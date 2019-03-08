The Cannabis Grow Bible & 9 Other Books for Growing Weed (2019)

As the title suggests, The Cannabis Grow Bible is absolutely your definitive guide to growing marijuana. The Cannabis Grow Bible covers everything from the history, botany and biology of the cannabis plant to all of the steps involved in growing great weed.

The first chapter deals with history and background info, and even cannabis aficionados who have been smoking for years will learn a ton of great information about this wonderful plant. Chapters two through four deal with selecting, germinating and propagating seeds as well as helping you decide whether to grow indoors or outdoors.

Chapter five covers the basics of organic gardening, and chapters six through eleven detail all of the basic information and instructions needed for indoor soil-based and hydroponics as well as outdoor growing.

From chapter twelve through fourteen you will learn how to care for mature plants, including troubleshooting, harvesting and curing buds. Chapter fifteen is a detailed manual on breeding your own marijuana strains, and from chapters sixteen through twenty is all of the info you need to select the best strains, make hash and edibles, and stay informed on cannabis issues and current events. Overall, The Cannabis Grow Bible is still the #1 choice for new and experienced weed growers.