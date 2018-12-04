21 Best Weed Containers & Boxes: The Ultimate List (2018)

Weed containers store your bud, plain and simple. The best weed containers, however, provide a slew of other benefits. Without them, that dank-y smell will permeate throughout your entire house.

More popularly referred to as “stash jars” or “stash boxes”, we really don’t need to get all technical, naming-wise.

Instead, you just want to know what the best stash jar on the planet. Nobody cares what it’s called. They only care about how well it works.

Don’t be left high and dry (literally….) with some bad bud. Leaving your bud in a plastic baggie will dry it out even faster, than if you’d left it in open air.

Plus, if you don’t properly seal up your bud, your entire house could end up smelling like dank. You need to invest in a storage container for weed.

My dad would be proud to use the phrase, “If you put it away, you’ll find it the very next day!” right here. Seriously, your bud will always be easy to find, and more often than not, you can store your pipes, lighters, and other smoking accessories with it.

And if you’re specifically looking for a stash jar with portability, be sure to check out the best weed boxes for travel.

Let’s get-to-gettin’, and dive into the best weed boxes money can buy.

Classic Stash Jars:

Most Inconspicuous Weed Containers:

Most Off-the-Wall 420 Stashes:

Best Weed Boxes & Bags:

Best Classic Stash Jars

Stash boxes come in many different shapes, sizes, and materials. But, there are a few out there that just scream “classic”. Some are OG, while others are just clearly containers for cannabis.

If you’re looking for a typical stash jar, then this is your section.

1. Tightvac Storage Container – $9.99

Pros: Cons: Phenomenal price

Comes in a variety of colors from which to choose

Totally smell-proof Kief builds up on walls and is hard to remove for smoking

When you purchase a weed container, you don’t want to spend a ton of money on it. Sure, you could always purchase a super sick custom design from someone on Etsy, but those stash jars are best saved for gifts.

Instead, you want a solid, durable, cheap storage box for your bud. It should hold a decent amount of weed, and ideally, should come in a variety of colors.

The Tightvac is pretty much one of the absolute best weed storage you can find under-$10 anywhere. Seriously, these babies work like a dream.

If you’re concerned about smell, you definitely don’t need to with this bad boy. It seals in all green-y smells, thanks to its vacuum seal.

Plus, if you’re a seasoned stoner and require a bit more storage space, you can store up-to-an-ounce. Don’t miss out on the Tightvac–your wallet will thank you.

2. Ball Mason Jar – $11.99

Pros: Cons: Adds twist to classic mason jar look

Holds a very large amount of bud

Keeps smells locked inside Semi-expensive for a mason jar

You knew this baby was going to eventually end up somewhere on this list. Why? I’ll demonstrate. Have you ever borrowed one of your mom’s/aunt’s/grandma’s/sister’s canning jars to store your cannabis?

If 90% of you don’t answer “yes”, you’re lying. So, if you’re looking for a new weed container, why not go with an oldie-but-goodie: A classic Ball Mason Canning Jar.

You know how well it already works from past experience. This particular jar, though, has a little twist on the traditional canning stash jar–it’s purple.

Of course, you can see how much bud you have because it’s still clear glass. But, it also adds a fresh take on a classic stoner accessory.

Pretty much regardless of how much bud you purchase, it should all fit in this weed container. Well, except maybe if you purchase by the pound……everyone else is covered, though!

3. Herb Preserve Stash Jars – $35

Pros: Cons: Smell-proof – keeps that dank smell out of the air

You can leave bud in it for up to six months

Keeps out harmful UV rays Doesn’t hold more than a quarter-ounce

When you’re looking for an airtight stash jar, there are probably a few things you’re already searching for.

First, it should hold at least a quad. Purchasing an eighth-at-a-time can be expensive, so having the ability to purchase quads (also known as quarter-ounces for any non-Midwesterners) is super important.

Second, it should also obviously be smell-proof, and ideally not a see-through glass jar. In combination, these things ensure your bud’s well-hidden.

The Herb Preserve stash jar fits every single one of these requirements to a T. As an added bonus, each jar is guarded against UV rays, which over time will lead to your bud going bad.

Leave a few nugs in there for up to six months–you can’t do that with just any old stash jar. And, at the end-of-the-day if you end up hating this stash container, you can send it back for a 100% money-back guarantee. What are you waiting for?

