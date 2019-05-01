9 Best Dab Rigs: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Whether you’re new to dab rigs, or you’re looking for a new piece to add to your collection, we’ve got you covered.
Most cheap dab rigs come with glass nails, which are likely to crack when heated. But this list includes rigs with titanium nails and quartz bangers, as well as some cheaper models.
1. Best All-Around Dab Rig: Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor BubblerPrice: $153.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger and dab tool
- Spaceship design unlikely to tip over
- 5mm thick borosilicate glass
- Fun decorative packaging makes a great gift
- Smaller than some other models
- Not all colors always available
- Compact size (6.5" tall) may not sufficiently highlight your Snoop Dogg fandom
This might not be the cheapest wax rig on this list, but it comes with a quartz banger. A quartz banger is a type of dab nail made from quartz crystal. It’s superior to a glass nail, which is likely to crack under the extreme heat of your dab torch. Not only is quartz more durable, but it’s also widely considered to provide the best flavor when dabbing.
This also comes with a glass nail, in case you need a less-reliable backup nail. It also comes with a vapor dome, which has convenient handles that also act as a roll stopper, for when you put it down on the table. Unlike most rigs on this list, it even comes with a dab tool — Snoop thought of everything.
This rig is great for the clumsy consumer. The wide foot makes it less likely to tip over than the next oil rig on this list. Plus, if you do knock it over, this Spaceship vapor bubbler is made from high-quality 5mm thick borosilicate glass. (Most glass bongs and bubblers are made from 3 or 4mm thick glass. If you’re extra clumsy, that extra mm could help you out.)
If you aren’t sold on this vapor bubbler already, it’s made by rapper Snoop Dogg’s Pounds line. Not only is Snoop a stoner icon, but he’s also a major player in cannabis investments across the globe. He’s raised millions for his cannabis venture capital firm, Casa Verde, and he has a cooking show with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.
Snoop’s glassware brand, “Pounds,” was likely named for the rapper’s daily cannabis intake. But each glass piece also features a logo of a fist, ready to give you a fist-bump, or a “pound.” Classic Snoop. (There’s always a double meaning, with this nuanced wordsmith.) You can order yours with its fist in black, white, or green.
This is designed for use with waxy concentrates and oils. It is not designed for use with traditional herb. (A “vapor” bong or bubbler typically means a glass piece meant for vaporizing concentrates, not for smoking pot with a normal lighter.)Your dabs will be well-filtered, thanks to the showerhead percolator, which breaks up your hit into tiny bubbles. These tiny bubbles maximize the surface area of the smoke that will be filtered by the water.With its bent-neck design, it’s perfect for kicking back, Snoop-style. At six inches tall, this Spaceship bubbler is the perfect compact dab rig to send you and your friends into outer space. It also makes a great gift for your favorite Snoop fan, thanks to the decorative packaging.
Find more Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor Bubbler information and reviews here.
2. Best with Titanium Nail: G-Spot Dab Rig with Titanium Domeless NailPrice: $139.00Pros:
Cons:
- Titanium nail is superior to glass nails (won't crack during heating)
- Removable parts make it easy to clean
- Slitted diffuser downstem adds bubbles for added filtration
- Slow shipping from Spain
- Tall and narrow could make it likely to tip over
- Glass is only 2.5mm thick (thinner than most glass wax rigs)
If you’re looking for a dab rig that comes with a titanium nail, you probably won’t find it among the cheaper models. But this dab nail is worth a little more, because you can rest assured that it won’t crack under the extreme heat of your dab torch. This 18.8mm domeless titanium nail is about as sturdy and serious a dab nail as you’ll find anywhere.
This product may take a while to ship from Spain. (One customer said it took a month.) But if you’re patient, this could be the perfect piece for you.
Well, as long as you’re patient, and also not super clumsy. This slender, towering piece looks likely to tip over.
However, if you’re patient, not clumsy, and also diligent about cleanliness, this is your perfect rig. The parts are removable — even the mouthpiece — making it very easy to clean.
Find more G-Spot Dab Rig with Titanium Grade 2 Domeless Nail information and reviews here.
3. Best Affordable Rig with Quartz Banger Included: Cheech & Chong’s Mowie Wowie Dab RigPros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger (better flavor!)
- Showerhead percolator add filtration
- Features Cheech and Chong graphics
- Comes with great color options
- Does not specify thickness of borosilicate glass
- Looks likely to get knocked over
- Not ideal for non-Cheech-and-Chong fans (they are prominently displayed)
It’s rare to find a dab rig in this price range that comes with a quartz banger. (Most cheaper rigs come with glass nails, which tend to crack under intense heat.)
