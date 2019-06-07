5 Best Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Products With Lab-Tested CBD

Shopping on Amazon is quick and easy. But when you’re looking for full-spectrum hemp extract CBD, it gets a little more complicated.
Amazon doesn’t technically allow CBD to be sold on its platform. But you still can buy CBD on Amazon. (Confused? This article breaks it down.)
To tell the real CBD from the fake, you have to request lab results, and analyze them. Save yourself the headache — we did the research for you. Click on any of the products below for a detailed analysis of their lab results.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nutra Zeneca is one of the few companies selling CBD on Amazon that responded promptly with official third-party lab tests. These lab results confirmed that their 25mg CBD Capsules do indeed contain 25mg of CBD, along with other cannabinoids, including 1.38 milligrams of THC and .63 milligrams of CBG.
That means it’s truly full-spectrum CBD: it contains a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids and other plant compounds.
CBG is a cannabinoid that is less well-understood than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
And that negligible amount of THC is not going to get you high. But this tiny speck of THC (along with the CBG, and the other cannabinoids listed in Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses) is critical to the whole point of full spectrum hemp extract. The different compounds in cannabis and hemp can work together synergistically in our bodies, thanks to what scientists call “the entourage effect.”
You want that minuscule amount of THC — which exists in hemp plants, in levels that are non-psychoactive — to be included in your CBD softgel. It could help open up pathways in your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps modulate everything from our brain function to our immune system and our hormones. Like the CBG, the THC could improve the efficacy of the CBD itself.
Nutra Zeneca works with Aurum Labs, a respected cannabis testing facility in Colorado. The test results sent to us by a Nutra Zeneca representative verify that each of their full-spectrum hemp oil does indeed contain 25mg of CBD.
Their CBD capsules also contain full spectrum hemp extract and hemp seed oil.
But unlike many companies selling full spectrum hemp extract and hemp seed oil on Amazon, Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses do test specifically for CBD content.
Most companies selling “full spectrum hemp extract” on Amazon include something like “1000mg” in their label, prominently displayed on their bottle.
But for most of the companies we contacted, it turned out that the milligrams listed referred only to hemp extract. One company told us they weren’t sure how much CBD was included — but it was some portion of the milligrams of “hemp extract.”
Nutra Zeneca, however, is different. They’ve had their products tested for cannabidiol itself, by a reputable third-party lab. You can order their products with confidence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Extract Labs 2000mg CBD Muscle Cream stands out because it has the highest third-party-verified CBD content of any topical CBD product we found on Amazon.
And you can check out that third-party verification for yourself. Extract Labs makes its lab test results publicly available in a detailed, user-friendly online database.
They test every single batch of product they sell. You can check out not only the CBD content but also for terpenes, residual solvents and any other potential contaminants.
This makes it the perfect topical for anyone who really needs to use topical CBD therapeutically — and for anyone whose skin might be sensitive to residues or additives.
Using CBD therapeutically is exactly what this Colorado-based company had in mind. Veteran Craig Henderson founded Extract Labs to help heal his fellow veterans, among others.
Extract Labs is committed to transparency and accountability, “especially given the industry isn’t strictly regulated and there are a lot of questionable products on the market,” Brand Manager Grant Rogers told me.
“Our current lab runs one report for residual solvents, and one for potency,” he explained. “On average, we have about 20 tests done each week, and we will not sell a product until we have a COA for its batch… It is quite a lot of work to keep track of all of this, but we feel it is a pinnacle part of our brand’s goal of transparency.”
When you check out their product database, you can get some extremely detailed chemistry in an accessible format. As you go back in time to earlier batches, you see that the test results have slight formatting variations, because Extract Labs has worked with several testing facilities.
They’ve had samples analyzed by a lab called Botanacor, which bills itself as the first and only truly compliant hemp testing laboratory meeting cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and GLP (Good Laboratory Practices) requirements. Botanacor is committed to bringing pharmaceutical standards to the hemp industry, according to its website.
Extract Labs has also submitted samples DB Labs, which was the first cannabis testing facility approved by the state of Nevada.
While the format of the results varies slightly based on the labs they contracted to test that batch, the general CBD percentage of each product remains consistent.
“By putting the effort into managing our batch database, we hope that helps ease the mind of the consumer by showing they are getting exactly what they paid for, and we have nothing to hide,” Rogers explains.
The invigorating blend also includes jojoba, menthol, rosemary, lavender, and arnica. The scent of the menthol is definitely the strongest. Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of their muscle cream to try. (This is part of what got me so interested in legitimate CBD companies on Amazon in the first place.) This muscle cream definitely works.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nutra Zeneca’s 300mg CBD Tincture stands out because of the company’s transparency and commitment to third-party lab testing for CBD. They test their products three separate times during processing and production. They provided us with lab results from Aurum Labs, a certified Colorado cannabis testing facility.
Nutra Zeneca obtains its full-spectrum extract from hemp plants using CO2 extraction, which is widely considered the best and cleanest extraction technology. (Still, they test for residual solvents, for maximum quality control.)
