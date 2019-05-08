11 Best Bong Bags for Storage: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Bong bags are designed with thick padding to keep your glass pipes intact.
Worried about drawing attention to your bong or dab rig? Smell-proof bags include an activated carbon lining to block odors. Now grab your hiking boots (or your dancing shoes), and hit the road with your favorite bong safely in tow.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Smell-Proof Duffle for Large Bongs: Skunk 16″ Padded Duffle BagPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits bongs up to 15" tall (and 7" wide)
- Smell-proof carbon lining
- Combination lock works well
- Can't fit bongs larger than 15" tall
- Duffel bags aren't as hands-free as backpacks/messenger bags
- More expensive than other duffle bag on this list (but that one isn't smell-proof!)
This bag fits large bongs and is completely odor-proof.
It can accommodate bongs up to 15 inches tall, including beaker bongs (as long as the beaker base is under 7 inches wide).
This bag features the Skunk brand’s legendary smell-proof activated carbon technology, as well as their anti-smell-retaining interior.
It doesn’t work for biking or hiking the way some other bags on this list do. But if you just want to keep your large glass bong safe without any odors escaping, this is perfect for you.
Find more Skunk 16" Padded Duffle Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Eco-Friendly Bag for Large Bongs: “Dime Bags” Padded Hemp Duffle BagPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose between 15" or 17" models
- Can fit most bongs
- Made of hemp-polyester blend ("hempster" fabric) for durability, sustainability, style
- Velcro label is removable (For added discretion, if you don't want to display bold "DIME BAGS" logo)
- Buying fabrics made from hemp helps reduce your environmental impact. Made a statement!
- Bag isn't smell-proof (but comes with smell-proof baggie for holding herb)
- More expensive than some models
- Some Dime Bags customers have complained about quality of stitching
This bag stands out because it can fit taller bongs, and it’s made from hemp.
You can choose between the 15-inch and the 17-inch model, depending on the size of the glass you want to protect.
This duffel bag is made from Dime Bags’ signature “Hempster” fabric, a blend of hemp and polyester. This blended material lends durability and toughness to the exterior of the bag.
Plus, anytime you support a company using hemp fabrics, you’re helping to reduce your impact on the environment. (Full disclosure: I wrote that article about hemp fabric that I just linked to. I support hemp, and also shameless self-promotion.)
In an uncommonly considerate feature, Dime Bags has made their logo removable. Perhaps they realized that a bag prominently featuring the words “Dime Bags” might not be ideal for certain customers. The logo is Velcro, so if you’re feeling bold again, you can put it back on. Or if you love the logo, but you also love discretion, you could just move it to some hidden corner of real estate on your bag.
This is one of several Dime Bags products included in this list. Customers appreciate their Dime Bags’ durability, functionality, and style.
Find more "Dime Bags" Padded Duffel Tube Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Affordable Bag for Large Bongs: Vatra Velvet Waterpipe CasePrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick padded walls; shock absorbent
- Velvet exterior adds style
- Reduces smells of its contents
- 18-inch length will fit almost any bong
- Affordable
- Vatra bong bags not as effective at smell-proofing than more expensive models
- Vatra bags can be lower quality stitching (and may shed tiny strings)
- Will not fit giant bong larger than 17 inches
This bag protects large bongs, and it’s affordable.
Plus, velvet is back in style.
If you’re super self-conscious about odors, you may need to invest in a more expensive bong bag. This bong bag does not have a carbon lining or any odor-proofing technology. However, at 18 inches, it should fit most bongs. Some customers have even dropped their bongs, and report that this thick bong carrying case has prevented breakage.
