15 Best LED Grow Lights for Growing Cannabis in 2018 (Updated!)

Now that growing cannabis is legal and/or regulated in many states, the market is growing for efficient and effective equipment for growing marijuana. LED Grow lights may be relatively new on the scene for growing cannabis, but they are quickly growing in popularity because they are so energy efficient, are easy to use and set up, and can be used for the full life cycle of your cannabis plants, from seed to flower.

What are the best LED grow lights for growing cannabis?

Why Choose LED Grow Lights? LED’s produce much more light per watt than fluorescent or HID lighting. This also means that they run cooler, reducing electricity costs as well as the risk of fire in your grow room. Most LED grow lights come with small fans built in, and do not require additional ventilation except in special circumstances. Another bonus is that they do not require ballasts. Overall, LEDs return much higher yields for lower levels of electricity(and money!) consumed.

Any experienced marijuana grower knows what a pain it can be to set up a new grow room when you have HID lighting. HID lights and ballasts are heavy and require a lot of support to hang, and they reduce in brightness every year so they have to be replaced often. LED grow lights remain highly efficient for many years, reducing the need to spend time and money on replacements.

Choosing the Right LEDs: Usually LED lights are described in terms of the equivalent wattage you would need in a HID or HPS light to produce the same results. For example, when you see a LED grow light listed as “300W” it means that you can use it as a replacement for a 300W grow light, even though the actual wattage may be as little as 140W on the LED. Less heat means you save money in the long run on electricity to power the light as well as your ventilation systems.

When calculating the wattage required for your grow op, it is easiest to use the advertised wattage. The minimum amount you want per square foot is 30W, while the optimal range is between 50W and 80W. For example, if you have a 3’ x 3’ grow tent, you have nine square feet of grow space. Nine multiplied by 50 watts per square foot means you will need at least 450W of LED lighting. You can accomplish this either by purchasing a 450W or greater light, or by daisy chaining multiple smaller lights together.

This list contains the best LED grow lights for marijuana growers, with the specific needs of cannabis plants in mind. The list is organized by brand, so you will need to use the calculations above to decide which wattage is right for your grow room. Make sure to follow all local laws in your area when shopping for and using the following pieces of hardware.

1. Advanced Platinum P-Series LED Grow Lights

Advanced Platinum is a huge brand in LED lighting. Their lights are high quality, reliable and powerful and are backed with a five year warranty and 90 day money back guarantee. These grow lights come in sizes ranging from 150W to 1200W, and they can easily be daisy chained for complete customization. Advanced Platinum uses platinum LEDs, offering some of the highest lumen output per watt of any LED grow light.

Advanced Platinum claims that their lights have two to three times the intensity in lumens than other LED grow lights. They offer a complete 12 band spectrum that ranges from Ultraviolet to Infared, with an easy to control Veg/Flower switch so you can adjust your lighting to your plants’ growth cycle. Each light comes with quiet fans and aluminum cooling heat sinks to reduce your need for ventilation even further.

Advanced Platinum grow lights come in six sizes: 150W, 300W, 450W, 600W, 900W or 1200W.

Price: $229 to $1,299 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review of the Advanced Platinum P450 model above.

Pros:

12 band light spectrum for all growth stages

5 year warranty guaranteed and 90 day money back guarantee

Recently redesigned aluminum heat sinks

Includes built in fans

Two to three times the lumen output of other LED lights

USA-made LEDs

Cons:

Not a true full spectrum

May require additional reflective surfaces on walls or around lights for full foliage coverage

Must purchase hangers separately

2. GalaxyHydro LED Grow Lights

GalaxyHydro is well known for their excellent grow lights and friendly, responsive customer service. Their lights provide the full spectrum needed for both vegetative and flowering stages of growth. They are lightweight and easy to install and can be daisy chained together if you want to expand the size of your grow op. They also have incredibly efficient heat dissipation, with multiple small fans built in to each light. Each light comes with a two year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee. These lights have a lifespan of 50,000 hours.