Their products are truly full-spectrum CBD. According to the lab results, this tincture contains 303.44mg of CBD. (That’s three bonus milligrams!) But it also contains 7.21 milligrams of CBC, a lesser-known cannabinoid.
Preliminary research on animals suggests that CBC can help fight cancer and inflammation, and can help protect brain cells.
Cannabinoids like CBC and CBG are present, along with THC, in full-spectrum hemp extract. That’s what full-spectrum means: it contains a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids and other plant compounds.
This 300mg CBD Tincture also contains 15.65 milligrams of THC. It’s a negligible percentage, similar to a hemp plant itself.
And those low milligrams of THC are not going to get you high. But it’s critical, along with the CBC, CBG, and the other cannabinoids listed in Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses — to the whole point of full spectrum hemp extract. The different compounds in cannabis and hemp can work together synergistically in our bodies, thanks to what scientists call “the entourage effect.”
Ideally, you want that minuscule amount of THC in your CBD tincture. (Unless you’re trying to pass a drug test, in which case you should probably stick to CBD isolate, which is not full-spectrum.)
The synergistic cannabinoids could help open up pathways in your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps modulate everything from our brain function to our immune system and our hormones. The THC, CBG, and CBC could help improve the efficacy of the CBD itself.
Nutra Zeneca works with Aurum Labs, a respected cannabis testing facility in Colorado. Their test results confirm everything in their products is as advertised. You can order their products with confidence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Neurogan Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract 500mg tincture stands out because it truly includes 500mg of CBD. Actually, according to the third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) sent over by a Neurogan representative, one sampled bottle of tincture includes 555.97 milligrams of CBD. (That’s 55 bonus milligrams!)
You can get the test results for your own bottle of Neurogan Hemp Oil, if you want to see how many bonus milligrams are in yours. “We’d just need the lot number of the bottle you got so we can send you its lab analysis,” Neurogan Customer Support promptly informed me, when I asked for lab results.
When I asked for a representative sample COA, I received an analysis prepared by Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, an accredited testing facility in California. The tincture contains not only the advertised amount of CBD (plus those bonus milligrams), but also 8.18 milligrams of CBG.
CBG is a cannabinoid that is less well-understood than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
Regardless of what CBG does to lab rats in isolation, it could help your body get the most out of its CBD. These lesser-known cannabinoids, which are present in minuscule amounts (like the 8.18mg of CBG), play a role in what scientists call “the entourage effect.” The cannabinoids work together synergistically on your body’s endocannabinoid system, maximizing their efficacy.
Interestingly, this COA does not show any THC. It says THC was “not reported.” However, this is clearly full-spectrum hemp extract, as evidenced by the CBG.
Neurogan also does not test for terpenes, the scent and flavor molecules that may also play a role in the entourage effect. (Other companies on this list do test for terpenes.)
Neurogan formerly blended their hemp extract with hemp seed oil, but they now blend it with MCT oil. Their labeling on Amazon may not yet reflect the ingredient change, a Neurogan rep informed me.
Neurogan grows its hemp in Denmark, and features its roots in “the happiest country on Earth” prominently in its marketing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Extract Labs Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 1000mg Muscle Cream stands out because it’s one of the few real full-spectrum CBD topicals you can order on Amazon. (And it’s cheaper than their 2000mg version, which is also included in this list.)
It’s also made by a great company based in Boulder, Colorado, founded by a US veteran determined to help his community heal.
Extract Labs makes its lab test results publicly available in a detailed, user-friendly online database.
They test every single batch of product they sell. You can check out not only the CBD content but also for terpenes, residual solvents and any other potential contaminants.
This makes it the perfect topical for anyone who really needs to use topical CBD therapeutically — and for anyone whose skin might be sensitive to residues or additives.
Extract Labs is committed to transparency and accountability, “especially given the industry isn’t strictly regulated and there are a lot of questionable products on the market,” Brand Manager Grant Rogers told me.
“Our current lab runs one report for residual solvents, and one for potency,” he explained. “On average, we have about 20 tests done each week, and we will not sell a product until we have a COA for its batch… It is quite a lot of work to keep track of all of this, but we feel it is a pinnacle part of our brand’s goal of transparency.”
When you check out their product database, you can get some extremely detailed chemistry in an accessible format. As you go back in time to earlier batches, you see that the test results have slight formatting variations, because Extract Labs has worked with several testing facilities.
While the format of the results varies slightly based on the labs they contracted to test that batch, the general CBD percentage of each product remains consistent.
“By putting the effort into managing our batch database, we hope that helps ease the mind of the consumer by showing they are getting exactly what they paid for, and we have nothing to hide,” Rogers explains.
The invigorating blend also includes jojoba, menthol, rosemary, lavender, and arnica. The scent of the menthol is definitely the strongest. Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of their muscle cream to try. (This is part of what got me so interested in legitimate CBD companies on Amazon in the first place.) Their muscle cream definitely works.
Pro tip: Don’t use it right before you go to bed. When they say this CBD salve is “invigorating,” they really mean it.