4. Herb Preserve 3-Pack – $24

Pros: Cons: Allows you to keep multiple strains on-hand

Keeps bud super fresh

Easy-to-carry in your pocket

Blocks UV rays Each holds a half ounce – can be cumbersome to travel with

If you like to keep a lot of different strains on hand, it can be super annoying trying to keep track of everything. You may only have one stash jar on-hand…or just use a bunch of plastic baggies.

Please, please, stop using plastic baggies. Those suckers dry your bud out faster than you can say “darn, you sandwich bags!” Plus, they’re awful for the environment.

Instead, invest in a pack of stash jars. Not only will they keep your bud fresh, you’ll also be able to keep track of which strain is which.

These babies are prefect for keeping a sativa, indica, and hybrid on hand–or any mix of the three. Simply place your greens inside, and the dank smell is sealed in place. They’re also made from super durable material, with UV-blocking qualities.

No more smell, no more dried out bud, and no more forgetting which bag contained which strain. Make your life much easier by investing in a pack of weed containers.

5. Herb Guard 1 Oz Container – $25

Pros: Cons: Smell-proof design

Made with UV-resistant material

Holds up to an ounce

Scratch-resistant, with a glossy finish Top may feel worn over time

When you smoke a lot, it’s prudent to purchase in bulk. Your pocket book is much happier when you make that choice. And to be totally honest, who wants to go pick up that often?

Depending on where you live, an ounce can cost about 2.5 times that of a quarter ounce. Think about the savings you could potentially garner.

A problem, however, arises when you don’t have a weed container large enough to accommodate a zip. In order to mitigate that issue, you need to snag a stash container for at least 28-grams–a whole ounce.

That way, you can store all of your bud in one place. This Herb Guard Airtight Container is exactly what you’re in search of.

Not only is it smell-proof, it’s also made of UV-resistant glass. Ultimately, this allows you to keep your greens fresh for up to six-months.

Not that you’ll need that long, but it’s nice to know just in case. Stop using multiple weed containers. Keep everything in one place with Herb Guard.

Price: $25

Best Inconspicuous Weed Containers

For any number of reasons, you may want to keep your 420 habit on the DL. No shame in that game–sometime it’s easiest to hide it.

If you’re concerned about someone finding out, pull a container from this list of subtle weed storage.

6. SimpleChoice Stash Container – $7.99

Pros: Cons: Great price

Super inconspicuous in appearance

Smell-proof Only holds an eighth (3.5 grams) of bud

If you’re looking to keep your 420 habits on the down low, it’s best to invest in a stash jar that is super inconspicuous.

You don’t want your roommate, siblings, significant other, or anyone else finding your stash–unless you show it to them.

This stash jar straight up looks like a soup thermos. How much more camouflaged can you get, than with an “innocent” soup container?

Really, you can’t beat it. Whether you’re constantly on the move with your stash jar on-hand, or prefer to leave it safely at home, this canister won’t make anyone bat an eyelash. Hold up to an eighth at a time (3.5 grams).

It’s totally smell-proof, so you won’t attract any unwanted eyes unless it’s by your choosing. Plus, if you drop this bad boy it won’t shatter. It’s really the perfect weed container, for any situation.

7. Hair Brush Diversion Safe Stash – $17.95

Pros: Cons: Super low-profile

Looks and works exactly like a regular hair brush

Comes with smell-proof bag Might be super conspicuous for someone with short hair

There are times when you REALLY need a good place to hide your bud. Maybe your parents are visiting. Or perhaps your roommates like to borrow things a little too often.

Whatever the reason, you want to find a stash jar that nobody would guess is a weed container. Sure, you could purchase the low-profile stash jar that looks like a soup thermos.

But, you still run the risk of someone opening it up and finding the surprise inside. Instead, you should look for something that’s 100% useable, and you won’t be found out if someone chooses to use it for its actual purpose.

The Hair Brush Diversion Safe Sash is exactly what you’re looking for. So, if someone grabs your hairbrush without your permission, it’s totally ok.

She won’t find your stash because she’s using what looks and feels exactly like a regular hairbrush. Be more inconspicuous than you could’ve ever imagined.

8. Fake Tampons With Wrappers – $18.07

Pros: Cons: Can be reused multiple times if kept clean

Smell-proof

Each fits the size of a joint

Great for traveling and festivals Harder for men to use

We all know how clever stoners are when they’re in a pinch. Whether someone forgot a pipe, only to use an apple to smoke out of, or you need to reduce the general smell of bud, stoner engineers have got you covered.

Stash jars are great for everyday use, as well as traveling. But, if you’re heading to a music festival, or somewhere you need to be way more inconspicuous about your 420 habits, hands down you need to invest in Smell Proof Fake Tampons With Wrappers.

