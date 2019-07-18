5 Best Clear Rolling Papers for the Perfect Joint (2019)

Everyone’s talking about transparency these days. But stoners are incorporating it into their daily lives — by rolling transparent joints.
Plus, clear rolling papers make a great party trick. They’re kind of like those fresh spring rolls — the kind where you can see the veggies inside.
Except instead of veggies, it’s weed. Happy rolling!
-
1. Best Deal for Clear Rolling Papers: Trip Clear 1.25″ Cigarette Rolling PapersPrice: $6.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- These work with a rolling machine
- 100% Biodegradable cellulose rolling papers -- not made from trees
- Great price (This 4 pack contains 200 papers total)
- Smooth hits
- Can be tricky to roll, due to thickness of paper
- Despite the name, they will not make you trip (sorry)
- Some consumers struggled to get them to burn properly
These Trip Clear papers are as clear as clear can get — and about as affordable as you’ll find anywhere.
This includes 4 packs, each of which contains 50 papers. So you’ll 200 papers total, for a super cheap price.
These are made of cellulose. No trees were killed in the making of these papers.
They’re also 100% biodegradable.
Users appreciate the smooth hits. If you have sensitive, yet want to experience transparent joint papers, this might be your best bet.
Find more Trip Clear 1.25″ Cigarette Rolling Papers information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Blunt-Size Clear Rolling Papers: C-thru Clear Rolling Papers Blunt SizePrice: $23.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blunt-sized transparent "leafs" for wrapping large amounts of bud
- Entirely see-through (the company is called C-Thru)
- You get over 1200 wraps for this price
- Can be difficult to wrap
- Not ideal if you don't have a ton of herb to burn
- You may be overwhelmed by having 1200 blunt wraps in your possession at once
These C-Thru Joint Wraps stand out because they’re blunt sized, so you can pack a lot more bud in each joint. These are perfect for rolling a giant transparent blunt.
You get a ton of papers for the price — 1200 total, in 24 total booklets.
Customers love these! Get ready for smoking blunts that look like they’re made from glass.
If you use all 1200 wraps, call us. You may have a see-through blunt problem
-
3. Best Clear Pre-Rolls: Cyclones Unflavored Pre Rolled Cones ClearPrice: $20.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Claim to be better for your lungs than other transparent rolling papers
- You don't need to roll them -- they're pre-roll cones
- They come in bulk
- May burn faster than you’re expecting
- May be too transparent -- do you want to see all those seeds and stems?
- Having so many pre-roll cones on hand may make you go through your cannabis supplies faster
The Cyclones Pre-Roll Cones stand out because you don’t need any rolling skills to use them. They are not actually rolling papers — they’re cones. The hard work of rolling is already done. You just grind your herb and stuff it into the cone, then twist the top. You’rea ready!
These are made with natural cotton cellulose, glycerin, and water.
They’re 100% transparent.
Find more Cyclones Unflavored Pre Rolled Cones Clear information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Thin Rolling Papers: aLeda Transparent Rolling PaperPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eco-friendly and 100 percent biodegradable
- 200 papers total
- Made from "vegetable origins," yet does not add any flavor of its own
- Thinner rolling papers are harder to roll
- Not ideal for joint-rolling novice
- More expensive than some rolling papers
These aLeda Transparent Rolling Papers are much thinner than other similar papers. Made of 100% natural cellulose film, these are completely biodegradable.
Customers say this does not impact the flavor of these papers.
But it may make them more difficult to roll. If you’re a joint-rolling novice, you might not want to buy the thinnest papers around.
Find more aLeda Transparent Rolling Paper information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Flavored Clear Rolling Papers: Cyclones Clear King Size “Tiki Tango” Pre Rolled Cones (4 Packs)Price: $8.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pre-rolled tubes are basically stoner-proof
- No rolling required
- Flavored papers are great for masking taste of less-than-top-shelf weed
- Cones mean it's a large joint every time
- No option to roll a pinner
- Some people don't like flavored papers (would rather taste the flavor of cannabis strain)
If you want a rolling paper that’s error-proof, transparent, *and* flavored, this is it.
Find more King Size Clear Pre-Roll Cones information and reviews here.
