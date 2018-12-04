11 Best Electric Weed Grinder Options Available Now (2018)

You’ve arrived here because you’re interested in an electric weed grinder. Grinding up your greens can be downright annoying when you toke on the reg.

How many times a day do you think you grind up a bunch of nugs? More than you’d like to think about.

If you have arthritis, carpal tunnel, or some other condition that makes it difficult to use a manual grinder, an electric grinder is a godsend. After all, they’re not just for lazy stoners who don’t want to grind up some bud.

I mean, regular grinders are great….until the top of the grinder gets stuck. You then have to spend 10-minutes attempting to loosen it back up.

Worse yet, you need to stick the grinder into the freezer (yes, this actually reduces the friction significantly, making it much easier twist the top.)

Rather than letting a manual grinder get the best of you, consider an electric grinder. They’re actually not as pricey as you’d expect. Sure, they can be very expensive, but by no means are they a burden to your pocketbook.

Your wrists will be much happier–and you won’t have to spend time manually grinding bud before rolling a joint. Electric grinders truly are a win-win for everyone.

So, if that piqued your interest, you definitely want to read my guide to the best electric herb grinders.

What are the best electric weed grinders?

1. Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI – $26.27

Pros: Cons: Safety lid to prevent injury

Compact, but can grind mass quantities of weed

Collects kief in multiple places Doesn’t come with a kief scraper

Only one setting, so you can’t choose blade speed

We all know what “tobacco” stands for. How many times have you walked into a head shop, and been forced to use language that doesn’t insinuate the use of marijuana? Pretty often, right?

Well, this here is the best “tobacco” grinder around. Pack in a whopping 1.75 oz at once, and you’ll have perfectly ground up, fluffy bud like there’s no tomorrow.

Electric grinders, of course, are unique in that most of them don’t have a kief catch. Instead, it accumulates on the lid and lip where the lid sits.

So, if you’re worried about losing kief, fear no more. Since it’s marketed as a “tobacco” shredder, it doesn’t come with a kief scraper. (You can remedy that by purchasing some here).

This guy won’t turn on without the lid shut–an intentional safety feature. This electric weed grinder is a phenomenal all-around choice.

2. Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder – $33.99

Pros: Cons: Extremely well-known name

Super high-quality product

Dishwasher-safe…enough said

Easy-to-use Only has three speeds of blade

Bottom container doesn’t detach from unit

Everybody knows Cuisinart. Yep, the super popular kitchen item brand. They make everything from pots and pans, to toaster ovens, and snow cone makers. If you can think of it, Cuisinart probably makes it.

That being said, they make one awesome electric weed grinder. Well, they refer to it as a “spice-and-nut grinder”, but they’re really two sides of the same coin.

You know you’re purchasing a high-quality product when you choose Cuisinart. This bad boy is fully-loaded with fantastic features.

It’s dishwasher safe, and it holds an incredible 90 grams. C’mon stoners, do the math. That’s an impressive 3.2 ounces. Cue shocked emoji face.

Plus, it’s a push-top motor, which means you literally just push down to make it go. Cuisinart really outdid themselves with this electric herb grinder.

3. Chefman Coffee Grinder – $24.95

Pros: Cons: Cup detaches for easy clean up – dishwasher-safe

Incredibly strong motor

Fantastic customer service

Capacity up-to-2.5-ounces Electrical cord is shorter than expected

Look, a whimpy electric grinder just won’t cut it. You’ve seen some of the weaker ones out there. They suck. You end up with this weirdly chopped up bud that isn’t consistent.

To fix the issue, you must run it through a manual grinder, or pick it apart with your fingers. Those types of grinders aren’t even worth the time of day.

You need a real grinder that will get the job done right. Chefman created their electric coffee grinder with exactly that concept in mind.

They were sick and tired of poorly ground coffee beans, and you’re sick of poorly ground bud. This electric grinder really does the trick to solve both of those grinding issues.

Simply toss in up-to-2.5-ounces of material, and close the lid. Press the button for 1-3-seconds-at-a-time, until it’s ground up to your liking–a strong 250 watt motor ensures that.

Clean up is extremely easy because the cup removes from the device and can be placed in the dish washer.. No more mess, no more hassle, no more poorly ground up bud.

What else could you ask for in an electric herb grinder?

4. Best Stainless Steel Electric Weed Grinder – $39.98

Pros: Cons: Portable – grind up on-the-go

Rechargeable – just plug in with included USB cord

Ridiculously strong motor slices bud in seconds – 24,000 RPM

100% money-back guarantee Chamber is relatively small – annoying for large groups

I actually personally own one of these things, courtesy of the Herbagrind team. They provided me a unit to review.

Let me just say, I freakin’ love this thing. It literally takes the annoyingness out of grinding up bud.

You just load up the chamber, hit the button, and a blade slices through the bud at 24,000 RPM–it’s literally done in half-a-second.

What makes this bad boy so awesome isn’t just the fact it’s portable. (That is super awesome, though). Rather, the fact it’s rechargeable. Plug it in via USB–it’s that simple.

Without a doubt, if you’re an ever-traveling-stoner, you want an Herbagrind by your side.

Price: $13.89

5. Quiseen One-Touch Electric Coffee Grinder – $17.95

Pros: Cons: Incredible price for quality

Huge grinding capacity

Very low noise

Grinds extremely efficiently Can be difficult to clean

Can’t run it longer than 30 seconds

There are hundreds of electric herb grinders available. Each works in a completely different manner. Some are one-speed, others have multiple settings. They all function in their own unique way.

The Quiseen One-Touch Electric Coffee Grinder does way more than just grind coffee beans for your morning brew. It grinds a variety of things including, nuts, spices, and you guessed it: bud.

