5 Best CBD Creams for Pain-Free, Glowing Skin (2019)

CBD creams are one of the easiest ways to get the healing benefits of CBD. Research has demonstrated CBD’s potent anti-inflammatory properties, which make it an ideal ingredient for soothing skincare products.
Some CBD creams promote even skin tone; others (which function more like CBD salves) provide targeted pain relief for joints and muscles.
We requested third-party lab results for every product included here. We’ve verified that they contain the amount of CBD advertised — unlike many less-than-truthful CBD products sold online today.
|
|Price: $50.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $50.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $44.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $68.00 Shop at CBD Oil Solutions
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Anti-Aging CBD Skincare: CBDistillery CBDefine CBD Skincare Face Cream (500mg)Pros:
Cons:
- Full spectum CBD (ie. it contains trace levels of THC, which may make CBD work more effectively)
- Third-party lab results verify over 500mg CBD per one-ounce container
- CBDistillery has obtained most rigorous quality certification available (from U.S. Hemp Authority, which involves annual third party audit)
- Not available from Amazon or other major retailers (partly due to trace levels of THC)
- More salve-like texture than most creams (due to beeswax)
- Some users worry about waxy texture clogging their pores
If you buy this one-ounce container of CBDistillery’s CBDefine Anti-Aging Cream, you’ll get over 500mg of full-spectrum CBD. You’ll also be purchasing from a company with a noticeable commitment to transparency and quality assurance.
CBDistillery makes all its lab results publicly available. For this topical skincare product, their third-party lab results were produced by Botanacor Labs. Botanacor’s Certificate of Analysis (COA) verifies that this lotion contains 18.7 mg of CBD per gram of the product.
When you multiply that 18.7 mg by the 28 grams in an ounce, you discover that this product actually contains over 520 mg of CBD. It’s above and beyond the 500mg advertised on the packaging.
Their CBD is also “full spectrum” CBD, which many experts consider to be the most effective form of CBD. Full-spectrum CBD means the CBD occurs along with all the other cannabinoids and plant compounds which occur naturally with it in the hemp plant — the “full spectrum” of phyto-compounds that occur in nature.
In hemp plants, this spectrum naturally includes trace levels of THC. (Not enough to get you high — for a plant to be legally classified as hemp, the THC level must be below .3%.)
Some CBD companies have been removing all traces of THC from their products, to make them more palatable to national retailers (like Amazon). If their CBD still includes other cannabinoids (like CBN, CBG, or CBC) but no THC, it’s known colloquially as “broad spectrum CBD.” If the CBD is simply stripped from all other plant compounds, it’s known as “CBD isolate.”
Still, many experts recommend full spectrum CBD. They theorize that cannabinoids work best together, working synergistically with our bodies endocannabinoid system in ways scientists are only beginning to understand.
The test results prepared by Botanacor Labs indicate that this CBDefine Anti-Aging Face Cream contains 1.3mg of THC in every gram of product. That’s only about 36mg of THC in the entire container. It’s not going to get you high. Plus, you’ll be putting this on your face, not eating it.
Although you probably could eat it, if you really wanted to. It’s that safe and non-toxic. The ingredients include Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Hemp Oil, Apricot Oil, Sunflower Oil, Almond Oil, Lavender, Frankincense, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Helichrysum, Aloe, Glycerin, Beeswax, and Grapefruit Seed.
Plus, CBDistillery only uses pesticide-free, non-GMO Hemp CBD Oil in their products. (Just to be clear, we still don’t recommend you eat it. Put it on your face to improve elasticity and overall skin tone.)
Find more CBDistillery CBDefine CBD Skincare Face Cream 500mg information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Cream with 500mg CBD: CBDistillery CBDol CBD Topical Salve 500 MGPros:
Cons:
- Full spectum CBD (contains trace levels of THC, which may make CBD work more effectively)
- Third-party lab results verify over 500mg CBD per one-ounce container
- CBDistillery has obtained most rigorous quality certification available (from U.S. Hemp Authority, which involves annual third party audit)
- Not available from Amazon or other major retailers (partly due to trace levels of THC)
- Some users don't love the strong smell
- May stain white socks or sheets
Like the CBDistillery cream listed above, CBDistillery’s “CBDol” cream contains at least 500mg full-spectrum CBD per one-ounce container. This version stands out because it is meant for your body, not your face.
It contains different ingredients, like Arnica, peppermint, camphor, green tea, cinnamon, and other more stimulating scents.
As always, CBDistillery (a brand by Balanced Health Botanicals) makes its third-party lab results publicly available.
The results show that this CBD salve contains 19.5mg CBD per gram of the salve. So in a one-ounce container like this, there’s actually over 540mg CBD.
This jar of lotion also contains over 47mg of THC, meaning that this truly full-spectrum CBD. (See above for the breakdown of full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate — and why most experts still recommend full-spectrum CBD.) The results also show a tiny amount of CBG, another cannabinoid with myriad potential health benefits, according to emerging research.
CBDistillery sources its hemp from non-GMO, U.S.-grown hemp. They’ve met all the requirements for the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval.
This means they met all the criteria put forward by the U.S. Hemp Authority, a non-governmental industry entity whose certification program is geared to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation so consumers and law enforcement can rest assured that hemp products are safe.
