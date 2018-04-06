10 Best Weed Hoodies: The Ultimate List (2018)

Weed hoodies. They’re so comfy and perfect for reveling in your stoner side. They’re a phenomenal choice as a gift for the cannasseur in your life, or an awesome treat yourself item.

Of course, not all weed hoodies are alike. They come in many different colors and sizes. Some are available down to size extra small, all the way up to a 5XL. Others have sizing somewhere in-between. And the designs range from classic, to unique twists.

Weed-related clothing isn’t limited to hoodies. It also includes t-shirts, onesies, and socks.

This list is set up with the least expensive weed hoodie in the first spot, with the most expensive in the last capsule. Browse via pictures, or dive in deeper with the descriptions.

No more wondering where to buy weed hoodies–get ready to find your new favorite sweatshirt.

1. Weed Men’s Hoodie

When you’re looking for a weed hoodie, you can never go wrong with a classic. Below we will see an all-over pot leaf print. In this version, there’s a single cannabis leaf in the center of the chest, on the Weed Man’s Hoodie.

This baby is available in sizes xs to XXXL. Thanks to a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend, you can toss it into the machine without worry. If black and white aren’t your thing, you can choose from a good number of other color combinations including red and white, black and black, and royal blue and white. Throw this on with just about anything, and you’ll be stylin’.

Price: $18.95

Pros:

Available in a wide range of sizes – xs to XXXL

Machine-washable – 50% cotton/50% polyester blend

Choose from tons of different color combos

Cons:

May run small – consider sizing up

2. Herbivore Vegan Adult Hoodie

Double entendres are just plain fun. This Herbivore Vegan Adult Hoodie definitely takes on a few meanings. Of course, herbivore could refer to veganism, as the name says. On the flip side, though, it can refer to the greener things in life, like cannabis.

This baby is a fleecy, pill-resistant 50% cotton/50% polyester blend, making it easy to toss into the wash. It’s available in sizes small to XXL. Plus, you can choose from nine colors. Show your support for the animals, as well as your ganja side, with this Herbivore weed hoodie.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Made of a fleece, non-pill fabric

Machine-washable

Available in sizes small to XXL

Comes in nine different colors

Cons:

Cannot be ironed

3. Cybertela Marijuana Dabber Hoodie

When it comes to weed hoodies (and actually hoodies in general), there are a few qualities you need, to make your life better. First is warmth–duh. But second is the ability to toss it into the washing machine, without shrinking the crud out of it.

Luckily, the Cybertela Marijuana Dabber Hoodie has that quality. Thanks to a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend, it can be washed and dried in no time. It’s available in sizes small to XXXL, but refer to the company’s sizing chart, as it does differ from Amazon’s. And, this bad boy is available in eight different colors. Dab out while wearing your Dabber hoodie.

Price: $21.95 – $25.95

Pros:

Available in sizes small to XXXL

Choose from eight colors

Machine-washable, thanks to 50% cotton/50% polyester blend

Cons:

Sizing may be different than Amazon’s chart – check their specific sizing

4. 420 Sweatshirt Hoodie

Quick! Name two numbers associated with cannabis. Time’s up. If you didn’t say 420 and 710, you’re wrong. (Although, bonus points if you dropped 808.) 420 is a common slang term for cannabis, which is why the 420 Sweatshirt Hoodie is a solid choice.

This bad boy is available in sizes small to XXXL. And, you can choose from an impressive eight colors. A 50% cotton/50% polyester blend makes it easy to wash. And all of the stitching has been double-stitched, to ensure the garment stays intact. Rock your 420 pride.

Price: $21.95 – $25.95

Pros:

Comes in sizes small to XXXL

Choose from eight different colors

Made of a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend

Cons:

May not arrive in packaging

5. Marijuana Leaf GALAXY Hoodies

Classics are, well, classics for a reason: They’re crowd pleasers. But what if you wanted to step outside the box, by adding a twist? The Marijuana Leaf GALAXY Hoodies are definitely your best bet.

