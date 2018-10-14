15 Best Full Spectrum LED Grow Lights 2018 (Updated!)

LED grow lights are a hot topic among hydroponic gardening enthusiasts. LEDs are an efficient and effective solution for hydroponic lighting, and can end up saving growers hundreds or even thousands of dollars in energy costs over the years. This article includes our favorite LED light brands and their products, including individual bulbs as well as larger panels. Whether you are a hobbyist with a small vegetable garden, or a professional grower with an entire greenhouse, you will find LEDs in this list to meet your needs.

Why Switch to LED Lighting?

In the past, hydroponic gardeners depended mostly on High Intensity Discharge or HID lights, including both Metal Halide (MH), and High Pressure Sodium (HPS). HID lights are incredibly effective for growing all types of plants because they emit light in the right spectrum for plants in both flowering/fruiting and vegetative stages of growth, and they are powerful enough to provide light for large gardens. HID lighting setups cost a lot of money up front and to maintain. HIDs require a separate ballast, which regulates the voltage to the light bulb. They also put out a significant amount of heat, so reflectors and ventilation from inline fans are an added cost, not to mention the extra electricity usage that is wasted in the form of heat. Add that with the fact that you must replace HID light bulbs every two years or more, and you end up with an extremely expensive lighting system.

Some growers also choose to use fluorescent or CFL lighting in their grow ops. CFL is much more efficient than HID, but the lights are not very powerful. This kind of lighting is best for very small gardens, or for short term use such as growing seedlings or clones.

The Benefits of LED Lighting

LED lights are relatively new on the market, having been around for just over a decade, but they are quickly becoming the industry standard for hobbyists as well as professional growers. LEDs are super efficient when compared to HID and even CFL lights. They emit almost no heat, which means no wasted energy, even though they are as powerful as the competition in terms of light output. This means that your grow room stays much cooler, reducing the need for inline fans or other ventilation. Less heat also reduces the amount of water evaporation. This of course reduces the cost and frequency of watering, but also makes it much easier to regulate humidity levels in your garden.

Usually you will find LED grow lights that have a combination of red and blue lights, sometimes yellow as well as Ultraviolet and Infared depending on the size and cost of the light. Flowering and fruiting plants require a slightly different light spectrum for their flowering vs. vegetative stages of growth. Some of the more sophisticated LED panels have an easy access switch that allows you to select the color ratio depending on what stage your plants are in. If you are growing herbs or lettuces, this added feature is not necessary.

Watch a video about the efficiency of LED grow lights here.

Choosing the Right Full Spectrum LED Lights For Your Garden

Overall, we find LEDs to be a cost effective solution to hydroponic gardens of all sizes. They are much more efficient in their electricity use and the bulbs last two to four times longer than other kinds of lighting, so even though LED lights may cost more upfront they can end up saving you a lot of money in the long run.

When choosing an LED grow light, you have to consider a lot of factors, including the size of the plants you are growing, how much room you have for your indoor garden and how much you are willing to spend. We’ve narrowed it down to the top 20 best LED grow lights for any set up, small or large.