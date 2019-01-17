15 Best Weed Accessories Available Right Now

Smoking weed has a lot of connotations associated with it. So, it should come as no surprise that there are just as many weed accessories to match said connotations.

Perhaps you think of a typical Cheech and Chong character. Or, maybe you’re picturing a scene of people ripping mad blunts. However you envision people who partake in the green lifestyle, there are a few weed accessories that many of them have on hand.

Of course, this list is focused around flower-related accessories, rather than concentrate-related ones. That is to say, the following is comprised of accessories for smoking greens, not dabs.

A plethora of cannabis accessories exist on the market. They range from rolling papers, to grinders, and even stash jars.

So, if you’re looking to add a new weed accessory to your set-up, give this list a quick read.

It’s broken down into three sections:

Each capsule has a descriptive header, where you can dive in for more info, or find a similar item on your own.

All categories are set-up with the least-expensive item in the first capsule, and the most-expensive in the last one.

Cannabis accessories are diverse in many ways, so stop wondering “what are the best weed accessories?” Let’s get to it, with this list of the best stoner accessories around.

Paper Weed Accessories

As far as 420 accessories go, papers are by far the most common. You can purchase them just about anywhere (gas stations, your local grocery store, etc.), you just need to add bud.

However, purchasing in-store can add up quickly. So, purchasing online ahead of time is a great money move.

1. Rolling Papers

When it comes to smoking bud, there are a few things that probably come to mind. More than likely, “smoking a doobie, brah” popped up, at least for a second.

So, that doobie, also known as a joint, J, or doob, is rolled with rolling papers. While you can always purchase just about any rolling papers, they might end up being more of a hassle than anything.

Rolling joints requires practice–make sure you have all necessary rolling accessoriess. Rather than wasting money on rolling papers that suck, invest in some kick booty ones.

Raw Rolling Papers are probably the most well-known joint paper brand on the entire planet. (If you think I’m joking, check out all of their smoking accessories).

You can find these bad boys at just about any gas station or head shop. I’ve even purchased them up in the mountainous boonies, far away from civilization.

Whether you’re new to rolling Js, or are a seasoned veteran, Raw Rolling Papers are key. For under-six-dollars, you’ll receive four packs of rolling papers.

But if you know you that your preference is to roll tons of joints at-a-time, you can always purchase more than that.

And, if you’re not an expert joint roller, you can easily use these babies with a joint rolling machine. Regardless, Raw Papers are your best choice in rolling papers.

Interested in trying a different type rolling paper? Give these flavored ones, or these transparent ones a shot.

Price: $4.98

2. Pre-Rolls

When it comes to 420 accessories, there are tons of options–especially when it comes to things to smoke out of.

Joints, of course, are such a classic. But, if you suck at rolling (and also aren’t a fan of rolling machines), it’s time to consider pre-rolls.

The Raw Organic Pre-Rolls are right up your alley. Pre-rolls, also known as cones, are pre-formed joints with a tip. All you need to do is dump in your bud, twist off the end, and you’re good to go.

These bad boys are totally natural, unrefined, and unbleached. The paper itself is crafted in such a way that it doesn’t run, and burns at a slow, consistent wait. Each leaf is totally free of GMOs, chlorine, and any animal products.

This particular pack comes with 32 king-size pre-rolls. Choose from 3 regular-sized ones, too.

Looking for other pre-roll options? Be sure to check out this cones for weed.

Price: $9.39 (33 percent off MSRP)

3. Blunt Wraps

Blunts are like a joint’s bigger, stronger brother. Most stoners started off smoking blunts by emptying out White Owl Cigarillos, or Swisher Sweets. No matter how hard you try, though, you’re bound to end up smoking bits of raw tobacco.

Rather than exposing your lungs to that, you can opt to roll a blunt specifically in a blunt wrap. Not only is that slightly better for your health, but you’ll be smoking in style.

Zig Zag is a rolling paper company known for creating the epitome of ease of smoking: Durable, unfilled rolling papers and wraps.

Simply load up some bud, scoop it in, add a filter tip if that’s your thing (grab a few here if you’re looking to purchase some), spark, and smoke.

