its big-but-not-too-big size, it also boasts 3/4-inch tubing. And, it’s made from HDPE, so you can drop it without worry. Plus, it comes with a battery charger. With 10 color-changing LEDs, it moves with you. And it can be powered by two 1.5V AA batteries or one 3.6V rechargeable battery. Simply pop the battery into place, click the hoop shut, and you’re ready to get your flow on.

Price: $48

Pros:

Measures 36-inches, with 3/4-inch tubing

Made of HDPE – super durable

Comes with a battery charger

Can use two AAs or one 3.6V

Cons:

Charger does NOT have over-charging protection

Hoop is not balanced

3. Hoop Shop LED Hoop

As a beginner hooper, you may not realized how difficult it can be to turn an LED hoop off. Many companies require you to physically remove the battery, which is located inside the hoop. What a pain in the butt. Instead, the Hoop Shop LED Hula Hoop comes with an easy on-off switch.

This baby is packed with 28 strobing LED lights–way more than the average $60 LED hoop. The lights cycle through seven different colors, in a number of different patterns. A 3.6V lithium-ion battery powers the hoop, and you’ll also receive a convenient wall charger.

This LED hoop is made from HDPE, which protects the lights and battery when you drop it. It measures 3/4-inch, and is sanded on the inside, making it easy to grip.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Made with HDPE, measuring 3/4″

Has inside sanding

Comes with wall charger

28 LEDS shine brightly – more than other hoops at the same price

Cons:

Cannot be counter balanced

Cannot choose light mode

4. Bahama Mama Hoop

It should come as no surprise that the more LEDS in a hoop, the more brilliant your flow session will be. Of course, many LED hoops for beginners come in small quantities of LEDs. But, the Bahama Mama Hoop has a whopping 24.

There are eight blue/green/white triple strobing, eight solid pink, and eight color-changing. It measures 36-inches, and is made with HDPE 3/4-inch tubing. It comes with a rechargeable battery, as well as a charger. Grip tape makes it easy to hold onto, as you learn new tricks. Make sure this baby is charged, and you’ll be flowing like a fiend in no time.

Price: $70

Pros:

Made with 3/4″ HDPE tubing, with tape

Measure 36″ in diameter

Has 24 LEDS (eight green/blue/white, eight solid pink, and eight color-changing)

Comes with a battery charger

Cons:

May feel unbalanced

5. Rave Raptor Hoop

As you move up the LED hoop scale, you’ll start to see big difference in the types of hoops. Upgrades such as the number of LEDs increasing are obvious. But, there are other awesome things, like the ability to control your hoop’s pattern.

This Rave Raptor Hoop measure 35-inches, and is made with 3/4-inch tubing. It contains an incredible 160 lights, boasting more-than-300-effects. But that’s not all. It comes with a programmable 14 key controller, with 10 different speed adjustments. And when you’re done hooping for the day, charge it with the wall-in plug.

While nobody likes to admit they made a bad purchase, Rave Raptor makes it super easy to return, with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. You should feel entirely confident in your LED hoop purchase.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Built with an impressive 160 LED lights, with more-than-300-effects

Measures 35″, with 3/4″ tubing

Comes with a 30-Day 100% money-back guarantee

Receive programmable 14 key controller with 10 speed setting

Cons:

More expensive than other beginner LED hoops

