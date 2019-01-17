10 Cheap Weed Grinders That Won’t Break the Bank

Grinders, grinders everywhere. There are literally hundreds of thousands of grinders to choose from. Each is built with a specific purpose in mind (yes, even those terrible cheap-y plastic ones). Purposes range from traveling to a gift, or an everyday grinder. Whatever your reasoning, you know you need to get the best grinder. Luckily, the best one doesn’t have to cost a pretty penny…it could even be considered a cheap grinder. In fact, many downright awesome ones are under $20.

Bud grinders come in all types of shapes and sizes. Some are tiny little guys, just an inch in diameter. These types are perfect for grinding a small bowl or travel. Other grinders are so large they come with a storage chamber. Some are plastic, while others are metal. One material is not better than the other–it’s just a personal preference in how you like your bud ground up. There truly is no “right” answer when it comes to grinders. It’s all about you.

So, even if you don’t find your new favorite grinder on this list, don’t sweat it. There are tons of other cool grinders, Santa Cruz Shredder grinders, and electric grinders, too.

This list of cheap grinders, though, is set up in a superlative-fashion. Each capsule contains a headline, giving insight into its contents. Use these titles to skim through, or dive in for more information.

Instead of cruising through countless pages and reviews, we’ve compiled a list of the best under $15 models. If you’re in the market for a new cheap grinder, you’ll definitely want to check it out!

1. Most Unicorn-esque Cheap Grinder: Moore Colourful 4 Pieces Metal Grinder

Sure, there are plenty of colorful grinders out there. Each has its own unique qualities, but this, this grinder is like a unicorn! My Little Ponies are seriously jealous of this grinder. Rainbow Dash doesn’t even come close to touching this baby. Its beauty can only be matched by that of a magical unicorn. A mermaid’s scales wish they could shine as brightly as the grinder in the sun. As a Unicorn yourself, though, you can rock this grinder anywhere.

Fuel your inner rainbow with this brilliantly-colored grinder. Both a 2″ and 1.5″ diameter size are available. The best part? They’re both under $10! A thin poly O ring makes sure you maintain a continuous, smooth grind. Slide it right into your pocket for easy travel, or keep it on your table to smile with every toke you take. You can really feel the quality of the grinder, thanks to its weight and ability to grind up bud. Let your inner-unicorn shine through.

Price: $8.89

Pros:

Amazing quality

Awesome for traveling

Super colorful and aesthetically pleasing

Cons:

Smaller than expected

Doesn’t grind much bud at a time

2. Best 4-Piece Cheap Grinder: GSTAR 2″ 4-Stage Tobacco & Herb Grinder

A grinder is supposed to do one thing: grind up bud. This little guy does just that! He’s a no-nonsense, all-business grinder. As a metal 4 piecer, it has a section that grinds the weed, where it falls into a storage chamber. Small bits of bud, called kief, then fall through a small screen into the kief catch. Because kief is so sticky, a handy kief scoop is included! You’re set up for total success and ease-of-smoking with this guy.

It just feels good in your hand. A smooth twist of the wrist, and you’re well on your way to green-y bliss. Never worry about herb falling out–it’s designed with a magnet to keep the lid on! Made from zinc, it also has a lifetime warranty. Don’t sweat the small stuff because cleaning this grinder is seriously as easy as slicing butter with a hot knife. This grinder will get you through just about anything!

Check out these other four-piece grinders, for more options.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Crazy high-quality

Easy to clean

Feels great and has a smooth grind

Cons:

Finish can wear over time

If too much herb is put in, it gums up

3. Best Anime Cheap Grinder: Dragon Ball Z Herb Grinder

90s kinds rejoice: channel your inner-Goku with this awesome Dragon Ball Z grinder. Admit it–you still love your childhood shows today, just as much as you did back then. Don’t let bad days bring you down. Instead, this three piece grinder restores happiness, once you’ve had a quick puff puff pass. Your tolerance may go up significantly because you’ll just want to use this puppy 24/7.