As far as weed accessories go, you can never go wrong with some blunt wraps.

Want other wrap options? Check out these other XXL blunt wraps.

Price: $28.99

Glass & Other Pieces

Next to papers, pieces are next-most-common cannabis accessory. Pieces are an umbrella term for any pipe, bong, or rig you may encounter.

After all, bongs are a staple in any stoner movie. Why not make a piece a go-to in your arsenal of weed accessories?

4. Chillum

Ok, a chillum is great as far as weed accessories go….but what the heck is it?

Also referred to as a “one-hitter”, it’s a piece where you add some bud and have, well, one hit. If you take baby puffs, you may be able to hit it twice.

In terms of shape, though, it differs from spoon pipes. Rather than having a big bowl you fill on the top, a chillum’s bowl is generally located on the front of the piece.

As a general rule, a one-hitter is best for solo seshes. Repacking this bad boy repeatedly is a total pain in the butt.

However, (and it’s a big however), this particular one-hitter isn’t meant for smoking alone…unless you have superhero lungs.

This bad boy holds an impressive three-grams. You heard that correctly–it’ll hold almost an entire eighth. And it’s made of stone, rather than glass: Red and pink granite, to be specific.

You’ll also receive a clay filter and five screens.

Price: $15

5. Pipe

As far as smoking devices go, glass pipes top the list. Sure, we’ve all had our share of joints…but it took some time before the homies had solid skills. Pipes were where it was at back in the day. Heck, that’s where it’s still at.

A spoon pipe, specifically, is an easy choice in weed accessories. This Cobalt Blue Spoon Pipe is a solid route to take, especially if you’re smoking out with some buddies.

It features a deeper-than-normal bowl, so each pack lasts for an entire group. Alternatively, you’re set-to-go with a solo sesh, too.

The carb is located on the left side of the bowl, like most right-handed bowls out there. Thanks to a flattened bottom, it won’t roll away and shatter.

Please keep in mind, colors and patterns may vary slightly, as each piece is unique.

Price: $19.99

6. Bong

As far as cannabis accessories go, there are a few that’ll always come to mind. Joints, of course, are a classic. But, there are plenty of glass-related items, too, like a bong.

Bongs come in tons of materials, ranging from ceramic and stone, to silicone and glass–the latter being the most popular. This Straight Ice Bong fits the bill.

It’s made with high-quality borosilicate glass, which is common amongst 420 accessories. If you’re looking for smooth hits, you’ve found it in this guy, thanks to a slitted showerhead percolator and slitted diffusor downstem. (When going to replace the downstem, choose one 4.3″ long).

The piece itself has green accents throughout. Plus the bowl features the eye-catching green, and it has a handle for easily removing it.

Bongs come in so many different flavors, you may want to peep this other list of glass bongs, before making a decision.

Price: $74.99

7. Vaporizer

I’m sure 99% of you have heard about why you shouldn’t be ripping a bong. Smoke, after all, isn’t the healthiest thing for your lungs.

But, what’s a homie to do if he still wants to get ripped? Vaporizers, my friend.

There are a good number of benefits to using vaporizer, aside from the obvious health aspects.

These include getting way more medicated with each hit, and preserving your greens much more efficiently. If you’re interested in a vaporizer, the Vapium Summit Plus is a solid yes.

I want to thank to the team over at Vapium for sending me a unit to review. I was impressed as heck with this bad boy.

I’m a super active person, and having a vaporizer that’s durable, small enough to fit in a bag, and easy-to-refill are all necessary qualities for me–and this guy knocked it out of the park.

Built specifically for dry herbs (you can toke on some concentrates, with the insert, too), it has an easy-fill-chamber, and a top which remains attached to the unit, via string.

And, the lid itself is magnetic. Once it’s turned on, it’s totally auto-pull, meaning you don’t have to hit a button. Easily recharge it with a USB cord.

With eight temperature settings, you can puff on your bud at the perfect temp for you. And if you’re an outdoors person like me, it works exceedingly well in both cold and hot temperatures.

Mess it up somehow? It comes with an awesome two-year manufacturer warranty.

