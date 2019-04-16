Best Cheap Bongs for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

For under $30, this glass bong includes some extra bells and whistles you’d normally find only with more expensive glass bongs.

For one thing, it’s a percolator bong. Percolators help filter your hit, by breaking up the smoke into tiny bubbles. This bong includes what appears to be an 8-arm tree percolator. For more information about how percolators make provide a cleaner, healthier toking experience, check out our post on percolator bongs.

Of course, this percolator is not mentioned in the product description. Thanks to Amazon’s Terms of Service, this bong is categorized as a “wine glass.” The photos and reviews make it very clear that is indeed a bong. (Hopefully, no Amazon customers have tried to put wine in it.)

Due to the complexities of Amazon’s requirements, some bogus bongs have been sold, which is why you need to be careful. That’s why we’ve done the research on cheap bongs for you. (So you don’t get confused, and buy an actual wine glass.)

This bong also features ice notches, which keep your ice cubes from falling down onto the more fragile percolator. It looks like there’s room for an ice cube or two, to cool your hit at the top of the bong before it reaches your lungs.

This bong is completely transparent, which lends a classy look to an affordable bong. (Many affordable bongs come with cheesy graphics.)

The downstem and bowl are removable, which makes it easier to clean. However, the tree percolator will not be easy to clean. And with a completely transparent glass bong with zero patterns or colors, you definitely want to keep it clean, because otherwise it just looks gross. You may find yourself shaking this with rubbing alcohol more often than you’d like.

But when you’re taking super chilled, filtered hits from a bong you got for less than 30 bucks, you might not mind.