5 Best Steamroller Pipes: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

This pipe is pretty affordable, and it’s wildly popular with customers. It’s 9.4 inches long and delivers powerhouse hits. Like most steamroller pipes, it’s probably not ideal for beginners.

According to the company, this streamroller is made from the finest borosilicate glass. “The glass thickness is tested before it leaves the workshop, and it is oven-tempered to ensure it is tension-free,” reads the product description.

It has two stubby front legs. You can lean it on them so it’s perched, salamander-style, when you’re not using it.

The bowl has a large opening, which means bud can get pulled through. But it comes with 0.5″ stainless steel screens designed to fit in the bowl (though some customers have found it difficult to place their screens in the bowl).

This deep bowl and large opening also means you can get gigantic, “milky” hits. Because the glass is transparent, most users like to watch their smoke fill the entire 9-inch steamroller with milk-colored smoke.

The transparent glass also means you’ll probably want to keep this clean. Luckily, a steamroller’s simple design is easy to clean.

Just be careful if you invite over friends who are newer to smoking with steamrollers — or just new to taking monster hits.

“This pipe can hurt you,” one reviewer cautions.