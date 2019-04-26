7 Best Cheap Dab Rigs: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

The internet is full of cheap dab rigs for sale. In this list, you’ll even find some with fancy features, like percolators and recycler chambers. And they’re all under $45.
Just know this: All cheap oil rigs come with glass dab nails, which are likely to break. That’s why we’ve included joint sizes for each dab rig listed below — so you can order your titanium or quartz banger separately, knowing it will fit your dab rig.
|
|Price: $34.00 Shop at Grasscity
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.00 Shop at Grasscity
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $41.00 Shop at Grasscity
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best with Recycler Design for Added Filtration: Grace Glass Recycler Vapor BubblerPrice: $34.00Pros:
Cons:
- Recycler design for added filtration
- Dome over nail makes it more efficient
- Made by reputable glass company
- Made for smoking flower as well as dabs
- Comes with glass nail (instead of quartz or titanium), like most cheap dab rigs
- Glass nail may break under extreme temperatures
- You may want to replace the nail with a higher-quality nail or banger
The 6-inch vapor bubbler provides a lot of functionality at a low cost. It comes with a regular bowl that fits on the joint, so you can switch attachments when you want to smoke traditional bud.
For dabbing, it includes a vapor dome with a nail. Nails with domes tend to be more efficient and make your concentrates go further. The dome helps contain the vapor when you dab, and feed it into the dab rig.
The recycler design means that water circulates through multiple chambers while you inhale. As it returns through those tubes attaching the chambers, any residue generated by combustion (like ash or tar) will get stuck to the walls. (It also creates a swirling visual effect!)
This added filtration means it may get dirty — and it looks difficult to clean. However, most of that residue will get trapped in the colored glass section. (They thought of everything!)
This piece also features a bent neck and flared mouthpiece for ergonomic toking. This is the perfect dab rig for the consumer who wants smooth, filtered dabs, but doesn’t want to spend much.
Of course, you’ll want to replace the glass nail with something that can withstand the high heat of your dab torch. Luckily, this model comes with a 14.5mm joint, which is the most common size. You can easily order a quart banger or titanium nail separately, and it will fit this wax rig perfectly.
Find more Grace Glass Recycler Vapor Bubbler information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Dab Rig with Beaker Base: Glasscity Beaker Dab Rig with Drum PercPrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Beaker base holds more water
- Beaker shape adds stability
- Drum percolator adds filtration
- Bent neck and flared mouthpiece for laid-back toking
- Glass banger fits 14.5mm joint (the most common size), so it will be easy to replace
- Like most cheap dab rigs, the banger (nail) is made of glass
- Glass nails and bangers are likely to crack under extreme heat
- You'll probably end up buying a quartz or titanium nail separately
Beakers: They’re not just for scientists anymore. Everyone loves a good beaker design. When it comes to smoking through beaker-shaped glass, you tend to get a cooler and more filtered hit. That’s because the wider base provides room for more water volume. (So there’s more water to cool and filter your smoke, before it reaches your lungs.)
Plus, the beaker design provides a wider base. You’re less likely to tip it over. Although, after five dabs, all bets are off.
The drum percolator helps filter your hit, by breaking up your smoke into smaller bubbles. These bubbles mean your smoke has more surface area to get filtered by the water.
At 7 inches tall, this dab rig is perfect for passing with your friends. The bent mouthpiece makes it easier to hit while reclining. (Again, after five dabs, this could become a critical feature.)
Like most cheap dab rigs, this comes with a glass nail. This model has a “banger nail,” which means it’s shaped more like a bucket than a nail, but it’s still made of glass. Glass can’t withstand the temperature changes exerted by many dabbers. Especially if the nail has reached cool temperatures before you start heating it with your butane torch. The nail is likely to crack. This one is designed for a 14.5mm joint, which is the most common size, so it will be really easy to order your quartz banger or titanium nail separately. Happy shopping — and happy dabbing!
Find more Glasscity Beaker Dab Rig with Drum Perc information and reviews here.
-
3. Best with Drum Percolator: Glasscity Dab Rig with Drum PercPrice: $41.00Pros:
Cons:
- Drum percolator for added filtration
- Filters vapor for smoother dabs
- Bent mouthpiece for more laid-back tokes
- Quality borosilicate glass
- Reputable manufacturer
- Glass banger (like most cheaper dab rigs)
- May want to buy quartz banger separately
- Difficult to clean
For an affordable price, this dab rig includes a drum percolator, which disperses your smoke into tiny bubbles to maximize filtration.
Find more Glasscity Dab Rig with Drum Perc information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Affordable Dab Rig with Handles: 5-Inch Blue Glass Dab RigPrice: $26.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blue glass won't look dirty after use
- Bent neck designed for reclined toking
- Unique design with mug-style handles
- Low-quality glass banger is likely to break
- You'll probably want to buy banger separately
- May also want to buy titanium nail separately
- Shipping from China takes at least 2 weeks
The only complaint about this affordable dab rig is the quality of the banger.
(If you’re a non-dabber looking for a dab rig as a gift: The banger is the bucket-shaped item, which is heated up to high temperatures to turn concentrates into vapor.)
But you can easily order a banger separately. Look for one that isn’t made of glass. Glass bangers tend to break, because they aren’t built to withstand such high temperatures. Nevertheless, glass bangers and nails seem to be a hallmark of cheap oil rigs.
When you order your quartz or titanium banger to go with this rig, make sure you get one that fits this rig’s 10 mm joint. (It’s not the most common joint size, but there are plenty of great options available.)
Other than the low-quality banger, this dab rig works well, and most reviewers find it is well packaged enough to arrive intact. It also has handles, like a mug, for cozy times with your dab rig.