This model is part of a new product line from legendary stoner duo Cheech and Chong. Their newly-released line celebrates the 40th anniversary of their most famous movie, “Up in Smoke.”
The Mowie Wowie is hand-blown from borosilicate glass. In an unusual twist, the product description does not specify the thickness of the glass. (Most are 3-4mm thick, but some can be less.)
It’s 10 inches, making it a nice compact height for passing with friends. It includes a showerhead percolator, which is often considered the best kind of percolator. The openings in the percolator divide the smoke into smaller particles, which increases the surface area that is filtered by the water. Your lungs will appreciate it.
Find more Cheech & Chong’s Mowie Wowie Glass Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
4. Best for Smoking Both Herb and Concentrates: Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Beaker Base Dab RigPrice: $97.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger for best dabbing flavor
- Quartz banger also best dab nail for durability
- Designed for smoking herb as well as dabbing (comes with herb bowl too)
- Wide beaker base means unlikely to tip
- Beaker base also allows for more water volume for filtration
- Comes in decorative box (makes a great gift)
- Features awesome Snoop Pounds logo
- Does not specify thickness of borosilicate glass
- 7-inch height may not highlight your Snoop fandom enough
- Glass carb cap may add more challenging step for beginners
This rig is part of the latest release from the Snoop Dogg Pounds line. (Not to be confused with the Snoop Dogg cannabis line, Leafs by Snoop, or the Snoop Dogg cannabis venture capital firm, Casa Verde. Snoop is as prolific an entrepreneur as he is a lyricist.)
The latest additions to his collection are all named after the most iconic American airports. The SFO has a spacious beaker base, providing more room for water as well as a sturdy foundation that’s unlikely to tip over. It also includes a showerhead percolator, which breaks the smoke into smaller particles, to be more efficiently filtered by the water in the beaker base.
This model isn’t the cheapest dab rig on the market, but it comes with a quartz banger. Most dab aficionados say quartz bangers are their favorite type of dab nail, because they’re not only durable, but also provide the best flavor.
This rig is versatile. It also comes with an herb bowl. So if you’re ready to put down your dab torch and smoke some flower, you’ll be equipped for that with the SFO. The bowl comes with handles for easy lifting. And of course, the mouthpiece is angled, so you can enjoy dabs or flower hits while you’re laid back, Snoop-style.
Find more Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Beaker Base Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
5. Best for Toking Both Herb and Concentrates on a Budget: Cheech & Chong’s “Big Green Van” Dab RigPros:
Cons:
- Made for smoking flower as well as dabs
- Comes with quartz banger for optimal dab flavor
- Affordable for versatile rig with quartz banger (most cheaper rigs come with glass nail)
- Drum percolator diffuses smoke
- Comes with festive box (makes a great gift!)
- 10 inches tall and narrow (likely to get knocked over)
- Not as much room for water as some rigs
- Probably not ideal for non-Cheech-and-Chong fans (graphics prominently displayed)
With this versatile rig, you can smoke flower as well as concentrates. And your concentrates will be flavor-packed — this model comes with a quartz banger, which provides superior flavor to glass or titanium dab nails.
- Made from borosilicate glass, this piece includes a drum percolator to help break up your smoke for added filtration. It’s 10 inches tall and narrow, so try not to knock it over. (It does have a reinforced foot for added stability.)
It comes with a festive themed Cheech-and-Chong box, so this makes a great gift for a film-loving friend, too.
Find more Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van Glass Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
6. Best for the Non-Clumsy Dabber Who Loves Well-Filtered Dabs: Grav Labs “Direct Inject” Vapor BongPrice: $132.00Pros:
Cons:
- 8-arm tree percolator for max filtration
- Made in USA (in Austin, Texas)
- Made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass
- You may want to replace the glass dab nail (Look for 10mm replacement nail!)
- Design (11 in. tall and narrow) looks likely to tip over
- Somewhat expensive
It’s rare to find a dab rig for sale online that made in the USA. (And in the uber-hip city of Austin, Texas, at that!) So if you care about buying domestically-manufactured goods, this is a no-brainer.
It’s also a no-brainer if you love the filtration power of tree percolators. Tree percolators disperse the smoke through several branches, breaking it up for a cooler, more well-filtered hit.
