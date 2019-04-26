7 Best Cheap Dab Rigs: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Your third eye, according to some Eastern philosophies, is invisibly located on your forehead, allowing you to look inwards. Now you can have your third eye on your dab rig.

If this eye is looking inwards, it will see clouds of dab vapor. It would embrace that, at 6.5 inches tall, it’s the perfect height for passing. It might experience feelings of inadequacy when it realizes that its banger nail is made of glass, instead of quartz or titanium. It might start to feel fragile. Because it is.

But this is true of all cheap dab rigs: the glass nail is likely to crack when you’re heating it with your dab torch. It could be difficult to order the correct size replacement (in a superior material.) Because the product listing does not say what size joint your replacement nail would need to fit. One reviewer suggested that it was a 10mm joint. You could order a “universal nail,” which will fit joints of any size.

It’s too bad the seller doesn’t specify the joint size, but then again, many Amazon sellers are intentionally vague about their cannabis-related products. (Cannabis is still federally illegal.)

In fact, on Amazon, this dab rig is categorized under “Eye Drops, Lubricants & Washes.” Please don’t try to lubricate your eyes with this product. (Except maybe your third eye.) It is a dab rig. And, according to Amazon customers, it works just great for taking powerful, smooth dabs, and it’s a hell of a deal for the price.

You’ll just have to be patient during the shipping, which could take up to a month. And then you’ll have to be patient again, if it arrives broken, and you have to wait for the seller to ship you a new one. (Although it sounds like this is happening less frequently, now that they’ve improved their packaging process.)

Still, if you want an affordable wax rig (or you’re really into third-eye-related philosophy), this is about as cheap as it gets.