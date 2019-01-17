10 Best Rolling Trays Available Right Now

Rolling trays may very well be one of the most diverse things you can purchase as a stoner. Regardless of whether or not you like to roll joints or blunts, a rolling tray serves its purpose: Keeping all your weed in one place.

No matter how careful you are, a little bit of bud inevitably will fall onto the table. A rolling tray helps catch all of these little nugs and specs of weed.

Depending on how often you smoke, you can pack a bowl full of dropped greens whenever there’s enough to load it. It’s actually mind-blowing how often you drop bud.

Rolling trays are the perfect way to conserve your weed…and you don’t have to change a thing. Simply pack your chillum or bong, or roll a blunt over the rolling tray.

From there, you’ll be well on your way to having enough greens for a rainy day, or when you just don’t feeling like grinding up new nugs.

Since rolling trays significantly vary in pricing, this list is set-up for your budget. The least-expensive one is in the first capsule, with the most-expensive one in the last capsule.

No more wondering where go buy rolling trays that actually work. Peruse this list, and you’ll be rolling up in no time!

1. Best of Small Rolling Trays

Ok, ok, you knew this was coming. You can’t have a complete list of rolling trays without mentioning Raw…more than once. C’mon, they’re so dang, well-constructed that they’re hard to beat.

It’s like giving two people first place, from the same team. Sometime’s it’s just gotta happen. In this case, though, it’s happening with a mini version of the previous Raw tray.

A large rolling tray is awesome, but it can be cumbersome to carry around–especially if you’re prone to roll up on-the-go.

A mini rolling tray, on the other hand, is easily the best choice. It allows you to travel with your rolling tray, without having to bring a backpack everywhere.

In fact, you can easily hide this bad boy, or travel with it. It’s measurements are seven-inches long x five-inches wide.

This baby fits perfectly in your lap, and has enough weight to remind you it’s there…so you don’t end up dumping all your bud. The Small Raw Rolling Tray is your best choice, any day of the week.

Price: $6.15

Pros:

Small enough to travel

Has enough weight to remind you it’s there – helps prevent dumping when on your lap

Great price

Cons:

May scratch over time

2. Best of Rasta Rolling Trays

Maybe you like to flaunt your stoner lifestyle in a bit more subtle way: with rasta colors. Sure, a weed leaf is awesome, but it can be a bit in-your-face.

So, those traditional colors (red, yellow, green, and black) are a fantastic way to play on your smoking tendencies. The Rolling Paper Depot “Rasta Racer” Rolling tray is the answer to your rasta rolling tray woes.

This baby is made of a super thick tin, and is finished with an extremely glossy surface. It’s designed with high, rounded edges, for maximum bud scooping.

All of your smoking accessories will fit on the tray because it measures 10.75″ x 6.5″. The colors really pop, adding to the ultimate 420 set up. Snag one of the coolest rasta rolling trays around.

Price: $10

Pros:

Great size – 10.75″ x 6.5″

Made of thick tin – super durable

Fantastic price

Cons:

A bit smaller than expected

3. Best of Raw Rolling Trays

When it comes to rolling trays, you want to make sure you’re purchasing something quality. Sure, you could always purchase something cheap-y or use a plate as a rolling tray. In the end, though, those choices are quite cumbersome.

You eventually need to use the plate for plate things like eating, and a cheap rolling tray is poorly designed. Rolling trays have design flaws when you aren’t able to easily scoop the bud out of the corners of the tray. It’s a small nuance, but apparent when it comes to rolling trays.

Raw is one of the most well-known names in the weed accessory business. They’re in pretty much every head shop across the country, and many gas stations, too. It goes without saying that their rolling trays are super dope.

They’re everything you’d want in a rolling tray: Sturdy, easy to get bud out of the corners, and have a high enough lip. This full size Raw rolling tray is a fantastic choice.

Price: $10

Pros:

Made of quality material

Raw is a super well-known brand

Approximately 13″ x 11″ in size

Fantastic price

Cons:

May scratch over time

4. Best of Pizza Rolling Trays

I really hate to be cliche, but do you know any stoner who doesn’t enjoy pizza? Even us gluten-free eaters can attest to that…regardless of if our pizza takes extra effort.

What better way to show your love and adoration for spicy pie, than to use a pizza rolling tray? OCB’s way ahead of you on that one–and they’ve made it extra-large, just for you.

This massive rolling tray is 14″ x 11″, sure to fit all of your cannabis accessories. Heck, you could even use it as a plate for pizza once you’re done rolling a blunt. It’s made of a durable metal, so don’t worry about it being flimsy.

Raised edges, with curved corners make rolling up easy as pizza pie. Roll up a J on a pizza and then smoke on it while munching on pizza. Life really couldn’t get any better.

Price: $10.20

Pros:

Features a pizza design, enough said

Huge tray – 14″ x 11″

Made of durable metal

Cons:

May dent if dropped from a significant height

5. Best of Pot Leaf Rolling Trays

Let’s be honest. If you smoking bud, and you’ve got a rolling tray chilling on your coffee table, it’s pretty apparent what it’s for.

Instead of trying to be inconspicuous about the design of your tray, flaunt it. And there’s no better way to flaunt it, than with weed leaf rolling trays. Lionhead had the exact same thought process, and produced a super sick rolling tray.