GalaxyHydro manufactures LED grow lights in three sizes. Their smallest light is 54W (available individually or in packs of two), consisting of a line of 14 red and four blue LEDs on an adjustable bracket. This size is usually used for growing vegetables and greens, but can be used for grow cabinets or supplemental lighting as well.

GalaxyHydro’s most popular light for growing cannabis is their 300W model. They also sell a 600W model for larger grow ops.

Price: $37.99 to $139.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch an unboxing and review of a GalaxyHydro 165W light above.

Pros:

Two year warranty

Comes with an auto timer for easy scheduling

Very bright lights compared with other LEDs

300W light is a #1 best seller

Cons:

Indoor only, cannot be used outdoors

No manual off switch, timer only

Some reviewers mention lower output than advertised

3. Mars Hydro Reflector Series LED Grow Lights

The Mars Hydro Reflector Series of LED grow lights is unlike other LED lights on this list. Mars Hydro is a reliable LED manufacturer with a loyal following of satisfied customers. The Reflector Series uses a unique design of compact reflectors around each individual LED for a high PAR output that is unmatched in regular LED lights.

This means even more energy savings for you, because they do not require as many bulbs for the same output. Keep in mind that these lights are named in terms of their number of LED and true wattage, not their HID equivalent. Each light has a full spectrum of lighting including blue, red and white for both vegetative and flowering stages of growth. Mars Hydro prides themselves on their customer service, with a US-based service center and orders guaranteed to be shipped within 24 hours.

The Reflector Series includes four LED grow lights: 48 LEDs at 102W(replaces 150W HID), 96 LEDs at 207W (replaces 250W HID), 144 LEDs at 317W (replaces a 350W HID), and 192 LEDs at 410W (replaces 450W HID).

Price: $107.99 to $336.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a set up and wattage test for the Mars Hydro Reflector 144 above.

Pros:

Modular, lights can be combined in any combination you want

Constructed of the best quality LEDs

Innovative reflectors provide more coverage

Extremely bright light with less energy consumption

Cons:

Does not include UV or IR lights

More expensive than some other options

Only a 90 day warranty

May be confusing if you are used to purchasing LEDs named for their HID equivalent

4. King Plus Double Chip LED Grow Lights

King Plus LED grow lights use an innovative new type of LED technology in order to achieve brighter output and less energy consumption. Their double LED chips consist of two 5W LEDs for a total of 10W per LED. This is much brighter and more efficient than individual three, five or six watt LEDs that you find in most grow lights.

King Plus lights provide a complete spectrum of red, blue, yellow, white, IR and UV light. For better heat dissipation, the LED board and the cover glass have a few holes in them and there are small fans included as well. These lights are all guaranteed by a three year warranty and King Plus guarantees a customer service response to any question or concern within 24 hours.

King Plus lights come in four sizes: 600W, 800W, 1000W and 1200W.

Price: $85 to $139 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a video of a grow op using King Plus LEDs here.

Pros:

10W LEDs consume less energy for a greater light output

Full spectrum lighting with red blue, yellow, white, IR and UV

Double LED lights mean more efficiency and greater light coverage

Thicker case, ventilated glass cover and fans included for better heat dissipation

Three year warranty and excellent cover service

Cons:

Some customers report smaller than advertised light coverage area

May burn leaves if hung too close to plants due to extra bright LEDs

Multiple units cannot be daisy chained together

5. Roleadro Chip On Board (COB) LED Grow Lights

This series of LED grow lights from Roleadro uses Chip On Board, or COB technology. COB is a recent innovation in LED lighting, in which multiple LED chips are connected together into one light module, giving the appearance of a panel of light instead of a single diode.

COB lights can increase the lighting area by ten times, as well as decreasing glare. For cannabis growers, this means more light coverage for less electricity usage and heat output.

Roleadro COB lights also have a reflective cup around each panel for more heat dissipation and even greater lumen output. Roleadro lights are designed to be modular, with individual COB chips emitting 200W. This series of grow lights ranges from 300W to 1600W sizes.

