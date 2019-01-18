10 Rolling Accessories for the Perfect Joint

When you roll a joint, it seems like there should only be a few things you need: A lighter, papers, and bud. If you’re a total pro, then you’ve nailed it. But, if you’re not the King of Jointlandia, or a joint rolling expert employed with a rolling paper company, you may want to consider adding a few rolling accessories when you roll a joint.

Heck, you may want to add these accessories even if you already have professional rolling status. After all, who doesn’t like to make life easier? When you’re rolling a J, there are tons of other things to consider. These range from stash jars–to keep your bud nice and moist–to joint tips, and more. If you can think of it, you’ll find it on this list.

So, feel free to peruse the things that make rolling a joint much, much easier.

1. Grinder

Grinders are great for a number of reasons. First, they make separating your bud much easier. Rather than picking a nug apart piece-by-piece, you just put it in the grinding chamber, and give it a few twists. Second, it allows you to grind up bud and save it for later, without needing to bring a stash jar. And third, many grinders collect kief, allowing you to make your joint that much more potent.

This baby is everything you could ever want in a grinder…and more. While most grinders act as a pseudo-stash jar, this guy is actually a stash jar/grinder hybrid. It’s built as a five-piece grinder, but if you’d like to remove the stash jar portion, it’s easily converted into a four-piece grinder. It collects kief at a great rate, leaving you happy as a clam, and ready to roll a joint.

Price: $38

2. Papers

Arguably the most important part of rolling a joint, is the joint papers themselves. Papers, of course, come in so many shapes and sizes, it can make your head spin slightly. Whether you’re a newbie or not, choosing the right papers is key. Raw Authentic is an exceedingly well-known name in the rolling paper game (and general cannabis accessory industry).

While they produce many different sizes and types of papers, their unrefined classic 1.25″ is the true OG when you roll a joint. You can find them just about anywhere, head shops and gas stations included. But, they often jack up their prices for a single pack–so beware, and grab a multi-pack ahead of time. These papers don’t rip easily, and allow for more moisture (read: spit) before tearing. You need these babies to roll a joint perfectly.

Price: $5.09 (78 percent off MSRP)

3. Scale

You might be thinking, “Why the heck would I want a scale to roll a joint? You know I can just eyeball it,” followed up with a huge eye roll. And, you’re entirely correct: You can easily take a stab at how much bud you’re putting into a joint. But, there are a number of circumstances in which you want a scale. Have a friend who always skimps on throwing in? Weigh it, so you’re not always putting in more. Know you want to smoke exactly a gram because that’s what gets you the right amount of stoney? A scale really comes in handy.

Rather than poopooing the concept of a scale, embrace it for its awesomeness. This personal scale by American Weigh is perfect for your cannabis needs. It’s pocket-sized, so you don’t have to worry about bulkiness. Measure down to .1 grams, to ensure you’re using exactly the amount of bud you intended. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which are included, but grab some extra here for the future. Without a doubt, having a scale on-hand will make your smoking life much easier.

Price: $11.59 (71 percent off MSRP)

4. Filter Tips

A filter tip, also known a crutch, is by no means necessary when you roll a joint. They’re merely a piece of sturdy paper, inserted at the mouth of the joint. Essentially, they make it easier to roll, and you won’t get any bud on your lips. Many people use the corner of an index or business card, but you can actually grab a pack of filter tips to roll-on-the-go.

Instead of digging around your wallet for a skeezy looking business card, this pack of filter tips is easy…and won’t make you queasy to smoke. Simply take one of the filter tips and tear along the perforated line, roll it up, and place it into the paper. These tips by Raw Authentic are awesome. I’ve been using them for years. They’re a great price, they work well, and they’re tiny enough to fit in my jean pockets (girls, you know what I’m talking about). Don’t miss these babies.