In anticipation of impending FDA regulations, the Hemp Authority is trying to help existing CBD companies get prepared for stricter rules, the organization’s president, Marielle Weintraub, told me.
To do so, they hold companies like CBDistillery to the strictest standards set forth for nutritional supplements and cosmetics. (The strictest standards are set forth by the State of California, so the US Hemp Authority encourages all CBD companies to meet these standards.)
To earn this rigorous seal of approval, CBDistillery has conducted this additional testing, which is not yet required by law. To achieve even greater transparency, they’ve made their results publicly available in a giant user-friendly online database.
You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product. For each batch, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins, using your batch ID.
Find more CBDistillery "CBDol" CBD Topical Salve 500 MG CBD information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Lotions with Lab-Verified Full Spectrum CBD: CBDfx CBD Hemp Cream with 150mg CBDPrice: $39.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab tests prove over 150mg CBD per bottle
- Additional pain-relieving ingredients (like caffeine, menthol, and white willow bark) create cooling sensation
- CO2 extraction process is widely considered "cleanest" way to extract CBD (no residual solvents)
- Not available on Amazon
- Much less CBD content than other CBD creams listed above
- Lab did not find presence of any other cannabinoids (aside from THC or CBD) normally found in full spectrum hemp extract
This 150mg CBD Cream by CBDfx stands out because it incorporates additional ingredients to boost its pain-relieving properties. These include caffeine (to stimulate blood flow and reduce inflammation), along with menthol and white willow bark, which may induce a cooling or warming feeling similar to popular pain-relieving topicals like Icy Hot.
CBDfx makes its third party lab tests publicly available for every product. For this lotion, the results confirm that eacy bottle contains over the advertised 150mg CBD. (It’s 158.5mg, in fact.)
The lab also found .5mg THC in the entire jar of lotion. Which is an extremely tiny amount of THC. Still, it could be critical to the synergy between cannabinoids — the “entourage effect” scientists refer to when advocating for “full spectrum” CBD.
This CBD cream is a light formula, so it won’t leave you feeling greasy. This might make it preferable to some consumers who don’t love salves with waxy textures.
Still, it’s not really meant for your face. The company says it’s perfect for people with “pain, inflammation, or skin problems on your legs, shoulders, back, or other large areas of your body.”
CBDfx derives its CBD from hemp plants grown organically in Europe. They also use CO2 extraction, so you don’t have to worry about any residual solvents making their way into your CBD lotion.
The easy pump bottle makes it convenient to use without making a mess.
Find more CBDfx CBD Hemp Cream with 150mg CBD information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Body Butter with Full Spectrum CBD: Receptra CBD Body Butter (430+mg CBD)Price: $44.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third party lab results indicate over 500mg of full-spectrum CBD
- Lab results confirm presence of all major cannabinoids (THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG)
- Also includes jasmine, camphor, and vitamin E for ultimate skin healing experience
- Includes a couple questionable ingredients, like Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate and Diazolidinyl Urea
- These preservative ingredients may not be ideal for people with sensitive skin or allergies
- If you don't like jasmine or camphor, you may not like the scent
Receptra’s CBD Body Butter is advertised alternately as “400+mg” and “430mg,” but when we did the math on their potency results, we found that this 4-ounce container actually contains over 500mg of CBD.
(The potency results, which a Receptra representative said were conducted by Proverde Labs in Massachusetts, indicate that the body butter contains 4.58mg CBD per gram of body butter.)
The lab also found .2mg THC per gram of body butter, along with trace amounts of other cannabinoids (CBC, CBG, and CBN).
This indicates that this body butter is truly “full spectrum” CBD.
It’s also scented with therapeutic jasmine and camphor, and it includes soothing vitamin E.
If you’re looking for a luxurious wellness experience — with a high level of full-spectrum CBD — this is it.
Find more Receptra CBD Body Butter (430+mg CBD) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Full Spectrum Topical CBD for Pain Relief: Receptra Hemp CBD Targeted TopicalPrice: $68.00Pros:
Cons:
- Highly concentrated full spectum CBD (with trace levels of other cannabinoids, including THC)
- Receptra makes its test results publicly available
- Includes soothing scents like jasmine and Ylang-Ylang
- Available in a smaller size too
- No questionable preservative ingredients
- Not available on Amazon or other major retailers (due to presence of trace levels of THC)
- Not ideal for anyone who hates the smell of jasmine
- Intended for targeted muscle and joint pain, not overall skincare
Receptra’s Targeted Topical is a fan favorite for targeted pain relief. It’s designed specifically for muscle and joint pain, and it contains highly concentrated full-spectrum CBD. Customers say it helps with joint irritation, wrist pain, and high-impact sports recovery, among other conditions.
Receptra makes their test results publicly available. For their targeted topical, the results show trace levels of all additional cannabinoids (including THC). If the “entourage effect” theory applies to CBD topicals, this seems like your best bet for pain relief.
Plus, this topical includes other heavenly ingredients like Mango Butter, Shea butter, jasmine and Ylang-Ylang. With such soothing scents, your mind might get treated to as much healing as your muscles and joints.
Find more Receptra Hemp CBD Targeted Topical information and reviews here.
See Also:
5 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer's Guide (2019)
7 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.