All sizes can all be daisy chained together interchangeably for a truly unique lighting system, one that can grow or shrink with your needs. Each light comes with all of the hanging equipment, power cords and built in fans to set them up and start using them right away.

Price: $79.99 to $1,007.51 depending on size



Watch a video about Chip on Board LED technology above.

Pros:

Innovative Chip On Board LEDS have a higher lumen output than regular LEDs

COB panels are surrounded by individual reflective hoods for greater lighting area and heat dissipation

Innovative design allows for daisy chaining and custom lighting solutions

Cons:

Not truly full spectrum

Larger lights are very expensive

No warranty

6. Apollo Horticulture GL-Series LED Grow Lights

Apollo Horticulture offers LED grow lights for cannabis growers of all experience levels and grow ops of all sizes. They offer six different sized LED lights, ranging from 180W to 900W.

The smallest sizes are UFO shaped for small grow cabinets or tents, while the larger sizes (300W and up) are rectangular. For a truly custom lighting system you can calculate the exact wattage you need and daisy chain different sized lights together in your grow room.

Each light comes with built in fans to reduce your need for added ventilation, and reviewers have noted that the fans run quietly and work very well. Their bigger lights do of course have more fans included than the smaller fans.

Each light also comes with a stainless steel hanging kit, power cord, two year warranty and a lifespan of 50,000 hours. These lights are suitable for all stages of plant growth, from vegetative to flowering.

Each of their lights is located on the same product page, so click the link below for more information or to buy any of the following light sizes: 180W, 300W, 400W, 600W, 700W,900W

Price: $69.99 to $472.50 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review of an Apollo 180W UFO Light from video above.

Pros:

Built in fan means no additional ventilation needed

Comes in multiple sizes

Not as expensive as other options

Cons:

Light is not truly full spectrum

Some reviewers had issues with bulbs burning out prematurely

Some reviewers noted poor packaging during shipping or item arrived damaged

7. Morsen LED Grow Lights

If you are a serious grower who needs professional-quality lighting for a larger than average grow op, you are going to need some high powered lights for the job. Most LED grow lights range in size from less than 100W HPS equivalent to around 1,000W. Morsen LED lights are larger, more powerful and well suited to bigger grow rooms. Morsen LED grow lights come in multiple sizes: 1000w, 1200w, 1500w, 2000w, 2400W and 3000W. With this many options, there is definitely a Morsen light to fit your grow room.

Morsen’s 2400W model is one of the largest LED grow lights on the market today. It consists of 180 individual 10W LEDs, while the smaller models use individual 6W LEDs. Each light includes red, blue, orange, white, infared and ultraviolet LEDs for a full spectrum of the light your plants need in all stages of growth. The actual power consumption of these lights is about 25% of what an equivalent HPS or HID light would consume, which you will save a lot of money in the long run especially with a larger sized grow room.

Price: $99 to $388 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review video of a previous model Morsen LED grow light above.

Pros:

Light output is full spectrum

Morsen uses higher output LEDs than other brands (6W and 10W)

Extremely energy efficient

Comes in larger sizes for big grow ops

Relatively inexpensive for such high quality and power level

Cons:

Does not have an easy switch for vegetative and flowering stages

Larger and bulkier than other options

Does not come in smaller sizes

8. MaxiSun Dimmable LED Grow Light Series

If you want to have a greater level of customization for your lighting schedule, dimmable LEDs are the way to go. Dimmable LED grow lights allow you to not only switch between lighting configurations for vegetative and flowering growth stages, but to adjust the percentage of veg/flowering to whatever level you want.

This means that you can have a custom setting for cloning, seedlings, early vegetative, late veg/early flowering, and late flowering. This level of adjustability is perfect for experienced growers who want to take their cannabis grow op to the next level.

MaxiSun dimmable LEDs come in three sizes: 300W (comparable to 250W HPS), 450W (comparable to 400W HPS) and 600W (Comparable to 600W HPS). These grow lights also come with the option for a timer control in order to make your lighting schedule fully automatic.

