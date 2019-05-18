7 Best Dab Torches: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

No dab rig is complete without a dab torch. These butane torches heat your dab nail to the high temperatures required to vaporize concentrates.

Plus, if you get tired of dabbing, you can use your torch to make creme brulee. Or flamed s’mores. Which will sound great, after your fourth dab.

What Are the Best Dab Torches Available Now?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Best All-Around Torch: Blazer Big Shot Butane Torch

    Pros:
    • Known as most popular torch for dabbing
    • Creates large flame (Gets your dab nail hot faster)
    • Known for durability (Can last years, even with daily dabbing use)
    • Can hold enough butane for 35 continuous minutes of flame
    • Brass nozzle for safety (won't flare)
    Cons:
    • Not capable of much flame adjustment (Flame will not go smaller than 2 inches)
    • Requires high-quality butane
    • More expensive than some butane torches

    The Blazer Big Shot is widely known as the preferred torch used by serious dabbers. It stands out because it creates a monster flame, and it’s known for durability.

    Its flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also delivers a precise flame tip, which makes it easier to use to heat your dab nail or quartz banger.

    Since you’re reaching such high temperatures, if you use a cheap dab rig with a glass nail, the glass nail may crack under such extreme heat.

    That’s why most dabbing experts recommend a quartz banger or titanium dab nail. These superior materials can withstand the high temperatures of your powerful dab torch. 

    The Blazer torches are extremely durable. Several dabbing connoisseurs will attest that their Big Shot has lasted them for years, despite their daily dabbing habit. While it might cost a bit more, you’ll save money in the long term, if you’re a serious dabber.

    Blazer makes all its products in Japan and provides excellent customer service. 

    This model is more expensive than some more cheaply-made torches on this list, but happy customers swear it’s worth every penny. 

    Find more Blazer "Big Shot" Butane Torch information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Best Cheap Dab Torch: Sondiko Culinary Torch

    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Adjustable flame goes to 2500 degrees F
    • Safety-lock prevents accidental ignition
    • Lifetime Warranty and great customer service
    • Piezo Ignition technology for easy angled use
    • Fast shipping
    Cons:
    • May not hold as much fuel at once as larger models
    • Not designed specifically for dabbing
    • Cheaper torches like this are more likely to break or have issues

    The Sondiko Butane Torch stands out because it’s so affordable, while still offering features like a safety lock and adjustable flame control. Unlike some cheaper torches, this one includes Piezo Ignition Technology.

    Piezo technology is what ensures easy ignition every time. It allows for the torch to be used at any angle. Which is helpful, if you like to take dabs while reclining or getting upside down.

    It gets just as hot (2500 °F) as the Blazer Big Shot listed above, while costing substantially less. So it will get your dab nail just as hot, just as quickly.

    Hopefully, you’re using a titanium nail or a quartz banger, instead of a glass nail. Most cheap dab rigs come with glass nails. But if you’re exploring higher-end dab rigs, here’s a tip: One brand that consistently includes quartz dab nails with their rigs is Snoop Dogg’s glass brand, which is called Pounds.

    But once you’ve blown your dab budget on a fancy dab rig, you might want to save your pennies when it comes to your dab torch.

    That’s totally understandable, and this affordable model will fit the bill.

    It’s also more portable, while still holding 8-10g butane gas at once. So you won’t be refilling it all the time.

    It comes with a lifetime warranty and 24-hour customer service. For the price, you can’t beat this kind of customer satisfaction guarantee.

    Find more Sondiko Culinary Torch With Safety Lock information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Best For Monster Flame: Skunk Labs “Hercules” Butane Torch With Hyper Thrust

    Pros:
    • Huge, hot flame (one of the hotter butane torches on market)
    • Knob provides flame control (can extend from thin 1 inch flame to roaring 4 inch blast)
    • Holds a lot of butane at once, due to its size
    • One year warranty
    • Customers report great success in use with quartz bangers
    Cons:
    • Must turn knob all the way off to prevent any butane leaking out
    • Less portable than some torches
    • No safety to prevent accidental ignition
    • The attachable stand it comes with may feel flimsy (like you could still knock it over)
    • If you overfill butane, it may spit

    This Skunk Labs “Hercules” torch provides among the most serious flames available to dabbers. It heats up to 2,600˚F (about 300˚F hotter than other torches on this list).

    And thanks to its Piezo Technology, it sparks up every time. It’s also approved for outdoor and high-elevation use. (Mid-ski-run dabs, anyone?)