These babies are designed and printed in the United States. They’re available in a massive size range: Small to 5XL–few weed hoodies can boast this. And, it comes in more-than-10-colors. Made of a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend, so you can toss it into the machine. Wear this baby to a festival, or chilling at home–it looks great in any environment.

Price: $23.94 – $32.94

Pros:

Huge size range: small to 5XL

Designed and crafted in the United States

50% cotton/50% polyester blend – machine-washable

Available in tons of colors

Cons:

May fade over time

6. Purple Kush Hoodie

Aside from slang related to cannabis’s name, there’s another aspect to it: Various strains. Strains, of course, are the name of a given type of cannabis. Each strain produces a different type of high, and some are more well-known than others, like Girl Scout Cookies, Green Crack, or Kush.

This Purple Kush Hoodie shows some kush pride. This bad boy is made of pre-shrunk fleece, a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend. It’s available in sizes small to XXXL, and comes in six different colors. Plus, it has double-needle sleeves and hems. Show pride love for your favorite strain, with this awesome weed hoodie.

Price: $24.99 – $28.99

Pros:

Available in sizes small to XXXL

Choose from six different colors

Fabric was pre-shrunk

Cons:

May be a bit small

7. Love Loud Hoodie

When it comes to cannabis, there are a million-and-one slang terms. Ganja, bud, weed, green, dank, pot. And more recently, loud. Loud, of course, refers to how “loud” the cannabis smells. This Love Loud Hoodie perfectly embodies it.

This bad boy is available in sizes small to 5XL–still something few weed hoodies can tout. It’s made of a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend, allowing you to easily toss it in with the rest of your laundry. Plus, it’s pre-shrunk, to mitigate that annoying post-washing decrease in size. Choose from black or white. Smoke some loud, while showing your love for said loud.

Price: $24.99 – $32.99

Pros:

Huge size range – small to 5XL

Choose from black or white

Pre-shrunk fabric

Machine-washable

Cons:

May be thicker than expecting

8. Faded Hoodie

Here we go again with the slang. Once you’ve toked on some greens, there are a number of terms to describe your state. High, blazed, stoned, baked, and of course, faded. This Faded Hoodie perfectly encompasses the last term.

This puppy is available in sizes small to XXL. And you can choose from three colors: Black, white, and gray. It’s made of a 50% cotton, and 50% polyester blend, allowing you to toss it in with similar colors. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about that annoying shrinkage, as it’s already pre-shrunk. Get faded, while you’re wearing a faded weed hoodie.

Price: $25.49 – $33.99

Pros:

Available in sizes small to XXL

Made of a 50% cotton/50% polyester blend

Fabric is pre-shrunk

Choose from three colors

Cons:

Not available in a massive size range

9. Men’s Dreadlock Rasta Lion Hoodie

Many weed hoodies feature cannabis leaves. Not really much of a shock. But, that’s not the only design a weed hoodie can have. Instead, they can take a twist on cannabis culture, like this Men’s Dreadlock Rasta Lion Hoodie.

A majestic, alternative lion graces the front of this weed hoodie. He’s wearing a septum piercing, and is sporting some awesome dreads. The sleeves are charcoal, while the torso is black. It’s made from 100% cotton, so don’t tumble dry on high. Available in sizes small to XXXL.

Price: $25.99 – $28.88

Pros:

Available in small to XXXL

Made of 100% cotton

Has a very unique design

Cons:

May shrink if dried on high

10. iHeartRaves Print Long Sleeve Hoodie

When you think about a weed hoodie, there’s more than likely an image that comes to mind. And, there’s a good chance you’re picturing a hoodie with pot leaves all over it. After all, this just screams “weed hoodie”.

The iHeartRaves Print Long Sleeve Hoodie has a pot leaf print…with a twist. Rather than straight greens, the leaves are tinted with a galaxy pattern. Each weed hoodie is hand-crafted in California, and takes 10-days to make. It’s made of 100% premium microfiber polyester. And, it’s available in sizes xs to 4XL–almost anyone can rock it. As far as weed hoodies go, this guy is a classic.

Price: $59.95-$64.95

Pros:

Available in sizes xs to 4XL

Machine-washable with like colors, on cold

Hand-crafted in California

Very warm

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other weed hoodies

