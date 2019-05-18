7 Best Dab Torches: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

The Blazer Big Shot is widely known as the preferred torch used by serious dabbers. It stands out because it creates a monster flame, and it’s known for durability.

Its flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also delivers a precise flame tip, which makes it easier to use to heat your dab nail or quartz banger.

Since you’re reaching such high temperatures, if you use a cheap dab rig with a glass nail, the glass nail may crack under such extreme heat.

That’s why most dabbing experts recommend a quartz banger or titanium dab nail. These superior materials can withstand the high temperatures of your powerful dab torch.

The Blazer torches are extremely durable. Several dabbing connoisseurs will attest that their Big Shot has lasted them for years, despite their daily dabbing habit. While it might cost a bit more, you’ll save money in the long term, if you’re a serious dabber.

Blazer makes all its products in Japan and provides excellent customer service.

This model is more expensive than some more cheaply-made torches on this list, but happy customers swear it’s worth every penny.