5 Best Steamroller Pipes: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Steamroller pipes aren’t meant for beginners. They deliver giant, powerful hits. They’re often likened to bongs without water. (In other words, they can be pretty harsh.)
On the bright side, you don’t need any attachments. Steamrollers are straightforward: Put your hand over the end (which serves as the carb) and light up. It’s a simple design that works.
1. Best All-Around Fan Favorite Steamroller Pipe: G-Spot Steamroller PipePrice: $23.00Pros:
Cons:
- Large bowl/opening delivers huge hits
- Affordable
- Made with two stubby legs for standing
- Comes with stainless screens for keeping bud/ash from getting sucked through bowl
- Transparent glass allows user to watch milky hits accumulate in 9-inch tube
This pipe is pretty affordable, and it’s wildly popular with customers. It’s 9.4 inches long and delivers powerhouse hits. Like most steamroller pipes, it’s probably not ideal for beginners.According to the company, this streamroller is made from the finest borosilicate glass. “The glass thickness is tested before it leaves the workshop, and it is oven-tempered to ensure it is tension-free,” reads the product description.It has two stubby front legs. You can lean it on them so it’s perched, salamander-style, when you’re not using it.The bowl has a large opening, which means bud can get pulled through. But it comes with 0.5″ stainless steel screens designed to fit in the bowl (though some customers have found it difficult to place their screens in the bowl).This deep bowl and large opening also means you can get gigantic, “milky” hits. Because the glass is transparent, most users like to watch their smoke fill the entire 9-inch steamroller with milk-colored smoke.The transparent glass also means you’ll probably want to keep this clean. Luckily, a steamroller’s simple design is easy to clean.Just be careful if you invite over friends who are newer to smoking with steamrollers — or just new to taking monster hits.“This pipe can hurt you,” one reviewer cautions.When you get this pipe, you may want to start with smaller-than-normal hits — because this affordable glass pipe really delivers.
- Not ideal for beginners
- Large opening in bowl means ash/ground bud can get sucked through
- Some users had difficulty placing the included screens in bowl
Find more G-Spot Steamroller Pipe information and reviews here.
2. Best For The Super Stylish Consumer: Grav Labs Jane West SteamrollerPrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made in USA (Austin, Texas) by Grav Labs
- Collaboration w/ cannabis icon Jane West
- Beautiful mint green color
- Won't look as dirty as clear pipes
- Little glass feet for standing
- No ash catcher
- Costs more than some comparable models
- Seaglass aesthetic may look too pretty to use
This frosted mint green hue looks like it was picked out of a millennial’s decor catalog. (Bonus: The matte shade will help your pipe avoid looking dirty after use.)
The shaping is no less stylish. It comes with two glass feet, for easily displaying on your coffee table. And for easy bowl-packing.
It also makes a hip statement, as one of the few glass pipes for sale online that’s made in the USA.
This is part of a collaboration between the Colorado-based entrepreneur Jane West and Grav Labs, a company based in Austin, Texas. Grav Labs is known for high-quality scientific glass.
Jane West is an entrepreneur and public figure renowned for normalizing cannabis consumption for mainstream Americans, particularly women. She’s best known as the founder of Women Grow, a national networking organization for women in the cannabis industry. She is a fierce businesswoman who’s unapologetic about her cannabis use. And she isn’t afraid of being herself.
On Instagram, she’s a working mom who posts photos of her own mother signing a petition to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver. She speaks at policy summits, gambles (sensibly) with her girlfriends, gushes about her husband, curses, loves Willie Nelson, and wears fantastic hats.
Jane West is someone you can feel great about supporting. She’s thriving in the world of corporate cannabis while keeping it real and unapologetically working for her beliefs.
Now you can support her message by adding this gorgeous glass pipe to your collection.
Find more Grav Labs Jane West Steamroller information and reviews here.
3. Best for Supporting Real Glassblowing Artists: Mountain Jam Glass Steamroller with Dragon HeadPrice: $164.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made by glassblowing artists at a collective in Oregon
- Colorful fumed glass with dragon head
- Made in USA, ships from USA
- At 9 inches long, you can see the dragon head "breathing smoke" while you inhale
- Changes colors as you use it (instead of just looking dirty)
- Clear marble roll-stopper so you can put it on table
- Expensive
- Made to order (so it will ship 3-7 days after you order it)
- Colors may not look exactly as pictured
- Not ideal for anyone with a dragon phobia
This is a statement piece. If you add it to your collection, you’ll radiate your love of art — and love for the people who make art.