Ladies, you know the vast majority of dudes cringe when you talk about your period. And honestly, no woman will turn down you bringing in a tampon.

THat’s because when Aunt Flo comes to visit she can be pretty nasty. So, why not play on both of these feelings towards tampons?

This brilliant set-up allows you to roll up a few joints and stick them into what looks exactly like a tampon–tube and all. You’ll receive two packs, containing five fake tampons each.

They’re smell-proof, as long as you properly seal the tops. These babies will keep your bud nice and safe.

9. Enlightenment of the Buddha Book Box – $20

Pros: Cons: Made of high-quality materials

Perfect for hiding in plain sight

Beautifully crafted Metallic gold of Buddha’s face is not raised

When you smoke weed, it’s not always just for recreational purposes. In fact, there are many other reasons people smoke.

First, of course, is the medicinal benefits the plant provides. Second, is people who seek out a more spiritual side and free themselves of the worries of the outside world.

A regular ol’ stash jar just doesn’t feel like the right thing when you’re in the latter category. Don’t force yourself to purchase a weed container you’re not excited about.

Get the Enlightenment of the Buddha Book Box, instead. It’s a hand-bound, faux-leather-over-Linden-wood box. And, it’s beautifully decorated with the face of Buddha in metallic gold.

Many other “bound book” stash boxes are cheap and made of cardboard. This baby is made of high-quality, durable material.

It can be stored sideways to look like a book on a shelf, or lay flat on a table or desk. It’s the definition of both “fun and functional”.

Price: $20

Off-the-Wall Weed Containers

If you don’t have to hide your cannabis use, your marijuana storage options are seemingly endless. Rather than going with a classic stash jar as we saw above, you can keep your bud in something fun and more personal.

Store your strains in style.

10. Punniest Weed Container – $7.99

Pros: Cons: Doesn’t let odor escape

Makes you laugh every time you see it

Made of high-quality glass Doesn’t hold tons of weed

Everyone loves a good, clever joke. There are tons to be made about smoking weed, stoners, and the general cannabis community. How about the munchies? That’s always a super easy target.

So, if you enjoy a good laugh, and revel in puns, then you’ve found it in the Mustache Glass Odorless Medical Jar Herb Stash Container.

Alright, I’ll just say it, it reads “stash jar”. Get it? ‘Stache jar? It definitely gave me a chuckle. This punny jar provides both laughs and awesome stash-jar-qualities.

It’s odorless, so you don’t have to worry about that dank escaping the jar. Plus, it’s airtight, so your bud will stay moist much longer than one that permeates air.

It’s sturdy, durable, and will hold a decent amount of bud. Make your homies laugh with this awesome mustache weed container.

11. Pink Gold Glass Odorless Stash Container – $12.95

Pros: Cons: Looks super awesome

Made of shatter-proof material

Smell-proof Glitter may flake off over time

Having a sparkly personality is just so invigorating. Whether you shine through spreading positive vibes, or genuinely put a smile on someone’s face, you want your stash jar to match your personality.

Stop with the boring old mason jars, black containers, or some other canister. This Pink Gold Glass Odorless Stash Container is absolutely everything you’d ever want in a stash jar.

Not only does it sparkle like your kick booty personality, it’s also smell-proof. Over time, many containers may leak a bit of odor. This baby, though, keeps the strong scents inside, only releasing them when you remove the lid.

It holds a decent amount of bud, so if you’re a heavy smoker, there are definitely no worries about storage capacity.

Plus, if you tend to have a case of the dropsies, this weed container is made of shatter-proof glass. Worry no more, so you can shine 24/7.

12. 420 Science Pop Top Ja – $14.95

Pros: Cons: Odor-proof

Comes in a variety of sizes

Water-resistant, according to one customer Made of glass, which can break

Glass is such a beautiful thing. Dab rigs, spoon pipes, and even bongs are intricately crafted by glass blowers everywhere. Oftentimes, though, glass stash jars are left out of the mix. They shouldn’t be.

It takes skill to create a perfectly smooth glass jar, and etch in a design. On top of that, glass jars are especially well-known for holding in that stanky dank smell.

420 Science has stash jars down to, well, a science. As cliche as that may be, they understand the intricacies of what a customer wants in a glass jar.

A pop top is especially important to keep a tight seal, in addition to buffering the glass on the cap from that of the jar itself.

Choose from small to extra-large weed containers to suit your smoking needs. Smoke freely, knowing fresh bud won’t permeate the air afterwards.