Check here for my full Vapium Summit Plus review.

Interested in other vapes? Consider these vaporizers for any budget, as well as these vaporizers for those on-the-go.

Price: $149.99

Classic Weed Accessories

Since we’ve already covered traditional and not-so-traditional smoking devices, it’s time to look at the classics in terms of 420 accessories.

Here, you’ll find everything you need for a proper toking set-up.

8. Scale

As a stoner, having a scale on hand is awesome. Let’s be honest. Most of us know grams and ounces because of our smoking habits. But, using a scale takes that knowledge to a whole new level.

If you love to bake and make edibles, having the exact amount of bud on hand is super important. After all, baking requires precise measurements.

Whatever the reason, a scale is a fantastic cannabis accessory. The American Weigh Scales AWS-600 is the answer to your weed accessory prayers.

It has a 600 gram capacity. This massive volume is far more than most stoners would ever need, at least on a daily basis.

It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, and is easy to recalibrate with a 500-gram weight. Just pop in a few AAA batteries, and you’re set to go. Stop eyeballing your weed, and start weighing it out.

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Check out this scale’s brother.

Price: $8.83

9. Stash Jar

Storing bud in the right container is a requirement if you want to keep it fresh and moist. Plastic baggies, my friend, are not a fantastic choice.

While many of us stoners have used a mason jar or two in the past, it’s best to invest in a smell-proof stash jar.

Not only will you keep that greeny-ness locked-and-loaded, but you’ll also keep it as moist as the day you picked up.

The Tightvac Portable Storage Container is the be-all, end-all, when it comes to stash containers. It’s super lightweight and made of durable material.

If you prefer to buy in bulk, this baby holds up to a zip–or ounce for those who aren’t up on the stoner lingo.

In the same breath, if you like to travel, this is the perfect solution. Once it’s shut, it creates a semi-vacuum, keeping in all smells. You’ll be worry free with this stash jar.

Interested in other options? Give these weed containers a look.

Price: $9.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

10. Grinder

I’m pretty sure most of us veteran stoners began our smoking careers without a grinder. Heck, weed itself was already expensive enough.

Add in anything other than a little chillum or spoon pipe, and it felt like you were adding on a car payment.

Instead of a grinder, we’d pick apart the bud with our fingers. This inevitably lead to wasting greens because a tiny bit always sticks to you. A grinder, of course, easily fixes this problem.

You could always go to your local head shop and purchase a grinder, but it’s probably going to be more expensive and not function as well as this bad boy.

If you’re looking for a grinder, this Herb & Weed Grinder with Kief Catcher is the ultimate godsend..

It has the perfect teeth-to-drop-hole-ratio, leaving your bud so perfectly ground, it’s like being on Green Cloud 9.

Plus, it comes with a year warranty, and is made with scratch-resistant material. A grinder makes your smoking life about 982,892,634,982,348,932 times easier. You won’t regret your weed accessory purchase.

There are plenty of other grinders, too. Feel free to check out the awesome herb grinders, as well as these affordable grinders under-$15.

Price: $12.99

11. Rolling Tray

One of the best things about a rolling tray is how much it saves your bud. No matter what, you’ll always end up dropping greens when you go to pack a bowl, or roll a joint.

Instead of wasting that bud on a table or other surface, opt to use a rolling tray. They allow you to collect all the extra kief and nugs that may have otherwise been wiped up and tossed out.

The Beamer Natural Bamboo Juju Rolling Tray is exactly what you need. It’s crafted with high-quality bamboo, and features a carved out spot for your newly-rolled blunt or joint.

The tray is made without chemicals or dyes, so you don’t have to worry about inhaling anything noxious.

Simply load your glass bowl or put greens into a rolling paper on the tray, and you’ll be able save any dropped greens for a later date.

Not feeling this cannabis accessory? Give these other rolling trays a look.

Price: $14.24 (5 percent off MSRP)

12. Ash Tray

Ash trays are actually one of the least-considered weed accessories. Why? Because it’s super easy just to dump ash in the trash. As catchy as that sounds, it can be annoying.