If you’re looking to purchase a super compact, strong, efficient grinder, then this one-touch weed grinder is for you. It can grind a massive 2.5 ounces at once!

That’s not recommended, however, because the more bud you grind at once, the more difficult it can be to physically grind it up. So, if you grind a bit less-than-maximum, you’ll be riding that green-y train to bliss.

6. Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Spice Grinder – $149

Pros: Cons: Grinds large nugs in seconds

Super heavy-duty

Comes with three jars for storage

Very easy-to-clean Cannot be overfilled

Bud gums up machine if it’s not dry enough

More expensive than hand-held grinders

Just like manual grinders, sometimes you need an absolutely massive electric weed grinder. Whether you like to make your edibles in mass quantity, or you just prefer to have a ton of weed on-hand, then a commercial-grade grinder is for you.

With the Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Spice Grinder, you’re sure to amass mountains of perfectly ground bud.

This electric weed grinder is designed with both function and looks in mind. It’s made of an incredibly durable stainless steel.

Plus, it also has a safety lid, which ensures the grinder won’t turn on if the lid isn’t closed. Choose from a variety of settings to grind the bud to your preference.

Give it a few seconds, and you’ll have more bud than you could possibly smoke in one sitting. It’s insanely worth it.

7. iRSE Electric Stainless Steel Grinder – $8.99

Pros: Cons: Blends in well with other kitchen appliances

Very easy-to-fill and use

Incredible warranty

Various chopping speeds Batteries not included

A bit smaller than expected

While the stainless steel electric weed grinder is extremely inconspicuous, there are even more camouflaged ones available.

You can easily set that type of electric grinder on the table and people are none-the-wiser. The iRSE Electric Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder is easily the most inconspicuous grinder you could possibly purchase.

Choose from three separate colors, so you’re not locked into a single look. The weed grinder houses batteries, rather than an annoying cord.

While it doesn’t come with the required batteries, you can easily purchase them in bulk here.

In comparison to other electric weed grinders, there’s a ceramic blade, instead of a metal one. Grind your bud as coarsely or as finely as you prefer. The choice is yours–enjoy your weed how you please.

Price: $7.99

8. Lerutti Salt and Pepper Grinder Set – $26.97

Pros: Cons: Phenomenal price

Grinds very smoothly

Super easy-to-clean

Don’t have to constantly switch up strains Lid can feel loose after long-time use

Not necessarily intuitive to use

If you enjoy keeping multiple strains on-hand, it can be super irritating when you have to switch out bud from your grinder.

Puffing on a Sativa during the day is a perfect head high, and an Indica at night to relax your body is one of the most satisfying ways to smoke.

It allows you to use the right strains for your current state. So, instead of constantly dumping out bud each time you want to switch it up, purchase a twin pack of grinders.

This incredible set of electric weed grinders, which are marketed as a set of salt and pepper shakers, is the perfect set for your grinding needs.

They’re super durable, built to grind even the toughest nuts and spices into the ground up bud you desire. Of course, this set looks ridiculously sleek in its stainless steel design.

Stop switching out your bud and make your life easier with a dual electric weed grinder set.

Price: $26.97

9. Chewy Automatic Grinder – $29.43

Pros: Cons: Engineered specifically for bud

Powered by 9-Volt battery for 10 hours of portable use

Very high-quality product and produces perfectly ground weed Grinds less bud than at-home-only grinders

Semi-expensive

Quite possibly one of the most annoying things about electric grinders, is they’re usually not portable. They’re bulky, cumbersome, and a huge pain to carry around.

Of course, you could always just bring your handy-dandy manual weed grinder. But, that also means you have to grind your greens by hand.

Instead of dealing with that irritation, you need a travel-friendly electric weed grinder. The Chewy Automatic Grinder is easily the best portable grinder on the market.

Unlike many other electric grinders available, this is specifically a weed grinder. Most other models are built for spices, which are the about the same consistency as bud, thus making it an easy switch.

If you want a super high-quality grinder built specifically for weed, the Chewy Automatic Grinder is definitely up your alley.

10. KingTop Fresh Coffee Grinder – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Grinds up to three ounces as once

Different blade speeds to customize type of grind

Has a safety lid

Very easy to clean Can’t grind for longer than 30 seconds

Can be difficult to grind coarsely

When you’re in the market for any new type of electronic device, you’re super interested in reading reviews and ratings. You don’t want to buy a piece of junk that’ll frizzle out in a week.

You also don’t want to purchase something that doesn’t do what you purchased it for. So, choose an electric grinder based on incredible reviews and an amazing warranty.

The Coffee Grinder Electric 200W KingTop Fresh definitely fits this description. It has amazing reviews and a kick butt two year warranty–something few manufacturers would even consider.

They’re extremely proud of their product and want to ensure you love it just as much. Quality and price make this the best overall electric weed grinder available.

Seriously, you don’t want to miss this bad boy.

Price: $32.98

11. Mueller HyperGrind – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Provides super consistent grind every time

Control the coarseness of the grind

Small & easy-to-handle

100% money-back guarantee Removing grinds can be a pain

One of the most frustrating things about electric grinders, specifically electric herb grinders, is how inconsistent they can be.

The team over at Mueller recognized this annoyance. So, they created the Hypergrind.

Every time you use this bad boy, it creates perfectly ground, consistent bud. Control the grind itself, by choosing the level-of-coarseness.

It’ll blend right into the rest of your appliances, thanks to its small shape. Slide it next to the coffee maker, or back into a cupboard.

Designed with traditional German precision in-mind, it’s been battle tested with three professional-grade inspections.

In the unlike event something goes wrong, send it back for a 100% money-back guarantee.

You need an awesome grinder in your life. You need a Mueller HyperGrind.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.