All of MaxiSun’s grow lights have their LEDs placed in a specially designed pattern, with compact and durable reflectors included in order to magnify PAR and increase canopy penetration by up to 200%. They also come with a three year warranty on all lights.

Price: $78 to $216 depending on model, with free shipping



Watch a review above.

Pros:

3 year warranty

Easy to use daisy chain hanging system

Dimmable veg/flowering switches for greater customization

300W can be put on a timer

Cons:

Shipping may be slow

Timer not available on all three models

Does not come with full instructions

9. ViparSpectra Reflector-Series LED Grow Lights

ViparSpectra’s Reflector Series of LED grow lights is an excellent collection of grow lights that range from 300W to 900W. These lights are well designed and look great, and come with all of the features you would expect from a top quality grow light.

They include a mix of red, blue and Infared LEDs for all stages of plant growth. Each light has two switches to turn on and off the appropriate set of LEDs for vegetative or flowering growth stages.

The LEDs run cool and the lights also have 4.72″ fans and large aluminum cooling heat sinks for dissipating any excess heat. They come with all of the necessary hanging equipment, and reviewers have noted that these lights are very well balanced and easy to hang.

These grow lights are extremely durable and well made, and they come with a three year warranty as well as a 30 day money back guarantee. Many reviewers appreciated the powder coated black finish of these lights, as well as the quiet running fans, and the reflective coating around each LED that increases the PAR output of the lights significantly.

You can choose from four different sizes,: 450W (Max coverage 3.5×3.5′), 600W (Max coverage 4×4′), 900W (Max coverage 4.5×4.5′), or 1200W(Max coverage 5×5′).

Price: $79 to $379 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

3 year warranty

Very well built and rugged design

Reflective coating surrounding LEDs increases PAR value with no extra energy consumption

Has internal fans

Cons:

Reviewers complained of slow shipping

Some reviewers noted a smaller light footprint in their grow op than advertised

Some reviewers received damaged units

10. G8LED LED Grow Lights

G8LED is a well established company that has been manufacturing LED grow lights for over eight years. They offer lights in four sizes – 240W, 450W, 600W and 900W – and each one has a life span of 50,000 hours or around 15 years. LED lights mean no more replacing burnt out bulbs, worn out ballasts, or exhausted inline fans.

G8LED was awarded High Times Magazine’s “Best LED Grow Light” award in 2016 and in 2014. These lights use an optimal eight band wavelength ratio and include UV and IR lights as well. These lights stay extremely cool, even after continuous use for 24 hours or more.

These lights are configured in parallel with modular parts so you do not have to worry about a system outage due to a problem with individual diodes. The LEDs are all made in the USA. Reviewers love these lights and note the extremely high quality plant growth and high yields that they achieve when compared with other manufacturers. Each light comes with a two year warranty and US-based customer service.

The 240W light can cover a max area of six square feet, while the 450W light can cover at least 12 square feet. The 600W model covers an area of 18 square feet. You can increase your yields even more by adding a 90W red UFO light in addition to the G8LED. Their largest sized light at 900W covers an area of 24 square feet or a six by four grow room.

Price: $309.99 to $1,099.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review of the 450W model here.

Pros:

2 year warranty

Modular design prevents system wide outages

Greater square foot covergae than other brands

Award winning LED grow lights won High Times Magazine’s “Best LED Grow Light” in 2014 and 2016

Cons:

More expensive than some other options

Very popular so they go out of stock quickly

Does not have as many sizes of lights as other brands

11. SYGAVLED LED Grow Lights

SYGAVLED is a new brand of grow lights but they have already established a loyal base that uses their lights in home and professional grow ops. These lights cover a large are for their relatively small size. Each light comes with internal fans that run super quietly, only about as loud as a small laptop.

Each of their lights comes with a three year warranty. The LED lights inside of each unit include red, blue, white, UV and IR for a wide band spectrum of light suitable for all growth stages. This series, called the S-Series, was created by engineers and plant sciences who worked for years to design, test and refine their proprietary spectrum.

SYGAVLED LED Grow Lights come in four sizes: 300W, 400W, 600W, and 900W.