Mountain Jam Glass Company is based in Eugene, Oregon, where a glass artist will craft your piece by hand. This might take some extra time, because each piece is made to order, but it should be ready to ship within a week.
This glass pipe is perfect for art lovers. It may not be ideal for your Type-A friend: this steamroller is unlikely to look exactly as it appears in the photo. The colors may be different.
This is made with “fumed glass,” in glassblower-speak. That means it will change colors as you use it, the company explains. (Some people would also call this “getting it dirty,” because when you clean it, it reverts the original colors and you can start the color-changing journey all over.) It depends, as with most art, on how you look at it.
Mountain Jam customers rave about this glass art — and the vibe each piece adds to their home. If you like art, you will appreciate this steamroller.
But if you hate art, or if you have a dragon phobia, you may want to look elsewhere. When you hold this 9-inch steamroller pipe, you can see the artful dragon head inside the chamber. As you inhale, it appears to be exhaling smoke. Now that’s artistic.
Find more Mountain Jam Glass Steamroller with Dragon Head information and reviews here.
4. Best If You’re on a Budget: EHLE Glass Small Steamroller PipePrice: $11.00Pros:
Cons:
- Small (4 inches) and portable
- Made by respected German glass company
- Very affordable
- High-quality thick borosilicate glass
- Easy to clean
- 4 inches might seem too small (if you think size matters)
- Depending on preference, bowl may seem difficult to load (more tall/deep than wide/shallow)
- Ships from Germany
At 4 inches long, this pipe is definitely the smallest on the list. But if you’re looking for an affordable, portable pipe that delivers large hits for its size, this is perfect for you.
You might actually appreciate that it’s smaller than the largest steamrollers, which could prove unwieldy. This one is actually designed to fit comfortably in your hand.
Like all steamrollers, this has one open end (opposite the mouthpiece), which serves as a giant carb. You put your hand over the open end while you light the bowl and inhale. When you remove your hand, you inhale the rest of the smoke, clearing the tube of the pipe.
Just because this steamroller pipe is so cheap, that doesn’t mean it’s poor quality. EHLE Glass has been producing high-quality glass for over 55 years. This is made from borosilicate glass at their facility in Germany. Thanks to its thick scientific-grade glass, you can feel free to carry this on your adventures, without worrying about breakage.
Despite shipping from overseas, no customers complain of slow shipping wait times.
Because this glass pipe is made from transparent glass, you’ll probably want to keep it clean.
Find more EHLE Glass Small Steamroller Pipe information and reviews here.
5. Best Large Steamroller: ROOR 10-Inch Steamroller PipePrice: $27.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made by reputable German bong company
- Large deep glass bowl
- Stands upright on little legs
- Transparent glass means you can see what's going on
- Bowl may be too large for some users
- Bowl has large opening, so it needs a screen to prevent pull-through
- Transparent glass means you'll want to keep it clean
This manufacturer, Roor, is best known for their bongs. For decades, the German glassblowing company has cornered the bong market, building a reputation for quality.
Their bongs tend to cost hundreds of dollars. But if you want to add a Roor piece to your collection without breaking a bank, this steamroller is made from the same high-quality borosilicate glass in their German facility.
It stands upright on little legs and has a huge bowl. The bowl has a large opening, so it requires a screen. The screens don’t seem to come with your purchase (so you may need to buy these separately). One customer struggled to make the screen stay in the bowl.
This steamroller pipe is made from transparent glass, so you’ll want to keep it clean. (Without any colors or designs on the glass, any residue will just make a glass pipe look gross.)
Find more ROOR 10-Inch Steamroller Pipe information and reviews here.
Steamroller pipes follow a simple design.
You put your hand over the open end of the pipe (which serves as the carb), light the bowl, and inhale.
Then you remove your hand, which allows air to rush in. You finish inhaling, and clear the remaining smoke from the pipe.
Then you try not to cough, because steamroller hits can be harsher and tougher on your lungs than most bong hits.
Steamrollers are a great way to get huge hits from quality glass without breaking the bank. Plus, you don't have to replace any bong water, or keep track of various attachments.
Why not keep it simple?
Just be careful with those monster hits.