It’s a great size: 12″ x 8″. That means you’ll have more than enough room to roll up, and keep your grinder on the tray. There’s nothing more annoying than having to shuffle everything around–especially if you’re trying to roll on an uneven surface, like your lap.

This tray is made of a super durable metal, and features a matte finish, giving it a sleek look. Look no further for a weed leaf rolling tray.

Price: $10.50

Pros:

Fantastic size – 12″ x 8″

Made of a durable metal

Phenomenal price

Cons:

May warp over time

Can dent if dropped

6. Best of Designer Rolling Trays

Beautiful images and artist creations have gone hand-in-hand with the cannabis community for ages. There just seems to be a true appreciation for art and the hold it has on the human spirit.

Rolling trays are the perfect medium to mesh these two things. OCB–yes, the same rolling paper company–has paired with artists to create their artist series rolling trays.

This particular tray is large-size, measuring 14″ x 11″. It’ll definitely fit all of your smoking accessories, as you roll up a J. Constructed with durable metal, it’s sure to last for a long time, if proper care is taken.

Like any good rolling tray, it features curved edges, and high sides, to make rolling up even easier. Indulge in the beautiful side of smoking: an artist series rolling tray.

Price: $11.45

Pros:

Large in size – 14″ x 11″

Features a beautiful design

Made of durable metal

Cons:

May be hard to see tiny bits of bud

7. Best of Glass Rolling Trays

Plastic and metal rolling trays are a dime-a-dozen. Of course, there are plenty of cool ones out there, but they’re ultimately all made of the same material.

A glass rolling tray, on the other hand, is far more unique. Because glass is a more fragile material, people often shy away from using them. Don’t let your worries keep you away from experiencing glass rolling trays.

The Pulsar Glass Rolling tray is everything you’d ever want in a rolling tray. It’s made of strong borosilicate glass. It measures 5.75″ x 9.75″, and has curved edges to make scooping bud super easy. A Pulsar logo adorns the center of the rolling tray.

You don’t want to miss this awesome cannabis accessory. You’ll never poo poo glass rolling trays again.

Price: $12.76

Pros:

Has curved edges, making it easy to scoop bud

Made of borosilicate glass

Fantastic size – 5.75″ x 9.75″

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other rolling trays

8. Best of 2-Piece Rolling Trays

Life hacks exist for a reason. There are tons of “helpful things you already have in your house that’ll organize your life” type of articles. Products with more-than-one use make life much easier.

So, finding weed accessories with dual-uses makes them even sweeter. Rolling trays are usually just that–a tray. But, the Cookies Rolling Tray 2.0 defies all rolling tray stereotypes.

This bad boy is 2-pieces-in-1. There’s a large rolling tray, and a removable piece that doubles as an ash tray and mini rolling tray. The whole set-up is made from an extremely durable, fire-retardant plastic. Plus, there are six holes to store your pre-rolls or freshly rolled blunts.

And, if you have a clipper lighter, there’s a slot to place it. (Snag one here if you don’t already have one). You’ve found the king of rolling trays, welcome him into your weed kingdom.

Price: $14.17 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has six holes for holding joints and blunts

Made of super durable, flame-retardant plastic

Has a removable ashtray/mini rolling tray

Cons:

Smaller than expected

9. Best of Bamboo Rolling Trays

Bamboo rolling trays are seriously the bee’s knees. I don’t care how 50s-esque that sounds–it’s true. Rolling trays made of the sturdy material look so sleek, they’re really hard to beat. Except, maybe, if said bamboo tray had a blunt holder. Oh wait…this bad boy does.

That blunt holder will keep your fresh roll in-place, while you search for your lighter. (If you’re sick of losing your lighters, buy them in bulk.)

The tray is coated with an all-natural finish, which means there aren’t any chemicals or dyes added to it. Each rolling tray is cut with a precision CNC machine, and is hand-painted and hand-waxed.

This bamboo rolling tray is the epitome of natural construction processes. So, if you prefer a super sleek rolling tray, combined with a blunt holder, then you definitely need the Beamer Natural Bamboo JuJu Rolling Tray.

Price: $14.24 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of sturdy bamboo, finished with all-natural products

Designed with a blunt holder

Perfect size for rolling a J or blunt

Cons:

Smaller than expected

10. Best of Rolling Trays for Travel

I don’t know what it is about bamboo, but it just screams “fun!” Guy or girl, a bamboo rolling tray really pops out amongst boring weed accessories.

Most cannabis-related items (other than glass) are all neutrals like black, gray, white, and silver. Rather than succumbing to those boring colors, indulge in the wilder side of life.

Being able to roll on-the-go is an ideal quality for any rolling tray. This baby is pretty compact as is, but you can store all of your bud and accessories inside. And, the top comes off and turns into an awesome, convenient rolling tray (with a blunt holder!).

It’s made of a super durable bamboo material, and holds everything in place with a sturdy top. Watch out, neutrals, there’s a new, bamboo-er Sheriff in town.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Made of super durable bamboo

Lid turns into rolling tray, with blunt holder

Has storage for rolling accessories

Cons:

A bit shallower than expected