13. Official Bamboo Stash Jars – $11.99

Pros: Cons: Made of 100% bamboo

Smell-proof design

Has a lifetime warranty Doesn’t hold a large amount – 1 gram each

Purchasing a stash jar made of more natural materials is definitely something to think about. There are so many materials we can use to help keep the environment healthy that don’t require something man-made.

Rather than contributing to the plastic, oil-driven industry, consider a more environmentally-friendly choice, like bamboo. The Official Bamboo Stash Jar totally plays into this thought process.

This bad (or good, depending on your definition of “bad” is) boy is all about helping your smoking experience, in addition to helping the planet. It’s made of 100% bamboo–seriously.

Toss a nug into each of them, holding up-to-a-gram-per-container. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty. You literally couldn’t find a better deal than the Official Bamboo Stash Jar.

14. Pink Mandala Small Grinder Combo – $12

Pros: Cons: Glass jar top is made of eco-friendly materials

Grinder comes with a kief scraper

Labels included to remember what you’ve ground up

Great for travel Doesn’t hold a ton of nugs – best for ground up bud

There honestly isn’t anything more convenient than a grinder/stash jar combo. Simply grind up your bud a few times, in a single sitting.

Rather than having to constantly grind up greens into a regular grinder’s small chamber, you can grind up a bunch all at once, dump it into the stash jar, and be set to go.

No more hassle, no more annoyance, all of the simplicity. The 4 Piece Aerospace Aluminum Metal Grinder is exactly what you’re looking for.

It’s 1.5″ in diameter and 3″ tall. So, you’ll have plenty of space in which to store ground up weed. The top of the grinder features an awesome blue mandala design, as does the top of the glass jar–but it’s made of wood.

The jar is made of high-quality glass, and is UV sealed. Plus, it comes with a few labels, so you know exactly what you’re puffing on.

Stop messing around with grinding up bud every single time you smoke. Switch it up to an easier, more convenient grinding and storage experience today.

15. 420 Stash Container – $12.93

Pros: Cons: Top is secured with a magnet

Crafted with cold cast resin

Works really well as a gift Color may vary slightly because each unit is handmade

Definitely conspicuous

If you’re going to be a stoner, you might as well go all out. Own it, homes! Many stoners are stoners in secret.

If you’re ready to stop hiding and let out your inner stoner to the world, the easiest way to do so is with a weed container that denotes what’s inside.

This 420 Stash Container is definitely loud, but it definitely gets the point across when someone spots it.

If you’re still a bit worried about keeping your bud in a box that screams “hey! There’s always the option to keep it hidden, and not visible.

Each box is hand-crafted, and approximately measures 3.8″ long x 3.1″ wide x 2.3” deep. Let your inner-stoner shine.

16. Green TNMT Glass Container – $8.95

Pros: Cons: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed

Seals well to keep in odor

Made of quality materials Hand-wash only

Teenage mutant ninja turtles, heroes in a half-shell…turtle power! 80s and 90s kids know the original show. That was our jam back in the day.

Whether you were a fan of Raphael, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, or Donatello, or heck, even April, then you definitely want to get your hands on this kick butt Green TMNT Party Time Glass Medical Jar Stash Container.

It’ll live up to everything you’d expect out of a TMNT jar. And, it’s officially licensed, so don’t worry about purchasing something made illegally.

This baby is smell-proof, and will keep your greens fresh much longer than you’d ever need. The smell doesn’t escape unless you remove it to grab some bud.

Please note, though, that this weed container is hand-wash only. You don’t want to shove it in the dishwasher and ruin its awesome looks. Make your set-up turtle-y and epic.

17. Dope Jars – $24.20

Pros: Cons: Have a ridiculously cool design

Jars stack for easy storage

Clear glass to see how much bud you have left

Made of high-quality materials Each jar only holds an eighth

If you’re going to spend money on a weed container, you want it to look super dope. If sparkly isn’t your thing (and it’s definitely not for everyone), but you still want a stand-out design, look no forther than these One-of-a-Kind Herb Storage Jars by Dope Jars.

These babies are made of crystal-clear glass, so you can see your nugs without having to allow the dank smell to permeate the room.

You can purchase two jars or the entire set of four. If you do choose to buy only two, choose between the skulls or an eye and skull pack.

Each jar holds about an eighth, depending on how large your nugs are. So, if you’re a moderate-to-heavy stoner, investing in all four jars is a great idea.