Price: $64 to $148 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a an unboxing video here.

Pros:

Three year warranty UV and IR LEDs included Very quiet running fan



Cons:

Wide spectrum is not a true full spectrum No On/Off switch on the light Must purchase hangers separately



12. BloomBeast LED Grow Lights

BloomBeast is a high tech LED light manufacturer for serious growers with a bigger budget. Usually LED grow lights have a 12 band spectrum for vegetative and flowering growth. BoomBeast has a truly unique 13 band Smart Spectrum in order to give you an even more perfect balance of red, blue, white, UV and IR lights for your plants’ entire life cycle. This is why these are some of the best LED grow lights available. These lights have a high PAR value, meaning a brighter output and more light coverage for your plants.

BloomBeast has three light sizes for medium to large grow ops: 520W, 900W, and 1660W.

Price: $169.99 to $659.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch an unboxing video here.

Pros:

Two year warranty Comes with an auto timer for easy scheduling Very bright lights compared with other LEDs



Cons:

Indoor only, cannot be used outdoors No manual off switch, timer only Some reviewers mention lower output than advertised



13. MEIZHI LED Reflector Series Grow Lights

MEIZHI is another new brand on the scene creating high quality LED grow lights for growers of all experience levels. This series of MEIZHI grow lights have a unique design that utilizes reflectors in order to increase light coverage, giving you more bang for your buck.

Their newly upgraded reflectors utilize a 120 degree reflector panel that concentrates the light beams and maximize the spread of light. This not only increases the power but also the energy efficiency of the lights overall. These lights are full spectrum, with a precise intensity and wavelength.

They also have dual veg and flower switches so that you can easily switch between lighting configurations during your plants’ life cycle. Each light includes four cooling fans that run quietly and effectively cool your lights in order to reduce the need for additional ventilation in your grow room.

They also come with a 30 day money back guarantee and one year warranty. Whether you are a new grower or experienced, the MEIZHI Reflector Series is an excellent choice.

The MEIZHI Reflector Series includes four LED grow lights: 300W, 450W, 600W, 900W, 1200W.

Price: $77.99 to $329.99 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Epistar LEDs

Ventilation included

Reflectors increase efficiency and brightness

Cons:

Made in China

Not a well known brand

Only a one year warranty

14. Mars Hydro ECO LED Grow Lights

Mars Hydro is one of the most well loved brands in hydroponics for their high quality LED grow lights, and this ECO series definitely does not disappoint. These are excellent lights for beginner growers who have a small sized grow op and want to grow top quality buds.

The ECO series utilizes a 12 band spectrum with IR included and has a high PAR level compared to similar sized lights. Mars Hydro has added a higher percentage of red LEDs to this series in order to focus more energy on the flowering stage of growth. Each light has a newly upgraded power switch as well as daisy chain functionality so you can hook up multiple lights together as your grow op increases in size. These lights also come with a one ear warranty and 30 day money back guarantee.

Price: $75.99 to $139.98 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Trusted brand

More red LEDs for higher yields

Upgraded high quality components

Cons:

Only two lights to choose from

Series does not have any powerful lights for larger grow ops

Not true full spectrum

15. HollandStar LED Grow Lights

HollandStar is a best selling brand of LED grow lights with nearly a decade of experience in manufacturing high quality, powerful lights for your grow op. These lights are full spectrum with optimal light coverage for both veg and flowering stages of growth.

They are super efficient in both lighting and energy usage, with aluminum heat sinks and internal fans to further reduce energy costs. These lights also include IR LEDs for a closer approximation to the sun’s light.

These lights are lightweight and easy to install, and come with all of the hanging hardware and brackets included. All of HolandStar’s lights come with a three year warranty. This warranty includes full returns within 30 days, repairs with shipping included within 180 days, and repairs with buyer paying shipping after 180 days.

Price: $98 to $149 depending on size



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Best selling, well known brand

Very inexpensive

Three year warranty

Cons:

Warranty for repairs only

Not as high quality as more expensive lights

Made in China

