5 Best Honeycomb Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Is anyone out there *not* a Snoop Dogg fan? For decades, he’s been spreading his own message of peace and love drenched in THC. Now he has a cooking show with Martha Stewart, the 71-year-old lifestyle guru who calls Snoop a true friend.

This bong, in true Snoop Dogg fashion, features a layback design that’s perfect for the reclining user. Whether you’re fully laid back, with your mind on your money and your money on your mind, is up to you.

Snoop, for his part, would probably have his mind on his money *and* his money on his mind, considering the rapper has invested millions in cannabis-related businesses. He has also partnered with one of the largest cannabis producers in the world, to produce his own branded cannabis, Leafs by Snoop. His fund invests in cannabis start-ups like Miss Grass, a cannabis lifestyle site for women.

The Battleship bong was released by Snoop’s glass brand, “Pounds” (named for the rapper’s weekly order of cannabis for personal use).

This model contains a perforated honeycomb disc, breaking the smoke into bubbles in-between two tornado percolator discs. These three percolator discs work together to break up the smoke and filter it, and also create a hypnotic visual, swirling the smoke as you inhale.

One possible drawback to this bong is that that you can’t chill your smoke in the traditional stoner method: adding ice cubes to a bong. (The bent-neck design has no room for ice.)

But you wouldn’t want to use ice cubes when you’re dabbing anyway, and this bong doubles as a dab rig. (Most concentrate dabbers don’t use ice cubes, because they chill dabs too quickly, condensing vapor out of your hit and gunking up your rig.) This bong comes with a quartz bucket, which is among the headiest materials with which to vaporize your concentrates. Snoop knows what’s up.

Plus, these hits are chilled by the bong’s Snoop vibes, so even when you’re smoking OG flower, you probably don’t need ice cubes. (And the ice cubes are probably all in the gin and juice anyway.)*

*Last lyrical reference in this post. Promise.