    As one of the larger torches available, it’s less portable than some models. But that also means its large tank holds plenty of butane at once, and you won’t need to refill the butane as often.

    Find more Skunk Labs "Hercules" Butane Dab Torch With Hyper Thrust information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Best Micro-Torch: Blazer Self-Igniting Micro-Torch

    Pros:
    • Extremely durable
    • Stable base for setting on table (can set to keep flame going, if you need two hands for something else)
    • Good customer service and warranty
    • Company will replace if you break nozzle within warranty
    • Easy to refill butane in about 10-15 seconds
    • Easy to adjust oxygen for wide range of flame volume (from normal lighter flame to huge blaze)
    • Very little to no leakage of butane
    • Lasts many serious dabbers for years
    Cons:
    • Butane adjustment knob can be finicky
    • When freshly refilled, sometimes torch stays lit for extra 5-10 seconds (burning off excess butane)
    • More expensive than other micro-torches

    This mini-torch is another Blazer torch, meaning you get Blazer’s unrivaled durability and customer service. But this is more portable than their big-shot model.

    You might not get quite as giant a flame, but you won’t have any problems dabbing with this torch. Many daily dabbers swear by it and have used it for years without it breaking. 

    It’s also very easy to refill the butane in seconds.

    It comes with a stable plastic base, which means you can stand it up on your table with confidence.

    Find more Blazer Self-Igniting Micro-Torch information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Best Affordable Option with User-Friendly Continuous Flame Button: Zen Spirit Butane Torch

    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Child safety lock
    • Continuous-flame setting works great
    • Trigger is easy to pull (even for someone with arthritis)
    • Great for beginners
    • Easy knob to adjust flame
    Cons:
    • If you have small hands, may require two-handed operation
    • Feels cheaply made
    • Knob does not "click" off

    The Zen Spirit Butane Torch has a safety lock similar to the other cheap option on this list, but its lock didn’t receive quite such rave reviews. However, customers seem to agree that the button for a continuous flame works better than other similarly-priced models.

    You can easily turn this torch upside down or use it from any angle. While this torch isn’t made specifically for dabbing, it can be used by beginners with ease.

    It can easily be refilled in seconds with any brand of butane. 

    Find more Zen Spirit Butane Torch information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Best Affordable Option With A User-Friendly Safety Lock: Pepe Nero Butane Torch

    Pros:
    • Childproof safety lock must be pressed every time
    • Designed for easy one-handed operation
    • Affordable
    • Creates large flame
    • Sturdy base helps it stand up
    • Work with any brand of butane (as long as canister has long refill nozzle)
    Cons:
    • Handle is not the most comfortable
    • Does not come with instructions
    • Not designed specifically for dabbing

    The Pepe Nero Butane Torch stands out because it features a very user-friendly safety lock, to prevent accidental ignition. It’s also extremely affordable.

    This is a great option for anyone who’s concerned about their torch lighting by accident. Customers rave about the easy child-proof safety lock on this model.

    People especially love that the safety lock does not overcomplicate the operation. The torch can still easily be operated with one hand, despite needing to press the safety lock every time you want a flame.

    This torch works with every brand of butane, as long as it comes in a canister with a long refill tip.

     

    Find more Pepe Nero Butane Torch information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Best With Fuel Gauge: EurKitchen Culinary Torch

    Pros:
    • Fuel gauge displays how much butane remaining, so you won't run out
    • Safety lock to prevent accidental ignition
    • Can dial flame up to 6 inches long (which is a larger flame than most mini torches)
    • Finger guard to reduce risk of burning/extreme heat
    • Portable mini torch
    Cons:
    • Can reach temperature of 2370°F, which is not quite as hot as some torches (but still plenty to heat your dab nail)
    • Not designed specifically for dabs
    • Has been known to break (esp. valve) after repeated use, but customer service is normally good

    This EurKitchen Butane Torch stands out because it has a fuel gauge, which displays how much butane you have remaining in your torch. This is particularly helpful when you’re taking your dab rig on an adventure — which this mini blowtorch would be perfect for, thanks to its portability.

    It also includes features like an ergonomic finger guard, to lower the risk of extreme heat on your hands.

    It wasn’t necessarily built for dabbers. So if you feel a sudden urge to go torch a creme brulee, you can blame the torch.

    Find more EurKitchen Culinary Torch With Fuel Gauge and Finger Guard information and reviews here.