Made from wood, it has a unique feel in your hands, as most grinders are made from some type of metal. Once you’ve ground up bud, though, you can leave it in the grinder for safe keeping. The chamber seals well and won’t dry out your precious greens. Plus, it takes a while for smells to permeate the seal. Whether you purchase this for yourself or someone else (your own Gohan and Goten, perhaps?), any Dragon Ball Z fan will be beyond stoked about it.

Price: $11.95

Pros:

Grinds bud very well

Perfect size for everyday use and travel

Magnetic top installed to keep bud secure

Kief builds up with the first time you use it

Cons:

Box it arrives in may be missing logo

Can feel slightly off kilter with repeated use

4. Best Cheap Grinder With an Animal: Weed Cat Grinder

There’s just something about cats and weed that brings about the best in stoners. Finding the perfect match between your love of kitties and bud can be difficult. But, I’ve got the perfect cheap grinder for you with this Weed Cat Grinder.

So, this awesomely cheap grinder really brings out that inner jungle cat. It has four pieces, which means you’ll be collecting potent kief with each use. The top design reminds you of your two favorite things. This grinder measures 1.65″, so you can grind the right amount for a bowl. Scoop out some kief and you’ll be on the stoney train in no time.

Price: $9.50

Pros:

Grinds the right amount for a bowl

Contains kief catcher and scraper

Great for travel or at-home use

Cons:

If bud is placed in middle of grinder, it gets stuck

May be smaller than expected

5. Best Cheap Hipster Grinder: Mr. Herb Grinders

Let’s cut to the chase. You’re a no nonsense type of person…but who doesn’t love a bit of snazzy flair? Maybe you consider yourself a hipster, maybe you don’t. However you do (or don’t) categorize yourself, this ultra-sleek grinder is your new best friend. Meet Mr. Herb Grinders. He’ll lead you the way to bliss.

This grinder is a perfect 1.96″ in diameter. It fits well in your pocket for on-the-go toking, and is also the perfect smoking accessory at-home. Because it’s a four-piece grinder, you’ll start collecting kief in no time at all. A handy dandy kief scraper comes with the kit, so you don’t waste that sticky goodness. If for some reason you’re unhappy with the grinder over the course of time, the company offers a 100% money back guarantee–quite special when it comes to grinders.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Grinds bud like a dream

Extremely high-quality

Doesn’t catch at all

Super durable, allowing for years of use

Cons:

A bit difficult to grind when brand new

Kief catcher will get stuck if not properly cleaned

6. Best 420-Themed Cheap Grinder: Formax420 4 Piece Grinder Designed on Top Part

Look, we all know what a grinder is really meant for–and it’s not tarragon and oregano. Although, in our younger days we may have pretended it was just a spice grinder. Deviance aside, it’s pretty clear a grinder is meant for bud. So, why not show your 420 side with a cool graphic on top of your grinder? It’s legal. You don’t have to hide it anymore.

This grinder is a solid 2″ in diameter. It fits well into your hand, and grinds up a decent amount of bud. Because it’s a four piecer, it has a kief catch. Of course that kief catch contains a scraper–just don’t lose the bad boy. A solid looking marijuana leaf graces the top of the grinder. Let your true cannabis colors show with this awesome Formax420 grinder.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Super clean cut blades, creating finely ground bud

Strong magnetic top holds grinder chamber together, ensuring you don’t lose herb

Great for travel

Really high-quality

Cons:

Doesn’t come with instructions

Kief chamber gets stuck shut if not cleaned properly

7. Best Cheap Pokemon Grinder: 3 Piece Pokémon Pikachu Grinder With Pollen Catcher

I choose you, Pikachu! Ash Ketchum would be proud to sport a grinder resembling his favorite, original Pokemon. Channel your inner Pokemon Trainer with this awesome grinder. Catch a bit of Jack the Ripper, or perhaps the drowsier Purple Kush. Whatever strain you choose, Pikachu will be there to make your Pokemon dreams become a reality.

