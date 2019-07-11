5 Best CBD Creams for Pain-Free, Glowing Skin (2019)

If you buy this one-ounce container of CBDistillery’s CBDefine Anti-Aging Cream, you’ll get over 500mg of full-spectrum CBD. You’ll also be purchasing from a company with a noticeable commitment to transparency and quality assurance.

CBDistillery makes all its lab results publicly available. For this topical skincare product, their third-party lab results were produced by Botanacor Labs. Botanacor’s Certificate of Analysis (COA) verifies that this lotion contains 18.7 mg of CBD per gram of the product.

When you multiply that 18.7 mg by the 28 grams in an ounce, you discover that this product actually contains over 520 mg of CBD. It’s above and beyond the 500mg advertised on the packaging.

Their CBD is also “full spectrum” CBD, which many experts consider to be the most effective form of CBD. Full-spectrum CBD means the CBD occurs along with all the other cannabinoids and plant compounds which occur naturally with it in the hemp plant — the “full spectrum” of phyto-compounds that occur in nature.

In hemp plants, this spectrum naturally includes trace levels of THC. (Not enough to get you high — for a plant to be legally classified as hemp, the THC level must be below .3%.)

Some CBD companies have been removing all traces of THC from their products, to make them more palatable to national retailers (like Amazon). If their CBD still includes other cannabinoids (like CBN, CBG, or CBC) but no THC, it’s known colloquially as “broad spectrum CBD.” If the CBD is simply stripped from all other plant compounds, it’s known as “CBD isolate.”

Still, many experts recommend full spectrum CBD. They theorize that cannabinoids work best together, working synergistically with our bodies endocannabinoid system in ways scientists are only beginning to understand.

The test results prepared by Botanacor Labs indicate that this CBDefine Anti-Aging Face Cream contains 1.3mg of THC in every gram of product. That’s only about 36mg of THC in the entire container. It’s not going to get you high. Plus, you’ll be putting this on your face, not eating it.

Although you probably could eat it, if you really wanted to. It’s that safe and non-toxic. The ingredients include Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Hemp Oil, Apricot Oil, Sunflower Oil, Almond Oil, Lavender, Frankincense, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Helichrysum, Aloe, Glycerin, Beeswax, and Grapefruit Seed.

Plus, CBDistillery only uses pesticide-free, non-GMO Hemp CBD Oil in their products. (Just to be clear, we still don’t recommend you eat it. Put it on your face to improve elasticity and overall skin tone.)