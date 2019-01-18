5 Best Santa Cruz Shredder Grinders 2019

If you’ve been smoking for any amount of time, or know about weed accessories, then you’ve definitely heard about Santa Cruz Shredder grinders. Yep, they’re the fancy pants grinders you often see your favorite YouTube and Instagram stoners using. But, they don’t just have to be for your favorite social media stars. While they’re more expensive than other grinders, you definitely get what you pay for in terms of quality.

Santa Cruz Shredder grinders come in all shapes and sizes. They range in number of pieces and diameters. Plus, they’re available in just about every color under the sun. If a unicorn were to purchase a grinder, she’d opt for a Santa Cruz Shredder because they’re so vibrant and eye-catching. On top of that, they work better than just about any other luxury grinder I’ve ever encountered.

So, if you want a Santa Cruz Shredder grinder, I’ve put together a list of the best ones out there. Check it out!

1. Best Overall Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder: Santa Cruz Medium Matte Black 4 pc with CCP

If you’re looking for a solid weed accessory, then you’ve found it in the Santa Cruz Medium Matte Black Grinder. This bad boy has everything you’d ever want in a grinder, and more. First off, it’s a matte black–something few other grinders can boast about. It exudes a very relaxed “Men in Black” type of aura: Perfect for a relaxed stoner in a life of smoking luxury.

This Santa Cruz Shredder is a four-piece grinder. That means it has a top chamber to grind the weed, middle chamber to hold ground weed, and bottom chamber to collect kief. Kief, of course, is made of trichomes, which are essentially super potent bits of THC. Each time you grind up your bud, a bit of kief sifts to the bottom, leaving you with an amazing future smoking experience. A patented teeth design grinds up the bud fantastically, while a deep knurled grip pattern will make it a smooth grinding experience. You won’t be disappointed with the Santa Cruz Medium Matte Black Grinder.

Price: $70

Pros:

Super easy to grind, thanks to a knurled grip pattern

Features a patented teeth design, grinding up the bud perfectly

Comes with a kief press

Cons:

Top may feel loose over time

2. Best Large Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder: Large Santa Cruz Shredder Rasta 4 Piece Grinder

If you’re going to go for a Santa Cruz Shredder, you might as well go all out. First in the size department with a 2.75″ diameter, it’s larger than other Santa Cruzes. Second, in the color department, it’s a dazzling rasta scheme: green, red, and yellow. Not only is this bad boy the prettiest, but it’s also one of the biggest grinders Santa Cruz Shredder produces.

Just like the matte black grinder, the Rasta Grinder features a deep knurled grip. This makes it super easy to grind up your bud. A four-piece design allows you to grind up your bud into a holding chamber, and collect kief, as well. Plus, it comes with a Cali Crusher kief press, which helps preserve the potency of the kief. A seven catch thread design stops the pieces from mis-threading when you put them back together. Go all to the wall with the Large Santa Cruz Shredder Rasta Grinder.

Price: $70

Pros:

Super awesome rasta color scheme, coated to prevent scratches

Features technology to mitigate mis-threading

Has super sharp, effective teeth for grinding

Allows you to collect a lot of kief

Cons:

Bud can get stuck between lid and main chamber – clean it regularly

3. Best Medium Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder: Santa Cruz Medium Gold 4 pc Grinder

If you’re not a big fan of having a big, honkin’ grinder, then purchasing a medium-size Santa Cruz Shredder is your best bet. It’s just a little over 2″, and is the perfect size for smoking at-home or on-the-go. A four-piece grinder guarantees a bit of future fun because it collects kief in the bottom chamber. This Santa Cruz Shredder comes with a Cali Crusher kief press. This little guy lets you take loose kief and press it into a disk for later use. That practice helps preserve the kief’s potency.

Whether or not you’re a fan of that vibrant gold, not to worry. There are plenty of other colors to choose from, ranging from silver, and red, to green, and more. Plus, if you tend to have a case of the dropsies, your grinder will remain scratch-free, thanks to an anodized coating. If you’re going to take the Santa Cruz Shredder plunge, opt for the Medium four-piece grinder.

Price: $70

Pros:

Has an anodized coating to prevent scratches

Perfect for travel or at-home smoking

Comes with a kief press

Choose from tons of different colors

Cons:

If you place bud directly in the middle, it may make the top hard to turn

4. Best 3-Piece Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder: Medium Santa Cruz Shredder Orange 3 Piece Grinder

While most Santa Cruz Shredder grinders are four-pieces, they also make grinders with a different design. In this case, it’s a three-piece grinder. But, it’s not just any three-piece grinder. It’s the most beautiful, shining, orange grinder on the planet. Dude or chick, if you’re a fan of orange this is easily your best bet in terms of Santa Cruz Shredders.

If you’re not stoked on the bright orange color, not to worry. You can snag a variety of colors, including green, blue, silver, and more. The important part is how fantastically this Santa Cruz Shredder works–finding the right color is easy. These three-piece grinders are made with seven threads, to prevent mis-threading. The top features a technology called a deep knurled grip pattern, which makes it super easy to grind. It also comes with a kief press, if you like to add kief to your bowls and papers. This baby is an all-around phenomenal choice!

Price: $56

Pros:

Less-expensive than larger Santa Cruz Shredders

Designed to make grinding super easy

Has thread design meant to stop mis-threading

Includes kief press

Cons:

If you’re a big smoker, a larger size would be more ideal

5. Best 2 Piece Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder: Santa Cruz Shredder Large Purple 2 Piece Grinder

We’ve already covered the best Santa Cruz Shredder grinders in medium, large, overall, and three-pieces. That leaves us with two-piece Santa Cruz Shredders. Now, you may be thinking, “No way on Earth would I spend money on a two-piece grinder. Those things are super lame!” While you may be correct in most situations, in this one you’d be wrong. The Santa Cruz Shredder Two-Piece Grinder will make you reevaluate your thoughts on grinders.

Because most two-piece grinders simply chop and smash your bud, it’s easy to assume this baby would, too. But it doesn’t. In fact, it works almost exactly like all of the other Santa Cruz Shredders–it has that same patented tooth design that truly grinds up your bud into piles of green perfection. It’s a large size (2.75″) so you can definitely grind up more weed at once than with smaller grinders. If you’re not a fan of purple, you can choose from other sweet colors, such as gold, red, green, blue, and gray. Take the plunge into the world of Santa Cruz Shredder grinders–your wallet and lungs will be stoked.

Price: $37

Pros:

Fantastic price for the quality

Features patented grinding technology – grinds up bud super well

Large-size, so you can grind more at once

Cons:

Doesn’t have a kief catch

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.