Price: $4.40

5. Lighter

Now, this was one of the requirements for actually rolling a joint. You should probably have a lighter on-hand already, but if you don’t, then don’t just run out to a gas station. Oftentimes they’re super over-priced, and come in one or two colors. Plus, how many times have you purchased an empty or nearly-empty lighter? Yeah, it sucks.

Instead of being stuck in an “oh crap nobody has a lighter!” situation, purchase them in bulk. Bic lighters are classic, and you know they function well. Having more-than-one around at all times will make your smoking life much easier. Plus, when you buy in large quantities, you know you’re getting a better deal. Future you will thank current you for the lighters.

Price: $15.10

6. Stash Jar

While stash jars were mentioned above with regard to a grinder/jar hybrid, having a stash jar solely for weed can be a total life saver. Because a grinder can only hold so much bud at once (even if it’s upwards of a gram or two), you may not have enough to roll multiple joints–especially if your flakey homie conveniently “forgot” his bud. So, having a stash jar with back up greens is definitely a great choice.

Of course, when you’re traveling with bud you want to take extra precautions. Any stash jar you choose should be odor-free. Luckily, this baby has a vacuum seal, ensuring all green scents stay inside. It holds 45 grams of bud–a little less than two ounces. Plus, it’s also moisture-free, and you can recycle it when it’s on its last legs. Bring your bud along, without worry.

Price: $9.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

7. Rolling Machine

If you’re 100% intimidated about rolling a joint manually, then you’re not alone. I’ve said it before, but I’ll reiterate it: Just because you’ve been smoking for a long time, doesn’t mean you have to have the skills to roll a joint. I have zero fine motor skill and suck at rolling. Don’t be ashamed–there’s a solution out there. It comes in the form of a rolling machine.

It should come as no surprise, but Raw produces a freakin’ awesome rolling machine, for a great price. This baby fits the Raw rolling papers mentioned above, or any other 1.25″ papers. You simply need papers and bud, while a filter tip is option. Rather than having your homies laugh at your un-smokeable joint, show up with a well-rolled one.

Price: $3.40

8. Rolling Tray

A rolling tray is…meant for rolling? Ding ding ding! We have a winner. While many of you may use your rolling tray as more of a “loading tray” for your glass, its original purpose also makes your life easier. Rather than rolling on a grooved surface, where bud could get stuck, a rolling tray makes it easy to get every last bit of bud into your joint.

Instead of investing in some random cheap-y plastic rolling tray, opt to get one made of a classy, natural material: Bamboo. This baby is beautifully crafted, and features a joint holder, so you can roll a few at once. Made with no chemicals or dyes, so you’re receiving a tray that’s great for both your health and the planet. Keep all your bud contained to one place with the Beamer Natural Bamboo JuJu Rolling Tray.

Price: $15.19 (5 percent off MSRP)

9. Smell-Reduction

Ok, so this isn’t exactly a part of accessories to actually roll a joint. Instead, when you’re ready to smoke or have already lit up and need to exhale, you want to make sure you have the smell taken care of. If you’re just walking around outside, you’re probably golden. But, if you’re inside and need to cover up the dank, seriously consider a Smoke Buddy.

By simply blowing your smoke directly into the device, it completely traps any and all odors. Now, if you blow super hard, smoke may squeeze out around the mouth opening. But, as long as you let out a steady exhale, the Smoke Buddy will capture all of the smell associated with smoking. Never worry about Febreze or candles again.

Price: $11.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

10. Kief Scrapers

When you think about smoking accessories to enhance your rolling experience, a kief scraper definitely isn’t front-of-mind. But, how many times have you wanted a little extra zing in your joint? If you don’t have something available to scoop it out, you’ll end up wasting more than you smoke. In come kief scrapers to save the day.

Because they’re so tiny, they’re super easy to lose. I’ve received loads of scrapers with grinders, only to realize they’re missing after a few days. To fix this problem, grab a pack of them. You’ll have one for the house, car, travel grinder kit, and a homie who forgot one. Roll a joint with that extra delicious potency.

Price: $5.98