It’s so much better to have an ash tray nearby when you’re smoking a joint. And no, a shot glass doesn’t count.

You could easily use a lame looking ash tray, but there’s no reason to do so, when you could get an ashtray that doubles as a debowler.

In fact, you probably could’ve guessed its name: The Glass Debowler.

Rather than smacking your bowl or piece against the side of your ash tray–admit it, we’ve all done it–use a debowler.

It works much like a paper clip or bobby pin, and allows you to dig out any ash that remains stuck. But, it’s actually attached right to the ash tray itself.

Simply dig your bowl around, and the ash falls directly into the tray. It’s by far one of the best 420 accessories around.

Available in 10 other colors.

Interested in something a bit more classic? Peep this black, ceramic ash tray.

Price: $19.50

Weed Accessories You Might Not Be Aware of

The world of cannabis is a rapidly expanding beast. Nowadays, there are plenty of new marijuana accessories you might’ve missed…or hadn’t even heard of.

In this section, you’ll find super 420 accessories you don’t need, but will be thrilled you’ve added to your set-up.

13. Hemp Wick

Hemp wick is an often discussed, rarely implemented weed accessory. Most people don’t even know about it.

Quick story time: When I moved back to Chicago from Colorado, I went to a local head shop to pick up some stuff. I asked for hemp wick, and the store owner didn’t even know what it was.

I was a bit blown away by this interaction, but I often have to remind myself that Colorado’s way ahead of the 420 accessory game.

So, if you haven’t heard about this health-saving cannabis extra, then you’re not alone.

Hemp wick is a much healthier choice for your lungs, than a regular lighter. This is because you’re not inhaling butane. On top of that, it helps conserve your lighter fluid.

Unfortunately, though, there are few head shops outside of recreationally legal states that actually sell it. But I’ve got your back with this fantastic hemp wick by Bee Wick Hemp.

This hemp wick is all-natural, and coated in pharmaceutical-grade bees wax. You receive an impressive 50 feet of hemp wax, and it’s 1 mm thick.

Cut off a few feet of the wick, and wrap it around your favorite lighter. Make sure the end of the hemp is accessible, and unstick it when you’re ready to light a bowl. You’ll wonder how you ever smoked prior to this 420 accessory.

Think you might want more than 50 feet of hemp wick? Snag 200 feet here.

Price: $5.95

14. Rolling Machine

Cigarette rolling machines my butt. We all know those babies are used for rolling joints. Honestly, have you ever used one to roll up tobacco?

If you have terrible fine motor skills like me, or just haven’t mastered the art of rolling, then a rolling machine is right up your alley.

It allows you to place a filter tip (snag a pack of them here) into the rolling paper, in addition to greens.

As long as you have rolling papers that fit, like the Raws from above, then you’re good to go.

Since Raw is so well-known, purchasing a rolling machine by the same company is an easy choice. Their rolling machines actually work.

It’s important to remember, though, that joints rolled with a rolling machine tend to be thinner than one you’d roll manually.

But for under-six-dollars, you can can always have consistently rolled doobies–and your buddies will stop laughing at your terrible rolling skills. I’ve been there, and this is an easy fix!

Price: $4.99

15. Toker Poker

There’s one tell-tale sign of a stoner: ash on the bottom corner of a lighter. It’s the easiest way to know whether someone smokes cigs versus bud.

Using a lighter as a poker is convenient…until you get to the bottom of your bowl. At that point, the lighter corner can no longer reach the bud to tamp it down. Cue music and confetti. Dun dun dun daaaaaa! This is where the Toker Poker steps in.

This genius concept slides right on top of a lighter. Although, it’s recommended you don’t use any wrapped lighters because it’ll strip the wrap right off.

Snag any regular lighter, like these guys right here, and you’re ready to go.

The extended corner allows you to poke your bud down to the very center of the bowl–each and every time.

Whether it’s for yourself, meant for a stocking stuffer, or is just an “I thought you’d love this!” gift, any stoner will be thrilled.

This guy is glow-in-the-dark, but there are more-than-25 other choices.

If you’re a hemp wick lover, check out this hemp wick dispenser.

Price: $14.95

