5 Best Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Products With Lab-Tested CBD

Nutra Zeneca is one of the few companies selling CBD on Amazon that responded promptly with official third-party lab tests. These lab results confirmed that their 25mg CBD Capsules do indeed contain 25mg of CBD, along with other cannabinoids, including 1.38 milligrams of THC and .63 milligrams of CBG.

That means it’s truly full-spectrum CBD: it contains a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids and other plant compounds.

CBG is a cannabinoid that is less well-understood than the more famous cannabinoids, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.

And that negligible amount of THC is not going to get you high. But this tiny speck of THC (along with the CBG, and the other cannabinoids listed in Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses) is critical to the whole point of full spectrum hemp extract. The different compounds in cannabis and hemp can work together synergistically in our bodies, thanks to what scientists call “the entourage effect.”

You want that minuscule amount of THC — which exists in hemp plants, in levels that are non-psychoactive — to be included in your CBD softgel. It could help open up pathways in your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps modulate everything from our brain function to our immune system and our hormones. Like the CBG, the THC could improve the efficacy of the CBD itself.

Nutra Zeneca works with Aurum Labs, a respected cannabis testing facility in Colorado. The test results sent to us by a Nutra Zeneca representative verify that each of their full-spectrum hemp oil does indeed contain 25mg of CBD.

Their CBD capsules also contain full spectrum hemp extract and hemp seed oil.

But unlike many companies selling full spectrum hemp extract and hemp seed oil on Amazon, Nutra Zeneca’s lab analyses do test specifically for CBD content.

Most companies selling “full spectrum hemp extract” on Amazon include something like “1000mg” in their label, prominently displayed on their bottle.

But for most of the companies we contacted, it turned out that the milligrams listed referred only to hemp extract. One company told us they weren’t sure how much CBD was included — but it was some portion of the milligrams of “hemp extract.”

Nutra Zeneca, however, is different. They’ve had their products tested for cannabidiol itself, by a reputable third-party lab. You can order their products with confidence.