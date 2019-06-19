5 Best CBD Tinctures For Pure Relaxation (2019)

This Neurogan Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract 500mg tincture stands out because it truly includes 500mg of CBD, along with other cannabinoids in trace amounts.

Actually, according to the third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) sent over by a Neurogan representative, one sampled bottle of tincture includes 555.97 milligrams of CBD. (That’s 55 bonus milligrams!)

You can get the test results for your own bottle of Neurogan Hemp Oil, if you want to see how many bonus milligrams are in yours. “We’d just need the lot number of the bottle you got so we can send you its lab analysis,” Neurogan Customer Support promptly informed me, when I asked for lab results.

When I asked for a representative sample COA, I received an analysis prepared by Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, an accredited testing facility in California. The tincture contains not only the advertised amount of CBD (plus those bonus milligrams), but also 8.18 milligrams of CBG.

CBG is a cannabinoid that is less well-understood than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.

Regardless of what CBG does to lab rats in isolation, it could help your body get the most out of its CBD. These lesser-known cannabinoids, which are present in minuscule amounts (like the 8.18mg of CBG), play a role in what scientists call “the entourage effect.” The cannabinoids work together synergistically on your body’s endocannabinoid system, maximizing their efficacy.

Interestingly, this COA does not show any THC. It says THC was “not reported.” However, this is clearly full-spectrum hemp extract, as evidenced by the CBG.

Neurogan formerly blended their hemp extract with hemp seed oil, but they now blend it with MCT oil. Their labeling on Amazon may not yet reflect the ingredient change, a Neurogan rep informed me.

Neurogan grows its hemp in Denmark, and features its roots in “the happiest country on Earth” prominently in its marketing.