Your homies will definitely give you some bones over your awesome taste in cannabis accessories with these Dope Jars.

Best Weed Boxes & Bags

As far as the best stash jars and boxes go, we’ve already covered classics, inconspicuous, and off-the-wall ones. Now it’s time to take a turn into weed boxes and stash bags.

These guys provide a place to store not only your bud, but also a good number of cannabis accessories.

18. Hakuna Engraved Trippy Mushroom Stash Box – $32.95

Pros: Cons: Has a beautiful design on top

Made from high-quality materials

Stays shut with a metal latch

Comes with an awesome grinder and stash jar May be a bit smaller than expected

Where you keep your bud and cannabis accessories says a lot about you and your smoking style. There’s absolutely no wrong choice in weed containers.

You need to find one that works well, and fits your needs. Stash jars, of course, are a super popular place to store your bud.

But, if you’re looking for something more unique, intricate, and speaks to a more whimsical side of you, then you should check out the Hakuna Engraved Trippy Mushroom Stash Box.

I’m going to preface this with the fact that Hakuna Supply reached out to me to review one of their engraved boxes. I was so impressed, I had to add it to my list of the best stash boxes. (Remember to check out the full Hakuna stash box review).

This beauty is absolutely breathtaking. Magical mushrooms are intricately engraved into the top of the box.

It measures 7 1/8″ long, by 5 1/2″ wide, and 2 1/2″ high–the perfect size for storing just about anything.

If you’re not vibing well with the Trippy Mushroom design, don’t worry. There are tons of other beautiful designs, such as the Tree of Life, Sugar Skull, and Flower of Life from which to choose.

Let your heart decide the best weed container for you.

19. SMOKESAFE Medium Smell Proof Case – $29.99

Pros: Cons: Designed with smell-proof rubber seal

Impact-resistant foam and plastic design

Great for travel

Easy open-and-close Pretty heavy-duty for the average stoner

Airtight stash jars are great and all, but they don’t necessarily fit everyones’ smoking needs. You could always purchase a stash bag, but that still doesn’t feel quite right.

If you haven’t yet, you should consider investing in more-than just a regular weed container–preferably, a heavy-duty smell-proof case.

They add a level of protection that can’t be found in any other stash container. Stash cases aren’t made with glass or generally breakable material.

In fact, the SmokeSafe Medium Smell-Proof Case is made of high-density polymer plastic. Additionally, the box has a foam-lined lid and two diced foam cores, for added protection in case you drop it.

A rubber-seal surrounds the case, locking in any odors that your bud or accessories may emit. Open this baby up super easily with a quick-release latch.

It’s also designed to attach any small accessories with one of your handy-dandy carabiners or lanyards. The Smokesafe Smell-Proof Case is the ultimate stash box.

20. Silverton Locking Stash Bag – $59

Pros: Cons: Comes with a lock

Designed with organization in mind

Made smell-proof, but odor-absorbing packets are included, too Expensive up-front

When it comes to your bud and smoking accessories, you want to ensure you’re the sole person using them.

In most cases, the only way to know if someone has been snooping is if you see something out-of-place, or you have fewer nugs than before.

Rather than playing the guessing game, you can always lock up your stash in a locking stash bag. Not only will the dank smell be contained, but you’ll also ensure nobody will use your stuff without permission.

This locking stash bag is certainly more expensive than your average stash jar. But, it includes a host of features most weed containers do not have.

First, a lock is actually included in the set-up. Second, the bag is strategically organized in such a way that you can find all your accessories and bud in one place.

It’s already smell-proof, but odor-absorbing packets are included, just in case. Your peace of mind is definitely worth the money of the Silverton Locking Stash Bag.

21. Formline Smell Proof Bag – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Designed with divider pockets – keeps things organized

Made with a layer of activated carbon – extra smell-proof

Holds accessories & bud

Small enough to slip in a bag Doesn’t come in other colors

There comes a time in your life where you need a stash bag, as opposed to a stash jar. But, you’re looking for something that’ll blend in–an basic bag.

The Formline Smell Proof Bag is right up your alley. It’s the most basic-of-basic stash bags.

Made with super-durable 600D fabric and an activated carbon lining, smell isn’t escaping any time soon.

On the inside, you’ll find divider pockets, so you can keep your stuff organized and secure. You’ll always be able to find your bits and pieces.

Measuring seven-inches x six-inches, there’s ample amounts of space to store your accessories and smokeage.

In the even you end up hating it, send it back for a 100% money-back guarantee.

You’re in for a real treat with this awesome stash bag.