The blue glass means it won’t look gross when it gets dirty, and the bent-neck design is great for those who dab while lying on the couch.
Find more 5-Inch Blue Glass Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Budget-Friendly Dab Rig With a Trippy Design: 6.5 Inch Dab Rig With Glass Eye DesignPrice: $26.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide base for stability
- Bent neck for ergonomic toking
- Artistic glass eye design
- May arrive broken (but the company will replace it)
- Glass nail that comes with it may break (you'll want to buy titanium or quartz nail separately)
- Slow shipping
- Eye design may be different color than pictured
Your third eye, according to some Eastern philosophies, is invisibly located on your forehead, allowing you to look inwards. Now you can have your third eye on your dab rig.
If this eye is looking inwards, it will see clouds of dab vapor. It would embrace that, at 6.5 inches tall, it’s the perfect height for passing. It might experience feelings of inadequacy when it realizes that its banger nail is made of glass, instead of quartz or titanium. It might start to feel fragile. Because it is.
But this is true of all cheap dab rigs: the glass nail is likely to crack when you’re heating it with your dab torch. It could be difficult to order the correct size replacement (in a superior material.) Because the product listing does not say what size joint your replacement nail would need to fit. One reviewer suggested that it was a 10mm joint. You could order a “universal nail,” which will fit joints of any size.
It’s too bad the seller doesn’t specify the joint size, but then again, many Amazon sellers are intentionally vague about their cannabis-related products. (Cannabis is still federally illegal.)
In fact, on Amazon, this dab rig is categorized under “Eye Drops, Lubricants & Washes.” Please don’t try to lubricate your eyes with this product. (Except maybe your third eye.) It is a dab rig. And, according to Amazon customers, it works just great for taking powerful, smooth dabs, and it’s a hell of a deal for the price.
You’ll just have to be patient during the shipping, which could take up to a month. And then you’ll have to be patient again, if it arrives broken, and you have to wait for the seller to ship you a new one. (Although it sounds like this is happening less frequently, now that they’ve improved their packaging process.)
Still, if you want an affordable wax rig (or you’re really into third-eye-related philosophy), this is about as cheap as it gets.
Find more 6.5 Inch Dab Rig With Glass Eye Design information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Budget-Friendly Dab Rig with Multiple Chambers: Elegant 2-Chamber Dab RigPrice: $25.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Some level of percolation
- Bent-neck for ergonomic toking
- Glass banger is flimsy
- You'll need to buy quartz banger separately
- May be difficult to clean
- Looks likely to tip over and break
If you dab enough high-potency concentrates, this oil rig could start to look like a teacup character from a Disney movie, with its hand on its hip. This slender, looping design could also make it fragile, so be careful with this glass rig. The seller says it’s made from 3-5 mm glass, but it still looks fragile — and pretty likely to get knocked over.
It’s packaged in tons of bubble wrap, so it’s likely to reach you fully intact. But then it’s up to you.
However, for such a low price, if your home isn’t too rambunctious, this could be the perfect budget oil rig for you. Especially if you love elegant glass decor — this pipe will fit right in with your home aesthetic.
Of course, the part that’s most likely to break is the glass dab nail. Glass is not an optimal material for dab nails. They are not built to withstand the rapid heating that occurs when you heat your nail with a dab torch.
When the nail breaks, you’ll have to buy your banger or nail separately. That’s no problem — the seller specifies the joint size in the product description. (In fact, that’s the only information they provide in the product description, perhaps assuming that everyone will buy their own titanium nail or quartz banger.) The joint size is 14.5mm, which is the most common size, so you’ll have no problem finding a replacement dab nail for this dab rig.
Find more Elegant 2-Chamber Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
7. Best for Disguising As a Starbucks Cup: 7-Inch Glass Dab RigPrice: $21.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made to be mistaken for a Starbucks cup (Even has the logo!)
- Extremely affordable
- Long handle on vapor dome
- Looks more stable than some dab rigs
- You'll probably want a new dab nail (Look for 18mm nails or bangers to fit this joint!)
- The shipping could take up to 6 weeks
- Incredibly low price makes you wonder about labor conditions at Chinese factory
This is the cheapest oil rig on this list, and perhaps the quirkiest. It’s marketed as a “portable dab rig,” because you can stroll into the office while carrying your wax rig in one hand, cell phone in the other, looking busy and important and like you’re definitely not going to dab high-THC concentrates in your cubicle later.
And while it may be the cheapest and sneakiest model, it’s not the most likely to get tipped over — at least, not any more likely than a Starbucks cup.
This is such a doppelganger for the to-go cups from the coffee behemoth, it even appears to feature the Starbucks logo. (Unclear how Starbucks feels about this copyright infringement. Or coffee-right infringement.)
The vapor dome inexplicably features a face. Well, two eyes and a nose. (The nose is a handle, which is a nice touch.) If this long-nosed face is supposed to resemble a certain animal, the animal remains a mystery. (Anteater, perhaps?)
You’ll probably want to buy your own dab nail, like with all the budget-friendly dab rigs for sale on this list. And you’ll want your adorable vapor dome to still fit over it. (Obviously. This is exactly what Starbucks to-go cups have been missing: rudimentary critter faces.)
This dab rig requires a dab nail that fits an 18mm joint. That should be easy — there are plenty of quartz and titanium dab nails out there that fit 18mm joints. And you’ll have plenty of time to order one, because this quirky portable dab rig can take up to a month to ship from China.
Find more 7-Inch Glass Dab Rig Masquerading as Starbucks Cup information and reviews here.
See Also:
5 Best Beaker Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
Best Cheap Bongs for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.