Find more Vatra Velvet Waterpipe Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Smell Smell-Proof Water-Proof Backpack: Skunk “Rogue” BackpackPrice: $95.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Skunk's legendary smell-proof carbon lining
- Includes "anti-smell-retaining" interior
- Double zippers for weather proofing
- Includes laptop sleeve (but will not fit 17" laptop, only smaller ones)
- Expensive
- Lock only truly effective when bag is full (otherwise can still be unzipped, if someone really wants to get in there)
- Zippers may stick (one customer uses coconut oil to lubricate zippers)
This backpack is perfect if you’re serious about avoiding cannabis odors — and you don’t believe in packing light.
Skunk bags are known for their superior smell-proofing. Not only is this stylish backpack completely odor-proof, but it also includes “anti-odor-retaining” interior. So not only will it prevent odors from escaping, but if someone smells the inside of your backpack later, they’ll be similarly clueless as to your bong-related hobbies.
This isn’t specifically designed for bongs, but it includes plenty of extra padding, and customers say they’ve safely transported glass. It also includes a laptop sleeve and several pockets. There are double-zippers, making it water-resistant and weather-proof.
The only problem is the lock, which can be bypassed when the backpack is not completely full. (You can wiggle the locking strap off.) So if you need the lock to work, just make sure to adequately fill your pack.
Find more Skunk Smell-Proof Water-Proof "Rogue" Backpack information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Eco-Friendly Backpack for Giant Bongs: Dime Bags Padded Tube BackpackPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable mesh straps are great for hiking
- Choose between 18 and 23 inch sizes
- Should fit even your largest bongs and dab rigs
- Hemp fabric is durable, sustainable, and stylish
- Can be converted to duffel bag
- Removable padding if you need extra storage (for less precious cargo)
- More expensive than some models
- May not be as smell-proof as some models
- No carbon lining for odors
This bong backpack can fit bongs up to 21 inches, and it’s made using Dime Bags’ “Hempster” blended fabric.
If you like bringing your largest glass pipes on your adventures, this could be perfect for you. The mesh backpack straps mean you can carry it hands-free. And it’s designed to fit your favorite rig.
Even your tallest bong could be cozily transported in this bag: You can choose between 18 and 23-inch sizes.
This bag is made using hemp fabric, which is much less harmful to the environment than materials like cotton.
Plus, it’s less likely to end up in a landfill. Hemp is made to last. This could be your go-to dab-rig carrying case for years to come — especially if you like to adventure outdoors.
But you can also use your hemp backpack in other scenarios. The padding is removable, for when you need to create more space.
This versatile backpack can safely transport your largest, most treasured pieces of glass.
Find more Dime Bags Padded Tube Backpack information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Backpack if You Aren’t Worried about Odors: NeverXhale “Smokepack” Backpack for Laptop/GlassPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Designed to safely carry bongs and dab rigs, thanks to straps and padded compartments
- Includes laptop sleeve
- Padded compartments are customizable, removable
- Not odor-proof
- Won't fit bongs over 16 inches in height
- Smell escapes from bag
This stands out because it’s very affordable, for a backpack designed to safely carry your glass pipes *and* your laptop. However, it’s not designed to be smell-proof, like many of the bags on this list. (Maybe this is why the brand is called “Never Xhale.”)
If you live in a state where cannabis is legal, you may be less concerned about smelling like weed.
Or maybe you work in grow facility, and your clothes already reek of marijuana anyway. In that case, you’re probably less concerned about odor-proofing your bong bag than some consumers.
This bag features interior straps to secure any breakable glass. “Strap down your tobacco pipes, hookahs, water pipes, and vapes,” says the product description. This prevents them from rolling around. The bag also comes with 3 interior padded compartments. These can be moved around and affixed with Velcro to the inside of your pack — until you’re confident your bong is safe.
Find more NeverXhale "Smokepack" Backpack for Laptop/Glass information and reviews here.
-
8. Best for Looking Hip While Biking with Your Bong: Skunk Sling Smell-Proof Bag With LockPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Messenger bag with adjustable shoulder strap
- Skunk's legendary smell-proofing technology
- Tons of pockets
- Waterproof zipper
- Combination lock
- Cross-body straps designed to be worn on right shoulder (Sorry, left-handed folks)
- Won't fit giant bongs (not much taller than 13 inches)
- Strap system can seem complicated at first (but helps distribute weight)
This bag stands out because it’s a messenger-style bag which can fit a full-size bong, without letting any odors escape.