However, if you live in a home full of rambunctious partiers or tail-wagging dogs, this may not be the piece for you. It’s nearly a foot tall, and pretty narrow. It’s basically asking to get tipped over.
This comes with a glass dab nail, which may break under intense heat. Look for a 10mm replacement dab nail!
Find more Grav Labs Direct Inject Perc Vapor Bong information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Affordable Rig with Drum Diffuser: Grace Glass Vapor Bubbler with Drum DiffuserPros:
Cons:
- Affordable for quality dab rig
- Drum diffuser helps filter smoke
- 6.7 inches is a nice compact height for passing with friends
- Glass dab nail is likely to break under heat
- Smaller than some models (may deliver smaller hits, too)
- Not room for much water
This is a limited edition Grace Glass piece, and apparently, there’s only one left — so hurry up and order it! For a relatively affordable price, this is a great oil rig.
(Of course, like most affordable rigs, it comes with a glass nail, which you may want to replace with a superior titanium or quartz dab nail. The joint is 14.5mm, so it should be really easy to find a replacement in a higher-quality material.)
This oil rig also comes with a vapor dome with handles. The handles also serve as a roll-stopper, which will come in handy if you like to casually put your vapor dome on the table and walk away.
The drum diffuser breaks up your smoke into smaller particles, helping it get filtered by the water. At 6.7 inches tall, this vapor bubbler is a great height for passing with friends.
Find more Grace Glass Vapor Bubbler with Drum Diffuser information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Affordable Dab Rig with Showerhead Percolator: Cheech & Chong’s Anthony Vapor BubblerPros:
Cons:
- Showerhead percolator breaks up smoke for maximum filtration
- Affordable
- Includes vapor dome with handles
- Stable circular foot
- Fast shipping
- Decorative box (Makes a great gift!)
- You may want to replace glass dab nail (Look for 14.5mm replacement!)
- Not designed for use with flower
- Not ideal for non-Cheech-and-Chong fans (graphics prominently displayed)
This oil rig measures a compact 8.25 inches in height, but it includes a showerhead percolator. Showerhead percs are often considered the best form of filtration for bubblers and bongs: they break up the smoke into tons of tiny bubbles, amplifying the filtration effect of the water. Your lungs will thank you.
But you may want to replace the glass concentrate nail. (Like most rigs at this price point, it comes with a glass dab nail, which may break under the extreme heat of your dab torch.) That should be easy, because the joint is 14.5mm (one of the most common dab nail sizes).
This features a flared mouthpiece and bent neck, for a comfortable, laid-back toke.
The bubbler is equipped with a reinforced fixed downstem that connects to the powerful, double-tier showerhead percolator for maximum filtration.
This also comes with a vapor dome with two side handles. Customers appreciate the fast shipping, and it comes with a decorative box, so it makes a great gift.
Find more Cheech & Chong’s Anthony Vapor Bubbler information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Tiny Portable Dab Rig: Blaze Glass Concentrate & Oil Recycler BubblerPrice: $69.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compact, portable dab rig (4.3" tall)
- Can wear it around your neck (in case of dabbing emergency)
- Recycler chamber recirculates water for cooled, smooth hits
- Diffuser breaks up smoke into smaller bubbles, enhancing filtration
- Affordable price, for the features included
- Product description warns you not to heat glass dab nail from bottom
- Even if you're careful, your friends might position dab torch below nail (it will crack)
- You will probably need to replace the glass dab nail
At 4.3 inches tall, this may be one of the smallest, most portable dab rigs available. According to the product description, it even comes with an attachment so you can wear it around your neck at festivals. Just in case of a sudden dabbing emergency.
Like most cheaper rigs, this comes with a glass nail. Unlike many glass-nail manufacturers, this company actually warns users that the glass nail may break under intense heat (like a dab torch). It says that you have to heat the nail from the top to avoid breakage. No users have complained about their glass nails breaking, as they do in the reviews of most cheap dab rigs. Maybe the company’s advice — to heat the nail only from the top — helps extend their glass nail’s lifespan.
For such a tiny portable dab rig, this includes multiple features to help provide a smooth hit. First, the diffuser’s three holes break up the smoke, creating more bubbles for added filtration.
The smoke then travels into the recycler chamber, where it gets filtered yet again. The recycler design means this piece is constantly recirculating the water through the chambers. This keeps the water cooler, and makes your dab even smoother.
Find more For the Dabber at a Festival: Blaze Glass Oil Bubbler information and reviews here.
