Best Cheap Bongs for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

We’ve all been there. You want to buy a bong, but you keep spending your weed budget on actual weed.
Don’t worry. You can get a decent bong for less than it costs to order a pizza after using it. This list includes a plastic bong as cheap as $12, and glass bongs that cost less than $30.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $10.00 Shop at Grasscity
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Bong Under $20 (with Free Shipping!): Blue Bent-Neck Beaker BongPrice: $16.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Absurdly low price (with free shipping!)
- Bent-neck design for laid-back toking
- Thick borosilicate glass for durability
- Several satisfied reviewers
- Comes in three colors
- Includes room for ice cubes
- Ships in two weeks (if it doesn't get held up in international customs)
- Ships from China
- Very little information about manufacturer
- Ludicrous price makes you wonder about labor conditons for workers who made this
- On Amazon, this is called a "wine glass" (among other euphemisms)
This seems too cheap to be true, but Amazon reviewers have been very satisfied with this bong.
For $16, you wouldn’t expect many fancy features. But this model includes one of the most thoughtful bong design innovations ever made. It features a bent-neck design, which makes it easy to use while reclining.
This seems to be a bong feature that was made for stoners, by stoners. You don’t even have to sit up while using it. If you like to use your bong in bed or on the couch, this could be perfect for you.
Otherwise, it’s a simple design, but it appears to have plenty of room for water to filter your hit. It appears that it even has room for ice, to cool down your hit and make it easier on your lungs. (Some bent-neck bong designs neglect this feature because they include a narrow mouthpiece after the bent-neck joint.)
The blue glass looks classy, but also means this bong won’t look disgusting if you neglect to clean it between uses. Unlike transparent glass, it won’t display all the residue of your last hit.
This model is great for the low-maintenance stoner. Perhaps the most chill fact of all is that it’s only $16. With free shipping!
Find more Blue Bent-Neck Beaker Bong information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Cheap Bong With Percolator: Clear Glass Bong with Tree Perc and Ice CatcherPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tree percolator for added filtration
- Ice catcher for cooling down hits
- Affordable price (Less than $30 for a glass bong with fancy features!)
- Slow shipping: Make take around 2 weeks to arrive
- Comes with a small bowl (a few hits per bowl pack)
- Percolator may be hard to clean
For under $30, this glass bong includes some extra bells and whistles you’d normally find only with more expensive glass bongs.
For one thing, it’s a percolator bong. Percolators help filter your hit, by breaking up the smoke into tiny bubbles. This bong includes what appears to be an 8-arm tree percolator. For more information about how percolators make provide a cleaner, healthier toking experience, check out our post on percolator bongs.
Of course, this percolator is not mentioned in the product description. Thanks to Amazon’s Terms of Service, this bong is categorized as a “wine glass.” The photos and reviews make it very clear that is indeed a bong. (Hopefully, no Amazon customers have tried to put wine in it.)
Due to the complexities of Amazon’s requirements, some bogus bongs have been sold, which is why you need to be careful. That’s why we’ve done the research on cheap bongs for you. (So you don’t get confused, and buy an actual wine glass.)
This bong also features ice notches, which keep your ice cubes from falling down onto the more fragile percolator. It looks like there’s room for an ice cube or two, to cool your hit at the top of the bong before it reaches your lungs.
This bong is completely transparent, which lends a classy look to an affordable bong. (Many affordable bongs come with cheesy graphics.)
The downstem and bowl are removable, which makes it easier to clean. However, the tree percolator will not be easy to clean. And with a completely transparent glass bong with zero patterns or colors, you definitely want to keep it clean, because otherwise it just looks gross. You may find yourself shaking this with rubbing alcohol more often than you’d like.
But when you’re taking super chilled, filtered hits from a bong you got for less than 30 bucks, you might not mind.
Find more Clear Glass Bong with Tree Perc and Ice Catcher information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Cheap Glass Bong: Double Bubble Bong with Pot Leaf DesignPrice: $23.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable for glass bong
- Borosilicate glass for durability
- One foot tall (good size for passing)
- Not exactly discreet (covered in blue pot leaf design)
- May take a while to ship from China
- Extremely low price may make you wonder about labor conditions at Chinese factory
If you’re looking for a glass bong on the cheap, this is your best bet — as long as you don’t mind a fun pot leaf design, and potential shipping delays.
Finding a glass bong that works well for under $25 isn’t that easy. Although this list includes a bong as cheap as $10, that model is made out of plastic. Glass bongs are superior to plastic bongs.
In fact, glass bongs are superior to any other material, unless you’re prone to glassware-throwing tantrums, in which case, you need to get that bong yesterday. If you urgently need a bong, maybe you should check out our other, less-cheap bong lists, because these cheaper models mostly ship from China. And if you’re freaking out enough that you’re throwing things around your room, you need a high-quality bong, and you can’t risk having it held up in international customs for days.
