5 Best CBD Tinctures For Pure Relaxation (2019)

Looking for a CBD tincture to promote restful sleep or stress relief? You’re not alone. Growing numbers of consumers are sleeping better — and living better — thanks to CBD.
But finding real CBD for sale online is no easy task. To avoid scams, you have to do your research.
We’re here to help. We contacted all these companies and analyzed their lab test results. Read on for the best CBD tinctures available today.
1. Best Full-Spectrum Tincture with 500MG CBD: Neurogan Hemp Oil Tincture
Cons:
- Contains 500MG CBD (We obtained lab results from Neurogan's friendly customer service)
- Contains other cannabinoids like CBG in trace amounts, according to lab results
- Most customers love the orange/mint flavor
- Available on Amazon
- Hemp is not grown in the USA (but in Denmark)
- No THC present, according to lab test results obtained from Neurogan
- Some customers find the orange/mint flavor too overpowering
This Neurogan Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract 500mg tincture stands out because it truly includes 500mg of CBD, along with other cannabinoids in trace amounts.
Actually, according to the third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) sent over by a Neurogan representative, one sampled bottle of tincture includes 555.97 milligrams of CBD. (That’s 55 bonus milligrams!)
You can get the test results for your own bottle of Neurogan Hemp Oil, if you want to see how many bonus milligrams are in yours. “We’d just need the lot number of the bottle you got so we can send you its lab analysis,” Neurogan Customer Support promptly informed me, when I asked for lab results.
When I asked for a representative sample COA, I received an analysis prepared by Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, an accredited testing facility in California. The tincture contains not only the advertised amount of CBD (plus those bonus milligrams), but also 8.18 milligrams of CBG.
CBG is a cannabinoid that is less well-understood than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
Regardless of what CBG does to lab rats in isolation, it could help your body get the most out of its CBD. These lesser-known cannabinoids, which are present in minuscule amounts (like the 8.18mg of CBG), play a role in what scientists call “the entourage effect.” The cannabinoids work together synergistically on your body’s endocannabinoid system, maximizing their efficacy.
Interestingly, this COA does not show any THC. It says THC was “not reported.” However, this is clearly full-spectrum hemp extract, as evidenced by the CBG.
Neurogan formerly blended their hemp extract with hemp seed oil, but they now blend it with MCT oil. Their labeling on Amazon may not yet reflect the ingredient change, a Neurogan rep informed me.
Neurogan grows its hemp in Denmark, and features its roots in “the happiest country on Earth” prominently in its marketing.
Find more Neurogan Hemp Oil Tincture (500MG per Bottle) information and reviews here.
2. Best Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Tincture for the "Entourage Effect": Nutra Zeneca Tincture with 300mg CBD
Cons:
- Lab results from a respected third-party Colorado lab confirm 300MG CBD per bottle
- Lab results also confirm presence of all other full-spectrum cannabinoids, including THC
- Very affordable
- Only tincture we could find on Amazon with all full-spectrum cannabinoids in lab results (including THC)
- Less concentrated CBD than some other tinctures on this list (300MG)
- Some users had trouble opening the bottle
- No added flavor (so it might not be the most delicious thing ever)
Nutra Zeneca’s 300mg Tincture stands out because of the company’s transparency and commitment to third-party lab testing for CBD — and because their products contain all full-spectrum cannabinoids found in hemp plants, including low levels of THC.
They test their products three separate times during processing and production. They provided us with lab results from Aurum Labs, a certified Colorado cannabis testing facility.
Nutra Zeneca obtains its full-spectrum extract from hemp plants using CO2 extraction, which is widely considered the best and cleanest extraction technology. (And they still test for residual solvents, for maximum quality control.)
Their products are truly full-spectrum CBD. According to the lab results, this tincture contains 303.44mg of CBD. (That’s three bonus milligrams!) But it also contains 7.21 milligrams of CBC, a lesser-known cannabinoid.
Preliminary research on animals suggests that CBC can help fight cancer and inflammation, and can help protect brain cells.
Cannabinoids like CBC and CBG are present, along with THC, in full-spectrum hemp extract. That’s what full-spectrum means: it contains a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids and other plant compounds.
This 300mg tincture also contains 15.65 milligrams of THC. It’s a negligible percentage, similar to a hemp plant itself.
And those low milligrams of THC are not going to get you high. But they could be critical (along with the CBC, CBG, and the other cannabinoids listed in Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses) to the whole point of full spectrum hemp extract. The different compounds in cannabis and hemp can work together synergistically in our bodies, thanks to what scientists call “the entourage effect.”
Ideally, you want that minuscule amount of THC in your full-spectrum tincture. (Unless you’re trying to pass a drug test, in which case you should probably stick to CBD isolate, which is not full-spectrum.)
This is the only CBD tincture we could find on Amazon with lab results indicating the presence of THC in their products.
This THC could be necessary to open up pathways in your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps modulate everything from our brain function to our immune system and our hormones. The THC, CBG, and CBC could help improve the efficacy of the CBD itself.
Nutra Zeneca works with Aurum Labs, a respected cannabis testing facility in Colorado. Their test results confirm everything in their products is as advertised. You can order their products with confidence, and rest assured that this product is truly full-spectrum CBD.
Find more Nutra Zeneca 300mg CBD Tincture information and reviews here.
