9 Best Dab Rigs: Your Ultimate List (2019)

This might not be the cheapest wax rig on this list, but it comes with a quartz banger. A quartz banger is a type of dab nail made from quartz crystal. It’s superior to a glass nail, which is likely to crack under the extreme heat of your dab torch. Not only is quartz more durable, but it’s also widely considered to provide the best flavor when dabbing.

This also comes with a glass nail, in case you need a less-reliable backup nail. It also comes with a vapor dome, which has convenient handles that also act as a roll stopper, for when you put it down on the table. Unlike most rigs on this list, it even comes with a dab tool — Snoop thought of everything.

This rig is great for the clumsy consumer. The wide foot makes it less likely to tip over than the next oil rig on this list. Plus, if you do knock it over, this Spaceship vapor bubbler is made from high-quality 5mm thick borosilicate glass. (Most glass bongs and bubblers are made from 3 or 4mm thick glass. If you’re extra clumsy, that extra mm could help you out.)

If you aren’t sold on this vapor bubbler already, it’s made by rapper Snoop Dogg’s Pounds line. Not only is Snoop a stoner icon, but he’s also a major player in cannabis investments across the globe. He’s raised millions for his cannabis venture capital firm, Casa Verde, and he has a cooking show with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Snoop’s glassware brand, “Pounds,” was likely named for the rapper’s daily cannabis intake. But each glass piece also features a logo of a fist, ready to give you a fist-bump, or a “pound.” Classic Snoop. (There’s always a double meaning, with this nuanced wordsmith.) You can order yours with its fist in black, white, or green.

This is designed for use with waxy concentrates and oils. It is not designed for use with traditional herb. (A “vapor” bong or bubbler typically means a glass piece meant for vaporizing concentrates, not for smoking pot with a normal lighter.)Your dabs will be well-filtered, thanks to the showerhead percolator, which breaks up your hit into tiny bubbles. These tiny bubbles maximize the surface area of the smoke that will be filtered by the water.With its bent-neck design, it’s perfect for kicking back, Snoop-style. At six inches tall, this Spaceship bubbler is the perfect compact dab rig to send you and your friends into outer space. It also makes a great gift for your favorite Snoop fan, thanks to the decorative packaging.