Because they’re hands-free, messenger bags are great for biking around town while looking stylish. If you want to bike around while safely carrying your foot-long bong, this could be perfect for you.
It’s not just for bikers. But this side-strap system is great for looking hip while keeping your hands free for other activities.
Find more Skunk Sling Smell-Proof Bag With Lock information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Smell-Proof Mini-Bong Bag in Cool Colors: Skunk “Sidekick” Case with Combo LockPrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This combination lock is easy to use, according to customer reviews
- Completely odor-proof, according to customer reviews
- Can fit mini-bong, bubbler, small glass pipes
- Comes with adjustable strap
- Customizable compartments for storing accessories
- Too small for most bongs (8 inches long)
- You may want to be gentle with the zippers
- Some customers reported zippers breaking after months of use
This could fit a mini-bong, but it is designed more for holding your grinder, herb, and bubbler or smaller pipe. However, dozens of happy customers agree that it is completely smell-proof.
The combination lock seems to work better than on some other models. On this bag, the combo lock actually locks the ends of the zippers together. Customers do not report having any trouble with the lock.
Find more Skunk "Sidekick" Smell-Proof Case with Combo Lock information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Affordable Case for Bringing Your Mini-Bong on a Boating or Rafting Trip: Waterproof & Smellproof BagPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof shell for harsh environments
- Odor-proof carbon lining is "dog-tested"
- Odor-proof carbon lining is "dog-tested"
- Comes with lifetime warranty
- Good customer service
- Small size means it can only fit mini-bongs (around 7 inches or less)
- Some customers had troubles with lock (but you can contact the company for assistance)
- Will not fit large bongs
If you’re going on a kayaking, rafting, sailing, fishing, or canoeing trip, and you want to bring your mini-bong or bubbler, this could be perfect for you.
This case is waterproof and odor-proof. The company says its activated-carbon odor-proof lining has even passed the “dog test.” So if you’re boating with dogs who love weed, rest assured: they will not smell it.
If you also anticipate encountering drug-sniffing dogs who might sniff out your stash, this should also help you breathe easier.
But the first scenario sounds more fun.
Find more Waterproof & Smellproof Bag for Glass Under 8 Inches information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Odor-Proof Mini-Bong Bag in Fun Colors: Sprout Shield Smell-Proof Bag with LockPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carbon technology for odor-proofing
- Comes with a combination lock
- Affordable (with free delivery on Prime!)
- Customers love all the cubbies for keeping accessories organized
- Fast shipping
- Padded inserts can be moved/removed for more space
- Comes in fun colors, including American-Flag theme (4th of July gift for your favorite patriot?)
- Only works for glass pipes around 6 inches and smaller
- Some users have struggled with combination lock (company recently updated locking technology)
- Hard to wash due to charcoal lining
If you’re really serious about eliminating cannabis odors, this is the bag for you. It has activated carbon (also known as charcoal) in the lining. This porous material sucks up odors and prevents them from escaping.
Plus, it comes with a combination lock, so nobody can access your herb or your glass. Some customers have struggled with their locks, but the company says they have recently updated the technology. (Most customers have not had problems with the lock, though customer reviews advise you to follow the directions carefully.)
The padded foam inserts can help you keep your herb and glass accessories organized. But you may want to remove them entirely, to fig a larger glass piece. And you won’t be able to fit any glass larger than about 6 inches. (Check out our guide to dab rigs for some glass that would fit nicely in this case!)
Find more Sprout Shield Smell-Proof Bag with Lock information and reviews here.
See Also:
5 Best Beaker Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
5 Best Ice Bongs: Which Is Right for You? (2019)
5 Best Percolator Bongs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.