3. Best Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture for Sleep: EcoSciences "EcoDrops Dream" Tincture with 500MG CBD
Cons:
- Lab test results available for every batch in user-friendly database (Look yours up with your QR code or batch number)
- Custom terpene blend for restful sleep: Linalool, Alpha-Bisabolol, D-Limonene, plus lavender, chamomile, and valerian terpenes
- EcoSciences uses CO2 supercritical extraction method to extract plant compounds without using chemical solvents
- Extracted from organically-grown hemp
- More expensive than some other tinctures on this list
- Not available on Amazon
- Not intended for daytime use (unless your schedule requires you to sleep during the day, in which case, this may be perfect)
The ECODrops Dream Tincture with 500mg CBD stands out because of the company’s commitment to transparency, as well as the proprietary blend of terpenes added to this product to help you catch up on restful, restorative sleep.
Terpenes are molecules that impart flavor and aroma. They are found in cannabis plants, where they are known for creating the pungent aromas distinctive to certain strains. They are also found in plants like pine trees and citrus fruits. Recent research suggests terpenes may impact the effects of certain strains. They may impact our mood, similar to the plant compounds in the limelight (like CBD and THC).
The ECODrops Dream Terpene blend contains Linalool, Alpha-Bisabolol, D-Limonene, which are found in cannabis, often in indica strains that help promote deep sleep.
The custom-crafted terpene blend in EcoSciences’ Dream tincture also includes terpenes from lavender, roman chamomile, and valerian root, all of which are powerful herbal sleep aids.
This product is truly full-spectrum hemp oil. The company provided test results for every batch of their Dream Drops. They often contain even more than 500MG. One batch, for example, contained 559mg of CBD per bottle, and 11.8mg THC. That’s an extra 59mg of CBD — above the level marketed on the bottle!
EcoSciences uses CO2 supercritical extraction method to extract the CBD, terpenes, cannabinoids, vitamins, lipids, nutrients, and other compounds from hemp. They also source only organic hemp.
The CO2 extraction method means you get the beneficial plant compounds, without any chemical solvents.
Find more EcoSciences "EcoDrops Dream" CBD Tincture (500MG) information and reviews here.
4. Best Tincture With Added Medicinal Herbs: Select CBD Lemon Ginger Drops (1000mg per bottle)
Cons:
- 1000mg CBD per bottle, verified by third-party testing lab
- Contains other herbs, including ashwagandha and rhodiola
- Lemon ginger flavor masks bitter taste of strong herbs
- Select CBD makes lab results publicly available for every batch
- Select CBD's lab results do not show any amount of THC (or any other cannabinoid)
- Without full-spectrum cannabinoids, users may not activate "entourage effect" (synergy of several cannabinoids)
- Not great for anyone who doesn't love lemon, ginger, and turmeric
Select CBD’s Lemon Ginger Drops stand out because of the company’s user-friendly website, which makes test results available for any batch sold.
When we asked for a copy of a sample test result, we received a certificate of analysis (COA) which said “3.32.” This COA was unclear, compared to others we’ve seen, so we contacted the lab testing facility, Pixis Labs, which had done the analysis. A lab employee explained that the “3.32” was a percentage of total weight. This bottle is 30mL, so the “1000mg” of CBD listed on the bottle checks out.
Select CBD blends its CBD with coconut oil, and infuses other herbs, including a potent adaptogen called ashwagandha. According to this study by the National Institutes of Health, the Ashwagandha herb can boost the body’s resilience to stress and disease, while improving reproductive functions, among other benefits.
The test results sent by Select CBD don’t actually show any percentages for any cannabinoids other than CBD.
CBD isolate — which does not contain even trace amounts of THC — is sometimes preferred by people who face mandatory drug testing for their jobs.
However, without any of the other cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant, you risk missing out on what scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.” The entourage effect refers to the way cannabinoids work together synergistically in our bodies. For more information, check out the YouTube video below.
If you think the entourage effect is right for you — and you’re determined to see the other cannabinoids represented in your tincture — you may want to check out other products on this list.
Find more Select CBD Lemon Ginger Tincture Drops (1000mg) information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 1000mg CBD per bottle, verified by third-party testing lab
- Contains other herbs, including ashwagandha and rhodiola
- Peppermint flavor masks bitter taste of strong herbs
- Lab results do not show any amount of THC (or any other cannabinoid)
- Without full-spectrum cannabinoids, users may not activate "entourage effect" (synergy of several cannabinoids)
- Not great for anyone who doesn't love mint flavor
Select CBD’s Peppermint Drops stand out because of the company’s user-friendly website, which makes test results available for any batch sold.
When we asked for a copy of a sample test result, we received a certificate of analysis (COA) which said “3.32.” It was unclear, so we contacted the lab testing facility, Pixis Labs, which had done the analysis. A lab employee explained that the “3.32” was a percentage of total weight. This bottle is 30mL, so the “1000mg” of CBD listed on the bottle checks out.
Interestingly, these lab results show no sign of THC or any other cannabinoids. If you’re looking for lab-verified full-spectrum CBD, you may want to keep reading. (Full-spectrum tinctures, with minute amounts of THC, CBC, and CBG, are included on this list.)
Select CBD blends its CBD with coconut oil, and infuses other herbs, including a potent adaptogen called ashwagandha. According to this study by the National Institutes of Health, the Ashwagandha herb helps with the body’s resilience to stress, along with boosting reproductive functions, and resistance to disease, among other benefits.
Like all tinctures, this is discreet and easy to use. It also has a great peppermint flavor.
Find more Select Hemp Peppermint CBD Drops (1000mg) information and reviews here.