If you’re patient enough, this listing says it will arrive within two weeks. Most customer reviews tend to agree that it arrives in that window.
This bong features a removable downstem and glass bowl, which makes it easy to clean. The design features a second bubble, which may add to the smoothness of your hit.
At one foot tall, it’s a nice size for passing around, and less likely to tip over than some monster bongs. It’s also made from durable borosilicate glass, so even if you tip it over, it might not break.
If you’re looking for an entry-level bong without breaking the bank, this is perfect for you.
Find more Double Bubble Bong with Pot Leaf Design information and reviews here.
-
4. Best for the Clumsy Stoner: Acrylic Bubble Base BongPrice: $10.00Pros:
Cons:
- Great for a party house: Acrylic plastic is unlikely to break
- Cool candy-corn color scheme
- One of the cheapest bongs ever. Order an extra for a friend!
- Easy to clean
- Lightweight and great for travel
- May come with different colors than pictured
- Harsher smoke than glass
- Feels and looks cheaper than glass bongs
You literally can’t get a bong much cheaper than this one. Your bong will cost less than the pizza you order after you smoke out of it.
And it actually works. Hundreds of satisfied customers on Grasscity can’t be wrong.
Of course, you’re aren’t getting some beautiful centerpiece, created by an actual glass artist. (If you’re looking for beautiful glass bongs, check out some of our other bong posts. Of course, to get a heavyweight glass bong, you should expect to spend closer to a hundred bucks, instead of just dropping somewhere around the price of a good sandwich.)
Acrylic bongs get a bad rap. They don’t produce hits as smooth and delicious as you’ll get from a glass bong. They also feel and look pretty cheap.
On the other hand, if you live in a dorm room, frat house, jungle gym (or any number other rambunctious environments), this could be the perfect bong for you. If you’re tired of spending a fortune on bongs that get broken by your clumsy friends, maybe you should get an acrylic bong like this. In fact, at this price, you could probably order a few of them. This is perfect for the stoner who wants a matching bong in every room of their home.
The bowl and downstem are both made of metal. This makes them very easy to clean. (Possible downside: You might get a bit of a metallic taste with your hit.)
But you actually can’t remove it. Instead, this bong features a carb hole. This feature is a bit dated on bongs, but some people think it helps you take a more intense hit. When you lift your finger off the carb hole, fresh air rushes in, helping you clear the bong quickly.
Again: This bong is perfect for your dorm room. And it leaves plenty of money in your pizza budget.
Find more Acrylic Bubble Base Bong information and reviews here.
-
5. Best for the Stoner Who’s Nostalgic for Lava Lamps: Glow-in-the-Dark BongPrice: $28.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glow-in-the-dark tree design for funky late-night ambiance
- Affordable price
- Borosilicate glass for durability
- Two feet tall
- Shipping may take a while
- Limited product information available (It appears English is not the seller's first language)
- Glow-in-the-dark paint always looks less cool in daytime
Do you find yourself taking bong hits in dark rooms? (We’re not judging.) This glow-in-the-dark bong could make a great gift, too. It’s perfect for the friend who enjoys amateur laser light shows set to Pink Floyd.
The glow-in-the-dark tree design also appears to add some texture to the exterior of the bong. Reminiscent of glow-in-the-dark puffy paints, this texture could make it easier to grip. And when you’re using a two-foot bong in the pitch dark, added grip could be a helpful feature.
If you’re hesitant to put glow-in-the-dark stars on your bedroom ceiling again — but you miss that eerie neon glow — this bong could be perfect for you.
This bong is sold on Amazon. Because cannabis is still federally illegal, this bong is called a “Wine Glass Ice Bowl.” It is categorized under “Wine Accessories.” We do not advise drinking wine out of it.
Because of the hoops bong purveyors jump through on Amazon, some sub-par products have been sold, and some reviewers have been unhappy. But with this seller, customers have been satisfied. Most find that the cheap price justifies the long wait for shipping.
English does not appear to be the seller’s first language. The product description includes this gem:
“Through inside the bubbling circulating water, getting into people’s mouths, gives people a spiritual and visual enjoyment.”
It’s unclear what this sentence is meant to signify. But reviewers who have purchased glass from this seller have been satisfied. And if you know how to use a bong — and you don’t try to drink wine out of this — you should be able to avoid getting anything but smoke in your mouth.
Of course, in the dark, things can get confusing. Thank goodness for the glow-in-the-dark features of this model.
Find more Glow-in-the-Dark Bong information and reviews here.
See Also:
5 Best Ice Bongs: Which Is Right for You? (2019)
5 Best Percolator Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
5 Best Honeycomb Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.