As a three piece grinder, it contains a grinding chamber and a catch chamber. It’s 2.2″ in diameter and has a flat bottom, so you don’t have to worry about Pikachu rolling away unexpectedly. One of the best parts about this unique grinder, is you can actually clean it in your dishwasher with regular dishwashing soap. It’s so easy, you’ll be squealing “Pikachuuuuu!”

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Black ears detach, so they’re not broken during travel

Grinds bud extremely well

Tickles any Pokemon lover pink

Cons:

Can be cumbersome when traveling

No kief catch, so you’ll have to scrape from the walls

8. Best Cheap Rasta Grinder: Chromium Crusher 2.5″ 4 Piece Rasta Grinder

Nothing screams “I live the 420 life” quite like a rasta grinder. And let’s be real, rasta is just plain fun to sport. Channeling your inner Bob Marley is easy when you’re surrounded by that notorious red, yellow, and green. Luckily, Chromium Crusher produces a rasta grinder that is both dope looking and functions like a dream.

If you’ve been around the cannabis community, you know about Chromium Crusher. They produce super high-quality grinders and other smoking accessories. This particular grinder is 2.5″ in diameter and has four pieces. So, you naturally have a kief catcher that comes with a kief scraper. You’ll surprise yourself with how often you use the scraper–it’s so fun to add that extra kief-y goodness to any joint or bowl.

Give these other Chromium Crusher grinders a look, if you’re interested in more options.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Fits well in your hand

Super high-quality

Provides very smooth grinding

Cons:

Rasta colors make it less inconspicuous

Top may feel light in comparison to other grinders

9. Best Cheap Plastic Grinder: Official Volcano Vaporizer Herb Grinder Orange

“Volcano?”, you may be questioning why you’ve heard that name before. Well, you’ve got it: It’s an extremely well-known vaporizer brand. Since a vaporizer functions a bit differently than your typical bong or bowl, you want to use a grinder that chops up bud extra fine. Because Volcano brand is super high-quality, they produce incredibly awesome grinders that truly live up to their name.

Like most people, you may think a plastic grinder is not the best option. In many cases, you’d be correct. But, this partuclar time, you’d be dead wrong. This plastic grinder actually grinds bud, rather than mashing it up. A pop of orange color really makes this grinder stand out amongst the rest. It grinds bud pretty finely–but not too fine. This little guy was built to be a winner. Use it for a vaporizer or as your every day grinder. Regardless of how you use it, the choice is definitely a solid one.

If you like to match your cannabis accessories, be sure to check out these other Volcano Vaporizer extras.

Price: $6.95

Pros:

Grinds bud up very well

Has a small chamber for storage

Holds up for a long time

Cons:

White plastic cap covering storage is difficult to remove at first

Clogs up if you try to grind too large of a nug

10. Best Cheap 2-Piece Grinder: 2″ Aerospaced 2 Piece Grinder

Ok, ok, I know I said this was a piece about the best grinders under $15. However, I’d be remiss not to share the best two piece grinder out there: Aerospaced 2 Piece Grinder. Lots of cheap two piece grinders are just that–cheap. They mash up your bud so horribly you have to grab a fork to remove it from the teeth. So, if you’re in the market for a two piece grinder, Aerospaced truly is the way to go. The extra few bucks make all the difference in the world, in terms of quality.

The company is extremely well known in the grinder world. Aerospaced produces crazy high-quality grinders. This particular two piecer is 2″ in diameter, so you can grind up a significant amount of bud all at once. It provides a super smooth grind–as long as you keep the bud out of the middle, otherwise the pieces will get stuck. Avoid that by placing nugs around the outer edge, and cleaning it properly. This grinder truly will last you for years to come.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Ridiculously high-quality

Provides a very smooth grind

Produces finely ground bud

Cons:

A bit more expensive than other two piece grinders

Very hard to grind if bud is placed in the middle

